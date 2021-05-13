Miami Woman Arrested After Allegedly Posing As Student To Get Kids To Follow Her On Instagram

Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, wanted people to check out her Instagram account so much that she dressed like a student to pass out flyers at the American Senior High School in Hialeah. She got her wish. After she led police, they identified her off of her Instagram account. The charges however are a bit odd.

Francisquini was reportedly spotted wearing a backpack and carrying a skateboard and recording her interactions on her phone. When she was stopped, she claimed to be a student looking for the registration office.

While allegedly at first refusing to leave, she ended up leaving through a side door before police arrived. However, police promptly spotted all of her flyers which made identification pretty easy, according to WTVJ-TV.

The charges are odd. I can understand interference with an educational institution but she is also charged with burglary, WFOR reported. The state criminal code at Section 810.02 contains a very broad definition of burglary to include “entering or remaining in a dwelling, a structure, or a conveyance with the intent to commit an offense therein, unless the premises are at the time open to the public or the defendant is licensed or invited to enter or remain.” Thus, the basis could be that she intended to interfere with an educational institution and the school was not open to the public.

She is also charged with a crime that I have previously criticized (here and here and here): resisting an officer without violence. Resisting or opposing without violence is incredibly vague and allows for prosecutors to stack on additional charges (which add pressure for defendants to accept plea agreements). What constitutes resisting can apparently be as little as tensing an arm or moving as restraints are being applied. That creates a dangerously fluid and subjective basis for criminal charge, even a misdemeanor. It is not clear if Francisquini leaving the school was the basis for the charge or something that occurred at the time she was put in custody.

This is not her first reported run-in with police. Media reports state that she previously worked as a deputy in the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia and was indicted in January 2017 for allegedly hacking into another policeman’s phone.

The greatest irony is that when you search Audrey Francisquini, you come up with an Instagram that is now private and asks everyone to protect children. If this is her account, it shows a promise of a “video explanation coming stay tuned.” However, it also shows over a 1000 followers today when just a day ago she was at only 199 followers.

