Arizona Couple Arrested After Falsely Claiming The Kidnapping Of A Child To Get Police To Find Their Stolen Truck

We often discuss criminals who are standouts for their stupidity or audacity or savagery. When it comes to Stormee Wagner, 40, and James E. Wagner, 37, there are few words that capture the callous character of their crime. The couple wanted to get police to find their stolen truck faster, so they triggered an Amber alert by claiming that their daughter was kidnapped in the truck.
The police issued a statement that “Detectives have learned that the ‘caregiving couple’ fabricated the story of the kidnapping. The couple wanted quicker police response to get their vehicle back from the suspects who took their truck without their permission.”
13-2907.01. False reporting to law enforcement agencies; classification
A. It is unlawful for a person to knowingly make to a law enforcement agency of either this state or a political subdivision of this state a false, fraudulent or unfounded report or statement or to knowingly misrepresent a fact for the purpose of interfering with the orderly operation of a law enforcement agency or misleading a peace officer.
B. Violation of this section is a class 1 misdemeanor.
The couple earned a special mention on our rogue’s gallery.
Arizona ugly
What they did was wrong, no question about it. It does make one wonder though, how much effort and how long would it take if they were looking only for the truck…and would the couple’s appearance have any effect on the urgency?
Yeah, that’s not good. Some buyers remorse coming soon
Bill them for services extended as a result of the false reporting.
Maybe a public slap by a grandma should be included in the punishment.
