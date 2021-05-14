Arizona Couple Arrested After Falsely Claiming The Kidnapping Of A Child To Get Police To Find Their Stolen Truck

We often discuss criminals who are standouts for their stupidity or audacity or savagery. When it comes to Stormee Wagner, 40, and James E. Wagner, 37, there are few words that capture the callous character of their crime. The couple wanted to get police to find their stolen truck faster, so they triggered an Amber alert by claiming that their daughter was kidnapped in the truck.

The couple told police that they were caring for an 18-month-old girl who was in the vehicle driven away from a convenience store. The police then triggered the Amber Alert and conducted an extensive search with 50 officers and a police helicopter.

The police were suspicious when the truck did not have any car seat or evidence of a child when it was located. The couple later admitted that they wanted their truck back from unnamed individuals and thought that the police would find it faster if they said a little girl was kidnapped.

The police issued a statement that “Detectives have learned that the ‘caregiving couple’ fabricated the story of the kidnapping. The couple wanted quicker police response to get their vehicle back from the suspects who took their truck without their permission.”

The crime however is a misdemeanor:

13-2907.01. False reporting to law enforcement agencies; classification A. It is unlawful for a person to knowingly make to a law enforcement agency of either this state or a political subdivision of this state a false, fraudulent or unfounded report or statement or to knowingly misrepresent a fact for the purpose of interfering with the orderly operation of a law enforcement agency or misleading a peace officer. B. Violation of this section is a class 1 misdemeanor. The couple earned a special mention on our rogue’s gallery.

