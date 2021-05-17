Welcome To The DarkSide: Why The Biden Administration Will Not Define The Pipeline Attack As Terrorism

Below is my column on the recent Colonial Pipeline attack. President Joe Biden and his Administration (as well as the media) has referred to the actors as “criminals” and “hacker” but notably not “terrorists.” Many cyberattacks are forms of extortion. They seek money from businesses to release data. This is different. This was an effort to coerce a population; to cause economic chaos.
Notably, DarkSide announced that it would shutdown its operations after receiving the ransom, an announcement heralded by many. It is a dubious claim. First, the declaration serves assure the public and to tamp down calls for a global hunt for the culprits. Second, it is meaningless. Whether DarkSide continues as a moniker or as a functioning organization, we just paid off terrorists. We long maintained a policy not to yield to terrorism because it fuels more attacks. DarkSide and other such attacks have proven how ineffective we are in preventing such attacks or defying such demands. These are despicable people willing to cause deaths and social disarray, but they are also rationale actors. For the moment, cyber terrorism works and the success of this attack is not going to lead to a unilateral ceasefire from cyber gangs.
Here is the column:
We’ve heard calls in recent years for an ever-widening category of “terrorists” to encompass groups from the Jan. 6 rioters to antifa to the the Ku Klux Klan. So it is surprising that the White House and the media have referred to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attackers simply as “hackers.” “DarkSide” is not just a collection of hackers — it’s a group of terrorists. And the only thing more concerning than the failure to label them correctly is the possible reason for not doing so.
From the White House to The Washington Post, the mantra has been uniform: Gas to the East Coast was cut off by hackers who demanded — and reportedly received — $5 million in ransom to give us back control of a critical pipeline. The White House not only called these individuals hackers but — when pressed about its position on paying the ransom — insisted it was just a decision for a private company. Deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger said, “Colonial is a private company, and we’ll defer information regarding their decision on paying a ransom to them.” She and others in the Biden administration insisted the ransom payment was a “private sector decision” and said that “the administration has not offered further advice at this time.”
After the ransom was widely reported as having been paid and gas began to flow again, President Biden gave a “no comment” when asked if he was aware of the payment. It was a curious response since the media apparently knew. The company certainly knew, and, most importantly, DarkSide knew. Yet, the White House wanted to portray itself as a pure observer to a private decision on how to handle “hackers.”
The reason is obvious: Colonial just paid a ransom to terrorists. Moreover, gas pipelines are not just “a private company” but a highly regulated industry that closely follows the government’s directions.
The fact is that most of Washington wanted the company to pay off the terrorists because our East Coast was rapidly melting down over shortages. While The New York Times bizarrely issued (and later quietly deleted) a statement that the attack had not led to any gas station lines or higher prices, other news stories were filled with images of long lines, fights at pumps and cascading shortages.
The White House narrative has been to treat this as a type of cost of doing business for Colonial. The problem is that this is not some nuisance cost but a terrorist demand for payment.
While definitions vary, DarkSide meets key elements of terrorism crimes. Key provisions such as 18 U.S.C. 2331 focus less on the motivation of terroristic acts as opposed to the intent: “(i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.” Congress has extended domestic terrorism classifications to include drug gangs, but laws such as the Controlled Substances Act still refer to “premeditated, politically motivated violence.” The State Department uses the same definition to designate Foreign Terrorist Organizations. Those definitions may have to be changed as groups seek to terrorize populations in economically motivated attacks. Cyber terrorism can have either economic or political motivations or both. Indeed, DarkSide has claimed to use the money for charity and suggested it has policy goals. Moreover, such gangs can be enlisted or enabled by foreign powers such as Russia or Iran to carry out such attacks.
For those of us who have long opposed expansive definitions of terrorism, there remains a danger of converting everything from extortion to identity theft into terrorism. However, DarkSide clearly attempted to “intimidate or coerce” the entire population of the United States, and it succeeded. It used hacking as its means, but that does not change its status as a terrorist group — any more than the use of food poison would make al Qaeda a “food tamperer” rather than a terrorist organization. When you threaten an individual if they don’t pay you, you are an extortionist. When you seek to coerce an entire population, you are a terrorist — whether you claim to do so for Allah or for moolah.
Once you acknowledge that DarkSide is a terrorist organization, however, it is harder for the White House to shrug and dismiss this as merely a “private sector decision.”
We have long maintained a policy of not yielding to terrorists, and outsourcing ransom payments does not change the implications of this decision. DarkSide and other cyber terrorists now know they not only can succeed but can do so surprisingly quickly. Indeed, ransomware has been profitably used around the world for years with businesses. Indeed, my suspicion is that the vast majority of ransoms paid have not been made public by businesses but are known to the FBI. This incident, though, was different. It was designed to cause widespread social and political havoc among our population.
If the Biden administration did not want to pay terrorists, it could have used a wide array of powers to pressure Colonial not to pay. Colonial is tied into our infrastructure and largely exists by the grace of federal and state agencies. If Biden declared publicly that the company should not yield to terrorists, he would have presented no less of an existential threat to the company than DarkSide did.
It may be true that the Biden administration concluded we are defenseless to cyber terrorism despite years of ransomware attacks and hundreds of billions of dollars in cybersecurity programs. If that is the case, the public should be informed. The failure of Congress and our government to defend against such terror attacks is a national security failure of breathtaking proportions. The Colonial Pipeline attack was the cyber equivalent of Pearl Harbor. In both cases, we were caught unprepared and unable to deal with a threat we knew was coming. Yet President Roosevelt did not issue a “no comment” on the critical facts after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Back then, we believed FDR when he stated in his first inauguration that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” If we are going to defeat this new form of terrorism, we must first call it for what it is. Not fear it, face it.
What the Biden administration seems to fear most is public recognition that it is afraid — afraid of the vulnerability of our infrastructure, afraid that the public will learn what cyber terrorists already know.
This should not be treated as just another political dodge, however. During the 2020 election, Biden simply refused to share his views on key issues such as packing the Supreme Court. Yet this is a far more serious matter, and we do not have time for another study commission to give the president cover. We need to call DarkSide what it is — a terrorist organization — and to acknowledge what we did: We paid off terrorists. Then, perhaps, we can get some answers as to whether our country remains only days away from another meltdown due to a failure to defend against ransomware.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
28 thoughts on “Welcome To The DarkSide: Why The Biden Administration Will Not Define The Pipeline Attack As Terrorism”
George Washington, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and the Framers of the U.S. Constitution actually did know real terrorism. This terrorism perpetrated by the 18th Century Red Coats happened both before the Revolutionary War and reoccurred up until the War of 1812 (which actually ended in 1815). This real terrorism was far worse than 9/11 and portraying “hacking” in the same light is just plain corrupt.
These terrorism experts never added a “terrorism-exemption” to our wartime governing charter – the U.S. Constitution – because it was already included, there was no need for a special category. Essentially today we have bureaucrats trying become more like 18th Century Red Coats by exploiting extrajudicial authority not granted by this wartime governing charter.
Biden is on the right side of this, American agencies shouldn’t become like foreign 18th Century Red Coats supporting “General Warrants” used by foreign governments. The U.S. Constitution provides ample tools to investigate and prosecute cases that have legitimate “probable cause” as the 4th Amendment requires. Good job Biden!
The Biden administration is and will continue to be one of the weakest and most ignorant administrations in US history, especially on foreign policy. And it’s easy to understand why that is and why they are afraid to take action against the terrorists who disrupted pipeline flow (probably just a quick experiment to see how truly inept the administration is):
– The Biden family is aligned with criminal elements throughout the world due to the Biden family’s (Hunter’s, Biden’s brothers’ and sister’s) financial relationships with statist corporations in China, Ukraine, Russia, etc. and the family has received multi- millions from their overseas political graft.
– Many other members of the Dem party and the Biden administration have huge foreign interests and commitments that the press has ignored (Swalwell, Blinkin, Ossof,Dunn, Sulivan, Fauci, to name a few)
– Members of the Biden administration such as John Kerry violated the Logan Act during the Trump administration.
– Susan Rice, possibly the puppeteer behind the puppet, is aligned with Iran just like the Obama administration and lied to the American public during her tenure.
– Biden has appointed multiple anti-Israel persons in advisory roles (Syed, Kahl, Tanden)
The first 100 days have already revealed the weakness and ineptitude internationally as well as domestically of the Biden administration. Expect more to come.
Awww, you’re just jealous.
Ransom attacks on utility companies and other vital services have been going on for a very long time and companies have been quietly paying the ransom for a very long time. Tech companies have been making more and more secure networking hardware for a very long time. Most importantly, the U.S. government has failed to declare private utility, financial and communication as part of our national security and act on it, for a very long time.
Would forcing these companies to get off Internet solve the problem? The days of physically separated networks is long gone. It is deemed impractical to run a dedicated physical wire to every device included in one of these companies. Think about ATMs and cash registers in every store.., in gas station pumps. Every time a non-cash transaction is performed, there is a communication exchange with a financial institution. Since the communication is very sensitive, it is a “secure” transaction, which means it is encrypted. The encryption used is very good. The belief is, that with very good encryption, there is no need for physically separate wires as long as the information crossing those wires is encrypted. Now an office with a physical network in one city can connect to an office in another “safely” as long as there is a single entry and exit point for each, and all communication between the entry/exit points is encrypted. This is a virtual private network.
Convenience is the killer. People want to have access to Internet 24/7 and information available on Interglacials can assist the work being performed. This is where risk/cost considerations come in. If it is determined that Internet is necessary, these companies should create a separate network and provide a physically separate computer for people who need Internet access, but this is not convenient and it’s expensive. Instead, they try to get around this with firewalls and there is no shortage of tech companies promising that their hardware firewalls will protect them.., and their hardware is getting better and better.
At this point, something should be realized. It is getting harder and harder to pull off these kinds if attacks. It takes a very large effort to get past the protections available today. So large, that in many cases, only a nation state could absorb the cost. People should not be quick to buy into the idea that a dozen computer whizzes could pull off an attack like this if the company is using current technology. At the same time, with no standards imposed on these companies, there is no guarantee that every company has spent the money necessary to keep current. This incident highlights two problems; first, Internet access should be on a separate network. This can be done with thin clients and switch boxes can allow both machines to share the same monitor, keyboard and mouse. Second, and most critical, the U.S. government needs to bring private industry in and together set or impose a standard!
Final realization! The government is so distracted squabbling over things that are trivial in comparison that it is blind to reality and generals in the military are hardly better off. They are so impressed with the high tech weapons used in the last two gulf wars that are mostly blind to the weapons made possible by the Internet over the last 30 years. If there is a world war three, it will start with a nation wide disruption of the power grid, phone systems and other vital systems. Traffic lights won’t work. Stores will close immediately because their cash registers won’t work. With no power, Internet will be down and there won’t be any way to recharge computers and mobile devices anyway. They will be worthless. Within three days there will be total anarchy. The attacking nation will offer terms of capitulation and if rejected, then real bombs may fall. What we saw may be a shot across the bow. Who knows if the ransom was the point, or if a small capitulation was demanded and accepted with the thought that we will fix that pipeline problem so they can’t do this again. When I said final realization I lied. Cyber weapons are only good fir one shot because the opponent will develop a defense. So, finally, cyber weapons are kept secret so the first time the opponent knows about it is when it is used. This means, they are not used unless the reward is sufficiently great and/or there is a newer and better cyber weapon ready. This is what the DoD and the President should be messing their pants and laying awake at mights about. … But we will fix this problem, continue to prepare to fight the last war and go on squabbling about stupid things.
+1000
EB
Terrorism is defined as, “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.” Two questions. Where was the violence and intimidation? I guess you could stretch a point and say this was intimidation, but it was not intimidation in the sense that the word is used in that definition, and it most certainly was not violence. Second, what was the political aim? Pretty silly to take the risk of doing this for political purposes and then not reveal what those political purposes are? This was extortion, not terrorism.
Bomb bomb bomb…bomb bomb Iran
Oh bomb Iran!
I’ll take my staaznd!
Rocking and a Rollin, rocking and a reeling bomb Iran!
All terrorist acts are criminal acts. Not all criminals are terrorists.
In this case, terrorism is a good classification
Big hack for sure, Turley. But, I’m sorry to say, Mitch McConnell’s ‘hack’ of the SCOTUS nomination process more closely fits the terrorist definition than does this hack. The Colonial shut down was fraud and theft at an extremely high level, but not terrorism per se because people weren’t killed in the pursuit of illicit political goals.
EB
The Terrorists that are doing the most harm to this Nation is the Democrat Party folks.
Their agenda and policy goals shall surely destroy our way of Life that we all have enjoyed since the Founding of the Republic.
The Left are on the attack…Democrats, Members of Congress, Judges and Justices, the Media, the Education system have been infiltrated by the enemy, the very basic core beliefs of the Nation, the Constitution , Rule of Law, Borders, the economy, separation of powers between the Federal Government and the States….your right to travel, associate with those who you please, how you conduct your affairs…..everything is under attack.
The Hackers are small potatoes compared to the Democrat Party and its members and supporters.
Professor Turley is right to say we need to put an end to the Hackers…..but I suggest we also admit to the existence of a much greater enemy of our personal freedoms enshrined in the Constitution….and wage war against that very real and most dangerous enemy.
And yet it is the Rs who attacked the capital in an effort to install an unelected President and are currently trying to undermine our elections.
Last night I watched Bullitt, a 1968 detective story situated in San Francisco, and after seeing the city in all of it’s 1968 glory one thought that came to mind was that liberalism is tantamount to a natural disaster. My wife and I used to visit SF every other year or so, now we wouldn’t even consider going to such a city. Think of Detroit, Baltimore, St Louis, LA and now even NYC and realize that the damage, or carnage, is man-made. It is as if a natural disaster such as Katrina hit these cities, but it is just liberal policies that have ruined all of them.
I bring this up with regard to the story at hand to illustrate that what Joe Biden is doing nationally i what liberals have done in our biggest cities, i.e. destroying us from within.
What would Trump have done?
Announce he was tracking the hackers and had drones on the way?
Call Putin and yell Stop it, comrade, or else?
Turn businessman and tell the company to reload from backup — should take 3 days at most?
None of the above? (Explain)
The country and the world felt safer and more prosperous under Trump. It felt like the country was moving in the right direction. It felt like a rising tide lifting all ships.
Under Biden the ship feels unstable, listing to port, taking on water. with the incompetents in charge running around making bad decisions. Biden’s so-called leadership feels weak, it feels like a lie, and what he does makes no sense. Propaganda media lies to us daily in order to protect their Dear Leader. It’s sick. That’s why it all feels so “off.” Because it is.
A) This is a patently false state ment about the sentiment of what was felt about Trump administration, and …
B) The scope of the Russian hack of government networks during the Trump term dwarfs what this hack did on so many levels.
EB
It is my sentiment and it is true for me.
What Russian hacking of pipelines or similar happened during Trump’s term?
https://apnews.com/article/us-blames-russia-federal-hacking-3921096dfd9693a020420acc787132bd
And, as for me, I will never get tired of not having a president who singularly dedicated himself to ruining specific markets to make political points, who instigated an insurection, who completely blew pandemic response, who jailed kids at the southern border, and in general caused mass panic attack about what he may have tweeted overnight.
EB
It’s Humpty Dumpty time in woke America. A riot by Trump supporters is an insurrection; by BLM or Antifa, it is unrest. Childcare is infrastructure. Illegal immigration is a crisis but not if Biden is in charge. Racism is a word with no objective definition. Gender is fluid. Flirting is sexual harassment. Racial discrimination is affirmative action. Censorship is deterring misinformation. Science is what the consensus says. What a country!
They had no political goals and thus were not terrorists. Simple. Those who attacked the capital were closer to the definition of terrorism then the pipeline hackers. I do not consider the capital attackers terroriists.
Molly G – That is absurd. We all know the pipeline terrorists’ political goals were to explore how weak and unresponsive the Biden Administration would be and since the Biden Admin already is in full support of terrorist nations like Iran, the terrorists were right. And terrorists have monetary as well as political goals. The Capitol attackers came without weapons, killed no one (though the uninformed still believe the media’s lies about Ofc. Sicknick), and left without demands. They were absolutely wrong to go into the Capitol, just as BLM and anti-fa have been absolutely wrong for the last 400 days with their destruction, mayhem, and assaults on federal buildings. The difference is BLM and anti-fa are supported and encouraged by one of our political parties, which makes it even more of a travesty.
A thoroughly misinformed, deluded and undereducated idiot checks in @9:43.
You impart motivations to the hackers that they never mentioned and ignore the motivations of the insurrectionists that they publicly screamed.
The Wall Street Journal has a front page article with the headline: ‘Israel Says Strikes To Go on As Gaza Death Toll Mounts”. Media buzz line in favor of the terrorists here. The Hamas terrorists have fired over 3000 rockets into Israel from Gaza.
If Mexico was doing this would we strike back at the rocketers?
The media is warped in America.
The media is warped because they suffer from the psychological insanity of liberalism. And from giving cover to everything that pertains to this administration in Washington. And they also give cover to anything that pertains to the left. After I read the book titled, “The Liberal Mind: The Psychological Causes of Political Madness” it showed me beyond a shadow of a doubt just how truly insane the lamp really is.
Make Infrastructure detachable from the internet.
Those of us who are not experts can only speculate, but I hope these speculations are not completely impossible. In the media, there seems to be an absence of non-internet solutions to the internet hacking that ransoms or simply destroys important infrastructure. Couldn’t crucial infrastructure, financial and security structures be detached from the internet or become automatically detached when hacked? Either the main systems or backup systems seem possible in a non-internet control figuration (at least through the systems that were in operation before the internet). Why does all the talk on TV and blogs about the matter revolve around simply staying one step ahead of the hackers (which seems awfully unreliable)? Is it because the internet method is so cheap and efficient compared to older systems that paying ransomware is a smaller price to pay? I don’t know but the questions remain. I guess there could be offline computer systems that form the communication and control of electrical and oil dispersal or pre computer electrical signal control of a utility system. Just as paper ballots form a backup for computer generated vote counting. How about automatic records (not internet connected) whether in paper or micro film or some readable code be maintained for infrastructure, banking, finance, academic, medical, real estate titles be available for cases of interference or fraud detection.
Perhaps you tech experienced readers know reasons why internet detachment is not feasible or have other methods in mind about how to make internet based infrastructure terrorism and crime impossible or improbable. I just haven’t heard anything on TV except for just trying to add more password reliability and other defenses that still remain internet based and thus internet vunerable.
PARAGRAPHS!! PARAGRAPHS!!!!! In the name of God use them!!!!!!
“A feeble Executive implies a feeble execution of the government. A feeble execution is but another phrase for a bad execution; and a government ill executed, whatever it may be in theory, must be, in practice, a bad government.” (Federalist 70 – Hamilton)