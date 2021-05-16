New York’s Pride March Bans Police Officers From Marching

One of the oldest celebrations of the LGBTQ community in the world has been New York City’s annual Pride celebration. The parade began 51 years ago and has long been a symbol of the strength, defiance, and pride of this community. The whole idea was to show the full spectrum of LGBTQ influence, participation, and expression in our society. This year, however, activists have decided to discriminate against one group: police officers. In a parade that was found to reject discrimination in every form, the organizers have told the Gay Officers Action League and other such groups that they will not be allowed to march. Their presence is viewed as a threat to others in the parade and a denial of a “safe space” for LGBTQ members. It is hard to imagine a more antithetical position for the parade in excluding officers who are part of the community and who want to publicly stand with other LGBTQ members.
The organizers have announced that police and corrections officers will be barred from participating in the parade until at least 2025. They declared “The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason.”
The Gay Officers Action League, an organization of L.G.B.T.Q. police, denounced the decision on Friday night. In addition, the NYPD is being asked to remain at least a block away from all events to ensure a safe environment for participants.
Activists have long opposed police participation and cite the anti-police riot outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. However, the police participants have marched to show that the NYPD does not just support the LGBTQ community but includes officers from the community. It is the very rejection of the image of the Stonewall Inn riot and a testament to the progress made not just by the LGBTQ community but the NYPD.
Nevertheless, Beverly Tillery, the executive director of the New York City Anti-Violence Project insists that “[t]he issue is, how do we make Pride safe for the people who feel the most marginalized and have often been left out of the conversations about how Pride is run?”
It is a terrible setback and insult for officers and their predecessors, who had to sue for the right to march in uniform and did so for the first time in 1996. They have fought to diversify the ranks of the NYPD and show that there are officers not just supportive but part of the LGBTQ community. That would seem an incredibly powerful and reassuring message to send to community members. The growing numbers each year showed the progress that has been achieved since 1978 when New York City mayor Ed Koch banned discrimination in police hiring on the basis of sexual orientation (over the objection of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association).
On November 2, 1969, Craig Rodwell, Fred Sargeant, Ellen Broidy and Linda Rhodes called for an annual march for all “Homophile organizations.” The march was envisioned as a statement against exclusionary limits of every kind for members of the community:
We propose that a demonstration be held annually on the last Saturday in June in New York City to commemorate the 1969 spontaneous demonstrations on Christopher Street and this demonstration be called CHRISTOPHER STREET LIBERATION DAY. No dress or age regulations shall be made for this demonstration.
We also propose that we contact Homophile organizations throughout the country and suggest that they hold parallel demonstrations on that day. We propose a nationwide show of support.
GOAL is one such organization and shows how much has changed since this call for a unifying celebration of everyone within this community. It was created in 1982 and each year around 200 of its members and their families participated in the march. They have now been told that they are not welcomed as a perceived threat to their own community. I cannot think of a message more counter to traditions or values of the annual parade. A movement based on inclusion has now embraced exclusion as a defining value.
22 thoughts on “New York’s Pride March Bans Police Officers From Marching”
This move will forever mark New York’s LGBTQ Pride Parade organizers as discriminatory towards law enforcement LGBTQ members as well as straight.
I’m curious. Are LGBTQ people no longer going to call the police if they are in danger, have been robbed, or witness a crime?
All it takes to be “safe” around police is not to fight with them. Statistically speaking, you can safely be arrested if you don’t run, engage in a high speed police chase, and don’t physically fight the cops.
Claiming that these events are segregated to exclude law enforcement so that participants can feel “safe” is as bigoted as Jim Crow segregation that purportedly was for “safety.”
For shame.
The Democrat Party unfortunately still stands for segregation, bigotry, and judging people based on race, gender, and sexual orientation.
All police should call in sick on the day of the parade and stay home.
The group that “prides” its self in being inclusive again shows people what they really are. Just another group of bigots.
Hmmm, are gays still oppressed and discriminated against? Didn’t think so. The annual march is just to keep the “victim” narrative alive. Maybe it’s time to face reality. They have nothing to protest against, so they’re now turning on one another.
What does this mean for The Village People?
Village People and Paw Patrol are out for their inclusion of police characters.
Ohhhh, and for cultural appropriation of the Native American, inclusion of a prop firearm, the colonialism of the military, and for using gender normative, toxic masculinity messaging of the construction worker, cowboy, and the biker. Since they are cis gendered, the patriarchy. Hmmm, also probably for racism and tokenism. It’s kind of like a Mad Lib. The Left just randomly inserts accusations.
How dare those cops think they can have pride.
At some point people are going to connect this behavior to the generations exhibiting it. A great many millennials snd younger (and some of their parents!) just ain’t right, like, at all. Books HAVE been written about it. Avoiding that fact is a form of mind blindness that borders on pathological, it is right in front of our faces.
Nevertheless the closing statement is accurate: cause and effect do not register in these particular brains, the leap in logic for true inclusivity is simply too great for many of them to make. What they really mean when they use their jargon is, ‘my own personal comfort’. They are just wired that way, and yes, their attitudes and behaviors are untenable.
James, the newest generation doesn’t seem to know how to think, how to reason, and how to question. They are trained to parrot talking points, and apply ad hominem instead of a logical argument. They have cognitive dissonance.
In the same breath, they can claim that Trump engaged in an illegal quid pro quo, while ignoring that he was inquiring about Biden bragging openly about a quid pro quo with Ukraine.
They can claim that the Trump family is corrupt for their company making any profits at all after Trump took office, even though Trump followed the rules to remove himself from running his companies, while ignoring Hunter Biden making millions in Ukrainian oil and gas, without any experience. They can ignore the damning laptop evidence of pay to play.
They claim that Trump telling a rally to “peacefully protest” to question election integrity is sedition, while spending millions of dollars and multiple years investigating election integrity in 2016 based on a false hit piece paid for by Hillary Clinton is laudable. They just ignore all the Democrat politicians calling for the violence storming the country for months on end.
They can’t put two and two together. They see no mirror.
I remember going to a Pride Parade with my wife back in around 1999 and in Boston and there was a huge drag character slowly crossing the street in 5 inch glitter high heels and a cop slowly moved in to make sure that the dragster had room to maneuver into place…and everyone was smiling and having fun. Now with the new left we have gay people, of all people, excluding gay officers from marching. It is shameless, fascist and a new sign of these lefty times.
Hullbobby – I once saw a 6 foot tall drag queen elegantly traverse a grass lawn in platform stilettos without a pause. I wish I could rock heels like that.
If you are bent…you are bent!
You are bent all the way.
You can’t be a cop if you say you are gay!
There are no good police.
Ever notice how there are never police whistle blowers over police violence, or police corruption, or police racism.
So somehow lgbt is different?
Fred M has no issue using the “ALL” word when describing a certain group of people??? Imagine if the “ALL” word was used on some other groups. I say the “ALL” word when the seemingly bigoted Fred M “there are NO good police”.
I actually hope that the police stay away from the march and that the bad guys are on notice to that effect. See how safe the people feel when they are being attacked and they don’t have the police to call.
Frederick M, here is some testimony referring to your no good cops statement. https://www.ranker.com/list/police-department-whistleblowers/brent-sprecher. All whistleblowers in both the public and private sectors face retaliation. You refer to no whistleblowers by police. Perhaps through this link you will discover that your position is built only through your personal prejudices.
Who you gonna call people?
The left and Democrat party are full of a bunch of Red Guards mentality. They represent a malevolent political organization aimed at power grabs. They have no respect for our Constitution. If there are any liberals left in the Democrat party they need to move to the Republican party and be part of a solution instead of being party to a destructive arm that has taken over the Dems organisation.
Watch the “timely” police response if something happens.
Actions have consequences.
Only a matter of time before they would attack their own. I expect to see more of this in ‘21 from all ‘progressive’ groups.
This proves the hypocrisy of the whole movement. Now you know.
I agree with Professor Turley, “I cannot think of a message more counter to traditions or values of the annual parade”. I have watched that parade take place several times and I never saw any type of friction. That is not good enough for some activists. Their ends are not peace and harmony. Their ends are political and ugly.