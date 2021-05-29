Hunter Biden Is Back In The News. . . So The Media Goes Again For The Scoop

It seems like whenever Hunter Biden is in the news, the Biden staff screams, the media screams, “we all scream for ice cream.” On October 19, 2020, the Biden campaign and its protective cocoon of media faced the discovery of Hunter’s presumed laptop with details of his (and his uncle’s) influence peddling while Joe Biden was Vice President. The solution? Joe Biden went for ice cream and the media peppered him with questions about his confectionary choice (Spoiler: he ordered a two-scoop chocolate and vanilla combo) Then they went away.
Now, Hunter is back in the news as new emails surfaced that directly contradict what Joe Biden has said to those every same reporters. Biden and the media seemed to make a beeline for the nearest ice cream shop. It turns out that now Biden now prefers . . . (wait for it). . . chocolate chip.
The only indication that there were still any reporters present was a soft scoop question “Mr. President, what is your message to Republicans who are prepared to block the Jan. 6 commission?” Biden responded “Eat some chocolate chip.” It summed up the state of journalism in America perfectly. The media got their intended scoop. And this time the scoop was actually different!
It is not clear how long the President’s cholesterol or the media’s reputation can tolerate this pattern.
Before the election, the national media and social media companies imposed a virtual blackout on the Hunter Biden story. Even when Biden’s laptop emerged with highly embarrassing and incriminating emails, Democratic politicians and the media pushed a conspiracy theory that the emails might be Russian misinformation, even though the recipients of the emails confirmed their authenticity and American intelligence dismissed the theory. Worse yet, a key business associate of the Bidens, Anthony Bobulinski, confirmed the authenticity of the emails and accused Joe Biden of lying about his involvement. Bobulinski detailed meeting with Joe Biden in a hotel to go over the dealings.
Social media companies like Twitter responded by barring the original New York Post story before the election. The media (which exhaustively investigated any story involving the Trump children) simply ignored the growing evidence that Joe Biden lied repeatedly for months in claiming to have had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings. The media refused to investigate the story even after Hunter himself contradicted his father’s repeated denial.
Soon after Biden was safely elected, the media began to reluctantly acknowledge that the laptop might be authentic while avoiding the obvious questions about millions acquired from influence peddling or Joe Biden’s apparent lying to these reporters.
The laptop revealed that, while receiving millions from the Chinese and other foreign sources, Hunter was an utter mess. He admits that during this period he was a crack addict and alcoholic: “[d]rinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.”
The new emails contain additional information directly contradicting Joe Biden. In addition to earlier pictures from golf trips and references to his involvement or knowledge, the new material refers to an actual dinner arranged in Washington, D.C.
Hunter arranged for then Vice President Biden to have dinner on April 16, 2015 with his Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates. They appropriately chose a private room at Café Milano, a Georgetown restaurant that brags that it is “Where the world’s most powerful people go.” After the dinner, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”
Notably, the guest list from Hunter three weeks before included Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, and Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov (a notoriously corrupt politician). While one email pitched the dinner as connected to the World Food Program USA, it was a smörgåsbord of influence peddling and purchasing.
Hunter and his uncle in the meantime were reportedly racking in massive amounts. Baturina wired $3.5 million on Feb. 14, 2014, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm co-founded by Hunter and Devon Archer, a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry.
Notably, these sources of income for Hunter would largely dry up after his father left office and his value as an influence peddler was lost.
The Chinese files also raise questions over how the Chinese funneled money to the Bidens when Hunter said he was a hopeless crack addict. Hunter worked with Patrick Ho Chi Ping who was a corrupt businessman closely associated with the Chinese government. He was later convicted of bribery in dealings associated with the energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy, the same company that paid Hunter. Hunter’s “renumeration package” included a possible return of $10 million. Hunter reportedly received millions from the company as well as a 2.8-carat diamond from CEFC’s founder and former chairman Ye Jianming.
Some of the emails are from a 29-year-old Chinese-American assistant, JiaQi Bao, who talks about Hunter’s ample expense allowance. On some of his charges, she notes “not sure if the accounting department will let this go.” However, when the company collapsed, she told Hunter to run up charges on the accounts to “keep as much as you can” before the company dissolved.
The record is now rife with individuals associated with foreign governments and intelligence organizations giving millions to Hunter and his uncle as well as luxurious expenses and gifts. Moreover, given the apparent illegal conduct captured in the images, it is reasonable to expect that these foreign governments hoped to have influence that was not just limited to the windfall payments.
That is why everyone is (again) eating ice cream. Call it a comfort food for the politically and journalistically challenged.`
28 thoughts on “Hunter Biden Is Back In The News. . . So The Media Goes Again For The Scoop”
A kleptocratic politician, with a cracked-addicted son as a conspirator, sells out his country to its enemies.
Makes the Borgias look like statesmen.
JT is part of the national media as a contributor to Fox, Hill, and other media outlets so it seems silly to write a story about the media not covering a story when he is covering the story.
So many things that you could have written about today, JT. Here’s one:
“Sicknick’s girlfriend: GOP decision to block Jan. 6 commission ‘speaks volumes'”
BY TAL AXELROD – 05/29/21 10:41 AM EDT
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/556089-sicknicks-girlfriend-gop-decision-to-block-jan-6-commission-speaks-volumes
Some people believe the most humdrum disappointments are relevant to a legal blog.
Just a few of JT’s past articles that Anonymous @ 12:31 would have one believe are not ‘relevant to a legal blog’:
https://jonathanturley.org/?s=capitol+
12:31 Anon could start with this one. Search for ‘riots’ or ‘capitol riots’, too.
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/04/14/ig-report-congress-restricted-the-capitol-polices-use-of-material-and-tactics-before-capitol-riot/
Right…the big issue here is that JT is coloring outside his declared lines.
And therefore, we should just forget about all this silly nonsense about the ruling class selling out the country.
Amiright?
“So many things that you could have written about today, JT. ”
Fortunately for us, it’s *his* blog, not yours.
When one talks about potential criminal conspiracies, the Biden Family Influence Peddlers should be at the top of the list. I wonder if the Clinton’s are happy or sad not to get such notoriety.
Do Democrats know they are being lied to day in and day out by the media propagandists? Do they care?
The answers are clear…yes…and no.
Trump called the media the Enemy of The People. He was right again.
At various points in the last few months, the news media, newly free of the Trump White House, have made fledgling efforts to report some of the flaws in the Biden family while suppressing reports of the flaws of Kamala Harris, whom they viewed as an acceptable successor should the president’s cognitive abilities continue to decline.
Now, however, it has become clear the Kamala Harris is not remotely up to the job. She is not a bright person, made worse by the fact that she is also a person who believes in nothing, a woman who brazenly stands out, even in a cynical town like Washington, as someone who is willing to adopt any position that advances her unquenchable thirst for power.
As a result, the news media seem to have rededicated themselves to not reporting the flaws of Biden and his family. A good decision for a group dedicated to advancing the causes of left wing of the Democratic Party.
And the media, Democrats and even some Republicans continue to claim Biden was elected honestly?!!!!
Biden is an illegitimate president.
Biden is a puppet controlled by…..whom? Who are the puppet masters?
I scream.
U scream.
We all scream.
Hunter Biden is a movie screen.
There are no true information pieces in the mainstream media, only opinion pieces with their liberal agenda as the focus. For once, I would love to see an article with just facts (not “truths”, which are fundamentally biased) and let me form my own opinion.
Hunter likes ice cream delivered by the secret service
Hunter Biden is living in a $5.4 million dollar property in Venice, California
The 51-year-old father of five is believed to be renting the property from Sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman for $25,000 a month.
The family is now under 24-hour Secret Service protection.
Good morning, in case you don’t know, FB prevented me from posting the Tony Bobulinski story, and, they prevented me from sharing the story via messenger, with friends and family. I had to email the information. Obviously, that’s way too much power.
Ok Leftys. It is time for all of you to not address the subject matter that Turley addressed on HIS BLOG and somehow make this about Trump. Maybe refer to the time that he requested 2 scoops and everyone else got 1?
All politicians suck the blood of the people as they pay themselves. Some seem like actual vampires with evil motives, not mere greed.
I disagree about the ice cream. Double-chocolate chip — nothing white in sight.
We have been lied to by Biden, the Dems, and the media.
Up to us to channel our votes and money elsewhere.
As an example, I subscribe to Glenn Greenwald’s column.
My future votes just wait for a conservative candidate.
No time or money to WaPo or NYT. And certainly no TV.
What amazes me is the intellectual dishonesty of the Lefties. They pay to be lied to. Pathetic people.
MC, you are right, it is people like Glenn Greenwald and Jonathan Turley that are the honest people in the media today. There are of course others as well and we must continue to loudly champion the few honest reporters and commentators that manage to not get silenced.
In about ten seconds Anonymous will come here and in only ten or twenty comments attempt to blame Trump or the right for all of society’s ills. He will then do his best to use the “protesters veto” by inundating the site with useless, one-sided, non-sequiturs as a way to derail the actual conversation.
You summed up why I don’t read Amonymous’ many posts.
He is a sad case, living his life on these blogs.
The Pentagon has admitted to a “secret army” 60k strong most of whom are online trolls. There are lots of posters like anonymous, but some of them are paid by our government.
The Smith Mundt act was removed by Obama. Trump never mentioned that or reinstated it. It made it illegal to propagandize the American people. Now they can lie to us with impunity, no fear of repercussion. Since 2013.And Trump let that stand. He also resigned from the actors union after losing the election.
I fear it is all a sham and we really do not have anyone truly “on our side’
Not even DJT
Exactly right. As I told SM last week, I won’t bother with any of the Anonymous commenters anymore.
Monument– “My future votes just wait for a conservative candidate.”
***
Given what is coming out about the last election are you even confident you will have “future votes”?
The Press is corrupt like most of the Dim controlled institutions. They really are an evil lot. I’m hoping I see the reckoning soon. It ought to be fun.
WWARJD? (what would a real journalist do). Of course, a real story would not get by the party gatekeeper