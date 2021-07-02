New Emails Raise New Allegations of Influence Peddling By Hunter Biden And Direct Knowledge Of President Biden

We have previously discussed the concerted and often embarrassing blackout in the media on stories involving Hunter Biden’s influence peddling during his father’s tenure as Vice President. That includes the burying of the laptop story and the growing contradictions over his father’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his shady business dealings. Even recent reports that Hunter may have paid prostitutes with his father’s account were blacked out by mainstream media which exhaustively pursued any story related to the Trump children and their dealings and life styles. Now, however, there is a major allegation that Hunter used access to his father to seal previously unknown deals with Mexican businessmen, including Carlos Slim. A picture shows Hunter with the businessmen in the Vice President residence with his father.
As in the past, Americans interested in such stories have had to rely on the foreign press or a couple domestic sites for such information.
The new emails include references to the use of Air Force II by Hunter Biden to pursue the deals — a similar pattern revealed with regard to the China dealings. The emails detail a number of visits to Mexico, including a February 2016 flight on Air Force II with his father. On the plane was his business partner Jeff Cooper, who ran Illinois-based SimmonsCooper. That is one of the largest asbestos litigation firms in the country and Hunter was given 3 percent of Cooper’s venture capital firm Eudora Global, according to emails. President Biden’s brother (who featured in past controversial deals) was also reportedly involved in some of these efforts.
These dealings continued into 2018 as Hunter pushed for deals with Slim. One text message from July 24, 2018 reads “Spoke to my dad about ‘Slim ask” and Cooper responds “Oh that sounds SO F’ING GOOD.”
It obviously does not sound quite so good if you are a reporter who has been repeatedly assured by President Biden that he had no knowledge or involvement in any dealings with Hunter. That was previously refuted by various sources. Hunter himself contradicted his father’s repeated denial. Then there are the emails referring to the “Big Guy”, which witnesses say was Joe Biden. Then there is Tony Bobulinski who stated that he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss Hunter’s business dealings. Bobulinski is repeatedly praised by Hunter Biden in the emails and identified as the person in control of transactions for “the family.” He has directly contradicted Joe Biden’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dubious dealings.
The new emails contain additional information directly contradicting President Biden. In addition to earlier pictures from golf trips and references to his involvement or knowledge, new material refers to a notable dinner arranged in Washington, D.C.
Hunter arranged for then Vice President Biden to have dinner on April 16, 2015 with his Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates. They appropriately chose a private room at Café Milano, a Georgetown restaurant that brags that it is “Where the world’s most powerful people go.” After the dinner, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”
It is clear that Hunter Biden was selling access and influence. It appears that Joe Biden was aware of that effort. That is very serious. If these emails are false, this is a major story. If they are true, this is a major scandal. Presumably, however, this story will result in another run to the nearest ice cream shop for breathless coverage on the current frozen delights of the President.
The last line of the article sums it up best. So sad it it true.
Next up the enabling of Epstein/Maxwell to be swept under the rug.
“What surprises me is the large number of people who accept MSM “news” as fact.”
Fifteen years ago, Fox had higher ratings than MSNBC and CNN combined. Now MSNBC and CNN combined have higher ratings that Fox. People are listening to MSNBC and CNN and believing their lies, and most don’t look elsewhere–confirmation bias, as you say. Academia has brainwashed them and the media keep them brainwashed. Under these circumstances, it will likely take a genuine CATACLYSM to wake up the woke, and I hate cataclysms. I’m very alarmed about the future.
Corporate greed and not paying taxes leading to charges is not new. It needs to be followed and punishments meted out if needed and required. So if this is not new and if it is true, why does this feel like a political hit job?
The Obama’s, the Biden’s and the Leftist media are all shameful anti-American hypocritical CRIMINALS. May they all get what’s coming to them, someday, somehow..
I wonder what it will take for the American press to start to follow this story with the same zeal they did with Trump. Whether this goes the distance, fizzles, or lands somewhere in between remains to be seen. However, it is news worthy. Seeing more news over the royals infighting than potential corruption by a President is baffling and makes one wonder what is happening.
You keep referring to “Trump’s Children” – they weren’t just his children though. They were senior advisers in his campaign. They held positions in his White House. They were keynote speakers and advisers at RNC functions. They’ve been on every pro-Trump, pro-GOP cable show and live conference they could get to on taxpayer dime.
They are GOP operatives.
Hunter Biden is just Joe’s kid. He’s done none of those things.
I think it’s fair to hold the President’s “children” who are also working very publicly and enthusiastically in the political sphere (again on taxpayer dimes) to task. Why wouldn’t you want that scrutinized?
I think it’s fair to hold the President’s “children” who are also working very publicly and enthusiastically in the political sphere
You prefer your grifters to stay hidden in the shadows, rather than honest, transparent political advocacy? Everthing the Trump family did was 100 legal, moral, and approved by both parties.
But since you are the seer of all things shady, how about telling us who the real President is now. All agree that dementia Joe cant find he way out of a room with four open doors. So exactly who is calling for the bombing of civilians in the name of fighting terror. It ain’t Joe.
Jones, with all due respect, the claim of “just his kid” falls to the wayside when the goal is political influence with foreign business figures such as the goings on in China, Mexico, and Ukraine. All of which directly affect U.S. interests. If I am wrong about this, I am sure that you will enlighten me. Even as a conservative I am open to debate and informed conversation…go figure, huh?
Scooter….I suppose Hunter paid the US Government for all those Business Trips on AF-2 with Daddy…..right?
The difference between Trump’s “Kids” and Biden’s Kid….is day and night different.
Trump’s Kids are not Crack Addicts, don’t do amateur Porn with Hookers…have not with a Dead Brother’s Wife, and Pimp for Daddy, or peddle their Asses to the highest bidder for illicit personal gain.
Or….did that somehow skip by you over the past couple of years?
Really? You think it is OK that Hunter may have traded on his dad’s name with his fathers knowledge? If that happened, do you think it is OK that Joe denies it knowing otherwise? Regardless, do you think it is OK that the press is NOT reporting on a news worthy story?
This is not being reported on by American news. Regardless of whether this is hogwash or true, it is news worthy and should be followed until one determination or another is made. If this was Trump, you can bet your bottom dollar the press would be on this like white on rice.
I take no stand on what is true or not, it is being investigated and needs to be followed through by both the Justice Department and the press. No less was done to Trump on Russiagate. Maybe it will turn out the same way.
You’re joking right. Please PLEASE show us all the crimes Trumps kids are suspected of or the how his father used his influence and government funds to further careers? tic toc tic toc…
eb knows exactly what fascism looks like, smells like and runs like hold muh voter suppression.
This information has been piling up for some time from more sources than a laptop, yet many in the news media and government ignore the numerous facts. Hunter didn’t even bother to be stealth. Emails are an easy target.
I learned a different Golden Rule in school than the one that is apparently being used in Washington D.C. “He who has the gold, makes the rules.” If this were an average citizen or a political enemy, they would have been locked up long ago. Is this why mainstream media has lost as much as 50% of their prime time viewership since the first of the year?
How is it that “public servants” who make a decent salary but live in an expensive town manage to amass such fortunes? The answer is blatantly obvious but like the children’s story, “The Emperor’s New Clothes” those who have their chips in the game remain silent.
Now, we have a revolving door of influence peddlers and payback. The president cannot complete a sentence without consulting a cue card or a teleprompter. So, who is really running the White House?
See, I knew you’d waste no time getting to the fact fact the SCOTUS took a dump on the Voting Rights Act yesterday, Turley. That’s why you’re so star spangled awesome…
Turley who loves to tell us all about free speech, he kind of left that one out. And like on cue, he brings up Hunter, just how much does FOX pay?
What do you think about Hunter’s sleezy dealing? What you you think about his Dad flatout lying about not knowing anything about his son’s business dealings? What do you think about the media refusing to ask the obvious questions to Joe Biden directly? Does not this seem newsworthy to you?
COME ON MAN!
IT IS BOTH SAD AND DISGUSTING TO SEE THE MSM, THE LEFT WING POLITICIANS AND THE SOFT LEFT COMPLETELY IGNORE THE SIMPLE FACTS THAT HB IS A SLIMY, MONEY GRUBBING IDIOT USING HIS FATHER FOR ILEGAL VENTURES.
If one were to believe Hunter’s e-mails, which reside on his very own laptop, JB is not just an innocent enabler for HB. JB is the “big guy” who gets a % of everything son Hunter gets. We are not just talking about a bystander, when JB is so available and welcoming to his son’s shady business dealings.
Just so despicable to see almost all the media ignore what is probably the biggest story of the century, in order to protect their Party and their revered politicians in that Party.
Our Constitution did not give us Freedom of the Press, for the press to become an arm of a Political Party.
Folks we are just another Banana Republic….same same as Panama under Noriega, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Mexico…..et al.
There is no Rule of Law anymore….that horse has bolted.
It is approaching the time to hoist the Black Flag and take care of business.
I suggest we start with the Media first.
Step one is win back Congress in 2022….then improve the majority in Congress in 2024 and take back the White House in 2024…..then get stuck in draining the swamp and sending the Democrats into the Wilderness to wander till they accept they are old news.
I don’t wish to be too cynical but, I don’t believe that DOJ, democrats, mass media, academia, or progressives will ever recognize or consider relevant ANY action, incident, conduct that will be sufficient to turn against a politician who tickle’s their fancy and stokes their preconceptions. Some voters are obsessed and will believe anything said or hinted by Trump. There are some progressives who will conflate correlation to causation as they deem fit. A “butterfly effect” to any situation that will fit their desired target of blame. Post modern ethos of there is no truth just your truth and situational ethics has become so engrained in society and culture that I don’t think that actual critical reasoning and intelligent analysis will be accepted professional practices by media, academia, politicians, think tanks, and any platform associated with social media.
As an example, “Hands up don’t shoot” is a repeated rallying cry and chant in social justice protests. It is repeated DESPITE the fact that a grand jury found this to be false and factually did not happen. The Eric Holder DOJ investigation under the Obama administration confirmed/found the statement and narrative of Hands up don’t shoot to be false. Is there anyone except those who would be labeled far right media or politicians who have the courage or integrity to state what was held by the grand jury?
Extortion is the “coin of the realm” today. Express your fealty to the cause when commanded or be labeled a racist, homophobe, fascist, bigot or whatever is deemed derogatory at the moment. There’s no downside to demeaning and discriminating “for the good reasons”. Intolerance in the name of advocating tolerance is rewarded.
And they wonder why Americans don’t trust the Intel agencies, the Politicians, or the media? They think we are all gullible and stupid.
We are approaching the cusp where Joe Biden’s senility, confusion, and bumbling will be an advantage to claiming no recollection of these shady and despicable dealings. Liberal media will push the narrative of “the poor dear old man,” and the cruel and insensitive conservative press will give the family no peace. Doesn’t take a crystal ball to see this coming.
Ex president’s company going through beginning stages of indictment. Bill Barr trying to foxtrot away from the destruction he caused at DOJ…
But no, Hunter’s emails!!!!! Lol.
eb
Turley knows that this is manufactured outrage for the Trump base. And he knows they will buy it, the master of distractions does it again.
… going through beginning stages of indictment.
Ha. Just like Mueller closing in on Trump! All you leftists with TDS are all the same. You assume everyone is just like you, and history starts anew each morning when you rise from slumber. Nothing is past is relevant, or colors your perception of today. We have been 6 years now with the lefts wild speculation about President Trump, and exactly zero has come to light.
My favorite bit now, is how the Leftist have insisted the Trump business is a huger loser, and never made any money, when in the next breath they tell you they are positive and have seen documents PROVING he is not paying near enough income tax. A tax assessed on net income, not gross receipts. The delicious dichotomy too nuanced for the self identifying erudite left to realize how stupid it all is.
It is clear that Hunter Biden was selling access and influence. It appears that Joe Biden was aware of that effort. That is very serious. If these emails are false, they are a major story. If they are true, they are a major scandal.
Well, the “laptop from hell” isn’t likely to be of any interest to satan’s media minions, now is it?
I keep wondering if I’ve lost it. How can the information stored on Hunter’s laptop be so blatantly scandalous, despicable, squalid and illegal and yet no one covers it. This complete blackout – with the exception of a few people like you – is terrifying. Have we sunk this far? Apparently we have. Thanks, Jonathan for writing about this and other forbidden topics.
We have discussed this issue many times; the MSM is both dishonest and a propaganda arm of the Democrat party.
What surprises me is the large number of people who accept MSM “news” as fact.
Thinking requires more than confirmation bias.
HB is scum and his father is an enabler. They (and the administration) lie. The MSM protects them.
Now watch the Lefties scream: “But Trump…”.
I posted a reply to your comment at 11:18 AM, but I goofed and it went to the top of the comment board.