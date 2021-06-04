The young man is shown in the videotape casually moving over to sit behind the woman and then puts a lighter to the back of her head. She was helped by other passengers as the suspect and two friends ran off of the bus. She obviously could have been severely burned or even killed in such an attack if the fire spread.
This is what the police posted:
Police spokesperson Adam Lobsinger later explained that they were trying to find the victim because “without the victim, when we catch the suspects, it’s harder to do anything,. We are still looking for the suspects.”
That is a bit hard to follow. One would think that they are trying to find both the victim and the culprit. The latter is particularly important since he is out in the public after lighting the hair of a woman on fire. Regardless of the eventual prosecution, you should want the public’s assistance in finding this maniac and getting him off the street. You can actually show both faces and achieve both purposes. Moreover, you have a videotape to help with any prosecution regardless of the victim. The police also have the driver as a witness.
I just cannot track the logic on this one.
8 thoughts on “San Francisco Police Department Seeks Help To Solve Crime But Blurs Face Of Suspect”
Security camera footage of crimes committed on the Bay Area transit system, BART, is no longer available because it ‘unfairly’ gives the public the wrong idea about blacks and crime. Government and media have been concealing the race of perps for a long time. When I hear that employees at a Wendy’s were attacked by customers or that there was a brawl in an airport or state fair I assume blacks were involved and by checking foreign press reporting on the incident I see that I am almost always right. I had to look at the Daily Mail to see that the two Epstein guards who were let off were black. The appalling crime rate in that community is possibly why even the professional race hustlers who profess to hate white ‘systemic racism’ move into white communities.
The guy is likely masked anyway. No need to blur.
There are the stupid criminal files; this one is from the stupid cop files. This just has to be a mistake.
BLM
C’mon man! You know exactly why they’re not showing his face. It’s because he’s black (look at his hands) and it’s not P.C. to acknowledge that 6.5% of the U.S. population (black males) are responsible for more than 50% of violent felonies, according to FBI crime reports. (And that statistic only represents those who were caught and convicted.) But hey, if we can’t identify them, they won’t be caught, and therefore those uncomfortable statistics (for liberals, anyway) will decrease. Another approach would be to only prosecute 6.5% of black males arrested for violent crimes, thus assuring “equity” in our criminal justice system, instead of you know, actual justice and public safety. Ah, those words sound so quaint these days…..
Modern policing at its finest
I once called the police in our uber-liberal city to report a possible crime in progress. The office asked me for information EXCEPT the race or the person involved. When I asked him if he wanted to know his race, he replied, “You can tell me if you want to but I’m not going to ask for that.” Clearly, our police officers were TOLD to stop asking for race, which is stupid as can be. What next? Don’t ask for gender, because the suspect may be other than male or female? The SanFrancisco police blurred out Mr. Sets-Hair-On-Fire’s face for one reason only: his “protected” race.
The assailant is a racial minority. That is the logic.