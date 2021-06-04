“To Support and Defend The Constitution of the United States”: Micheal Flynn’s Crisis Of Constitutional Faith

Below is my column in USA Today on the disturbing comments of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in favor of a military coup. He later insisted that he was misquoted but the videotape confirms that he was for a military coup before he was against it last week. It is certainly positive to see Flynn deny support for a military coup, but the incident is the latest example of our growing addiction to rage — and the loss of our common constitutional faith.
Here is the column:
Gen. Michael Flynn appears to be man adrift. Flynn was pummeled by prosecutors to the point of bankruptcy and subjected to serious errors in prosecutorial and judicial misconduct for years. Despite my criticism of his prosecution, however, some of us noticed a rise of unhinged and undemocratic rhetoric from the former national security adviser.
Now Flynn appears to be endorsing an actual military coup after comments at an event held in Dallas. When prompted by an audience member, Flynn declared that we should have a military coup in this country like the one in Myanmar. The comment was a disgrace to all of the men or women who served with Flynn. It is particularly disgusting on the Memorial Day weekend when we honor all those who gave their lives for our country. He later effectively retracted his statement but the damage was done.
Military can threaten constitutional governance
During a question-and-answer session on Sunday, an audience member asked Flynn, while mispronouncing the Southeast Asian nation’s name: “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”
Flynn responded, “No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That’s right.” It was stated without a hint of sarcasm or poor humor. It was a matter-of-fact declaration that severed any connections of Flynn to our Constitution values or traditions.
As a retired Army lieutenant general, Flynn once took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” I have always noted that the oath is to the Constitution itself, not a general reference to the country. This country is defined by our Constitution, including both its representative democratic process and its civilian leadership.
Myanmar is a vivid and brutal example of the costs of living in a nation without a faithful and loyal military dedicated to a constitutional process. Hundreds were killed and President Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi were arrested. Thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to protest and resist the military rule.
The Founding Fathers were so distrustful of military interference with civilian rule that many opposed a standing army. Even James Madison raised the concern of how a military can a threat to a constitutional system of governance:
“In time of actual war, great discretionary powers are constantly given to the Executive Magistrate. Constant apprehension of War, has the same tendency to render the head too large for the body. A standing military force, with an overgrown Executive, will not long be safe companions to liberty. The means of defense against foreign danger, have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people.”
As discussed in my prior writings on the United States military and its history, the initially partisan military leadership after the revolution soon adopted a core adherence to a professional, apolitical tradition that continues to this day.
Relatively few military officers questioned or challenged civilian authority in our history. Those who did, like General Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War, were quickly and correctly sent into ignoble retirement.
Flynn later backtracked and declared “Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.” He then appears to be blaming the media for “manipulating” his words as a “lively conference.” That is not true. I watched the video and he matter-of-factly endorses the idea of a coup.
Rage and faith in the Constitution
For those who love our Constitution and our country, the statement of Gen. Flynn could not be more offensive or grotesque. We have our flaws and our imperfections. However, the thing that has sustained up for over two centuries is our Constitution. Despite wars and every type of national trauma, we are still here. Our political differences have never become so great as to shake our common article of faith in our Constitution. Of course, it takes a leap of faith by every citizen to remain constitutionally loyal even when you have not prevailed politically. Flynn previously appeared to call for martial law to keep Trump in office. Even with his later backtracking on the call for a coup, Flynn has clearly lost the article of faith that binds us to each other. Instead, he appears adrift in the type of floating rage of the QAnon realm.
I have long opposed the use of sedition laws to punish figures like Flynn for making such statements (including recent efforts to return to sedition prosecutions). As a free speech advocate, I oppose such criminalization of viewpoints. However, we should all (including former President Donald Trump) condemn Flynn for this public statement even if we disagreed with elements of his prosecution. He is a man who lost that constitutional faith, regardless of his later effort to retract his statement. It is like expressing approval of infanticide before reaffirming your love for babies. The initial comment reflects something truly unnerving. I truly pity him for that loss. It leaves him with little but rage, which can become its own type of faith. Indeed, we live at a time when people are addicted to rage. Flynn is now is the face of that addiction.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley
12 thoughts on ““To Support and Defend The Constitution of the United States”: Micheal Flynn’s Crisis Of Constitutional Faith”
Burma.
It got named Myanmar following a coup d’tat. I’d rather stick with the name selected while it still had some semblance of democracy.
I am inclined to give Flynn, now a private citizen, the benefit of the doubt. The question was poorly framed and involved a double negative, and if you take out the “I mean” which is superfluous, Flynn says there is no reason for a coup. I would be more concerned if he was still an LTG or in a high govt position.
What he is doing at a Q-Anon event, if that characterization is correct (it is a charge thrown around rather loosely when the media want to discredit someone), is worth asking, though.
There is a long tradition in Britain of being skeptical of a large standing army. That is why traditionally the Navy, limited to the seas, reported to the Crown (the ROYAL Navy) whereas Parliament kept tighter control of the Army (the BRITISH Army) which could effectively engage in a rebellion or coup.
He’s not a “private citizen,” per se. He’s still subject to recall to active duty and disciplinary action under the UCMJ.
I can only hope he misspoke. He certainly should know better. Maybe he had a brain freeze and later realized his mistake. One can only hope.
“Our political differences have never become so great as to shake our common article of faith in our Constitution. Of course, it takes a leap of faith by every citizen to remain constitutionally loyal even when you have not prevailed politically.” says the Good Professor who I greatly admire and respect.
Professor do us a laundry list of all the things the Left has done in the pursuit of their radical Agenda….attacking free speech (you can show us dozens of examples taken from your own blog here), attacks on the Supreme Court as a body and on the individual Justices (again show us the long list of those you have discussed right here), you decry General Flynn’s abuse by the DOJ and FBI….again…right here at your own Blog, and when after many Years of torment, persecution, financial harm, and threats to imprison his family by the government…..all of which involved violations of Oaths by every SOB within Government that participated in those events…..you single General Flynn out for yet more abuse by you.
Where is the anger you feel towards Flynn when it comes to your fellow members of the Bar, those who are in the FBI and DOJ, and so many others that deserve far more condemnation for their evil ACTIONS…not words alone…..CORRUPT ACTIONS that deprived this Good Man of his Rights, Honor, and Property.
Who has the most guilt here….the Victim or the Perpetrator?
I suggest if it was you walking in General Flynn’s boots you would not be so quick to say what you have here today.
Was he wrong….sure he was….that is not what any American should say….but that applies only to a “Just Society” which we most assuredly do not have and of all people….General Flynn has been wronged terribly and deserves Justice and compensation….which start with all of us granting him our sympathies and support. Perhaps, if we did that…all of us….including you…..he might feel some vindication instead of yet more condemnation.
The Founders reminded us that tyranny must not be tolerated and we all have a duty to reject it….isn’t that what the General was actually saying as he has seen first hand what tyranny really is….an abusive government that does not honor the Constitution.
Ridiculous. Flynn is a traitor.
Agreed, Turley. There’s a reason Obama warned Trump about Flynn before Trump took office. And there’s a reason Sally Yates was sending up the warnings in the first days of the Trump administration about Flynn’s being compromised and blackmail-able due to being a foreign agent. The fact Trump didn’t listen and named him *National Security Advisor* in the face of those warnings speaks to what happens when a president is willing to latch on to that age of rage for personal gain at the cost of the nation. To Trump it was a game. To everyone else in Washington who saw this coming a long time ago with Flynn in particular, but in effect with everything, this is gut wrenching.
eb
JT,
I am with you on so many issues, but on this one I think the ret. Gen. made a convoluted, but simple, statement that was *not* an endorsement of a military coup.
HIs answer was essentially, “[There’s] [n]o reason . . .it should happen here. No reason. That’s right.”
He was correct. There is NO reason a Myanmar type coup should happen here. For obvious reasons.
HIs answer was jumbled, but I see no danger in the answer you quote.
“Michael Flynn was his name…
He rode off with Robert E. Lee!
Etc
Anyone remember the book Seven Days in May? While I have sympathy for the many ills afforded to Mr. Flynn in the past, he has apparently crossed the Rubicon. Not the first to do so – Edwin Walker comes to mind
Not an excuse, but Flynn seems to be a man driven to rage by wrongs not remedied.
Flynn is a man falsely accused of colluding with the Russians. (The irony is that he appears to have been a Turkish tool, but was never attacked for that role.)
Flynn’s career was ruined and his finances devastated (in his 60’s). Both the DOJ, the FBI, and Judge Sullivan went to incredible lengths to “nail” him. The press jumped on the bandwagon and helped create a false public image.
Flynn got off through the brilliance of Sidney Powell, but he never felt that he got justice.
Now he hovers on the fringes, angry and powerless.
A cautionary tale of Washington.
He’s an AH.