Spanish Politician Suspended On Twitter After Responding To Transgender Story With “A Man Cannot Get Pregnant”

The expanding censorship on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook continue to be a major issue in the United States. However, the same debate is occurring in Europe despite a long erosion of free speech values. In Spain, a far-right politician was locked out by Twitter after saying “a man cannot get pregnant” because they have “no uterus or eggs.” Francisco José Contreras, deputy to Spain’s Vox Party, made the response to an article about a transgender male who the birth of a baby girl. The remark was deemed hate speech by Twitter.
Contreras said in a Facebook post on May 11 that he had received a message from Twitter which informed him that he had violated its policies on “hate speech” and explained “The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: ′’A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs.’ You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I’ll try 2 + 2 = 4.”
Personally, I found Contreras’ posting to be nasty, demeaning, and gratuitous. This couple was celebrating the birth of their new child. However, this is an example of how the solution to bad speech is more and better speech — not censorship. There are many who share this view which has deep political, religious, and social foundations. Rather than simply responding to such comments, many want to stop others from speaking or hearing such views.
In response, Contreras’ supporters started #AManCannotBePregnant.
This is not the first run-in for the Vox party. The party’s account was suspended in January for claiming that high crime rates were tied to North African immigrants.
Last year, we discussed how Norway criminalized hate speech toward transgender people in their private homes or private conversations.
For free speech advocates, we need to educate the American public on where this road leads and why we need to stay faithful to our core values. What is at stake is the very right that has long defined us as a nation. Once we cross the Rubicon into speech criminalization and controls, Europe has shown that it is rarely possible to work back to liberties lost. We are moving into potentially the most anti-free speech period of American history — and possibly the most anti-free speech Administration. Many politicians are already arguing for citizens to give up their free speech rights in forums like the Internet. With the media echoing many of these anti-free speech sentiments, it will require a greater effort of those who value the First Amendment and its core place in our constitutional system.
52 thoughts on “Spanish Politician Suspended On Twitter After Responding To Transgender Story With “A Man Cannot Get Pregnant””
Good for Contreras speaking the scientific proof. Many of us are tired of this trans crap being stuffed down our throats. I don’t give a fig which pronoun you use or want used. Dead giveaways include chromosomes, Adam apples, etc.
The left wants to follow the science as long as they can claim the science supports their agenda. Obviously, that is not the case where those two pesky chromosomes are concerned.
‘I found the post to be nasty, demeaning, and gratuitous.’
Wish this same standard applied to 21st century Democrats in America, because they are no better; in fact, they are worse. Much worse. i fully appreciate dialogue, modern dems refuse to engage in it. Take a knee or suffer. That’s it.
Do many women want males to be allowed 8n the public bathrooms, restrooms or poop and pee rooms?
Do most women not want men watching them sit on the toilet or washing their breasts at the sink?
Stand up for your rights to privacy!
A human with a dong is not a female. Even if he puts on female makeup and wears a dress.
A simple sign on the door needs to be enforced:. No dongs allowed!
Women’s toilet stalls all have doors. No one can watch you on the toilet. I’m a woman, and in all my many decades, I’ve never seen a woman wash her breasts at the sink.
So now according to Turley saying that a man is a man and a women is a women is demeaning and nasty. To speak the truth is now demeaning and nasty. The thing that is becoming so tiring is the declaration that the importance of one thing or another should be considered and then ending the statement with a virtue signal. An example would be saying that Fauci gave us bad information but Trump was a bad orange man. This virtue signaling can be found throughout a Vanity article on the lab leak possibility. Now we find the omnipresent virtue signal by the host of the Turley blog. It’s okay Professor Turley. Your friends on the left will like you more now. Cheap tricks.
“brains don’t give birth”
True but irrelevant, since no one is arguing that they do.
“Follow the science…”
Paying attention to people’s minds IS following science. Our species name, H. sapiens, was chosen for a reason.
“you need female plumbing”
Odd that you suggest people “follow the science,” when you’re choosing not to discuss it scientifically. Sex organs aren’t “plumbing.” More to the point, it doesn’t address the question: why would people assume that it’s impossible to have sex organs of one sex but a mind of a different sex?
“If I decide I have the mind of a kangaroo …”
Plant and animal species are scientifically classified by Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.
Not only are kangaroos a different species, they’re a different genus. Different family. Different order. You have go up to the class level (Mammalia) before you reach a classification level we share with them. Science tells us that we are not kangaroos. Science does NOT tell us that humans cannot have a mind of one sex and sex organs of a different sex, just like science doesn’t tell us that it’s impossible for a person to be a hermaphrodite.
If you want to “follow the science,” then discuss the actual relevant science instead of deflecting to a scientifically inaccurate comparison. (There’s that if-p-then-q again. The question is: is the conditional clause “If you want to ‘follow the science'” true? I guess we’ll find out by how you respond.)
Anon above was responding to my post which appears to have stung.
Returning to my example, if I am convinced that I am a kangaroo can I hop better?
No, but can I insist that all of society pretend that I can hop better?
That is what is happening when were are told to pretend that ‘males’ can have babies.
If they really could this would not be such a heated issue with so much coercion to go along with the delusion.
I wonder when society went so insane?
Twitter circa 1610:
“Galileo: Your Twitter account has been locked. You Tweeted — ‘The Earth rotates around the Sun.’ We do not permit hate speech.”
“P.S. In a few decades, we will also lock Newton’s account, for his piling-on hate speech Tweet: ‘The Sun cannot rotate around Earth.'”
Tell me, again: Which is the “party of science?”
“There are many who share this view which has deep political, religious, and social foundations.”
Errrr, it’s not a view, it’s biology, a scientific fact which cannot be disputed in an reality-based conversation. They only way to “dispute” this fact is to suspend reality and play make-believe, which of course most liberals have no problem doing.
I’ll ask you the same question I asked Olly:
Humans have complex biology. What most makes us human are our minds. That’s why a brain-dead person with a beating heart is considered legally dead. If someone has a uterus but their mind is telling them that they’re male, why do some other people insist that they know better? It’s possible for someone to be a hermaphrodite, so why would people assume that it’s impossible to have sex organs of one sex but a mind of a different sex?
“so why would people assume that it’s impossible to have sex organs of one sex but a mind of a different sex?”
***
It isn’t impossible, but brains don’t give birth. For that you need female plumbing. Follow the science and the anatomy. If I decide I have the mind of a kangaroo I still will not be able to hop very well.
This is a response: https://jonathanturley.org/2021/06/07/spanish-politician-suspended-on-twitter-after-responding-to-transgender-story-with-a-man-cannot-get-pregnant/#comment-2096586
I don’t know why WordPress sometimes splits responses off from the comment they’re posted in reply to.
Pursuing the same nonsense, notice that trans females sweep the board in women’s sports but trans [F to M] men never seem to win anything in men’s sports.
If you present some actual evidence to back up your claim, I’ll be happy to look at it. I’m not going to take your word for it, and I’m not going to look it up on your behalf.
Anon- I don’t care what you look at or what you believe.
People don’t insist it is a female, biology does. It’s a fact. There is no debate.
“People don’t insist it is a female”
What does “it” refer to? (The person’s mind? If so, no biology doesn’t insist that a mind is female just because the body has a uterus.)
“It’s a fact.”
If you clarify what you’re referring to by “it,” we can discuss the biology and whether you’re correct or mistaken.
“There is no debate.”
That’s clearly false. Not only is there a public debate, there’s a debate in the scientific literature. Would you like me to give an example of discussion in the scientific literature?
“If someone has a uterus but their mind is telling them that they’re male . . .”
Then they need psychotherapy — ASAP!
(I don’t recommend Dr. Aruna Khilanani.)
Why are you certain that they need psychotherapy?
It’s possible for someone to be a hermaphrodite, so why would people assume that it’s impossible to have sex organs of one sex but a mind of a different sex?
“. . . but a mind of a different sex?”
Because the doctrine of innate ideas is false.
We’re not discussing a doctrine of innate ideas, but if you want to discuss that, I’d be happy to look at evidence that “the doctrine of innate ideas is false.” For example, are you saying that animals have no instinctual knowledge?
Nobody wants to ‘discuss’ with you.
Sam– I think that is not entirely correct. Socrates claimed he was only teasing out knowledge people already had.. Kant rejected Hume’s Blank Slate dogma and argued for a priori knowledge. More recently in The Blank Slate Steven Pinker presented s strong thesis that we are not born with blank slates that can have anything written on them. An accidental experiment on gender identity involved David Reimer. As an infant genital surgery was botched and, since gender is a social construct, it was decided to raise him as a girl without his ever knowing otherwise. He acted Male in some respects and even tried to urinate standing up. The dissonance was so troubling they finally told him he was a boy and he immediately adopted a Male role. We are not blank slates. We have innate notions of the world and of ourselves.
You’re dodging the facts by bringing up hypotheticals. What Francisco José Contreras wrote was 100% factual. It’s amazingly stupid that this is even brought up. When will “the sky is blue” become hate speech? Also, there is no such thing as hate speech.
Science!
I support freedom of speech as represented in the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech …”
Twitter is a private company, so the First Amendment simply doesn’t apply.
Don’t like Twitter’s rules? Move to Parler or start another alternative.
There are simple people and then there are people that think. Do you wish to remain with the former?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-constitution-can-crack-section-230-11611946851
The Constitution Can Crack Section 230
Tech companies think the statute allows them to censor with impunity. The law is seldom so simple.
Good reason to nationalize the company.
Just don’t ask to rent space on Amazon’s servers such as requested by Parker. You will be subject to renter discrimination. We need not assume that the ACLU will provide pro bono assistance with your lawsuit against Amazon. Some renter discrimination is more equal than other renter discrimination.
“We need not assume that the ACLU will provide pro bono assistance with your lawsuit against Amazon.”
What law is Amazon breaking that the ACLU is supposed to fight for? You haven’t said.
Anon, Discrimination in the availability of access based on race or dogma is settled law. If you don’t like that we limit your access to our water fountain you can get your own water fountain. Sometimes you hate discrimination but other times you accept it if it furthers your agenda. They said, “We are a private business so we can limit the access to our water fountain by people we don’t like for any reason”. They can’t use the water fountain and they can’t say what they think about it in our newspapers.
It’s my gas station and I can say who can use the water fountain and who can’t. It’s a private business so the laws do not apply. I can discriminate all I want and you can’t do a thing about it. Some animals (Anonymous) are more equal than others animals.
Personally, I found Contreras’ posting to be nasty, demeaning, and gratuitous.
Really? Which posting would that be, the one he made prior to the suspension, or the one he made in response to the suspension?
JT, compare your posting to another version of the same story in The Federalist. There is a significant contextual difference.
JT: “The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: ′’A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs.’ You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I’ll try 2 + 2 = 4.”
Federalist: “The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs,” Contreras tweeted in response to the suspension. “You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I’ll try 2 + 2 = 4.”
https://thefederalist.com/2021/05/17/twitter-suspends-spanish-politician-for-saying-a-man-cannot-get-pregnant/
So Turley, you left out that very important detail. So tell us, personally what part of the following did you find nasty, demeaning, and gratuitous?
A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs.
The body of a trans man may have a womb and eggs, though they may be also be surgically removed.
A womb and eggs is not what determines whether someone is male or female. My mother did not stop being female after she had a hysterectomy.
Humans have complex biology. What most makes us human are our minds. That’s why a brain-dead person with a beating heart is considered legally dead. If someone has a uterus but their mind is telling them that they’re male, why do some other people insist that they know better? It’s possible for someone to be a hermaphrodite, so why would people assume that it’s impossible to have sex organs of one sex but a mind of a different sex?
The body of a trans man may have a womb and eggs, though they may be also be surgically removed.
What trans man means biologically is: a genetic female whose mind identifies as a male.
Now try to make the same statement without using the qualifier trans like Contreras did. He said: A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs.
so why would people assume that it’s impossible to have sex organs of one sex but a mind of a different sex?
Who has said it’s impossible? The mind can believe an infinite number of things about the body it resides in. What the mind has yet to do however is change the the biological sexual organs in the body from that of a female into a male, or a male into a female.
The man spoke the truth, and the truth will set you free. Sadly, that is no longer recognized by politicians, academics, lawyers and social media.
These days saying the truth is more likely to land you in jail than ‘set you free’.
If not jail you risk being beaten senseless while castrated police stand by with thumbs up their rears hoping Antifa hasn’t burned the donut shop down yet. No safety there.
Hate crimes and hate speech are poison to liberty.
Just further evidence that Lefties lie to us, each other, and themselves.
We know that many Lefties are dishonest (just read some of the Lefty posts on this blog).
Turley is right; more speech is the answer.
Look at Anonymous the Lefty’s many, many posts.
He certainly enjoys the torrent of BS that he delivers, but does he convince anyone?
Based on responses from other bloggers, his posts engender contempt rather than respect or adherents.
Most stupid posts generate the response that they deserve (there is a reason that Anonymous doesn’t want to be identified).
I agree with what you say about Anonymous The Lefty, but don’t we all wish not to be identified?
I have posted my name twice when I felt compelled to insult someone.
I don’t hide my name, especially when I am being offensive.
Try not to make personal attacks, but occasionally (twice), the poster was so offensive that I responded in kind (signing my name).
There are many different people who post anonymous comments, as should be obvious from the varied political views, foci, etc. demonstrated in their text. If you think all liberal anonymous comments come from a single person and all conservative anonymous comments come from a single person, then you’re mistaken.
THis particular Anonymous is missing the point with the point being that one guy calling himself Anonymous comments 100 times a story and he even replies to his own comments. Not only that but his comments are irrationally nasty. The guy hates Turley, hates the site and hates the majority of us that chose to be happy here.
What needs to be done is for the site (Professor Turley) to not eliminate people being anonymous, as I am, but make it so only one person can have a name, i.e. not 5 people calling themselves Anonymous.
If this clown that is the pain in the neck Anonymous had any honesty or courage he would at least separate himself from the other Anonymous people and create some name for himself that would allow us to more easily ignore his moronic comments.
“The guy hates Turley, hates the site and hates the majority of us that chose to be happy here.”
As someone astutely noted, earlier, it would appear that hullbooby has taken ‘one too many pucks to the head.’
“THis particular Anonymous is missing the point with the point being that one guy calling himself Anonymous comments 100 times a story and he even replies to his own comments.”
How do you know that it’s all “one guy”?
There’s zero reason to think that, and plenty of reasons not to (e.g., some anonymous comments represent liberal views and some represent conservative views).
“not eliminate people being anonymous, as I am”
You’re pseudonymous rather than anonymous.
Anon– “so why would people assume that it’s impossible to have sex organs of one sex but a mind of a different sex?”
***
Good point. There could be an open computer in a nuthouse.
Hullbobby– Perhaps he could adopt 666 for a moniker.
“Persecution for the expression of opinions seems to me perfectly logical. If you have no doubt of your premises or your power and want a certain result with all your heart you naturally express your wishes in law and sweep away all opposition…But when men have realized that time has upset many fighting faiths, they may come to believe even more than they believe the very foundations of their own conduct that the ultimate good desired is better reached by free trade in ideas. . . .The best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market, and that truth is the only ground upon which their wishes safely can be carried out.” (J. Holmes dissent in Abrams)
Professor Turley, I enjoy reading your posts as much as anything on the internet. You set aside your personal biases better than anyone. HOWEVER, saying that ” Personally, I found Contreras’ posting to be nasty, demeaning, and gratuitous” to say that a male cannot give birth is over-the-top. It is a tautology that men do not have the organs necessary to have a baby. Perhaps there should be a different terminology to account for the common wave of transgenderism and its concomitant confusions would be welcome.
“The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias.”
― Learned Hand, The Spirit Of Liberty: Papers And Addresses Of Learned Hand
Words of wisdom but they come from a dead white man and must be discarded by current standards.
We can’t all be racist. Some of us are not Democrats.