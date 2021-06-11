A “Slippery, Bootlicking A.G.”? The Media Goes Silent As Garland Adopts Previously Denounced Positions Of Barr

Below is my column in The Hill on the recent decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland to support the prior positions taken by his predecessor, William Barr, on issues ranging from the Lafayette Park protests to immigration to withholding information related to the Mueller investigation. Positions that were once denounced by media and legal experts as raw partisanship have now been adopted by the Biden Administration with little acknowledgement from those same figures.
When Joe Biden nominated Merrick Garland to be attorney general, many — including me — heralded Garland as an honorable, apolitical judge who would follow the law. He was not, the Washington Post editors insisted, “a lackey who will serve as the president’s personal attorney” like Donald Trump‘s AGs. Garland has indeed followed the law, but some are not thrilled by where it has taken him.
President Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has adopted some of the same positions taken by the Trump administration that a host of legal and media experts once denounced. This week, the DOJ sought to replace itself as the defendant in a lawsuit against Trump brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump raped her. The week before, it sought to dismiss a Black Lives Matter lawsuit over the clearing of Lafayette Park during a June 2020 protest.
This time last year, both positions were cited by legal and media experts as grotesque examples of then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s political bias. Now, those same experts are silent as Garland takes the same positions Barr took in federal court.
Garland is free, of course, to reject prior legal positions of Barr, but he has reached the same conclusion as his predecessor on several points of law thus far. In yet another adherence to Trump-era policy, the DOJ will defend opposing the ability of Puerto Ricans to receive social security disability benefits before the Supreme Court. Likewise, Garland agreed with Barr that a DOJ memo finding no legal basis for an obstruction charge against Trump should not be released to the public in its entirety.
Is Garland a Trumpist mole, part of some “deep state” resistance to his own president? Or is the more likely alternative that some in the media and many others in politics or the law knowingly distorted past legal controversies to use those as political fodder against Trump?
The general lack of media criticism — or even coverage — has never been more striking than with the latest filing in the Carroll case. In November 2019, Carroll sued Trump, claiming he defamed her when he denied sexually assaulting her. She alleges that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.
The Biden administration has told the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that it — rather than Trump — should be the defendant because his comments were made as part of his official capacity as president. Said the Biden DOJ: “Courts have thus consistently and repeatedly held that allegedly defamatory statements made in that context are within the scope of elected officials’ employment — including when the statements were prompted by press inquiries about the official’s private life.”
That is the identical position taken by then-AG Barr last year.
A district court rejected that effort, and the Trump administration appealed. While I disagree with the treatment of any such statements as part of a president’s official duties, I stated at the time that there was support for the position in the governing federal statute and case law.
However, some media outlets featured an array of experts who denounced Barr’s legal move. Vanity Fair was typical of the coverage with a column titled “Bill Barr Sinks To New Low, Uses Justice Department To Try To Kill Trump’s Rape Defamation Suit.” In it, writer Bess Levin explained that the move proved that Barr was “willing not just to do [Trump’s] dirty work but to do it completely out in the open and without a scintilla of shame.” Citing the DOJ effort to replace Trump as a party in the suit, Levin declared that experts confirmed that “this special arrangement is wholly unique to Trump and his slippery, bootlicking A.G.” She cited University of Texas law professor and CNN legal analyst Steve Vladeck and an array of other experts cited in a New York Times article. The Times wrote how “some current and former Justice Department lawyers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, echoed Mr. Vladeck’s concerns, saying they were stunned that the department had been asked to defend Trump in Ms. Carroll’s case.”
One would expect that these same media outlets and experts would denounce Garland now as another “slippery, bootlicking A.G.” doing Trump dirty work. But … no.
The same is true with the Biden DOJ ‘s recent filing in the BLM lawsuit. Last year news stories stated as fact that Barr ordered Lafayette Park to be cleared of protesters to make way for Trump’s controversial photo op before St. John’s Church. From the outset, the Trump/Barr conspiracy claim had little support, and soon there were reports contradicting it. As I explained in my testimony to Congress on the protest, the plan to clear the park area to establish a wider perimeter was due to an extreme level of violence by protesters over the preceding two days, including the injury of a high number of federal officers. The violence was so great that Trump had to be moved to a bunker. (An IG investigation debunked the conspiracy theory). None of that mattered. Viewers on CNN, MSNBC, and other news outlets wanted to hear that it was all a conspiracy. Experts like Vladeck continued to claim that Barr ordered federal officers “to forcibly clear protestors in Lafayette Park to achieve a photo op for Trump.”
Now the Biden administration is arguing that the BLM case should be dismissed. Moreover, it is advancing the same position as Barr’s DOJ that “Presidential security is a paramount government interest that weighs heavily in the Fourth Amendment balance.” The DOJ’s counsel, John Martin, added that “federal officers do not violate First Amendment rights by moving protesters a few blocks, even if the protesters are predominantly peaceful.”
The Biden administration is not reluctant to change positions in litigation when it disagrees with the prior administration. However, in these cases the Biden administration insists that Barr was right on the law, even if it disagrees with Trump’s statements themselves. That would likely come as a surprise to many viewers of CNN or MSNBC.
Reasonable people can disagree about such legal disputes — but the point of much of the past coverage was that there was no real dispute, just raw political abuse by Barr.
As we watch the anger and divisions growing in our nation, we need to be honest about the role that media coverage continues to play in our age of rage. It is little surprise that many are enraged when legal experts state as a fact that the Justice Department is acting without legal basis; that makes for undeniably good ratings. Now that the ratings have receded, however, the law has again emerged — with the Biden administration in full agreement with its predecessor’s legal arguments.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
36 thoughts on "A "Slippery, Bootlicking A.G."? The Media Goes Silent As Garland Adopts Previously Denounced Positions Of Barr"
The country should thank Mitch McConnell for blocking Merrick Garland’s appointment to the Supreme Court. Well done Mitch.
When Trump said FAKE NEWS it is clear he was often correct. Change reads into watching and the quote is as appropriate as ever.
“The man who reads nothing at all is better educated than the man who reads nothing but newspapers.” Thomas Jefferson
I feel like there are some language issues in this piece that interfere with meaning. You quote WP as describing “a lackey who will serve as the president’s personal attorney” (in quotes) and then you follow it with, no quotes, =like Donald Trump’s AG’s=. To me, the lack of quotes or qualifiers implies that you agree with that assessment, but judging by your previous and current supportive stance of Barr, I am guessing that this interpretation is incorrect. May I suggest amending that statement to read “as Donald Trump’s AG’s are alleged to be” or “accused of being” or something.
Idem for the passage where you describe the “raw political abuse by Barr.” I am assuming once again, based on your clearly amicable stance towards Barr, that you yourself do not consider Barr guilty of raw political abuse. May I suggest changing the word “point” to “implication.” Or something.
I am guessing that you use a text-to-speech technology (you once referred to Derek Chauvin as “Eric Chauvin”) and I understand that most of these columns are written in haste. However I do believe it is important that if your intent is criticize a certain behavior that you do not give the impression of supporting or agreeing with said behavior.
Here’s another example:
Washington Post this morning, “The Justice Department under Biden is appealing a lower court judgment in favor of the congressional Democrats in their suit” to obtain GSA documents on the Trump DC Hotel lease.
Will JT pretend that they’re not reporting on that either?
I hope the DOJ loses the suit. Trump shouldn’t have been allowed to keep the lease during his presidency, as it created a domestic emoluments clause conflict, and Congress should be allowed to investigate the GSA documents.
The ruling came days ago and it was virtual crickets from the liberal media. Still, you’re missing the point. No media is ATTACKING Garland like they did Barr, at best some “question” why. If you do a google date search you’ll find hundreds of news stories the day of the motion from Barr. over the next couple of weeks you’ll find hundreds more. There;’s been a handful of media stories about Garland’s Justice Department following suit and none that I can find attacking him personally, most seem to be questioning the decision itself.
There are many more than a “handful” of stories about these suits.
I haven’t read all of the DOJ filings, but I know that in the E. Jean Carroll filing, the DOJ’s statements are considerably more critical of Trump than the Barr filings were, so perhaps they’re not criticizing Garland in the same way because he isn’t deferential to Trump in the same way.
The media will always report anything that disparages Trump and/or his family, no matter the relevance to anything of import. Because Trump had a running feud with the media and routinely called them out for false reporting or reporting rumor/innuendo as fact, the media developed a hate driven objective of savaging him at every turn. While not a Trump supporter, it became evident the media was not to be trusted when reporting on Trump as their stories rarely held any element of truth.
If these same media outlets like CNN and MSNBC want to stop their ratings from tanking even further, they might consider shifting their focus to actually reporting on the corruption of the Biden family (with the same fervor they had reporting on Trump and his family). Starting with the Big Guy and Hunter, then working their way to Biden’s brothers, the tax fraud, the payoffs, the bribes, the corruption, the sex, the drugs, the shoplifting. So much juice there if only the cable news would squeeze the Biden’s the way they did the Trumps.
This would grab the viewers interest because Joe Biden’s real life family is more dysfunctional, dishonest, drug and sex addicted, greedy and corrupt than any reality TV show.
The top priority for the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court should be to correct it’s interpretation of Article VI of the U.S. Constitution [Supremacy and Oath Clauses]. Constitutionally, the top duty of the Judicial Branch courts is to interpret the “letter & spirit” of amendments and clauses for modern times, not to amend the Constitution bypassing the constitutional-amendment process.
There are already U.S. Supreme Court rulings granting “supremacy” to the federal government on many issues (which is mostly a good thing), but the federal government is not authorized to violate core constitutional rights of persons [citizens or non-citizens] within it’s jurisdiction.
Many Executive Branch officials interpret Article VI as giving supremacy on 100% of things to the federal government, but Article VI does not say that exactly in letter or spirit. It only gives supremacy to the federal government if the federal government is operating within constitutional out-of-bounds (as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s “Judicial Review” authority (“Marbury v. Madison”).
For example: in “War on Drugs” court rulings, like “Terry v. Ohio” in 1968, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Douglas rightly pointed out that the court needed a constitutional-amendment to change the 4th Amendment’s letter & spirit. This faulty ruling led to thousands of African-Americans being killed and millions in prison over the decades. Rulings like “Terry v. Ohio” created the “Stop & Frisk” tactics used primarily against African-Americans and poor people. This slippery slope – lacking a strong 4th Amendment – was then exploited on the “War on a Tactic” after 9/11.
In 2021, according to the federal government, we have over 1 million persons on various blacklists (or watchlists) using terrorism-authorities with a failure rate of 99.9% when compared to terrorism-convictions. When compared to non-terrorism convictions, the failure rate exceeds 90%. Of that 1 million plus, the federal government admits to more than 25,000 Americans are currently blacklisted. Many unaware they are on covert lists.
It’s very likely more innocent Americans, on U.S. soil, have suffered premature death from blacklisting than from the 9/11 attacks. These Americans have never even been accused of any wrongdoing whatsoever. These innocent Americans have been blacklisted, harassed by police and federal officials, defamed and suffered employment tampering for more than 7000 consecutive days (which absolutely makes it torture).
Covert blacklisting (aka: Cointelpro) robs it’s victims of “legal standing” in a court of law. If the government punishes someone “overtly”, the victim can go to court and correct illegal practices, but with “covert” punishments the victim can’t seek relief from the courts. This post 9/11 illegal practice actually creates an incentive for future abuses, corrupt officials can use it like a “Nixon’s Enemies List” to punish legal 1st Amendment activity. Reputable newspapers have reported African-American college students, LGBT-Americans, environmentalists and other non-violent individuals being placed on Fusion Center watchlists with terrorism suspects, exploiting 9/11 to go after political speech. There is no legal penalty to the police officer or federal official for falsifying blacklists.
The federal government, including the U.S. Department of Justice (which is oath-sworn to protect constitutional rights and the primary enforcer of civil rights statutes) actually promotes and funds state operated “Fusion Centers” [blacklisting centers]. Congress and state legislatures have made FC’s virtually exempt from Freedom of Information Act laws for even non-terrorism cases.
This tyranny that likely has killed more innocent Americans than the 9/11 attacks is largely justified by federal security agencies using the Article VI Supremacy Clause – not to protect constitutional rights but to violate American’s rights without any due process. The U.S. Supreme Court needs to state clearly that Article VI makes the U.S. Constitution “the supreme law of the land” and federal officials are not above the law either!
Wow…lots of wild-eye accusations and speculation. Would like to see any valid references where “this tyranny than likely has killed more innocent Americans than the 9/11 attacks…” On the subject of “reputable” newspapers…please indicate which one as most have abandoned hones journalism in favor of yellow-dog journalism for the purpose of reporting opinion as fact. If you read JT often he routinely cites WP, NYT, VF, Atlantic, etc, as examples. Not to be left out, CNN has notoriously abandoned all efforts of objective reporting and now more close resembles a propaganda machine. As for Fusion Centers, while you are aware of them I don’t think you fully understand their role, their participants and their role in synthesizing intel and law enforcement data. You might ask for a tour as they are open to the public understanding on their mission and how it impacts law enforcement.
It’s nearly impossible to get the phone number of your state’s “Fusion Center”. I once tried to find out where to have a process server serve court papers to a Fusion Center and that is nearly impossible – you need a person’s name and address to serve court papers. The state police of every state usually house the Fusion Center and they sometimes won’t reveal that information. One time I got lucky and found the phone number of my FC and the FC employee demanded to know who revealed the secret phone number to me.
The ACLU – the legal organization that was hired by Oliver North, Rush Limbaugh, Jerry Falwell, etc – has all of these records if you go to ACLU.org and search “Fusion Centers”.
For example: In the early 2000’s Virginia’s Fusion Center blacklisted 100% of African-American college students that attended all-black colleges using 9/11 terrorism authorities. Around 2019, Virginia’s FC was exposed as blacklisting peaceful environmentalist “tree sitters” for trespassing (not for terrorism). South Carolina or Georgia blacklisted by LGBT-Americans and non-violent environmentalists using 9/11 terrorism authorities. The ACLU has great records on all of this, if you distrust the newspapers.
Reminder: even if there was a genuine “terrorism” suspicion, there is no “terrorism-exemption” in the U.S. Constitution. Americans still have 4th Amendment rights to protect us from warrantless searches and warrantless surveillance. The U.S. Supreme Court in “Carpenter v. US” clearly worded the ruling in regards to any surveillance, if surveillance lasts longer than 2 weeks, it is a “search” and governed by the 4th Amendment. In other words totalitarian surveillance itself requires a judicial-warrant after 2 weeks.
“[Bess Levin] cited University of Texas law professor and CNN legal analyst Steve Vladeck and an array of other experts cited in a New York Times article. The Times wrote how “some current and former Justice Department lawyers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, echoed Mr. Vladeck’s concerns, saying they were stunned that the department had been asked to defend Trump in Ms. Carroll’s case.” One would expect that these same media outlets and experts would denounce Garland now as another “slippery, bootlicking A.G.” doing Trump dirty work. But … no.”
So let’s see what Bess Levin and Vladeck have said this week, if anything.
Oh look! Bess Levin wrote another Vanity Fair article. It’s titled “Why the Hell Is Biden’s Justice Department Defending Donald Trump? It’s becoming a (bizarre) pattern” and in it, she references Vladeck again. Vladeck commented again in his Twitter feed.
What accounts for JT’s false claim — incompetence? laziness? dishonesty? … I don’t know what the explanation is, but it doesn’t reflect well on him.
You have a fevered imagination if you can find anything in that VF piece that comes close to describing *Garland* as a “slippery, bootlicking A.G.”
We got it, already. You’re being paid to use any means necessary to smear Turley’s reputation. If there’s any “dishonesty” here, it’s all yours.
If, two years into Garland’s tenure, he has the same history with Biden that Barr had with Trump after two years (which is when Levin said that), then I’ll agree with you.
If you actually read what the Barr DOJ and Garland DOJ wrote in their filings, the Garland DOJ isn’t nearly the bootlicker that the Barr DOJ was. The Garland filing, for example, calls out Trump’s statements as “crude and disrespectful” and elsewhere as “unncessary,” “unwarranted,” and “inappropriate.” Barr’s filing did not criticize Trump.
Do you seriously consider that criticism to be bootlicking?
“You’re being paid to use any means necessary to smear Turley’s reputation.”
To quote you, “You have a fevered imagination.” No one is paying me. I’m retired, and I’m criticizing JT because I think he merits being criticized.
“If there’s any “dishonesty” here, it’s all yours.”
Please do quote what I wrote that you believe is false. If you’re correct that I wrote something false, I’d like to correct it.
“You’re being paid . . .”
I retract that. The rest stands.
Your dishonesty is your habit of subtly misrepresenting Turley’s (and other’s) arguments. Then when called on it, you switch the context and use diversion — as you did in your reply to me. You have mastered the arts of sophistry — and that is not a compliment.
“Your dishonesty is your habit of subtly misrepresenting Turley’s (and other’s) arguments.”
Again, please quote what you’re talking about. If you’re right, I’d like to correct it.
I literally quoted Turley. How does that become “misrepresenting” him?
You said “You have a fevered imagination if you can find anything in that VF piece that comes close to describing *Garland* as a “slippery, bootlicking A.G.” I never claimed that Levin’s piece describes Garland that way, so the conditional clause of your claim is false.
And no, I did not use “diversion.” I addressed what you wrote. JT’s claim that “One would expect that these same media outlets and experts would denounce Garland now as another “slippery, bootlicking A.G.” doing Trump dirty work” simply isn’t accurate. One would NOT expect that, because the DOJ under Garland actually isn’t acting the same way with respect to Trump that the Barr DOJ was. How about you quote something from a Garland filing that you consider “bootlicking”?
You’re either dishonest or ignorant. Anyone who thinks Barr was carrying water for Trump is ignorant.
Does a boot-licker refer to person whose boots he’s supposedly licking as a “deposed king ranting”?
Does he accuse his master of “betrayal of his office”?
Does he comment on Trump’s tweets as “‘Impossible for me to do my job’?
Does he break with his master and refuse to appoint a special counsel to investigate the supposed election fraud? And furthermore state there’s no evidence of fraud? And there is no basis’ to seize any voting machines?
Is that the boot-licking you’re referring to?
Lets see, does a boot-licker refuse to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden like Barr refused to do?
Does a boot-licker decry his masters statement that Russia was not responsible for the cyber attack on US federal government agencies and instead say it certainly appears the Russia was responsible for hack? Is this yours and the liberal medias Trump boot-licker? lol.
“Is that the boot-licking you’re referring to?”
You’d have to ask Bess Levin. It’s her term, not mine.
“Anyone who thinks Barr was carrying water for Trump is ignorant.”
That’s a matter of opinion. People often have different opinions about things.
Imitation is a sincere form of flattery.
“The general lack of media criticism — or even coverage — has never been more striking than with the latest filing in the Carroll case.”
This is total bunk.
If you Google “E. Jean Carroll” and then limit the results to the last week, there’s lots of coverage: NYT, The Nation, Vox, CNN, NPR, NBC, ABC, etc.
There are titles like “Why on earth is Biden’s DOJ backing Trump in a rape denial case?” and “Why Is Garland’s DOJ Taking Trump’s Side Against E. Jean Carroll?”
Just how did JT determine that there’s a “general lack of media criticism — or even coverage”? Did he even bother to do a simple search on it to see what the coverage is?
Cherry picking a few articles, ones that don’t even fault, but rather try to rationalize Garlands position.. or forgive it… does not make the point you think you’re making.
There is only ONE political party in the U.S., and it has two right wings. Just because one of them is slightly less right-wing than the other wing – doesn’t mean they are leftist.
bill mcwilliams wrote, “There is only ONE political party in the U.S., and it has two right wings. Just because one of them is slightly less right-wing than the other wing – doesn’t mean they are leftist.”
That statement shows some genuine political ignorance.
Steve Witherspoon
I’m sorry that you feel that way. Being comfortably numb must be your go-to feeling.
Good luck to you.
As Professor Turley has noted before, many in MSM no longer apply objectivity to their reporting.
MSM is now full of “journalist activism.”
Follow and support alt-media like Professor Turley, Glenn Greenwald, Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, Charles H. Smith and others.
Freedom of the press, applies to those who are actual journalists, as envisioned by our founders, and not political operatives disguised as journalists. Time for the Courts to recognize that fact.
One of the worst offenders at this time is PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor’s “reporting.” It’s clear that Yamiche uses her role, not so much to *inform her audience, but instead to *advance the agenda and *protect the interests of the current administration with which she mostly agrees.
PBS has not been worth watching for a long time now. And it is only getting worse. What a shame.
So Garland will not be Feeble Joe’s wing-man?
Rachel Maddow dragged Garland the other night. It was awesome. Granted cleaning up after Barr is a awful job, but he’s making one mistake after another by not clearing up worst of the corruption.
While I despise the media for their dishonest propaganda, I have a special contempt for the Lefties who swallowed those lies.
Many Lefties suspected that they were being lied to, but preferred to accept those appealing lies.
Many Lefties are fundamentally dishonest and encourage a dysfunctional country because it enhances their power (see the 2020 election).
Your statement is just as true if you replace “Lefties” by “Righties.” It’s true of some on both sides and not true of others on both sides. Better to discuss that truthfully.
A lot of those that take the bait also, in spite of their condescension, though inherently good people, simply live in extraordinarily insular bubbles and are legitimately ignorant.
The precepts of leftism more so than ever most definitely resemble a fundamentalist religion these days. That’s fine as far as it goes, I guess, so long as it is acknowledged for what it is and not masquerading as liberated thinking, progress, or heaven forbid, ‘evolution’ (my biggest, loathed talking point: ‘We have evolved.’ Uh-huh. What we have been is dragged backward by decades, if not more, by their puerile nonsense).
We have grown adults so terrified of being cast into the right/wrong social delineation (i.e. ‘the cool kids’) high schoolers are blushing.
“The precepts of [rightism] more so than ever most definitely resemble a fundamentalist religion these days” is just as accurate.
The raw political abuse is by the press. They should be held to account. Ignore them.