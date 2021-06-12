Weekend Photos: Random Forest Service Road

By Darren Smith, Weekend Contributor

While traveling on business I thought I would take a short trek up a random forest service road and snap a few photos before sunset.

The air was completely still and serenely quiet. When the temperature is as hot as it was that day, you can truly experience the scent of wood and of the woods, something I find enduringly relaxing.

Click each image to enlarge

Just across the valley was a near polar opposition to the setting.

By Darren Smith

The views expressed in this posting are the author’s alone and not those of the blog, the host, or other weekend bloggers. As an open forum, weekend bloggers post independently without pre-approval or review. Content and any displays or art are solely their decision and responsibility.

Images (C) 2021 Darren Smith

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

