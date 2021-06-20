Father’s Day With Mother Nature On The Billy Goat Trail

I did my customary dawn hike this morning on Billy Goat Trail and it was like walking through a Monet with a heavy fog over the river and rocks. It was truly enchanting. I hope all of our fathers have a great time today. We started our celebrations early last night (and watched the movie “Eddie the Eagle”) and will continue today. Leslie is making me one of my favorite Pasta Carbonara (with pancetta) dishes with tonight.

Here are a few pictures this dawn from Billy Goat trail:

