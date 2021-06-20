I did my customary dawn hike this morning on Billy Goat Trail and it was like walking through a Monet with a heavy fog over the river and rocks. It was truly enchanting. I hope all of our fathers have a great time today. We started our celebrations early last night (and watched the movie “Eddie the Eagle”) and will continue today. Leslie is making me one of my favorite Pasta Carbonara (with pancetta) dishes with tonight.
Here are a few pictures this dawn from Billy Goat trail:
5 thoughts on “Father’s Day With Mother Nature On The Billy Goat Trail”
If you’re a góat, your a goat.
You’re a góat all the way.
From my our first time in china…
To your last dying day
Thank you JT.
Enjoy that wonderful Pasta dish tonight.
Happy Fathers Day, JT. I hiked that trail several times when I was stationed in the D.C. area. It’s a great place for clearing the mind.
Enjoy…I have been to Monet’s home and my wife’s father studied under Picasso and she also owned an Italian restaurant and was raised in Italy…I eat very well…LOL
Oh gosh! It does look like you walked through a Monet, although some at that top look more to me like Turner, but so lovely and peaceful all the same. Buona festa del papà!