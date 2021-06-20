New Emails Show Unsuccessful and Unrelenting Pressure on Barr and Rosen from Trump to Intervene in the Election

Newly released emails show the pressure brought by the White House on both former Attorney General Bill Barr and his brief successor, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, to intervene in the 2020 election. Both Barr and Rosen refused to intervene and pushed aside numerous efforts to arrange meetings with Trump counsel and to file federal complaints. What is astonishing is the degree to which these pressures continued in the brief period in which Rosen served as acting Attorney General in the final days of the Administration.
The emails given to the House Oversight Committee show how Barr refused to give credence to the electoral fraud claims of individuals like Rudy Giuliani before Trump forced him out in the waning days of the Trump Administration. The pressure was then brought on Rosen to do what Barr refused to do including filing a complaint drafted by the Trump legal team. The pressure was highly inappropriate and Rosen continued the position of Barr in refusing special efforts.
When Barr was pushed out by Trump after public attacks, it appeared entirely gratuitous and unnecessary. After all, there were only a few days left to the Administration. However, it now appears that Trump counsel used the substitution to resume the pressure for an intervention. Many of the emails reference the theory that Dominion Voting Systems were used to change votes and the more recently discussed theory that Italy was using satellites and military technology to change votes.
The pressure on Rosen came from a number of sources, including Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who asked about investigating the Italian satellite allegations. When Meadows’ email was forwarded by Rosen to Rich Donoghue, the acting deputy attorney general, Donoghue wrote back that it was “pure insanity.” Rosen responded that he was pressed to arrange a meeting between the FBI and a Giuliani associate, but refused. He told them to use the FBI tip line — a suggestion that Rosen recounted was viewed as “insulting” by Giuliani. It was a clear message that there would be no back channel to the DOJ.
What is troubling is that the pressure on Rosen started as soon as Barr announced his resignation for later that month. This included the sending of a draft complaint for the Justice Department to file to “declare that the Electoral College votes cast” in the six battleground states that Trump lost “cannot be counted.” The draft was reportedly sent to Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall and is highly unusual and, in my view, highly improper. One email leaves not question of where the pressure is coming from, stating “As I said on our call, the President of the United States has seen this complaint, and he directed me last night to brief AG Rosen in person today and discuss bringing this action,” he wrote in one email. “I have been instructed to report back to the President this afternoon after this meeting.”
Not only do the emails further vindicate Barr in this protection of the integrity of the Department but the disclosures follow Attorney General Merrick Garland adopting some of the Barr positions previously denounced as raw political abuses by legal experts on networks like CNN and MSNBC.
35 thoughts on “New Emails Show Unsuccessful and Unrelenting Pressure on Barr and Rosen from Trump to Intervene in the Election”
From what I can tell, this was post-election, and it’s already very common knowledge Trump wanted an investigation and was hounding anyone and everyone. This is not new information, just more pathetic spin from the Dems, which the media will be happy to project as some sort of damning exposé even though it’s already common knowledge, and awfully coincidentally timed with AZ wrapping up their audit and other states expressing interest in possibly pursuing similar. The dems are utterly without shame at this point, I can’t help but feel in light of many of his recent posts, the Professor might have agreed.
This post is baffling, and the gotcha cr*p coming from the left has grown beyond petty and tiresome.
Stick around, Jim, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Turley is going to further dismay you. He’ll let you down real slow though to ease your disappointment. Sit tight, it’s a-commin’.
Too bad Trump didn’t fire the lot.
Here is a possible ‘intervention’: project Veritas had recordings of people on Omar’s district clutching wads of cash and boasting about voter fraud. in theory that indicates criminal conduct but all Barr did was blow on his bagpipes. Worthless, noisy, fat toad.
MollyG says:
“JT, you are a pure Trumper, we all know it because we read your blog.”
Turley is not a “pure Trumper.” Those Trumpists vilifying him on this blog demonstrate that he is not. Turley is defending his longtime friend for whom he has vouched as a paragon of integrity and moral rectitude. Trumpists regard Barr as a back-stabber.
Turley has his work cut out for him- defending Barr from both sides. While Turley has never embraced Trump, it is abundantly clear that Turley will never forsake Barr no matter what.
Turley, as usual, is trying to call the shots from his center left position in his fair mannered way. Fairness insults Jeff, but who cares.
I support Trump and most of Trump’s actions, but I don’t go hot and cold on Turley when his statements contradict what I believe.
Thanks, Oky1, I needed to stock up on my Alex Jones’ approved Krill oil!
Actually I like that product. Jones has been out for months.
Here’s something else for you to research when you’ve the time.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ce3e71de2c0c19ed4542ed
I was pulling your leg. When Turley begins to take Alex Jones seriously, so will I.
Who say’s doesn’t take Jones seriously?
JT sometimes being an expert in areas he has to hold back on opinions sometimes.
Oky1,
If ever Turley mentions Alex Jones by name in a complimentary manner, I’ll depart this forum permanently.
You have my word.
I think that day is very close at hand, so if I missed going out the door I wish you well.
BTW: Jones for free gives you 24/7 where his info is coming from so you can Ck for yourself.
On second thought, maybe I should not have made that promise! Perhaps, Turley cannot resist!
Mr Turkey, what if they were right! The audits will tell the true story.
They are not right and there are no more audits. It is over and it was a clean election.
So then Audits are OK?
Nonpartisan audits that comply with the law and established best practices are ok.
Mary, Mary, quite contrary. Even if the audits can’t prove that Trump won, the Trumpists will NEVER accept that Trump lost. Don’t you understand that by now?
The Big Lie that the election was stolen will endure because Fox News (Turley) will never concede that it is-and always was- a damnable lie. Fox just wants to get passed the billion dollar defamation lawsuits, move on and forget it had a hand in defaming these companies by spreading this lie to millions.
“to Intervene in the Election” is misleadingly worded — unusually so for you, Mr. Turley. Election Day had passed before the intervention allegedly took place.
Trump should have fired Barr when he failed to crack down on the FBI / DOJ fisa abuse during the prior administration! Foolishly let Barr Durham run out the clock!
Inappropriate pressure? Bull! Barr just refused to do his job!
Helping a deranged want to be dictator steal do a coup is was not Barr’s job.
Good for them to not dishonor their position by functioning as a Holder-style wingman.
The Trumpists are already turning on Turley. Just wait until Turley has to defend the integrity of our criminal justice system if ever Trump is put on trial.
Man, will the Trumpists HOWL!
Wow! Turley is really burning his bridges by his gratuitous attacks at his legal colleagues on CNN and MSNBC. When he is pushed out of Fox News, it’s only Newsmax or One America Network for him. There is no going back to the mainstream.
Turley et al misnomers the claim of “intervention”. Trump never wanted them to change votes, or effect fraud; he always only wanted a clean election, his “pressure” was only ever to counter the clear and present fraud that was taking place before everyones eyes.
Instead of jumping the gun Mr Turley why don’t we all wait for the results on the Maricopa Audit
Followed by the audits in Pennsylvania & Georgia
Since Turley NEVER replies to questions posed on this forum, allow me to take a stab at that-
Professor Turley is not a Trumpist. Got it?
There is no audit of Arizona. There is a political circus lead by Trump loyalists who are hell bent in discrediting the election. They are not even attempting to have and honest count. No one other then Trumpers will believe what they say.
T***p is on audio recording asking the GA SoS to go, after multiple recounts and audits, and change votes for him.
You can’t handle the truth!
You can’t handle an audit.
