“Educate Yourself”: Seattle Human Rights Commission Dismisses Complaint Over Requiring Whites To Pay “Reparations Fees” For Pride Event

There is a controversy in Seattle over plans for a pride event to charge people more based on their race. The Seattle Human Rights Commission is under fire this week after sending a letter dismissing a complaint over the announcement that the Taking B(l)ack Pride on June 26th would charge White entrants a “reparations” fee. The Commission told Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson of Capitol Hill Pride that they needed to “educate” themselves and consider the harm that they would cause by being participants in the event. Update: While the response of the Commission caused outrage from many, Lipson and LeFevre quickly apologized for even raising the issue.
Capitol Hill Pride organizers Philip Lipson and Charlette LeFevre took offense and wrote to the Commission that “We consider this reverse discrimination in its worse (sic) form and we feel we are being attacked for not supporting due to disparaging and hostile e-mails. Please review this event’s stated admission policy as we feel this event is violating Seattle, King County, State and Federal equality laws.”
It would seem a fair complaint since the event was engaging in open racial discrimination. After all, the Seattle Human Rights Commission advises the city “in order to educate them on methods to prevent and eliminate discrimination city-wide.” Lipson and LeFevre however received a letter that shamed them for even raising a racially discriminatory practice.
The Commission not only shamed them but posted the response so others could read. The Commission advised them if possible, to “educate yourself on the harm it may cause Seattle’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in your pursuit of a free ticket to an event that is not expressly meant for you and your entertainment.”
The Commission stressed that charging people more based on race does not violate Take B(l)ack Pride “does not in fact violate any of your human rights as stated in the UN Declaration of Human Rights.” The Commission justified the discriminatory policy on the basis of past discrimination against these groups:
“They often face shame not only from the cis-heteronormative community, but within the queer community at large as well. In making the event free for the Black Queer Community, the organizers of this event are extending a courtesy so rarely extended; by providing a free and safe space to express joy, share story, and be in community.
…Furthermore, we would urge you to examine the very real social dynamics and ramifications of this issue.”
We recently discussed how the Biden Administration has been held to be discriminating in different programs giving preferences based on race and gender. What is interesting is that the Commission only considers itself as operating under the United Nations Declaration and makes no reference to the United States Constitution which prohibits such discrimination. Indeed, racist organizations once justified excluding minorities from lunch counters and events based on the claim that such spaces are not set aside for such individual or their entertainment.
Nevertheless, such “justice pricing” is in vogue. Groups are now increasing asserting that they should be allowed to engage in raw discrimination as victims of past discrimination.
This is a private group but it appears to be selling tickets and may require a city permit. The city anti-discrimination laws cover all public accommodations and prohibit discrimination based on race. The Seattle Office for Civil Rights enforces Seattle’s civil rights laws which include protections against discrimination in employment, public places, housing, and contracting.
Notably, this sensitive subject has led to some sharp words even on the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts famously wrote in 2007 that “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” In 2014, the Court ruled 6-2 in Schuette v. Bamn, that Michigan’s constitutional amendment banning affirmative action was constitutional. Justice Sotomayor chided Roberts with a reframing of his famous line by saying: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to speak openly and candidly on the subject of race, and to apply the Constitution with eyes open to the unfortunate effects of centuries of racial discrimination.” She went on to write in dissent:
“Race matters. Race matters in part because of the long history of racial minorities being denied access to the political process. … Race also matters because of persistent racial inequality in society — inequality that cannot be ignored and that has produced stark socioeconomic disparities.
And race matters for reasons that really are only skin deep, that cannot be discussed any other way, and that cannot be wished away…Race matters because of the slights, the snickers, the silent judgments that reinforce that most crippling of thoughts: ‘I do not belong here.'”
“The dissent states that ‘[t]he way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to speak openly and candidly on the subject of race.’ And it urges that ‘[r]ace matters because of the slights, the snickers, the silent judgments that reinforce that most crippling of thoughts: ‘I do not belong here.’
But it is not ‘out of touch with reality’ to conclude that racial preferences may themselves have the debilitating effect of reinforcing precisely that doubt, and — if so — that the preferences do more harm than good. To disagree with the dissent’s views on the costs and benefits of racial preferences is not to ‘wish away, rather than confront’ racial inequality. People can disagree in good faith on this issue, but it similarly does more harm than good to question the openness and candor of those on either side of the debate.”
What is disconcerting is not just the dismissive attitude of the Commission but how it views discriminatory policies as secondary or irrelevant to human rights if it favors particular groups. It does not matter that people are treated differently solely on the basis of their race. Indeed, it does not even warrant a consideration of countervailing constitutional and legal authorities. It is done in the name of equity and thus it is treated as not just correct but beyond question. Indeed, an objection to the policy is treated as a lack of understanding and sensitivity, requiring further education.
The question is now what the City of Seattle will do and whether a court will give this matter more thought than did the Seattle Human Rights Commission. However, Lipson and LeFevre are not likely to raise the matter. They apologized for even raising the issue after a torrent of criticism for objecting. They declared themselves educated and regretful as the Commission suggested.
34 thoughts on ““Educate Yourself”: Seattle Human Rights Commission Dismisses Complaint Over Requiring Whites To Pay “Reparations Fees” For Pride Event”
There won’t be a race war.
Too many people of goodwill on both sides.
And too many smart people (we only have to look at Africa or the Balkans to see the abyss) to allow the hotheads to make start a race war.
What I am concerned about is defacto segregation.
An example.
Black students want segregated dorms. If they get them, then we have segregation and an excuse for whites to exclude blacks from activities and jobs (I know what the law says and we all know that compliance with the law requires a willingness thatmaynotexist).
That is why I fear the consequences of these stupid actions going unchecked.
Lipson and LeFevre join a long list of people who have learned to shut-up, obey and pander.. or else. The lack of any backbone in these people is humiliating. The complete reversal of their positions, transparent pandering and begging for forgiveness.. in light of the fact none of these people actually believe a word they are saying when they apologies.. is disgusting. Drew Brees anyone?
“. . . to charge people more based on their race.”
To protest the injustice of affirmative action, university students have held “Affirmative Action Bake Sales” — whites pay $1.50 for a cupcake, blacks pay $.50, and so on.
Predictably, Leftists howled that the bake sales are “inflammatory,” “divisive,” “insulting,” etc., etc.
I guess if they called their events “Reparations Bake Sales,” all would be hunky-dory.
So now black gay pride must be free but white gay pride comes with a price for admission. Some who are discriminated against are more equal than others who are discriminated against. It is sadly laughable. Orwell was laughing sadly.
The current race war started by the wacko leftists and egged on by their comrades in the media IS going to turn into an actual all-out physical war with weaponry and death.. wait and see.
There is no race war. There is certainly a problem with racism that has never been truly confronted.
It’s the reluctance to confront certain realities about this country’s long history with racism that needs to be addressed. Too many are fearful they are going to be blamed for the actions of others in the past. It’s a fallacy that is being promoted by those who don’t want CRT to be discussed.
Many will discuss CRT but recognizing your own ignorance you stay away from a discussion of what it is and what it means. You are ignorant to the numbers of people that lived and faced with discrimination along with the millions that died because of it.
You have been given everything and you treat it like cr-p.
Sevvy:
“It’s the reluctance to confront certain realities about this country’s long history with racism that needs to be addressed.”
State the “certain realities” and their cause demonstrating than any disparate impact you cite was caused in whole or in part by racial discrimination inflicted since the Civil Rights legislation of the 60s. (Saying “it’s obvious” doesn’t count.)
Then in formulating the “addressing” part, you can discuss the fairness of visiting the sins of the father on the son and them move onto why someone whose ancestors were not even here during slavery or reconstruction have any responsibility to make amends for something neither they nor their ancestors did.
Finally, discuss the effectiveness of the first wave of reparations known as the Great Society programs that were nothing more than pay for peace bribes that neither elevated nor improved the lot of many of its beneficiaries.
Many on this blog that come from the left keep screaming that they know what CRT means and the effects CRT has on the community. They are ignorant of the US Constitution and the effects of placing one race or ethnic group against another.
They keep forgetting the holocausts that have occurred worldwide and by their actions promote such holocausts. In their zeal to show and promote their leftism, they forget the carnage in Rwanda, Armenia, Cambodia, The Holodomor, and The Holocaust. I haven’t mentioned the political tribalism of the 20th century, where the left was responsible for over 100 million deaths.
All of those killings can be said to have been “done in the name of equity.” Our leftist experts who think they know all about CRT can’t recognize that equity replaces equality under the law. Equality under the law protects minorities.
Sounds like S. Meyer is just about a 9 iron from full on commitment at a finer mental health establishment.
Anonymous the Stupid, we all note that you have absolutely nothing to say. Maybe you ought to reread what I said and try to get past the name.
S. Meyer, you keep saying things you think you understand and yet you prove to everyone just how much you don’t.
“ They keep forgetting the holocausts that have occurred worldwide and by their actions promote such holocausts. In their zeal to show and promote their leftism, they forget the carnage in Rwanda, Armenia, Cambodia, The Holodomor, and The Holocaust.”
You’re defining all these events as Holocausts when it has nothing to do with CRT. You can’t even properly define what a Holocaust is.
You’re just making stuff up to compensate for you not really reading what CRT’s many papers say. You’re only focusing on the few quotes or phrases without any of the context that comes with them in order to come up with your crazy assumptions.
“ Our leftist experts who think they know all about CRT can’t recognize that equity replaces equality under the law.”
SM, that’s it always the case. The us did is much more complicated than you make it out to be.
When there is inequality that is obvious to those who are directly affected by it, “Equality under the law” as you put it is not being enforced. It’s always been undermined whenever equality is emphasized. Look at the religious right, they OPPOSED equality in marriage when the LGBTQ community sought the right to same sex marriage. They sought equity with those who already enjoyed the right.
Same thing with blacks. The law guaranteed equal treatment under the law, but many conservatives didn’t want that and opposed their right to vote, to seek an education, to marry outside their race, etc. They sought equity and many conservatives and right leaning individuals opposed that. Simply because of who they were.
Women sought equity too. The right to vote required a constitutional amendment and it culminated in the 19th amendment to the constitution.
Many good things were done in the name of equity. And CRT points out continued inequality that is part of our country’s founding and its present iterations.
Wonder what the response would be if someone obtained a TRO to stop the parade on the basis of racial discrimination?
There is a fine irony to Turley’s column. It seems to show how discrimination has been seen by those who have been on the receiving eve of it for centuries. To suddenly be subjected to an overly discriminatory policy and object to its implied intent is exactly what passes for the status quo for those who don’t see it due to never being on the receiving end of racism.
Svelaz, apparently you have never been directly on the receiving end of racism or education. Some of us have. Some of us are missing most of their families so when you try to make your stupid comments you should recognize that fact.
The problem is you act like an idiot, are an idiot and there is no cure.
Your point is well taken. However there is a part that needs to be examined. It is fine to argue that those that have not faced this discrimination do not understand those points of view that have faced this discrimination. But, for those that have faced this discrimination to discriminate themselves over the very same circumstances undermines their very point. Of all, they should be the most sensitive and accommodating since they have gone through it. I certainly understand what they are trying to accomplish, but they open themselves up to a great criticism of “you are doing the very same thing you complained about”. Intentional or not, it appears to be hypocritical.
The Quiet Man, I completely agree. It seems more of a poor attempt at making a point. However there will always be those who may never understand. At least the controversy is forcing a discussion on it despite the poor enabling if the issue.
” I certainly understand what they are trying to accomplish, “
Suffice it to say that most of the leaders promoting this BS are not promoting equity, rather they are promoting a destructive ideology or being used to promote that ideology.
Quite man, hypocritical is not the correct word. The word you should have used is immoral. Discrimination against blacks is immoral and discrimination against whites is immoral. Replacing one immoral act with another act of immorality occurs when no law exists. He shot my great gran daddy so Ima gonna shoot his great gran daddy. Right out of the Hatfields and McCoys. The question that must arise is when will it end?
I agree on the immoral point, but disagree on the hypocritical point. It is certainly immoral, as a society we have come to that conclusion. The hypocritical point is valid due to the nature of the issue. I am holding you to a standard that I myself will not meet. I am complaining about you with me doing the very same behavior. That is the very definition of hypocritical.
Ultimately, it hurts the very cause because it undermines moral authority due the bad behavior being the very same. You scream about discrimination and yet you proceed to engage in the very discrimination you complain about.
The people of black African slavers selling men, women, and children at below human prices (e.g. arbitrage) forever changed the global market for slaves, adding a premium to white slaves.
That said, diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment), not limited to racism, sexism, ageism, denies individual dignity (e.g. Jew privilege), individual conscience (e.g. white privilege), intrinsic value (e.g. selective-child), normalizes color blocks (e.g. the racist designation “people of color”), color quotas, and affirmative discrimination.
Lefties really are stupid.
If their racist policies are allowed, then there will be an upsurge in racism, racial division, and anger.
The Lefties don’t want racial harmony; they want an angry electorate clamoring for preference.
Lefties need to be treated with the contempt that they have earned.
Monumentcolorado. You’re reading too much into what these groups are trying to do. I think it’s way too silly in the first place given how many labels they came up with. Many of which I haven’t heard before.
On its face it seems like a stupid exercise I trying to make a point, but the notion isn’t too far off from what has happened officially in our own history.
Now Monumentcolorado you have an answer to an earlier question based on the Svelaz response and the earliest post of mine on this thread. My former answer was my wandering around in my mind and wondering why you asked the question.