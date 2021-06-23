Supreme Court Rules 8-1 for Cheerleader in Mahonoy Case In Major Victory for Free Speech

For those seeking to portray the Supreme Court as, to use President Joe Biden’s words, “out of whack,” the Court itself continued to disappoint critics this week with another major and nearly unanimous decision in the long-awaited decision in Mahonoy v. B.L. While many of us in the free speech community hoped for a bright-line decision protecting student speech, the decision sharply rebuts the sweeping claims of schools (from high schools to universities) of authority to monitor and punish off-campus speech. What is striking about the language is that the Court secures near unanimous decision by limiting the reach of decision.
The case involved a disgruntled cheerleader. B.L. was a student at Mahanoy Area High School in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, who tied out for the school’s varsity cheerleading squad. When she did not make the varsity cheer, she was offered a spot on the cheerleading squad’s junior varsity team. Justice Stephen Breyer states with considerable restraint “B.L. did not accept the coach’s decision with good grace, particularly because the squad coaches had placed an entering freshman on the varsity team.”
B.L. met a friend at the Cocoa Hut, a local convenience store, and used her phone to post two photos on Snapchat. In the first image, both B. L. and her friend are shown with middle fingers raised with the caption: “F**k school f**k softball f**k cheer f**k everything.” In the second image, there is just a caption, which read: “Love how me and [another student] get told we need a year of jv before we make varsity but tha[t] doesn’t matter to anyone else?”
Despite a later apology, the school suspended B. L. from the junior varsity cheerleading squad for the upcoming year.
The Court says that her comments were protected. Breyer noted that it “might be tempting to dismiss B.L.’s words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections discussed herein. But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.” Breyer flips the narrative of schools on having a need to protect students from disturbing or disruptive speech:
The school itself has an interest in protecting a student’s unpopular expression, especially when the expression takes place off campus. America’s public schools are the nurseries of democracy. Our representative democracy only works if we protect the “marketplace of ideas.” This free exchange facilitates an informed public opinion, which, when transmitted to lawmakers, helps produce laws that reflect the People’s will. That protection must include the protection of unpopular ideas, for popular ideas have less need for protection. Thus, schools have a strong interest in ensuring that future generations understand the workings in practice of the well-known aphorism, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” (Although this quote is often attributed to Voltaire, it was likely coined by an English writer, Evelyn Beatrice Hall.)
However, the Court leaves much on the field in terms of future cases — a move that may have put the interest in achieving near unanimity above achieving clarity.
Given the many different kinds of off-campus speech, the different potential school-related and circumstance-specific justifications, and the differing extent to which those justifications may call for First Amendment leeway, we can, as a general matter, say little more than this: Taken together, these three features of much off-campus speech mean that the leeway the First Amendment grants to schools in light of their special characteristics is diminished. We leave for future cases to decide where, when, and how these features mean the speaker’s off-campus location will make the criti- cal difference. This case can, however, provide one example.
One of the notable aspects of the case is the vote of Justice Sonia Sotomayor. When she was nominated, I was most concerned about her views on free speech given her vote on the Second Circuit to uphold punishment of a student for out-of-school comments in Doninger v. Niehoff.
This was my second ranked case in importance of the final pending cases with Fulton being the highest ranked this month. The question is whether the three liberal justices voting with their colleagues will now necessitate a call for adding seven rather than just four new justices to guarantee a liberal majority. The problem with packing courts is that they tend never to be packed enough.
Here is the decision: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-255_g3bi.pdf
21 thoughts on “Supreme Court Rules 8-1 for Cheerleader in Mahonoy Case In Major Victory for Free Speech”
I find it humorous that Turley tried to segue his analysis into a reason not to pack the courts. Turley’s concerns contradict his own agreement that the court should be expanded.
It seems he doesn’t want that when democrats are in power. Republicans already exercised court packing by doing it with the lower courts.
Turley’s support of free speech has been his most well known advocacy. I’m surprised he hasn’t brought up Florida governor DeSantis signing into law the banning of critical race theory or his latest, forcing students to fill a survey explaining their political views in order to force prevent schools from “indoctrination”.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/florida-gov-ron-desantis-signs-a-law-punishing-student-indoctrination-at-public-universities-and-threatens-budget-cuts/ar-AALmiId
Isn’t that compelled speech? What about banning the teaching of CRT? Doesn’t that run contrary to the 1st amendment’s protection of unpopular ideas?
“Isn’t that compelled speech?”
No. It’s a voluntary anonymous survey to make sure that all sides feel comfortable expressing their political beliefs and that a university can be held accountable for indoctrinating students.
“What about banning the teaching of CRT? Doesn’t that run contrary to the 1st amendment’s protection of unpopular ideas?”
No. Paragraph 2 of the Declaration of Independence talks of equality not equity and talks about the individual, not the group.
CRT is contrary to the founding of this nation and its Constitutional Republic. CRT can be taught just like Marxism can be taught, but indoctrination is another thing.
Svelaz, while Turley has long felt the Court should be expanded, he has never claimed it should be packed all at the same time by one President. That would, in effect, be one Branch of government expanding its influence over another.
Would you be sanguine if the Republican Party decided to expand the Court by 10 seats so that it could stuff it with politicized justices? Shall whomever wins the White House create new SCOTUS seats out of thin air every election, until the Court has 1,000 members?
Expanding a Court by the number of seats you need to swing the ideology of the majority is very different than simply appointing someone to an existing vacancy.
Of course DeSantis should prevent Florida public schools from incorporating inherently racist curriculum. Such curriculum violates the Civil Rights of students. It should be intuitively obvious to the meanest understanding that teaching children that people are oppressor or oppressed based on skin color is racist and unethical.
Democrats are in deep denial about the flood of stories of employees forced to apologize to black employees for being white. For curriculum telling participants they need to “be less white”. For students feeling distress over their own or other’s skin color. Of kids no longer playing with other kids because of this racist ideology.
Honestly, BLM and CRT’s influence on society is reminiscent of Nazi Germany’s anti-semitic propaganda or Jim Crow. These paradigms taught that one segment of the population was born bad, preyed upon the rest of society, and did not deserve any wealth or success.
But here the Left is yet again, repeating their mistakes of the past.
I do not even know how this joke of a question made it to the Supreme Court. If it is not apparent that these girls had every right to make these comments, I want to know what became of our Bill of Rights?
Now we need the high court to rule on the right of business monopolies like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc to censor speech and punish at will their political enemies while clearly promoting themselves as speech channels and not publishers who can determine what’s right. All the more important when they proved how wrong Big Tech has been for the last 4 years.
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, et al, are NOT governmental entities. A public school IS a governmental entity, and that’s the crucial difference when it comes to regulating speech. These social media entities are NOT monopolies. Anyone who wants to can create their own social media platform, as many have. They are not publishers of the content, either–those who post images, videos and writings are the publishers. These social media entities engage in contractual relationships with those wanting to use their platform. Your hero violated the “Terms of Service” by spreading lies and instigating a riot. That’s why they kicked him off, and no amount of whining by him, his alt-right media enablers and disciples will change the facts.
FB, Twitter, Instagram are acting as arms of government. So can’t hide behind being “NOT” governmental entities.
Turley: I hope this is the last time you need to be corrected about anyone wanting to “pack the court to create “a liberal MAJORITY”. No Democrat has suggested that, and you keep saying this to throw red meat to the disciples. This needs to stop because it is not accurate. What has been suggested is to add justices to level the playing field because Republicans unfairly packed the court with right wingers whose views do not align with the majority of the American people. Obama, who was legally elected by the majority of Americans twice, was denied his choice of Merrick Garland, so Gorsuch shouldn’t be on the court. McConnell’s alleged reason for preventing a vote on Garland was the proximity of the election, but that didn’t stop Republicans from shoving Barrett onto the court before they lost their majority, which they knew would happen. Hypocrisy doesn’t bother Republicans. Republicans wouldn’t have had a majority but for gerrymandering Twenty five witnesses begged to testify against Kavanaugh, and the Republicans blocked them, too. So these three shouldn’t even be on the SCOTUS. Adding judges to temper the influence of these three, vetted by the Federalist Society, a right-wing extremist group, would create a court with fundamental views of the law that are consistent with the majority of the American people. Explain to me, Turley, why the views of SCOTUS Judges, the court of last resort, shouldn’t be consistent with the views of the majority of Americans. Why should Republicans get away with making lifetime appointments to the court of last resort of people whose views are extreme by gaming the system?
Today’s decision is far from a landmark. The SCOTUS made clear that the only reason that they sided with the little foul-mouthed sore loser is that her f-bomb tirade did not interfere with school functioning. If she had said these things at school, the ruling would have been different. So, there isn’t any fundamental right for a dumbass cheerleader to engage in a profanity-laced tantrum when she doesn’t get her way. I know that the founders of this country didn’t have that in mind when they enshrined freedom of speech as a fundamental right. And, why shouldn’t schools be allowed to discipline students like her regardless of where and under what circumstances she proved just how low-class, emotionally immature and volatile she is? Schools are supposed to inculcate certain values, and among these are respect for the institution and teachers. She has neither.
Flipping a teacher and calling them names is not a new concern in America. The difference is that there is now social media to make sure it never goes away. I found it both concerning and a life lesson for a student to be punished for a year over a momentary lapse of discretion.
This is a win today for free speech and the start to figure where the line is going to be drawn for both students and the beginning of larger society. I have noticed school reaching out to punish for clearly off campus and off hours speech. This is in my mind the first step to overturn the Morse v. Frederick case (Bong Hits for Jesus) decision.
This is a warning shot, make no mistake.
Definitely a step in the right direction but I am not sure how far that step should go. We are dealing with children who have a right to voice opinions, but should their voices have no bounds?
Let the parents set those boundaries with consequences.
I agree parents should set those boundaries, but there are limits. Where those limits lie with children needs to be better defined. As a rule I stick to the more speech principle.
We are dealing with children who have a right to voice opinions, but should their voices have no bounds?
The state has a duty to protect the right of free speech equally, not to function as the parent to set boundaries and consequences.
Olly, all that is understandable, but children are not adults. Some children don’t have normal adults as parents. Are you saying that a child with no parental boundaries should be told he has the right to say whatever he wishes over and over again?
Are you saying that a child with no parental boundaries should be told he has the right to say whatever he wishes over and over again?
I’m saying the state is supposed to protect rights and our culture should set boundaries. The problem I see today is those roles have been reversed. The bureaucratic state’s heavy hand is imposing boundaries and our culture is in a dogfight to protect our rights from abuse by the state.
Macy Gray and Barry Soetoro want to abolish the freedom of speech and expression, exercised through the flying of the American flag, and engage in “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
Mr. Hamilton would like to say a few words to provide appropriate perspective.
Go ahead, Mr. Hamilton.
Ahem!
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
_________________
Having sworn to support the Constitution, most of the judicial branch and Supreme Court should have been impeached and convicted long ago for usurpation, extreme dereliction and gross negligence, if not treason, for their consequential failure to strike down pervasive, egregious, anti-American violations of the clear meaning of Article 1, Section 8, which denies Congress, outside of security and infrastructure, any power to tax for anything other than “…general Welfare…,” to regulate anything other than money, commerce and land and naval Forces, or to “claim or exercise dominion” over private property. The entire American welfare state is unconstitutional.
The Court should be congratulated for obtaining sufficient education to allow it to actually read the 1st Amendment. Never did the American Founders provide the Supreme Court with any power to legislate, legislate through “interpretation,” “legislate from the bench,” or otherwise rewrite the words of the Founders. That Justices have a personal position on any particular issue, does not afford them the power to revise and dictate. The sole mission and charge of the judicial branch and Supreme Court is to assure that actions comport with the literal Constitution and to “declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
You/JT wrote: “One of the notable aspects of the case is the vote of Justice Sonia Sotomayor. When she was nominated, I was most concerned about her views on free speech given her vote on the Second Circuit to uphold punishment of a student for out-of-school comments in Doninger v. Niehoff.”
No mention of the justice who dissented. For the record, it was Thomas.
B.L. should realize a year of JV is not a step down by any means. Hell, when I was in high school in the 70’s my JV hoops team in Denver got to learn the forerunner of what became the Triangle offense from a coach who’d been an acquaintance of Tex Winter (credited with designing the Triangle) in his Texas college days. Granted my coach wore plaid and said things like: if you stay on the floor for more than 2 seconds with an injury I’ll know it’s up in your head and you’re done for the day. So I’d take a charge, have the back of my head slam off the floor right after my ass did and then hop right up not remembering how we actually got to the game. But by the end of the season we’d beat the varsity in half of our scrimmages..
Good times.
Anyway, B.L. was on to something anyway…, F&*k school.
eb
A step in the right direction, perhaps.