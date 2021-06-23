Court Dismisses BLM Lawsuit Against Federal Agencies Over Lafayette Park Protests

We recently discussed the Inspector General report on the Lafayette Park protests and the debunking of claims that the federal government and specifically Attorney General Bill Barr cleared the area for the controversial photo op of President Donald Trump in front of St. John’s Church. For a year, legal and media experts have stated as fact that area was cleared for that purpose and that Barr was lying about the federal agencies using tear gas as opposed to pepper balls (even though the legal and practical difference is largely immaterial). Some tried to keep the myth alive by criticism the IG report and its scope. Now, federal judge Dabney L. Friedrich has dismissed the lawsuit by the ACLU and Black Lives Matter as based on unsupported and unsubstantiated claims against the federal agencies. Ironically, the court allowed the lawsuit against the MPD under Mayor Muriel Bowser to continue. The Bowser Administration admitted recently that it used tear gas near the park on that night and that such use was perfectly reasonable. Both the Bowser and Biden Administrations sought to dismiss the BLM lawsuit as unfounded and unsupportable — a striking departure from what Bowser has stated publicly.
I testified in Congress not long after the clearing of the area and stated that the conspiracy theory was already contradicted by the available evidence. I encouraged Congress to investigate the question and establish the truth of the matter.
As previously discussed, there was ample evidence in the days after the protests to reinforce the account of Barr and others that the plan to clear the park area was proposed days before any plan for a photo op. There was never any evidence that Barr knew of the photo op plan before approving the operation. Nevertheless, media and legal experts continued to claim as a fact that this was all done for the photo op. University of Texas professor and CNN contributor Steve Vladeck continued to claim that Barr ordered federal officers “to forcibly clear protestors in Lafayette Park to achieve a photo op for Trump.”
Democratic leaders like Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeated the conspiracy theory about the photo op and the Washington Post ran an article by Philip Bump titled “Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dishonest Defense of Clearing of Lafayette Square.” Not only did the Post refer to the “debunked claim” that no tear gas was used by the federal government, but goes on to state incredibly:
“It is the job of the media to tell the truth. The truth is that Barr’s arguments about the events of last Monday collapse under scrutiny and that his flat assertion that there was no link between clearing the square and Trump’s photo op should be treated with the same skepticism that his claims about the use of tear gas earns.”
It turns out that both assertions were true.
The Inspector General of the Department of Interior has conducted an investigation over the last year and found that the clearing was not done “to allow the President to survey the damage and walk to St. John’s Church.”
That is not the only contraction of the almost universal media accounts. The federal government has long denied using “tear gas” in its operation as opposed to pepper balls in the clearing operation on June 6th. The difference has little real significance either legally or practically. However, critics latched on the denial to show that Barr and others were lying. The IG found that “the USPP incident commander did not authorize CS gas for this operation. Expecting that CS gas would not be used, most USPP officers did not wear gas masks.”
The IG found no evidence of approval or use of tear gas by the federal operation. However, it confirmed “and the MPD confirmed, that the MPD used CS gas on 17th Street on June 1. As discussed above, the MPD was not a part of nor under the control or direction of the USPP’s and the Secret Service’s unified command structure.”
Now the federal court has completed its review of the evidence put together by the ACLU and found no credible basis for the conspiracy theory put forward by Vladeck and others. Judge Friedrich noted that “merely alleging that the defendant officials communicated, without alleging any details of those communications that suggest an unlawful agreement” is not enough. It was however enough for legal and media figures to repeat this conspiracy theory as fact for over a year.
What is most striking in the opinion is the utter lack of evidence presented by ACLU, which encouraged the Court to assume a conspiracy to clear the park for the photo op and to deny the right to protest. There was nothing but pure conjecture, as the Court noted:
These allegations, taken as true, do not show sufficient “events, conversations, or documents indicating an agreement or meeting of the minds’ amongst the defendants to violate [plaintiffs’] rights based on [their] membership in a protected class.” Barber v. D.C. Gov’t, 394 F. Supp. 3d 49, 66 (D.D.C. 2019) (alteration and internal quotation marks omitted). Rather, they demonstrate only that these officials were communicating with each other on June 1, prior to and after the clearing of Lafayette Square. Merely alleging that the defendant officials communicated, without alleging any details of those communications that suggest an unlawful agreement, cannot justify inferring the requisite agreement for a § 1985(3) conspiracy.
As we discussed with Bump’s coverage of the IG investigation, there is little acknowledgment of the false conspiracy claims made by the media or legal experts like Vladeck. Just as there was little interest in confirming key facts when the protests occurred, there is even less interest in admitting that these figures at the Washington Post, CNN, and other outlets maintained a false and unsupported factual claims.
There is also little recognition of the striking disconnect between what Bowser has claimed publicly and what her Administration has argued in court. Bowser continued to slam the federal government for the use of tear gas, for example, and never admitted that it was the MPD that used the tear gas. Ironically, it is the District’s MPD that will be continuing as a litigant, not Barr or the federal agencies.
Here is the opinion: Lafayette Park decision
You say that the notion that Barr arranged to h ave the park cleared to make way for the fat one to parade over from the White House with an entourage to pose with a bible was “debunked”. Exactly how was it “debunked”? Because Barr denies knowing about it? You state: “The IG found no evidence of approval or use of tear gas by the federal operation.” Not finding evidence doesn’t mean there isn’t any. But, as we all know, since you are on the payroll of the Hate Network and are pals with Barr, you will defend him. So, I ask: is it just a coincidence that a respiratory irritant was used to clear away protesters BEFORE the curfew? How was it arranged for 35 armed Secret Service agents to be hidden in bushes and up in trees to protect the fat one, so he wouldn’t look like the wimp he is, so he could stroll over to the church and pose with a Bible? This didn’t just happen without notice to those who participated, including Barr, and planning, and just because “evidence of approval” by Barr wasn’t found doesn’t prove there wasn’t any. An operation like this doesn’t happen on the spur of the moment. SOMEONE arranged it. It defies logic to believe that Barr was ignorant of how this came to pass. But, never let an opportunity pass to criticize Democrats and accuse them of lying.
You also claim that Mayor Bowser used tear gas “near” the park that night. It later on, after the curfew, and was blocks away, and there were violent protests in that area, in contradistinction to Lafayette Park, where there were protesters, but they weren’t violent. Keep on throwing that red meat, Turley.
This is further evidence that the Washington Post and Nancy Pelosi cannot be trusted. Without documented evidence, nothing they say should be taken as true. All both have been doing the past several years is promoting lies to satisfy personal political aims.
“ Without documented evidence, nothing they say should be taken as true. ”
Like Trump’s voter fraud claims. Apparently in Michigan Republican senate investigation on Trump’s claims have been found to be without merit.
You clearly do not understand the English language. Trump provided his opinion, and despite your claims, he stepped down from the Presidency. The Washington Post and Nancy Pelosi lied. Both have been lying for a long time. They started with the Russia hoax and working their way down lie after lie that has been disproven.
SM
SM,
“ Trump provided his opinion, and despite your claims, he stepped down from the Presidency.”
Trump provided his opinion as fact AND made claims which he acted upon by filing numerous lawsuits. Trump stepped down? He didn’t quit dumba$$. He got voted out of office. Surely someone with “normal” intelligence would know the difference.
“Trump stepped down? He didn’t quit dumba$$. He got voted out of office.”
Trump has his opinion, but he stepped down to the reality that the vote count didn’t go in his favor whether his opinion was right or wrong. Maybe you are short a few too many IQ points to absorb that fact. Instead you use the slur dumba$$ a lot. I’ll bet that is what your betters used to call you.
Learn the difference between fact and opinion. Even if your IQ is 85 or a bit less, you should be able to learn that difference.
SM
The next BLM law suit will be to allow Macy Gray and Barry Soetoro to “fundamentally transform the United States of America” and replace the American flag.
Splitting hairs.
No, a paper trail of whether the Square was cleared for the purpose of the photo op can’t be established. It would amazingly boneheaded on the part of the administration if it could. Even the trump administration.
But surprise, surprise a photo op did in fact occur immediately after the Square was cleared. So the tea leaves were read in somewhere on the part of the White House. Spanky had to get snapped with an upside down bible to counteract reports of his punking out to the basement in days prior. Keep up appearances of strength you know!! Hmmm…, when would be the best time to make this happen…, could it be immediately after the Square is cleared??? Then we’ll get JT on hair splitting detail…, yeah, that’s it!!
For those trying to keep track of this legal 3 card monty, here’s what to focus on…
Riot squad with an established perimeter, shields and batons (plus tear gas & rubber bullets) moves hard on people in the Square with Spanky getting snapped looking like a tool holding a bible in front of a church in the summer vs. Capitol Police left hanging with no plan against an infinitely more hostile crew actually moving on the Capitol on 1/6. Hey, we’ll call them sightseers!!!! Yeah, that’s the ticket!!
Good work if you can get it in the middle of that compare and contrast, ay Turley???
eb
Facts and evidence. Something Pelosi and her impeachment hoard believed were the equivalent of their political feelings.
Olly says, “ Facts and evidence. Something Pelosi and her impeachment hoard believed were the equivalent of their political feelings.”
Funny, apparently this is the same situation with trump and his “stolen election”. He feels it was stolen, but no evidence of it has ever been presented in court.
Svelaz sees two situations as the same between what was known as Trump’s personal opinion that Trump didn’t act on and facts falsely created by Pelosi and the Washington Post.
Svelaz still hasn’t learned the difference between fact and opinion. That is a big reason nothing Svelaz says can be considered credible without significant proof.
SM
SM,
“ Svelaz sees two situations as the same between what was known as Trump’s personal opinion that Trump didn’t act on and facts falsely created by Pelosi and the Washington Post.”
Trump wasn’t just stating his personal opinion, he literally claimed fraud was being committed by the millions. He acted on it by filing lawsuits which went to court and were tossed out, either due to lack of standing or lack of evidence.
That was Trump’s opinion. It was proven to be an opinion because the new President took office.
Opinion is why people justify their beliefs and sometimes sue to prove their opinion correct.
Over and over I have told you that you have to learn the difference between fact and opinion. You don’t seem to know the difference. To you what you like is fact and what you don’t like you will call a lie or on rare occasions say it was an opinion but not a good one. That is how a child thinks.
SM
Much like his case, this one was thrown out of court too. Interestingly enough, I would bet that the politicians double down and insist there was a conspiracy non-the-less. Amazing the parallels.
Once again though, we see the stark contrast between politics and the law.
Funny, apparently this is the same situation with trump and his “stolen election”. He feels it was stolen, but no evidence of it has ever been presented in court.
You can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a candidate that believed an election was stolen. The difference between the LaFayette Park conspiracy theory and the stolen election conspiracy, is the latter actually has evidence that has been presented to the courts. Outcomes might be similar, but that’s it.
Olly,
“ The difference between the LaFayette Park conspiracy theory and the stolen election conspiracy, is the latter actually has evidence that has been presented to the courts. ”
Actually no evidence was presented to the courts. The majority of the lawsuits claiming voter fraud by the Trump campaign ended up being thrown out due to lack of evidence. Meaning zero evidence. The rest involved lack of standing. Belief that fraud occurred is not evidence.
The majority of the lawsuits claiming voter fraud by the Trump campaign ended up being thrown out due to lack of evidence. Meaning zero evidence. The rest involved lack of standing. Belief that fraud occurred is not evidence.
Lack doesn’t mean zero. In context, it would mean insufficient. Regarding the BLM lawsuit, they didn’t even have that.
