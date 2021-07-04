Georgia On My Mind: The Biden Administration Doubles Down on New Challenge Despite Victory of Arizona In Voting Case

Below is my column in USA Today on the Supreme Court’s rejection of the challenge to the Arizona’s new election rules. The 6-3 decision undermines the claims raised in the new challenge to Georgia’s election law. Indeed, the Biden Administration is pursuing a new challenge that could result in a sweeping loss under the Voting Rights Act.
Here is the column:
With its decision Thursday in the voting rights case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the court closed its term with a decision that will resonate not just legally but politically for years to come.
The 6-3 decision upheld Arizona’s new voting rules in Arizona over claims of racial discrimination. While the court said it would be imprudent to create a sweeping rule for all future such cases, it was equally imprudent for the Biden administration to ignore the forthcoming decision in filing a new challenge to Georgia’s new voting rights. The lawsuit against Georgia’s new voting rules was clearly timed to beat the court to the punch, but Brnovich delivers a haymaker for those seeking to block such state laws. Indeed, the decision magnifies the concern that the Georgia challenge is more of a political than a legal statement from the Biden administration.
In his majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito upheld two new voting rules in Arizona that barred “harvesting” of votes by political groups and discarded ballots cast in the wrong precinct. The lower courts divided on the question. Some rejected the discrimination claims. However, the Ninth Circuit reheard the case and struck down the provisions. Alito rejected claims that such laws are presumptively racist and more narrowly construed the reach of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which forbids restrictions that abridge the right to vote on account of race.
The Supreme Court agreed with a lower court that upheld the laws, that “the spark for the debate over mail-in voting may well have been provided by one Senator’s enflamed partisanship, but partisan motives are not the same as racial motives.”
Many of us anticipated the reversal of the Ninth Circuit. That appears to include many in the Biden administration. Usually when the court is about to issue a major interpretation of a federal statute, the Justice Department will wait to read the opinion before filing a major action. Instead, the administration filed the challenge to Georgia’s new voting law just days before the end of the term.
The problem with the filing was captured by President Joe Biden himself who repeatedly misrepresented the Georgia law, calling it “Jim Crow on steroids.” Even The Washington Post awarded him four “Pinocchios” for his characterization of the law. For example, Biden declared, “it’s sick. It’s sick … deciding that you’re going to end voting at 5 o’clock when working people are just getting off work.” Biden repeated this claim despite it being untrue. The election law actually does the opposite. It guaranteed that, at a minimum, polls would remain open for a full workday while allowing extended hours commonly used on Election Day.
Biden also claimed that the law prevents water from being given to voters waiting in line at polling places: “Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote, can’t do that? C’mon!” That is also untrue.
The law does not prevent providing water to people standing in line. The law allows “self-service water from an unattended receptacle” for voters waiting in line. Instead, it blocks campaigns from directly supplying such drinks and allows anyone to give water to voters outside of a limited area around the polling place. In reality, the Georgia law has considerable overlap with provisions in other states.
Nevertheless, the complaint in United States v. Georgia hits these same provisions.
While the court just stated a narrow interpretation of Section 2, the Biden administration advanced a sweeping interpretation and a strikingly unfocused claim of racial discriminatory impact. While the claims are not identical, this case will now go forward in conflict not only with the general thrust of Brnovich, but in reliance on the same type of presumptions of racism rejected by the court. This follows the court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder that effectively ended preclearance requirements for states like Georgia under the Voting Rights Act.
Ironically, the Justice Department filed on the eighth anniversary of the Shelby decision, but chose to file before it could read the last post-Shelby opinion on laws burdening the right to vote. In the new decision, the court declared that all voting rules create some sort of burden but “mere inconvenience cannot be enough to demonstrate a violation of Sec. 2.”
None of that bodes well for the Georgia lawsuit. Indeed, it strongly suggests that the Biden administration is setting itself up for failure. The case is weak, the precedent is hostile, and timing is suspect. So why would Attorney General Merrick Garland green light a case that seems likely to fail in spectacular fashion?
While I have great respect for Garland, this does seem like a rare moment of weakness in yielding to political pressure from the White House and Congress. The lawsuit legitimates Biden’s over-heated rhetoric on Republicans dragging the nation back into the Jim Crow era.
Garland has been under increasing pressure for failing to use the Justice Department more aggressively against Republicans. Critics want the Justice Department to get with the program and support these key narratives going into the midterm elections. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin just a few months ago heralded Garland in a headline as “the right pick” for attorney general but in June denounced him as “the wrong man” for not using the department to pursue Trump and Republicans.
The Justice Department has long followed a “first do no harm” approach to lawsuits. If you truly value voting rights, you do not want to advance cases that are likely to fail and further limit voting rights laws. Instead, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit before hearing from the court on the very provision that it is raising in lower courts. Those lower courts are required to follow precedent of the Supreme Court, not the politics of the moment.
In her dissent to Brnovich, Justice Elena Kagan criticized the “cramped reading” of the court that “undermines Section 2 and the right it provides.” However, the Biden administration just filed a Section 2 case that would easily take a “cramped reading” and turn it into a categorical disaster just before the 2024 presidential election.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley
23 thoughts on “Georgia On My Mind: The Biden Administration Doubles Down on New Challenge Despite Victory of Arizona In Voting Case”
Trump is right about Biden, he’s the least patriotic president in history. The liberal media is simply another arm of the democrat party. Their job is to spread lies, propaganda and disinformation and to divide America along political, racial, gender and financial lines..
The problem is the Federalists on the Court have adopted mythical voter fraud tropes into their reasoning and have now proved themselves incapable of standing up for fair voting rights. Full stop. Add this to their destruction of pre clearance and it becomes clear voting rights have to be protected in Congress because the Court is peacing out on it.
And the archaic collective we again: “Many of us anticipated the reversal of the Ninth Circuit. “…
I think the reason the many of you who anticipated this did so because you’ve been given marching orders to do so, Turley.
eb
Very respectfully, the Professor and libs like him cannot possibly be this naive, particularly now. It looks a lot more like willful denial, every single time. Our country cannot hang by the slender thread of a few judges and expect to remain unscathed, particularly with the full force of the dem machine intent on irreversibly packing the courts.
Though it may very well be they see how poorly they are regarded and might indeed be desperate, dems do not make arbitrary moves, nor do they care about optics or ethics. This was set up with the expectation of benefit in the future.
Let’s prove that supposition wrong, shall we?
https://williamspivey.medium.com/the-supreme-court-excuses-its-own-racism-d2c840cbda31?sk=40f3d02772e84c8520937ca81fb8364b
+100
eb
I fail to see how expanding voting times and other measures is “racist.” I don’t believe that non-whites are stupid or lack ID that’s needed for virtually most other aspects of society.
First, you haven’t heard me claim that voter ID is racist in and of itself. When you do what Alabama attempted by closing the centers where one obtains drivers licenses except for one day a week, exclusively in the Blackest counties in the state, and that day is during the week and ends at 5pm, yes that’s racist. If you’ve ever spent a few hours in traffic court, you’ll see a disproportionate percentage of the people are minorities. You may never have heard the expression “driving while Black” but it refers to the number of people who are stopped, given tickets, and or arrested having done little more than driving while Black. Records of disproportionate stops are available if you make the effort to look. One of the penalties for those unable to pay or with too many violations is taking your license, thus making it harder to vote if not impossible. Your claim of expanding voting times is the opposite of what is occurring under most of the pending legislation. Most are reducing early voting days, especially on weekends when people who can’t get off their jobs find it most convenient to vote. The food and water thing is really only a factor in urban locations with long lines. How long do you think it takes to vote in Mayberry? Some of the laws remove drop locations, reduce or move polling places, most of the legislation has nothing to do with fraud which the same states have said didn’t happen. The purpose is to make it harder for those less likely to support Republicans, harder to vote. That’s why Republicans are doing it and some have said so publicly. Not that Democrats don’t have a history of doing the same thing, using deadly force.
https://williamspivey.medium.com/what-you-should-know-about-ocoee-florida-e4edf4db892c?sk=f10db5ce509f1b62aa3bb905387e0a7c
The trend is for Democrats to claim a person, action, or law is racist without or contrary to evidence, for political purposes.
Voter ID laws, for example, are not associated with any decline in black voting. In fact, an increase in black voting followed NC’s voter ID requirement.
It is the bigotry of low expectations applied to one, single race.
The GA voting laws are in no way racist. Biden’s easily disprovable lies have been called out repeatedly. He continues to tell them, because repetition will root it deep in the psyche of Democrat voters until they resist reason. It’s like the “very fine people” comment. Trump is on video saying he’s not referring to Neo Nazis who “should be condemned totally.” Democrats repeated the lie that he called Neo Nazis fine people so many times it brainwashed people. You can send them the video disproving the lie, send them videos of journalists admitting they were wrong, but it can’t lever out the brainwashing. The very best t day they’ll repeat the fine people lie.
It’s propaganda brainwashing.
They also use it as a backdoor for other minorities. By definition, the voter base they are currently attempting to install – people living in the country illegally – would not possess the requisite ID. Not one leftist social initiative has anything to do with black people, so insidiously callous are the left. Due to Western civilization’s history, black folks just happen to be the favored sacrificial lambs.
Bad Legal thinking. by Garland….absolutely.
But….good politics….a loss in Court gives the Democrats something to run on in the next Election.
That is a. tried and true strategy used by the Democrats for Decades.
The odd chance of winning in Court is worth the downside….and the provision of a oolitical. issue to lie to the Uninformed Voter that the Democrats rely upon to win at the Polls.
I have encouraged the Republicans to use exactly the same strategy….and do to the Democrats what they have done to the Republicans with great success over the years.
3 Biden lies with respect to one item. I don’t think anyone can top the lies or granting of political favors performed by Biden.
—
“The problem with the filing was captured by President Joe Biden himself who repeatedly misrepresented the Georgia law, calling it “Jim Crow on steroids.” Even The Washington Post awarded him four “Pinocchios”
Biden declared, “it’s sick. It’s sick … deciding that you’re going to end voting at 5 o’clock when working people are just getting off work.” Biden repeated this claim despite it being untrue. The election law actually does the opposite.
Biden also claimed that the law prevents water from being given to voters waiting in line at polling places: “Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote, can’t do that? C’mon!” That is also untrue.
As expected, this column is filled with verifiable lies. Go read the GA law yourself and you will see that JT is lying.
Provide your research here to prove what you assert.
SECTION 33.
Said chapter is further amended by revising subsections (a) and (e) of Code section 21-2-414, relating to restrictions on campaign activities and public opinion polling within the vicinity of a polling place, cellular phone use prohibited, prohibition of candidates from entering certain polling places, and penalty, as follows: “(a) No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector, nor shall any person solicit signatures for any petition, nor shall any person, other than election officials discharging their duties, establish or set up any tables or booths on any day in which ballots are being cast: (1) Within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established; (2) Within any polling place; or (3) Within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place. These restrictions shall not apply to conduct occurring in private offices or areas which cannot be seen or heard by such electors.” “(e) This Code section shall not be construed to prohibit a poll officer from distributing materials, as required by law, which are necessary for the purpose of instructing electors or from distributing materials prepared by the Secretary of State which are designed solely for the purpose of encouraging voter participation in the election being conducted or from making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote.
This law clearly is not limited to just around polling stations, and applies to everyone except poll workers. JT has never read this bill and just goes off R talking points. If a guy passes his mother a water bottle while she waits in line, he will be committing a crime under this bill.
Example please?
“Go read the GA law yourself and you will see that JT is lying.”
What about this is so hard to understand?:
eb
Molly I have read the entire bill and contrary to what you stated ,the confabulator in this case is sadly, Pres Biden.
What else can we expect from an administration that starts from the premise that, in Kendi’s words: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” The fundamental problem with the “anti-racist” philosophy of the Biden administration is that it is tilting at windmills, and is willing to bend the law and skirt the Constitution to achieve some twisted notion of “equity.” This administration, packed with virtue-signaling, moralistic SJWs, flies in the face of law, facts and common sense.
Those people never let facts get in the way of a good commercial
So why would Attorney General Merrick Garland green light a case that seems likely to fail in spectacular fashion?
Because the risk of legal failure doesn’t outweigh the potential for political success.
This guy is obsessed with those he call “lefties.” Tells us a lot about monumentcolorado.
A response to this guy:
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/07/04/georgia-on-our-mind-the-biden-administration-doubles-down-on-new-challenge-despite-victory-of-arizona-in-voting-case/comment-page-1/#comment-2103326
Thank our stars that Garland is not on SCOTUS; a weak, political man.
Jennifer Rubin, WaPo’s resident “conservative”. Tells us a lot about that paper.
Lefties still complaining about Trump’s lies, but OK with Biden’s lies.