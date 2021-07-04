New Hunter Biden Disclosures Feature $100,000 Donation Of Former FBI Director Freeh To The Biden Grandchildren

We recently discussed the latest disclosures from the laptop of Hunter Biden showing new business dealings leveraging access to his father — and further contradicting President Joe Biden’s repeated denials of any knowledge or involvement with his son’s deals. Now there is a new disclosure of $100,000 given to the Biden grandchildren by former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who was seeking business deals with the Bidens. As usual, there remains a virtual blackout on the Biden laptop or the mounting evidence of Hunter Biden’s influence peddling. Beyond a couple outlets like the New York Post, voters have to rely on the foreign press for coverage of the disclosures.
Freeh reportedly made the gift in April 2016 to the trust for the children of Hunter’s late brother, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015. The donation would well be a humanitarian gesture. However, it was the contemporaneous pitches for business deals with Hunter that has attracted the attention of some. In July 2016, he contacted Hunter and said that he “spoke to Dad a few weeks ago.” He tells Hunter “I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun and rewarding.”
Freeh keeps pitching work with the Bidens. In another email, Freeh writes “I would still like to persuade him to associate with me and FSS—as we have some very good and profitable matters which he could enhance with minimal time.”
Notably, emails show that Hunter Biden referred a client to Freeh. It was Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel “Puiu” Popoviciu who is a notoriously corrupt businessman.
Freeh later wrote to say on July 8, 2016. “I wanted to thank you again for referring Gabriel to us and we have finalized an attorney letter of engagement with him.”
On April 24, 2017, Freeh writes Hunter to say that there were problems with the $100,000 and pledging “a new $100k gift” and having the trust “reimburse the foundation by paying it $100k.”
There is nothing here that is clearly criminal. Freeh was clearly trying to tap into the Bidens for business, not that type of rainmaker dealing is common in Washington. What is most interesting about the emails (beyond the $100,000) is that Freeh understood that Hunter Biden was the window to deal with the Bidens on deals. Keep in mind that, during these years, Hunter Biden says that he was a wreck dealing with drug and alcohol abuse. Biden admits that he was still a crack addict running into his father’s last presidential campaign and the photos from China show him passed out and doing drugs as well as sexual trysts with various women, including possible prostitutes. In this book, Hunter admitted that he was still a crack addict and alcoholic: “[d]rinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.”
Both Hunter and his uncle are repeatedly referenced in a variety of deals as conduits to Joe Biden. Tony Bobulinski stated that he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss the business dealings of his son and brother. Bobulinski has been supported by these emails and is repeatedly praised by Hunter Biden in the emails and identified as the person in control of transactions for “the family.” He has directly contradicted Joe Biden’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dubious dealings. He has never been called a liar by the Biden and Hunter admits that the laptop “might” be his — or they might be entirely fake Russian propaganda. The mainstream media has no interest in determining which is true — or to recognize the fact that third parties confirmed that these emails are real.
There are more serious disclosures raised in these emails that not only reveal influence peddling in details but contradict the repeated denials of President Joe Biden. While the Bidens are not claiming that these emails are fake, the media has a blockbuster story in either case: either this is the greatest frame up of all time or it is the greatest cover up. The problem is that, if it is a cover up, the media played a major role in it.
While the media assigned teams of investigators and reporters to cover every possible shady deal of the Trump children, most media outlets are continuing to bury the laptop story. If they do not report on it, it did not happen. That has fueled concerns that we have a type of state media by default where reporters follow a narrative not by legal coercion but personal conviction. In the age of echo journalism and advocacy reporting, shaping the news has become acceptable, even commendable. At this point, the mounting evidence of self-dealing and influence peddling by the Bidens cannot be reported without being an indictment of not just this conduct but that of many journalists and columnists.
24 thoughts on “New Hunter Biden Disclosures Feature $100,000 Donation Of Former FBI Director Freeh To The Biden Grandchildren”
It’s safe to say that, no matter that corruption has always been, this is the first time in our history it has been so brazenly out in the open and its perpetrators have been so comfortable in not giving that fact much thought (excepting perhaps the Clintons, which tells me their crimes must be truly egregious and depraved).
The next two years will likely either make or break us. Stop voting dem and actually inform yourselves, ‘classical’ libs. The doors leading to the outside of your ivory towers, even just the sleepy ones in your minds, work, y’know. . . .
Once upon a time Mr. Turley was interested in law – he has left that jurisdiction to enter the world of crazy and continues to somehow believe that Hunter Biden is the only important topic of the day. He is far down the rabbit hole and deserves nothing but disrespect
“Rabbit hole” my eye! Just because it’s not reported by the big-state media doesn’t make it a “rabbit hole.”
Today we are celebrating The 4th of July. One genious we celebrate is Ben Franklin. He created a newspaper and realized that without a free and fair press America would not be living up to its greatness and uniqueness. He believed this so strongly he always published opposing opions and suppressed no news. He himself would write opposing opions under a alias name to show an opposing viewpoint. Readers did not know he was doing it. As we celebrate our birth today let us pray for our country that the censorship and the hiding of stories stops. This is not the dream of those geniuses like Ben Franklin.
PBS asked Vanessa Williams to sing the ‘Black National Anthem’ at Capitol Fourth Celebration. How “unifying” for the country, eh?
Noice. FKA twigs Francis Key Anthem
I am waiting for Cyrus Vance to go after Louis Freeh since half of his claims against THE TRUMP ORG. involve what Freeh did, except the Freeh – Biden arrangement was influence peddling.
Additionally, Freeh admits to violating IRS law using his private foundation illegally according to IRS rules. Freeh rectified this AFTER THE FACT.
Here’s some other ‘news’:
07/04/2021 05:45 am ET
“They Were Not Tourists: The Radicals At The Heart Of The Capitol Riot”
“On the six-month anniversary of the insurrection, Republicans are trying to convince America it wasn’t that big a deal.”
By Christopher Mathias
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/capitol-insurrection-six-month-anniversary_n_60e07bf3e4b03f72964accc0
’57
‘The number of state and local GOP officials whom HuffPost has identified as being at the rally that preceded the insurrection. As we previously reported, they include “a QAnon conspiracy theorist; a self-described member of a fascist militia; and a man who once declared that ‘the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.’” The group also included “an extremist sheriff from Oklahoma who discussed harming members of Congress, a town council member from Massachusetts who is closely affiliated with the violent neo-fascist gang the Proud Boys and a county commissioner from Florida who once discussed beheading liberals.”’
“2
The number of Capitol Police officers who died by suicide after the riot.”
What good does it do to merely inform our small group of this travesty? Why doesn’t Turley write about these revelations on thehill.com where he is a contributor? For that matter, why isn’t he invited to appear on Fox News to discredit the mainstream press for its silence?
Turley should inform us if he has attempted to reach out to his contacts in the mainstream press to discover why they are ignoring this apparent scandal. I find it hard to believe that he has not made such inquiries and heard their explanation for ignoring these revelations. Surely Turley has spoken with his good and trusted friend Bill Barr about the Bidens! Why won’t he tell us why Barr apparently did not see fit to investigate the Bidens despite Trump’s demand to do so?
Something does not add up. Turley must know more than he is willing to tell us.
JS, I appreciate the fact that Professor Turley brings these important developments to our attention on a daily basis. In your commentary, you steadfastly criticize Professor Turley. Some of us find your constant efforts to demonize Professor Turley disconcerting. By the way, the readership of this wonderful blog is not a small group.
“Why doesn’t Turkey write about…”
Because, Little Jeffy, Prof. Turley is his own man doing his blog his way.
He cares not, for the emotionally stunted whimpering of ignorant leftists like yourself.
See, if Hunter was in office personally, I’d actually GAF about this. The fact that he’s the child of a president who saw/sees his role as granting access to the power puts him in the company of Bush jr., Ivanka, Jared, Don jr., etc…
This is a despicable side of American politics, yet also completely normalized. I don’t like it all the time, The trumpers on this blog don’t like it when a dem is in office.
And Turley, I’d love to put you in a room with Jen Psaki with all your “some of us felt…”, “many of us said…” archaically collective point of view narration. She’d be like: some of us? who exactly are we speaking of???…
In other words, let the proctological exam begin.
eT
Just kidding…it’s eb.
Response from the Lefty bloggers:
“When is Turley going to talk about Fox…?” Or
“But Trump…”
The Lefties have no interest in any truth that does not fit their narrative.
MollyG, Natacha, Fishwings (sp?), Anonymous are shrill in their outrage at conservatives, but seem to accept Dem corruption as a given.
And they don’t seem to mind being lied to by the MSM.
Monument, thanks for saving me the trouble of making the points you so eloquently made. I especially loved the “when will Turley talk about Fox…” line.
Deal with it. We have to read your nonsense when you post, we don’t complain about it because we’re not as snowflaked out as you are.
eb
Regardless of political party this behaviour does more to undermine the US than any amount of foreign interference. A mighty tree rotting from within.
The legacy media has no honor
Remember Louis Freeh accepted a bribe to write the ‘report’ when Joe Paterno’s decades of child molestation was revealed at Penn State, the ‘Sanctuary City for Pedophiles’? Freeh recommended that Pervert State serve a 4 year ban on bowl appearances, that George Mitchell (who flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ and visited Epstein’s ‘Paradise Island’ reduced to 2 years.
Freeh has replaced Jim Comey has the most corrupt FBI Director of all time.
A man dies. He has children. A gift in the nature of a scholarship is given to his children.
The giver later reaches out to the kids living grandpa for some social and business dealings .
Common. No big deal.
In honor of Beau. Not Joe.
GUESS IT DEPENDS ON YOUR SENSE OF FAIRNESS. IF THIS HAD BEEN DONALD TRUMP AND HIS FAMILY THEN THE MSM (CNN, MSNBC, ETC) AND THE LEFT WING POLITICIANS WOULD HAVE BEEN IN AN UPROAR AGAINST THEM. NOW THAT IT’S THE BIDEN FAMILY ITS “NO BIG DEAL”. THIS IS NOT THE UNITED STATES I GREW UP IN.
Crickets from the propagandists in the media. Just imagine if this happened with the Trump kids.
If one of the Trump kids had died the media would be in a frenzy alright, a frenzy of rejoicing. Then, if someone gave a “gift” of 100k to the their children the media would be in another frenzy.