“Let Them Die”: Fairfax PTA and NAACP Officer Calls for the Death of Who Oppose CRT

As many on this blog are aware, I have long been an advocate of public education and we feel deeply fortunate to have sent all four of our kids to public schools in Alexandria and McLean in Fairfax County. I still have one child in the Fairfax system. I was therefore shocked like many Fairfax parents to see the videotape of Michelle Leete, Vice President of Training at the Virginia PTA, Vice President of Communications for the Fairfax County PTA and First Vice President of the Fairfax County NAACP as she called for those who oppose critical race theory and identity divisions in school to “die.” What was even more unnerving is the applause from other parents to her “let them die” declaration.
The video was taken by a Fairfax parent, Asra Nomani, whose son recently graduated from Fairfax County Public Schools and helps run the watchdog group Parents Defending Education. The speech was reportedly held at a counter-protest a meeting billed as “STOP CRT RALLY.”
Leete railed against those objecting to the identity-based lesson plans. Notably, Leete fell back on the same shaming that accused parents of hating everything and everyone because they do not want this material to be taught to their children. Keep in mind that this would encompass the majority of parents according to recent polls.
“So let’s meet and remain steadfast in speaking truth, tearing down double standards, and refuting double talk. Let’s not allow any double downing on lies. Let’s prepare our children for a world they deserve. Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live-and-let live people. Let them die.”
In some ways, Fairfax is still better than many jurisdictions that are eliminating elite schools and advanced courses because of the race of the students in those programs.
It is incredibly sad to see this type of reckless rhetoric in our school district. Many of us came to Fairfax because it has always been viewed as a district that put academic excellence as the highest priority. We have found the schools in McLean to be terrific and the teachers to be incredibly supportive. I hate to see that long-successful approach swamped by the unrestrained rage and divisions of our contemporary politics.
Just goes to show who the unhinged really are. They hate us, they want us dead and they prove it everyday. THEY are the bigots they have been looking for. They need a giant mirror.
We’d best understand that they hate us and are willing to usher in our demise. Like I’ve said since the summer, get to the firing range now. You are your best — and quickest –defense.
Would Leslie consider running for school board? She’d be great, I’m sure!
Can you imagine the outrage if a White, Asian or Hispanic teacher spoke this way about Blacks who want to teach the lies of CRT? The communists currently in power and their propagandist would be flooding the airways screaming foul.
Of course, I abhor this rhetoric by that parent and she is rightly denounced and all those who applauded her statement. But I can’t let Turley’s hypocrisy go unnoticed. He says:
The unhinged attack on parents opposing these lessons is all-too-familiar in our age of rage.”
Turley is all too aware of his Fox News colleague Mark Levin’s new book, “American Marxism,” which will only serve to fuel the rage which Turley correctly condemns. Liberals resent being smeared as Marxists just as Republicans loathe being accused of white supremacy. Yet will Turley denounce “American Marxism”?
Not on your life. Why? Because he is an abject hypocrite. That is why.
Except that liberals actually are Marxists (or worse), conservatives are not white supremacists, and Turley is not a hypocrite.
JS:
“Turley is all too aware of his Fox News colleague Mark Levin’s new book, “American Marxism,” which will only serve to fuel the rage which Turley correctly condemns.”
Levin doesn’t call for any violence (in fact he denounces it) but he sure exposes the Left for doing just that. I know you don’t know that because you haven’t read it as you freely admit despite my generous offer to get you one.
Hypocrisy is bad but impugning a man’s work which you haven’t read is worse. That’s lying.
Insane attacks = insane responses. Not any more complicated than that, Turley.
I know our flawed legal system is adversarial with terms not defined logically but by legislation and declaration by the SCOTUS. Our legal focus is not the truth, it is based on resolving disputes. Philosophy and Science focus on searching for the true facts about reality. Education used to be teaching what is known by rote and also how a student could independently increase personal knowledge by research and experimentation. Dr Dewy’s Assertion That No Absolute Moral Truth was and is irrelevant. Our Constitution makes the (ABSOLUTE) declaration that “all men are created equal”. We hung Educators in Germany for teaching all men are not created equal. Why isn’t using Dr Dewey’s conclusions or methods banned in schools because they unconstitutionally teach all men are not created equal. CRT is even more of an abomination under the constitution
Turley as usual is picking on one, one phrase and twists it into a whole other narrative without the requisite context of the situation.
1. Parents are being misled about what CRT is about. Many cite curriculum that is not being implemented as reason to oppose CRT.
2. Those claiming CRT is about declaring all white people are racist or that they should admit they are are LYING to these parents.
3. The huge majority of CRT critics have never read CRT.
4. Right wing think tanks are deliberately stoking these outrages Turley speaks of by misleading parents on what CRT does and conflates equity with some sort of sinister Marxist indoctrination ploy or even as a religious one.
Turley should know better, but clearly he can’t be bothered with real researching of the issue. If he did he would understand that even trying to to teach the concept of CRT in k-12 schools is too complex for this level of education. That’s why it is not being taught.
Teachers are being trained in cultural equity, not CRT. The two concepts are not related to each other, but right wing pundits, think tanks, and blow hards are conflating the two as the same.
This is why you have angry parents who know nothing about CRT demanding their children not be taught something was never going to be taught in schools.
It’s these gullible frightened parents who are being taken for a ride and sadly deceived by right wing wackos who are exploiting this issue for political reasons.
Turley, the free speech advocate who laments the erosion of free speech is mum on legislatures banning CRT because it’s an unpopular idea.
Michelle Leete, a successful black woman, is supposedly outraged at whites and the “racist system” she has been successful in. The pattern is clear: those blacks feigning outrage and screaming racism are precisely those — like congresspeople, millionaire activists, celebrities and professionals — who have made it in the very system they now attack. Perhaps they think that if they divert attention towards whites, no one will realize that they aren’t lifting a finger to help the disadvantaged members of their own race.
Let ’em keep talking trash. As the Japanese proved in 1941, the American people are slow to awaken. When the next war comes, it will be terrible. But one thing I’d bet money on with no risk: Ms. Leete and other similar cowardly inciters to violence will definitely not be on the front lines, more’s the pity.
It is no longer enough for parents to just attend parent-teacher conferences to ascertain how their child is doing in school, they now have to become involved in school board elections and the curriculum that is being established. Parents have assumed that teachers were teaching the three Rs plus science and technology. They are just waking up to the fact that the educational system is devolving, that it no longer wants children to be the best, they want all children to be equally mediocre.
She is the perfect candidate to run Sleepy Joe’s Death Camps……………….oops, I meant Reeducation Camps.
Trump has called for the execution of many including his own VP. This faux outrage is such hypocrisy. Trump has the ears of people who have shown their willingness to kill. See January 6.
Hey Holmes, any comment on the story or can you only make up things about Trump?
Guys like Holmes add zero to this site.
Totally agree, hullbobby. So tired of the “whataboutism” where Trump is concerned. Biden is the president now (or at least in name) and he supports these people. What one has done before does not negate the seriousness of what is happening now.
Sounds like Leete is the original “anti-live-and-let live people” type of person.
This is what the radical Left, Pelosi, AOC, Biden Admin are driving people to, they are dividing America for their own Political and Economic Benefit Its going to get worse. But, the special elections, so far, are showing people are voting against CRT, radical policies, Biden Admin. Dem and Elite Policies. 2021 and 2022 elections are going to be telling and the DEM’s know they are in trouble and yet they go down this Radical road
Words escape me after reading this person’s diatribe.
We have seen (even on this blog) that some Lefties are unhinged.
Not mistaken (all of us are at some point), not just emotional (again), but truly loony and looney in an evil way.
All of us need to call out the crazies in our midst or they will tear down our civilization.
Call them out and shun them.
Let em die their hair white. Or is the right word “dye”?