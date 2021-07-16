“Trying to Have His Cake and Eat it, too”: Rep. Clyburn Latest To Get Dinged For Voter ID Claims

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., received the ignoble distinction of four Pinnochios for his claim that Democrats have never opposed voter ID laws. A couple weeks ago, various Democratic leaders pivoted on their long objections to voter ID laws as the “new Jim Crow” laws, including Stacey Abrams. The Post’s Glenn Kessler wrote “On the face of it, it seems absurd. After all, Clyburn has long been a foe of voter ID laws passed in his own state.”
In an interview with Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on Tuesday, Clyburn was confronted about the flip flop when he announced support for Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.Va., proposed voter ID requirement in a national election bill. Polls show voters overwhelmingly support voter ID.
Clyburn responded:
“I don’t know why you guys keep misrepresenting what I said. I have never said that you should not have voter ID. When I got my voter registration cards, I keep them in my wallet. And when I go to vote, I presented that every time. And I said to them, I am Jim Clyburn, this is my ID, and I want to vote. I have always had voter ID. And that’s why the representative earlier who voted … no Democrat has never been against voter ID.”
Kessler however said that Clyburn spoke out against South Carolina’s 2013 photo ID law under which a voter can use a driver’s license or obtain a voter registration card with a photo for free. It also allows South Carolinians to cast provisional ballots without a photo ID by signing an affidavit explaining why they were unable to get an identification card. Clyburn denounced the law and said that such ID laws were “poll taxes.”
He has repeatedly called such laws as designed to suppress the vote of black voters.
Kessler awarded four Pinochios and added:
“Clyburn is trying to have his cake and eat it, too. He routinely decries ‘voter ID’ laws, but at the same time he insisted on Fox News that he has never opposed such laws — and that every Democrat has supported them. In reality, he appears to be against many types of voter ID laws — ones that require photos, or a fee for a photo or which favor one voting group over another.
In other words, he’s playing word games. He supposedly is for voter identification but against most of the voter ID laws being adopted by states … You cannot claim one day that voter ID is a new kind of poll tax and then, on another day, say every Democrat is for voter ID.”
Clyburn is not alone in this distinction. President Biden has also accumulated a collection of Pinocchios, including for his false statements about the Georgia voting law.
Such contradictions would not ordinarily draw much attention except that the statements were made to support claims that these laws are voter suppression vehicles or, as Biden has claimed, “Jim Crow on steroids.”
9 thoughts on ““Trying to Have His Cake and Eat it, too”: Rep. Clyburn Latest To Get Dinged For Voter ID Claims”
“Clyburn is trying to have his cake and eat it, too. He routinely decries ‘voter ID’ laws, but at the same time he insisted on Fox News that he has never opposed such laws — and that every Democrat has supported them. In reality, he appears to be against many types of voter ID laws — ones that require photos, or a fee for a photo or which favor one voting group over another.”
******************************
Another Sharpton-esque race hustler with no regard for people of his race. If he did, he be standing at a school in Baltimore decrying the 41% flunking student statistic.
On voting, Democrats want to create opportunities for fraud… mail-out ballots, no (or easily fraudulent) ID forms, cross district voting, unsecured chain of control of ballots through vote harvesting, ballot boxes, etc.
They’ve lied for 4 years and are just continuing their streak. Clyburn is one of many. I’ve got Biden (and Psaki for Biden) at 101 clear and blatant lies. Sometimes it’s hard to classify if they are cognizant lies or just memorized lies but his recent speech was a doozy. Notably when he said ““We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not HYPERBOLE. ” He obviously doesn’t understand HYPERBOLE, when he compares this to a war where 500,000 people died. You also had to love his pure lie that “the Republican state Legislature wants to allow partisan poll watchers to intimidate voters and imperil and impartial poll workers” when the legislation SPECIFICALLY stops impartial poll workers. Again, I know he’s addled but really?
Democrats have found succor with the Press who, despite occasional “fact checking”, have more often than not repeated and endorsed the Democrats’ lies. As for Kessler, his fact checking cred was destroyed when he lied about the Hunter laptop and Hunter/Joe meetings with foreign nationals in exchange for cash to Hunter Biden and his associates. Kessler gets about 15% correct – a failing grade – and it’s clear his bias affects his “facts”.
Did not Rush Limbaugh have a list of Truisms about Life?
One of those Truisms should be that Democrats object to every Voting Law that makes it more difficult for them to cheat, defraud, and subvert an honest Election….and invariably shall lie about their scheming, fraud, and prevarications.
Nothing new in Clyburn got caught telling a boldfaced Lie….he got hoisted upon his own Petard.
Let him twist in the wind with Biden, Abrams, and the rest of the lying SOB’s.
This is…, nothing. Filler. Fluff. Whatever you want to call it, Turley.
3 well researched books out in the last week, all well researched, all with personal interview time with Trump…, and all of them talking about how crazy it got in the last months of the Trump presidency with top level military thinking he was going to try a coup. The Big Lie is growing, Turley. And you say nothing about it while people actively go into crazy territory around it. And you won’t even acknowledge it, Turley. It’s like you’re someone who witnessed a beating and did nothing. Or you let a friend drive drunk and they crashed…
It’s time to talk about real things, it has been for awhile, and I can see you’re not going to even when your friend Barr is trying to rehabilitate his reputation. Hell, even Cippolone is trying to flee the sinking ship. It’s time, Jon.
eb
JT does this all the time. Focus on some small issue or slip up that the Ds do, while ignoring that the Rs do that 100x. The whole push for new voting laws is to try to prevent or make harder for certain types of people to vote. Those types of people are ones that the Rs think will vote for Ds. This also tends to disproportionately hit minorities. And all that is based on the lie that the 2020 election was tainted or stolen.
If, as Democrats claim, America is a white supremacist nation, then Jim Clyburn has devoted his entire career to the service of white supremacy. Clyburn is nothing more than a cheap huckster in a good suit. What has he and the CBC ever done for blacks? By their own characterization of the system as racist and white supremacist, they are admitting their own failure — over many decades — to using their privileged position to uplift their community. Instead, like their millionaire buddies the Obamas, they have accumulated power and money by screaming “racism” and diverting working class anger towards whites. CRT is one big con game, and “white supremacism” is the new commie scare.
Haters gonna hate; Liars gonna lie
“Voter suppression”. The most over stated topic in the news this year. Vote early and often. That means vote the ballots of anyone who doesn’t cast it himself. Or go to the vote counting computer on election night and cast many ballots of folks who didn’t vote yet.
It happens.
Vote cheaters need to be prosecuted.
Lefty politicians rise to Trumpian levels of mendacity.
Watch the bloggers yell: “Trump is worse.”
As usual they will try to avoid discussing Lefty mendacity.