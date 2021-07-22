New Jersey Woman Triggers Free Speech Case With Profane Anti-Biden Signage

I have previously lamented that we appear to be a nation addicted to rage. There is no greater example than Andrea Dick, a Trump supporter who has adorned her yard in Roselle, Park New Jersey with profane attacks on President Joe Biden. The signage led to a complaint and ultimately a ruling by Judge Gary A. Bundy of Roselle Park Municipal Court that she must remove the offending signs. One of the burdens of being a free speech advocate is that you often must defend the speech of people with whom you disagree, even despise. This is one such case. Dick’s signage is juvenile and highly offensive. However, it is also free speech. Judge Bundy is entirely right in his expression of disgust but, in my view, entirely wrong in his analysis of the First Amendment.
Dick’s offensive signs (which can be seen here) include some comparably mild statements like “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump.” However, three include displays of the middle finger or simply “F**k Biden.” The signs were purchased by Dick, 54, from commercial dealers. Her lawyer, Michael Campagna, insists that the f-word no longer has a sexual connotation and is simply a common colloquialism. Indeed, anyone driving in New York or New Jersey can hear it used as a noun, verb, adjective, adverb, and even a preposition.
The town’s mayor, Joseph Signorello III, called in a code enforcement officer who cited Patricia Dilascio (Dick’s mother who actually owns the house) for violating a Roselle Park ordinance prohibiting the display or exhibition of obscene material within the borough.
Bundy then gave the owner of property, Ms. Dilascio, a week to remove three of the 10 signs displayed on the property or face fines of $250 a day.
It does not help that Signorello is a Democrat and Roselle Park voted overwhelmingly for Biden in 2020. Yet, Signorello insists “This is not about politics in any way. It’s about decency.” No, it is about free speech.
Free speech is not protected because it is popular or correct. We do not need the First Amendment to protect popular speech. Profanity has long been a part of political discourse in the United States and other countries. Indeed, it has been found in some of the oldest graffiti in places like ancient Rome.
Judge Bundy noted that “There are alternative methods for the defendant to express her pleasure or displeasure with certain political figures in the United States.” Stressing that there is a nearby school, Bundy found that the language “exposes elementary-age children to that word, every day, as they pass by the residence.” He added that “Freedom of speech is not simply an absolute right” and “the case is not a case about politics. It is a case, pure and simple, about language. This ordinance does not restrict political speech.”
It is hard to square that ruling basic principles of free speech. After all, all speech cases are “about language” to some extent. Speech can be not just profane, but political and therefore protected. What Bundy is suggesting is that the state can regulate how you express opposition to politicians or the government. That makes this very much “about politics.”
In 1971, the Supreme Court handed down Cohen v. California in which it overturned the conviction of Paul Robert Cohen for the crime of disturbing the peace by wearing a jacket declaring “F**k the Draft” in a California courthouse. Justice John Harlan wrote that “…while the particular four-letter word being litigated here is perhaps more distasteful than most others of its genre, it is nevertheless often true that one man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric“.
The Court has repeatedly ruled that the use of this word and similar profanity is protected speech, not conduct subject to government action. Indeed, the Supreme Court just handed down a ruling in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. in favor of the free speech rights of a cheerleaders who swore a blue streak, including dropping the f-bomb, after being rejected for the varsity team. It seems a tad odd that Dick cannot use this word near a school, but one of the students can do a virtual profane cheer with the same word and gestures.
The ruling is reminiscent of the ruling of another judge in Pennsylvania in a case where a Muslim man attacked an atheist who wore a “Zombie Mohammed” costume on Halloween. The judge dismissed the charge of criminal harassment against the Muslim and chastised the atheist instead, declaring such a costume falls “way outside your bounds of 1st Amendment rights.” Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin added “It’s unfortunate that some people use the 1st Amendment to deliberately provoke others. I don’t think that’s what our forefathers intended.”
He clearly is not familiar with some of our forefathers. Thomas Paine could not go into a pub without starting a ruckus, if not a full-fledge riot. And that was often among people who agreed with him.
The ordinance in this case was clearly based on past cases on pornography like Miller v. California rather than political speech cases. It prohibits “appeals to the prurient interest” that “depicts or describes in a patently offensive way sexual conduct as hereinafter specifically defined, or depicts or exhibits offensive nakedness as hereinafter specifically defined.” It must also and “lack[] serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
The most obvious objection in this case is that this does have “political value” even if most of us find it offensive. Indeed, what is most chilling is the application of what was a pornography test to political speech.
The Miller standard has long been criticized by legal scholars, including myself, as hopelessly and dangerously vague. The Court has been mocked for its ham-handed efforts to define pornography. In earlier cases like Jacobellis v. Ohio, the Court could not even agree on a clear reason why a porn film was not so obscene as to allow prosecution. Instead, in one of the most ridiculous statements ever penned by a member of the Court, Justice Potter Stewart wrote in his concurrence that “I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description; and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it.
The First Amendment could not long survive if the same absurd approach was taken to political speech. Yet, that is what Judge Bundy effectively did. He did not try to define protected political speech but simply declared that this is not it.
Dick is the price we pay for free speech. Fortunately, free speech allows us to respond to bad speech with better speech. Of course, that does not make this easier for parents who must deal with their children who walk past Dick’s yard. However, they may want to start by teaching them not about the meaning of her speech but the meaning of free speech under our Constitution.
28 thoughts on “New Jersey Woman Triggers Free Speech Case With Profane Anti-Biden Signage”
I usually go with “the shoe on the other foot test”. Considering that I have seen a lot of obscene language directed at Trump and his family as well as those in his administration that no one ever complained about I determine that the world we are in is definitely FUBAR.
The judge was right, and you are wrong, Turley. The judge made clear that the basis for his ruling is that the f-bomb flags were in such close proximity to a school that children couldn’t help but be exposed to this offensive language enroute to and from school. The basis for the ruling wasn’t that the language was vulgar, it was to protect children. Ask yourself: could a teacher walk around school wearing an “f-Biden” t-shirt? How about on the sidewalk in front of the school? Could someone other than a teacher wear a t-shirt saying this at a grade school soccer game, or get on a megaphone and yell this in front of little kids? How about some vulgar cartoon on a t-shirt, showing something like Biden having sex with a dog? Would that be acceptable? No. We don’t allow that, and freedom of speech doesn’t extend that far. And, the fact that the subject of her tirade is political makes no difference. We protect small children from profanities, vulgarities and adult material because they are impressionable. As the judge pointed out, there are less-vulgar ways to express political positions, especially when the location of the political speech exposes young children.
When I was a kid, if someone put up a sign or flag like this near a school, my father and the neighborhood men would simply take care of the problem….and it wouldn’t reoccur.
And, the cheerleader case is not on point because the cheerleader’s tirade was on social media, not on public display near a grade school. The issue isn’t free speech at all, but the limits to vulgarities displayed in the presence of impressionable young children. Doing nothing about it endorses it. Who is in favor of that?
More red meat.
This is just me, but I am far less offended by f**k (it has lost all of its bite) than seeing the bloody severed head of a sitting president held up by the decapitator by the scalp
Is performance art protected or not? I’m so old I remember that twisted pervert Maplethorp being defended by the ACLU, ART! dontchyaknow
Iowan, so what if some third tier actress holds up a decapitated head? She was trying to get attention. Trump was trying to get attention every hour of every day. Trump’s presidency was 24-7 In-Your-Face.
The pressing question to me (considering that all people including judges make mistakes), are anti-Trump signs treated in the same fashion as anti-Biden signs? We already have some proof of the answer.
Vile and hateful language is part of the left’s persona. Remember “Kill Bush” or what they said about Reagan? Wannabe dictators like Svelaz, eb, and other leftists on the blog don’t understand, rule of law or shoe on the other foot. That is what Turley is advocating. I always thought those concepts to be simple. But, apparently not, because so many leftists don’t seem to have the intellect to understand them.
Music to tune of As I Go A Wandering:
As I go a wandering…
Through the deep blue states…
I find some sign obnoxious…
And fully mean and lame.
UkFay you…
In the nose!
In the nooo hooo is in the nose.
Oh ukFay you in the nose!
This is…, spatially challenging.
Love this. Primarily because it’s rare to hear Turley chime in directly on his thoughts about treasonous Magats…, but hey, not much left to wonder about after this quote…
“One of the burdens of being a free speech advocate is that you often must defend the speech of people with whom you disagree, even despise. ”
Or who knows…, maybe he hates me instead. Either way, chips to him for stepping out of the collective ‘we’ to make a direct statement. And to all the treasonous magats on this blog who treat Turley like he actually needs your protection, just know I have much more respect for him than you do. The reason i come out swinging on him at times is because I feel like there still may be something there with him, he’s still got an off ramp to take. Hope he sees it’s coming to meet him soon. With the arrest of Thomas Barrack we see the beginning of trump and close advisors going down in the muck of endless bribery charges. From the Arabs. From the Russians. Maybe even the Chinese.
Party on.
Love it. Censored without dropping an f bomb. This place is awesome. Wildly hypocritical, but awesome.
And to be clear i never post direct spelling of that f word. I always alter it up a bit, meaning of course, that the moderator who pulls the comments has to go in and assume my meaning. Another extra special twist to the brand of censorship available in free speech land here on the Turley blog.
Do a comparison:
Turley: Success
eb: Failure
Cool. Love this logic. It reminds me of one of my favorite movie songs of all time…
https://youtu.be/cZ7aS01JpK0
Andrea Dick may have a right to post such messages, but she is lacking in good manner and allowing children to see obscene material, which is child abuse. She should change her name from Andrea Dick to Richard Cranium.
dirtydog1776 wrote, “allowing children to see obscene material, which is child abuse”
Hogwash!!!
I agree that she should change her name should be changed to Richard Noggin.
The signs she posted look similar to the signs that were posted and things that were said by Democrats after President Trump was elected and inaugurated.
Remember…
https://i.snipboard.io/6FKDye.jpg
…and …
https://i2.wp.com/www.eurweb.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/donaldtrump.png
…and…
https://ethicsalarms.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/trumppaiting.jpg
…and the ever popular…
https://ethicsalarms.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/trump-head.jpg
These unethical people are using a tit-for-tat rationalization to justify this kind of hateful nonsense. It’s unethical and it’s offensive but it’s free speech, political speech, and it’s protected by the Constitution. No one has a “right” to not be offended.
Here’s another one…
https://i.etsystatic.com/13859158/r/il/154612/2538332804/il_794xN.2538332804_nwfr.jpg
When you’re right, you’re right. People in Columbus have used “that word” in reference to a state to the North for years
“ It seems a tad odd that Dick cannot use this word near a school, but one of the students can do a virtual profane cheer with the same word and gestures.”
Yes it is odd. The primary difference is that the signs are open to the public in full view if anyone who goes by. The students posted their profanities on social media where only those who are party to their social media page will see the profanity. There is a difference.
Nevertheless if it’s on private property the city really has no choice in what they can express.
There was a case not long ago about a Texas man who had the words “F-ck Trump! Written in large letters on his tailgate being ticketed for it. His case was dismissed on 1st amendment grounds.
Lefties love to control other people’s speech.
Look at how often Anonymous EB tells Turley what to write or not write.
I say “other people’s speech” because Anonymous will whine piteously when he tells someone to F— off and that comment is deleted.
“ I say “other people’s speech” because Anonymous will whine piteously when he tells someone to F— off and that comment is deleted.”
If that comment is deleted on this blog it means even Turley, the champion of free speech is a hypocrite. He may deem it offensive, but if Turley truly is for free speech he wouldn’t be deleting offensive language on the blog.
Eb, is just holding Turley accountable to his own standards of free speech. Turley is always stating that to fight against offensive free speech is more free speech. Not censorship. He should practice what he preaches.
Couldn’t have said it better myself, Svelaz. Thanks!
I probably would’ve dropped a couple f bombs in answering MonumentColorado.
