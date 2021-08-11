YouTube Censors Sen. Rand Paul for Speaking Against Mandates

YouTube has continued to enforce and expand its censorship of opposing views on its site — enforcing what it considers to be the truth on various issues. The latest subject is Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been suspended from the site for expressing his opposition to Covid mandates. One does not have to agree with Paul on his view of Covid or mandates to see the danger of such corporate control over public discourse in the United States. However, politicians (including President Joe Biden) are calling for even greater censorship to silence those with opposing views on such subjects.
Rand posted a video on Sunday in which he lashed out at the calls for mandates and the “petty tyrants and bureaucrats” supporting them, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden. He called for people to stand up against these efforts:
“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. … We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no. Not again.
Nancy Pelosi, you will not arrest, or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have either had Covid, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask. We will not be forced into random screenings so you can continue your drunk with power reign over the Capitol.
“President Biden, we will not accept your agencies’ mandates or your reported moves towards a lockdown.”
YouTube took down the video leading Paul to post a response to the censorship. That response was also reportedly taken down but can be viewed on Rumble.
Sen. Paul has been criticized for this and other statements on Covid but many agree with him. This is part of our political debate. People have a free speech right to oppose the mandates and question the science cited by the government. In this case, a corporation is preventing a major political figure from being able to use its platform to engage others on this subject. It is picking and choosing who can speak and what they can say. It has a right to do so as a private company but it is wrong to do so. It is a denial of free speech and we need to address the corporate control over political speech in the United States.
I have previously and repeatedly said that I believe people should be vaccinated. I and my family are vaccinated. However, I will not accept arguments that my public health concerns should negate the free speech rights of others, including Sen. Paul. I also do not accept that these corporations should hold such a strangle hold over public debate.
The rise of corporate censors has combined with a heavily pro-Biden media to create the fear of a de facto state media that controls information due to a shared ideology rather than state coercion. That concern has been magnified by demands from Democratic leaders for increased censorship, including censoring political speech, and now word that the Biden Administration has routinely been flagging material to be censored by Facebook.
This is why I have described myself as an Internet Originalist:
The alternative is “internet originalism” — no censorship. If social media companies returned to their original roles, there would be no slippery slope of political bias or opportunism; they would assume the same status as telephone companies. We do not need companies to protect us from harmful or “misleading” thoughts. The solution to bad speech is more speech, not approved speech.
If Pelosi demanded that Verizon or Sprint interrupt calls to stop people saying false or misleading things, the public would be outraged. Twitter serves the same communicative function between consenting parties; it simply allows thousands of people to participate in such digital exchanges. Those people do not sign up to exchange thoughts only to have Dorsey or some other internet overlord monitor their conversations and “protect” them from errant or harmful thoughts.
Never step on a red ant hill. Sen. Paul is a red ant. I just wish he had a bigger nest of other red ants to help him fight the battle against censorship and tyranny.
“ YouTube has continued to enforce and expand its censorship of opposing views on its site — enforcing what it considers to be the truth on various issues.”
Sen. Paul didn’t just express an opposing view. He was making false claims. Turley is playing with semantics here in an effort to portray this as opposing an “opposing view”.
Rand Paul states masks don’t work which is patently false. As it’s always the case with social media platforms they can suspend, censor, remove, or revoke an account if a violation of their policy occurred.
Paul violated their policy and therefore got suspended. As a private company Turley knows very well they have a right to do that, because even this blog has that right and often does censor or remove content that violates…policy.
People have a right to make claims that you believe are false.
We have all laid out our positions before.
What the Lefties are doing may be legal, but it isn’t right.
Up to us to do what is necessary to restore fairness and political integrity.
Monumentcolorado, why wouldn’t it be right for a private company to be able to control its own platform?
Republicans are the ones who are constantly championing the very freedoms these companies exercise, the freedom to do what what without government interference. Right? It may not seem right for them to be “tyrants” because they have rules that everyone who uses their platforms AGREE to.
If Sen. Paul doesn’t like what YouTube or Twitter or Facebook do with those who break THEIR rules he can post his views elsewhere or issue a statement via his press Secretary.
Turley’s own blog moderator pointed out that even here there are rules and everyone agreed to them. That gives him the authority to revoke, delete (censor) posts that violate them. Turley’s blog is exercising exactly the same thing the other platforms do.
Turley’s own words,
“ It is picking and choosing who can speak and what they can say. It has a right to do so as a private company but it is wrong to do so. It is a denial of free speech and we need to address the corporate control over political speech in the United States.”
The constitution doesn’t say free speech is absolute. It doesn’t say it’s wrong because private companies are exempt from the 1st amendment’s prohibitions.
Turley’s own moderator made a good point a while ago that those who post here are in essence in Turley’s house and one doesn’t come in to his house and does as they please, certain rules are required to be in his house. His house his rules and that’s exactly what YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook are, they are someone else much bigger house and they CAN enforce the rules everyone in their house AGREED TO.
Sen. Paul should understand that. This isn’t a conspiracy to silence opposition. They are just enforcing their rules, just as Turley does.
I’ve seen the comments here. Does anything the professor says give the censoring left a moment of reflection?
It doesn’t seem so. Good question. I believe they believe that they will forever be in power, leaving them with no reason to fear such tactics will be used against them. There is only one forever (eternity), but though tyranny may rule for generations, it always implodes.
Paul is such a delicate snowflake. He and his wife established their own Opthomology board so Paul could say he’s a board certified ophthalmologist.
As is always the case. Leftists always loose in the field of ideas. It is impossible to debate Paul. He quotes all the science to support his position. The covid panic porn crowd has nothing to support their desire to control a free people.
The UK dropped all covid madates July 18th and saw a 40% drop in cases. We still have no explaination for our Jan. 8th huge nose dive in cases. I cant believe what Fauci tells me about the future when he has no answers for the past. (since he cant say protocols have no effect on viral spread).
He and his father are both MD’s and have every right to their opinion…it’s just a sign of our times…we are in a civil war…just wait and see what happens in 2022…we will figure out how to steal the government back…and then watch Biden,Harris,Pelosi,Schummer’s minds go blank…even Fox News and youtude censored out part of an interview Bongino had with Trump…took out the part when Trump said the election was stolen…I’ve never seen an MD as dumb and brain dead as Fauci…he just says whatever the administration tells him to say…reminds me of the time the Italian mobs ran NYC…controlled everything from tobacco to alcohol to drugs to guns…plus all small businesses and DC…it’s just history repeating itself…who’s controlling DC today???…it sure ain’t Biden/Harris,
“the fear of a de facto state media”? It’s already here and working overtime
To coin a phrase: “Democracy dies in darkness “
Not dead yet but in severely wounded.