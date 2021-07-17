Fear Free Speech: Biden Denounces Big Tech as “Killing People” By Not Censoring Speech

President Joe Biden slammed Big Tech companies this week for “killing people” by failing to engage in even greater censorship of free speech on issues related to the pandemic. It was a surprising condemnation of companies who have been loyal allies of Biden, including killing stories embarrassing to his family like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before the election. It also has censored stories questioning his victory in 2020. Nevertheless, Biden denounced the range of uncensored free speech as the cause of death for many — the ultimate anti-free speech trope for those seeking to convince people to embrace their own censorship.
Biden was asked by a reporter what his message was to “platforms like Facebook” on the subject of “COVID misinformation.” He responded “They’re killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they’re killing people.”
This comes as these companies have been criticized for censoring debates over the origin or treatment of Covid-19.
For a year, Big Tech has been censoring those who wanted to discuss the origins of pandemic. It was not until Biden admitted that the virus may have originated in the Wuhan lab that social media suddenly changed its position. Facebook only recently announced that people on its platform will be able to discuss the origins of Covid-19 after censoring any such discussion.
The White House recently admitted that it was flagging “misinformation” for censorship by companies like Facebook. Moreover, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has called for people to be banned from all social media if any one company bans them.
Biden is accusing these companies of actually killing people for refusing even more extensive censorship of speech. The statement equates free speech with death itself.
We have seen this type of reckless rhetoric in other areas where disagreement with a policy or proposal is treated as de facto racism or hate speech. That was the case recently with the NAACP official who denounced those of opposing what is commonly referred to as critical race theory lessons as haters of a long litany of groups from the disabled to children to “help people.” This was followed by the chilling words “Let them die.”
I do not fault those who want to convince citizens to take the vaccinations. I have had the vaccinations as has my family. However, this is part of an overall push for greater censorship and speech controls. Governments always claim noble purposes as the basis for limiting speech or other rights. It is the very danger Louis Brandeis once described in his dissenting opinion in Olmstead v. United States, 277 U.S. 438 (1928):
Experience should teach us to be most on our guard to protect liberty when the government’s purposes are beneficent. Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.
47 thoughts on “Fear Free Speech: Biden Denounces Big Tech as “Killing People” By Not Censoring Speech”
“The Republican Accountability Project
@AccountableGOP
We are Republicans & conservatives defending pro-democracy R’s, holding accountable those who tried to overturn the election, & fighting against disinformation.”
“Introducing the superheroes for COVID: #CovidFriends”
https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1416147761829908481
What they do in China? THAT could never happen HERE in America.
Oh yeah?
“AMA survey shows over 96% of doctors fully vaccinated against COVID-19”
JUN 11, 2021
https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-survey-shows-over-96-doctors-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-19
CHICAGO — The American Medical Association (AMA) today released a new survey (PDF) among practicing physicians that shows more than 96 percent of surveyed U.S. physicians have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with no significant difference in vaccination rates across regions. Of the physicians who are not yet vaccinated, an additional 45 percent do plan to get vaccinated.
The national AMA survey is the first to specifically collect data on practicing physicians’ COVID-19 vaccination rates. The survey was conducted June 3–8 and showed an increase of more than 20 percent for physicians who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 compared to a May 2021 Medscape poll.
“Practicing physicians across the country are leading by example, with an amazing uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said AMA President Susan R. Bailey, MD. “Physicians and clinicians are uniquely positioned to listen to and validate patient concerns, and one of the most powerful anecdotes a physician can offer is that they themselves have been vaccinated. You can take it from your doctor: the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. With COVID-19 vaccines readily available and approved for all people 12 years old and up, we urge you to get vaccinated—take the single most important step you can to protect yourself, your family, and end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
— AMA
The Repo party has become a death cult. You can argue all you want otherwise but the fact remains, 99% of those dying from COVID have not been vaccinated. So it is really quite simple, if you advocate that you should not be vaccinated, you are encouraging people to die from COVID. There is one reason and one reason alone to not be vaccinated, the vaccine is bad for you. And this is true for only a small percentage of the population. So Biden is right. If you are spreading misinformation and people are taking action (or not taking action in the case of not being vaccinated), you are spreading death and causing people to die.
Sheeesh, get educated. The vaccine is safe and saves lives. Not getting vaccinated may not kill you, you you could catch COVID and spread it to somebody who is immune compromised and then dies. Really? This is what you want from your no vaccination argument?
Get educated.
So Joe and Kamala were wrong (as well as others) to express “concerns” about the vaccine during their campaign?
They were concerned that Trump would bully the FDA to allow an ineffective vaccine in order to sway the election. But the vaccines turned out to be highly effective and the FDA resisted the bullying.
They are a death cult and they like it that way. As long as they can claim to “own the line” they don’t care about collateral damage.
You need to be censored.
The vaccine is safe FOR MOST PEOPLE.
You can experience severe side effects and even die from the vaccine.
Fully vaccinated people are still getting Covid and dying from Covid.
You being fully vaccinated protects YOU from being less likely of dying from covid.
You being vaccinated protects you, no one else, just yourself. Most of the time, but not always. YOU can still get covid.
Natural immunity in those who have recovered from Covid is robust, enduring and broader protection than you get from the vaccine.
There are no scientific studies showing/proving any efficacy or benefit from wearing a piece of cotton pulled up around your mouth.
Stop with your misinformation.
Get yourself educated.
I’m pretty sure everything you stated is false.
Death cult? 🤣 Lefty logic: The freedom to choose to kill an unborn baby is a human right. But their is no human right to reject taking an experimental vaccine. GFY
As long as we’re talking about forcing people to put something in their bodies to save the life of other humans; make birth control mandatory and you might convince Conservatives that saving lives is your highest priority.
“experimental vaccine”?
Emergency use authorization does not mean experimental. Get educated.
Not being vaccinated means you can spread it to those who are immune compromised and cannot get the vaccine. The fact remains that 97-99% of those in the hospital from COVID have not been vaccinated. Or do you reject this fact? When hospitals are filled with COVID patients (who would otherwise not be there if they had received the vaccine), patients cannot get other elective surgeries.
Death cult? Yep, repos and those who mock or otherwise get in the way of everyone being vaccinated are part of a death cult. Good ridance. The average IQ of the country will go up.
You’re boring.