Texas Supreme Court Lifts Restraining Order Protecting Democratic Legislators from Arrest

Yesterday, we discussed the order of State District Judge Brad Urrutia to block the arrest of House Democrats who fled the state to prevent a quorum to pass election reforms in a type of flight filibuster. It did not take long for Urrutia to be reversed. Last night, the Texas Supreme Court lifted the temporary restraining order. The decision has not only exposed the Democrats to arrest but it has exposed another claim of bias against the PolitiFact, which lambasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Tx) who claimed that the legislature clearly had the authority to order such arrests.
I previously discussed both the state lawsuit and a poorly written and poorly conceived federal filing.
The earlier discussion noted that the authority of the Texas legislature to compel the appearance of members (which is the same as the provision in U.S. Constitution) is expressly stated in the state constitution. While the legislators raised creative arguments based on the limits imposed of criminal arrests (and arresting officers) generally, the express authority stated in the constitution rebutted such claims. Nevertheless, there is virtually no case on the provision, which has (thankfully) been rarely used.
The lack of case law was at the heart of the “fact check” of the PolitiFact. Such fact checks are often challenged as biased, including the well-known fact checking at the Washington Post (here and here). Such objections should be distinguished from complaints over distorting backgrounds, history history, or the law. Rather, these are factual claims including claims made in “fact check” column. Many of these articles come in pieces with a clear political slant against conservatives, including clearly false accounts.
That bring us to the latest such example. PolitiFact ran a piece basically calling Cruz a liar for his saying that there was “clear legal authority” for the order to arrest the members. The Post said it was clearly “false” when it was not. The Post has relied word “clear” as the basis for its categorical denial. That was where the bias was clear.
The Post is correct that there is virtually no case law on the provisions in either the federal or state constitutions. However, Cruz is right to claim that there is clear legal authority if he was relying on the constitution.
The legislature has relied on that authority for its own rule allow for a Motion for Call of the House, directing the House’s sergeant-at-arms to order state police to force the wayward members back to the floor. Rule 5 (Sec. 8) specifically refers to an “arrest”: “All absentees for whom no sufficient excuse is made may, by order of a majority of those present, be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found.”
That is clear legal authority. It may not be dispositive authority according to these Democratic members. However, the federal lawsuit primarily hit the House rule on the meaning and limits governing “arrests.”
Cruz was clearly reasonable in claiming his view of clear authority. Reasonable people can disagree but he had an express constitutional provision supporting his position.
If someone was discerning enough to read the column, they would see the glaring contradiction between the analysis and the conclusion. The Post knows that most people will not read much past the conclusion that Cruz said something false. However, the analysis simply says that “because absent lawmakers aren’t charged with a crime, it’s unclear how the use of the word ‘arrest’ should be interpreted in this context. This is because no Texas court has reviewed how this provision is to be enforced. Thus, there is no legal clarity.”
It was reminiscent of the fact check of the former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders by Glenn Kessler. The Post assigned her two “Pinocchios” for saying that Comey’s actions “were improper and likely could have been illegal.” Yet, the Post concluded that the memos were, despite Comey’s denial, FBI material and that he violated FBI rules in removing and releasing such information. It also accepted that employees under Comey as director could well have been fired for such violations. It also agreed that the memos might have been either classified or privileged, even though there has been no final determination. Regardless, the Post awarded two Pinocchios for Sanders stating that Comey’s actions were “improper and likely could have been illegal.”
Cruz has demanded a correction from the Post in light of the Supreme Court decision.
It is unlikely to do so. I would not object to PolitiFact to saying that some have and would contest the legal basis for the arrest order. It could even say that many would say it is not clear without case authority. However, it is clearly biased to claim that it was false for Cruz to claim clear legal authority. Obviously, the Texas Supreme Court viewed it as a clear because it reversed the district court within 24 hours.
PolitiFact should correct its column. Indeed, it should have been corrected before the Texas Supreme Court decision.
Lots of this rests on the intentional ignorance of civics. Intentional, because schools no longer teach civic. Because those in education want the masses to be ignorant.
A very simple premise, is the fact, no branch of government can order another branch to perform.
The Judiciary has no power to tell the legislative branch how to do their business
The constitution empowers the legislature to use law enforcement to detain and deliver legislators to the legislature floor. There is no debate about this. The propaganda media does not care they get caught lying. Enough will believe it to 1) advance the narrative. 2) Validate lies the leftist already want to believe.
That a judge would insert himself into raw legislative matters, is a mystery, until you realize this is how corrupt leftist judges have become.
This is what’s going to happen. The Democrats will eventually allow themselves to be arrested. They will mug for the cameras, wail, gnash their teeth, and sob hysterically. They will scream, “Why??? Whyyyyyyyyy?” as they are dragged to their work. The work they took an oath to do.
They will keep lying that this legislation is Jim Crow, relying on their followers to either not read the law, or not question them. The dutiful will repeat. They will fantasize that this is the Civil Rights Era to feed their delusions of grandeur.
This will be another photo op.
I honestly don’t know what to do, other than call for their recall. Hopefully, there will be a robust recall effort on each and every one of them.
However, I think their supporters eagerly want to be part of something bigger than themselves. They weren’t alive during the time of the Underground Railroad. But they fervently believe that if they were, they would be heroes. Oh, how they long to be heroes. So they eat up the propaganda that what they’re doing is holy. They refuse to hear any contravening arguments or review any facts. Those facts would detract from their glory. It’s more beautiful to do Good Work, than to be fools.
This small group of people is demanding to get their way. They will hold the state legislature hostage until they do. The only way to justify this is to lie.
So what are we supposed to do?
More of Karen’s “we vs. the Democrat” rhetoric. Karen: you do not speak for the majority of Americans, but the alt-right media to which you are devoted indoctrinates you into believing that they speak for the majority of Americans, which they don’t. Now you presume to know the thought process of those who oppose Texas’s voter restriction laws–that they pine to have been part of the Underground Railroad, so they could view themselves as “heroes”. You call the Texas Democrats who are trying to uphold their oath to protect and defend the Constitution “liars”. First of all, there was no issue with either election security or voter fraud in Texas that needed correction, so why this new law? The portions of the law that would have allowed Republicans to void validly-cast votes were removed, but the law “protects” poll watchers, even those who get to close or too aggressive in their efforts to intimidate voters. We all know exactly what polling places will be “watched”, and what voters they will be watching in their attempt to intimidate. Why not a law to protect voters from the poll watchers, which would ensure the constitutional right to vote? We all know why. The Texas law elevates the so-called “rights” of poll watchers over those of voters.
The new law would require a warning before the “poll watchers” can be ejected. It bans 24-hour voting. It requires that for absentee voting that the voter put the last 4 digits of their SSN on the ballot and on the outside of the envelope. It makes it a felony to send out applications for an absentee ballot. The law also bans drive-through voting and limits the hours at polling places and limits the time for early voting. Texas Democrats oppose these measures because, inter alia, there are no issues or problems that these laws presume to address. Plus, it impedes voting by minorities. But, Karen, the drama queen, presumes that the Democrats are acting in bad faith. I know she got this from her alt-right media sources.
You also claim “this is a small group of people demanding to get their way”. You have it exactly backwards, darling. It’s the Texas Republicans trying to force their will on all of Texas when the new law does not address any actual problems.
I would like to express my deepest heart felt thanks to the Democrats of Texas. They have displayed to the nation their take my football and run away form of legislation. Thank you Democrats of Texas for catching and spreading Covid on your Alice in Wonderland adventure. We should assume that the voters of Texas along with those of forty nine other states have been watching. Once again, I express my heartfelt thanks to the Democratic hero’s of Texas for their donations to the Conservative cause.
The singular American failure has been and continues to be the judicial branch, with emphasis on the Supreme Court.
The American Founders provided a procedure for the implementation of corrective action.
The vast majority of Justices and judges must be impeached, convicted and severely penalized for dereliction, gross negligence, abuse and usurpation of power, subversion, and treason, by destabilizing, damaging and weakening the United States and “…in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort…” as China, Russia et al. are emboldened and encouraged by the general adversity and internecine strife burgeoning in America and bred by the juridical branch.
The DC administration hailed them as conquering heroes instead of sending them back home to represent their voters. No matter Dim, Republican or Independent they are elected to represent not grand stand. Their state is facing a big border problem which they should be helping to eliminate.
The Texas Supreme Court has no power to legislate or modify legislation.
The duty of the Texas Supreme Court is to assure that actions comport with law and to void all acts contrary.
The Texas Supreme Court is not eligible to engender and enforce an organizational opinion.
The Texas Supreme Court has no legal basis for imposing or lifting any order that is, to any degree, at variance with or in violation of the Texas Constitution or Texas Statutes.
The Texas Supreme Court must merely find that the accused have obeyed or violated the law.
The People of Texas are not asking for the personal opinions of the Justices of the Texas Supreme Court.
The People of Texas are demanding the observation of law codified previously by the People through their elected representatives.
The Texas Supreme Court has no power to legislate or modify legislation.
Important and interesting issue.
But nothing is false here. It is clearly so (at least textually). The motion presented to the Texas supreme court cites it and analyze it correctly.
First, the Texas constitution, I quote from the motion:
” The Texas Constitution grants each House of the Legislature the power to “compel the attendance of absent members” according to the rules of each House”
And what is the relevant rule ? I quote:
” All absentees for whom no sufficient excuse is made may, by order of a majority of those present, be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found, by the sergeant – at- arms or an officer appointed by the sergeant-at- arms for that purpose, and their attendance should be secured and retained” ((Tex.H.R rule 5, § 8,87th Leg.,R.S, 2021 H.J. of Tex., reprinted in Texas Legislative Manual 87 (2021))
So, we may have here, wrong, or overwhelming interpretation, or, action, based on wrongful factual configuration, but, legally, textually, not at all false with all due respect.
Here to the motion:
https://thetexan.news/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-8-9-In-re-Abbott-Rule-52.10-Motion.pdf
Thanks
I hope the plan is to arraign all of the childish Ds (or enough of them) in the House chamber at the same time! Thereby providing the necessary quorum. The Rs should also enact a rule change to permit the House to continue business when some run away and refuse to “play” the game of legislating.
These dangerous, lawless Democrats — public officials who actually did conspire to subvert the lawful, democratic action of a legislative body on a matter of considerable importance to state of Texas, while spreading COVID in their wake — deserve to be subjected to indefinite detention under the same conditions as the January 6 protesters being held in Pelosi’s version of Gitmo.
Texas. Subverts some voters. Remove the state from the Union
And you state your 2nd “sentence” after reading the legislation??? Of course not; it is just a rehash of all the lefties’ comments about anything elected Republicans propose: everything and anything is “racist.”
I have a bridge to sell anyone who takes PolitiFact seriously…
An illegal insurrection of carpetbaggers without borders and a curious orientation.
Media like WaPo lie; that is a fact that has been proven over and over again.
But those lies give posters like Natacha and Anonymous eb the “facts” that they so often,and so stridently, post on this blog.
These Lefty posters are indifferent to either truth or their complicity in lying.
A few hardy conservatives continue to try to answer these lies with reason and facts. Recognize that Lefty posters like Natacha and Anonymous eb are indifferent to the truth and are just spreading propaganda.
I try to warn new visitors to the blog of trolls like these, but I don’t waste my time arguing with them (I do like to twit Anonymous eb because he makes really low IQ responses which show his lack of wit).
In responding to Lefty posters, remember Mark Twain: “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”
Thanks for the info. And you are right. No more responses to Natacha from me. I have to admit that I read the post but only because I like to hear the ideas (if they can be called that) from the other side.
“I try to warn new visitors to the blog of trolls like these,…”
lol
what a guy
where would this blog be without you
Anonymous, without Monument the site would suffer. It is people like EB, Natacha and Justice Holmes that make the comments section less enjoyable. Us folks on the right, like Monument, Karen S, myself and many others have no issue with people that want to debate or point out a counter argument, but EB comments 100 times a day and they are always nasty and Natacha writes bizarre long winded diatribes that belong on CNN.
Keep telling yourself that you are just “debating a point” or making a “counter argument”, but that’s not really what you’re doing at all: what you and Karen do is parrot what you heard on your alt-right media outlets the previous evening. When someone points to facts that prove these things wrong, they are “nasty”, “bizarre” or writing a “diatribe”. Karen writes the longest posts here, and consistently proves she is seriously misinformed. Despite being corrected with scientific articles, she keeps repeating the same incorrect information: for instance, that Hydroxychloroquine is an effective COVID treatment, which just isn’t true. She recently claimed that nurses aren’t trained in abortion procedures–something she knows nothing about since she never went to nursing school, so I corrected her on that one. She keeps calling Trumpsters “conservatives”, which they aren’t–real conservatives are offended at being associated with Trump whose lifestyle and values conflict with theirs. I have cited the writings of, among others, Bill Kristol, Rick Wilson and George F. Will, all respected conservatives. She equates BLM with the Democratic party, and ignores the fact that the Democratic party condemns rioting and looting. These are just a few examples. If pointing out these things makes me “nasty”, well I wear the title proudly.
Actually, in this latest obsessively self focused post, hullbobby can’t even be bothered with parroting alt right talking points, he just goes directly to talking about how good he thinks he is.
eb
“Anonymous, without Monument the site would suffer.”
Now that’s a hoot, hullboy.
I like Natacha. She always sounds as if she auditioning for commandant at a re-education camp. She even takes the time to mix her rants up a bit to try to make it appear as if she is actually responding to an article.
Turley is generally pretty serious so a little comedy relief is welcome.
How typical of a Trumpster. You have no substantive defense to the facts I cite, so to deflect, you demean them to the level of “rants” and go after me, just like your hero’s response to critics, with your grade-school level insults. You are so smarmy and superior–a worshipper of a fat, narcissistic failure of a man who does everything possible for power, attention and adulation, the polar opposite of a patriot, a misogynist, xenophobic racist, a laughingstock around the world just based on his absurd appearance alone, not to mention his abject failure as a leader. Well, nothing you say about me changes the facts, which is really what you can’t handle. It’s sad that you can’t deal with facts, but that’s what indoctrination does–induces the indoctrinated to not only disbelieve evidence to the contrary, but to attack anyone and everyone who puts out facts that make your hero look bad. Take just the Big Lie: Trump has attacked everyone who refused to be bullied into letting him cheat his way back into office: firing Chris Krebs, fighting with Barr, resulting in his resignation, when he couldn’t get the DOJ to lie by saying that the election was “corrupt”, attacking Brad Raffensberger and all of the judges who turned away his frivolous lawsuits, including several he appointed. He refused to pay Giuliani, even though he went so overboard pushing the Big Lie that his law license got suspended. Then, he even went after Kavanaugh, calling him a “loser” and claiming that no law firm would have him, even though Kavanaugh had been a federal appeals court judge, which is a prestigious position. That is the sort of behavior you are mimicking by mocking me. If you had a substantive response to the facts I cite, that would be one thing, but you don’t. I’ve been accused of so many things on this blog that it is truly amazing: now, according to you, I have the characteristics of a “commandant at a re-education camp” I truly feel sorry for you, but even sorrier for America, that there are so many disciples like you out there, those who, at Trump’s direction (because the CDC made him look foolish), discard science, refuse to wear masks, refuse vaccination and keep believing that Hydroxychloroquine will save them if they get the Delta variant. Because of this, COVID is surging again, and people are dying, but you still keep believing.
I ask you once again: what have I lied about? Confront me with my lies.
Yeah good luck with getting anything from that rag
Well the law may save us from these radical Dims after all. I love a radical frogwalk.