Law Professors Claim The Recall Of Newsom Would Be Unconstitutional

University of California-Berkeley Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and Professor Aaron S. Edlin have purportedly solved the problem faced by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Despite overwhelming support in the media and massive fundraising
on his behalf, Newsom is facing worsening polls in his fight against his recall and could lose in the election
. In their guest essay
for the New York Times Chemerinsky and Edlin declare any such successful recall would be unconstitutional as a denial of the principle of “one person, one vote.” The reason, however, would seem to suggest a wide array of elections as unconstitutional in the process.
Chemerinsky and Edlin start their analysis with a reasonable objection. They note that Newsom could lose the first vote on the recall but still have more votes than anyone elected in the second vote for his replacement. That seems highly likely with the large number of people vying to replace him.
That would make for a great policy argument for a change in the recall system. Indeed, I have long argued that a president should not be elected with less than a majority of votes and that we should hold runoffs of the two top candidates to guarantee majority support (the same could be done in a recall election). However, I did not argue that presidents elected with less than a majority was unconstitutional given the federal electoral college.
Chemerinsky and Edlin go further to call for challenges based on the concept of “one person, one vote” and point to the Supreme Court case law. They cite two 1964 cases, Wesberry v. Sanders and Reynolds v. Sims addressing voting districts with significantly different populations. The result is that voters in the smaller population districts had greater voting power.
Not only do the professors call for a challenge, they insist that this “should not be a close constitutional question.” I expect many judges would rule that they are correct that it is a not a close question but not for the same reason (or outcome).
For Newsom to be removed, a majority will have to declare that they no longer want him to be governor. The professors do not question that such a vote is entirely proper and constitutional.
On the second vote, Newsom is not a candidate because the majority of voters decided that they want him out of office. They did so knowing that they would then have to vote for someone else in the second vote. California decided that, rather than hold a runoff for a majority-supported replacement, they would simply accept that candidate with the most votes. There are various possible supporting reasons for such a system. The state may have viewed a recall as a traumatic and costly distraction from government. This simple process allows for someone to take office quickly and without an extended campaign. Moreover, the state may view the term as an abridged or shortened period. Presumably, a governor could be removed with only a few weeks or months remaining. The voters would then have a chance to elect a new governor if they so desired.
This has happened before. Gray Davis was removed from office in 2003 and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Davis only received only 44.6 percent for remaining in office and Schwarzenegger received 48.5 percent of the vote to assume the office. Even though he received less than fifty percent of the vote, the professors declared that “Schwarzenegger was properly elected” because he still receive more votes that Davis. Thus, the problem is not that a governor is elected with less than a majority but only that he could be elected with fewer voters than the recalled governor.
I do not see the clear or even compelling basis for declaring the recall system unconstitutional on that ground. First, as a practical matter, citizens may vote against a recall simply because they do not want to see a turnover of office as opposed to supporting Newsom. Second, the disparity in the two votes is due to the first vote being a binary choice. Either Newsom is in or Newsom is out. The state understood that reality when it allowed any qualified person to run in the second vote. The value a replacement securing a majority was not as great as giving the greatest degree of opportunity for others to seek the office.
Finally, there is equality in voting. The first vote is by majority. The second vote can be won by plurality. However, all of the votes are weighed the same. Indeed, the professors do not object to some voters being able to elect their choice by plurality.
The essay suggests that, since the losing voters in the first round would prefer Newsom to the alternatives, their votes are being watered down or curtailed. However, they lost that first vote and those same voters then fractured due to the large number of alternative candidates. They still voted and their votes still were weighed the same.
Nevertheless, the professors declare that “The Constitution simply does not permit replacing a governor with a less popular candidate.” That is not correct in my view, though reasonable people can disagree on such points. After the first vote, there was no more popular candidate. At that point, Newsom was neither governor nor a candidate under California law after the first round. Of course, if these professors believe (as they state) that this is a relatively easy constitutional question, they should challenge the law. It may prove neither a close nor a viable constitutional question.
23 thoughts on “Law Professors Claim The Recall Of Newsom Would Be Unconstitutional”
As we know from Social Choice Theory, runoff voting, whether conventional or instant runoff voting (IRV) often fails to find the true winner, whereas round-robin (aka Condorcet voting) will always find the majority winner (with the occasional tie break a theoretical possibility). Here’s how I think a recall should be handled.
The ballot options should include all of those who want to be the Governor if Newsom is successfully recalled and an option that says to keep him. Round-robin allows the preference order of EVERY voter to be expressed. Here is how this might work. To keep it simple, let’s say there are five candidates for the office if the Governor is removed. Let’s say the five candidates consist of two Republicans (R1, R2), one Libertarian (L1), and two Democrats (D1, D2). If a voter doesn’t support the recall, we’ll have the option called KG (for Keep Governor). Let’s assume the typical Republican would rank R1 and R2 in one of the following ways on the ballot: R1 1st R2 2nd; the reverse of that; only R1 1st or only R2 1st. KG and all other options could be left blank. This is the same as Republicans ranking ALL of the other possibilities, including keeping the Governor, below their preferred candidate or candidates. The Dems might have a similar setup EXCEPT, that they would rank KG as 3rd on their ballot, preferring to keep a Democratic Governor over either choosing a Republican or Libertarian.
The Libertarian would typically get Libertarian voters whose ballots would have the Libertarian first and no other acceptable results (a “bullet vote”). However, some Libertarians might well have another candidate 2nd – probably a Republican but, speaking as a libertarian, there might be an acceptable Democrat.
It’s easy to imagine other possibilities, such as a ballot that has D1 1st, KG 2nd, and D2 3rd. Another one that might occur could be KG 1st but one of the Democrats as 2nd if the voter wants to keep the Governor but if the Governor is removed, there is a preference between the two Democrats but no preference among the remaining Democrat, Republicans, and Libertarian.
Only the round-robin voting system will allow all of these possible preference orderings to be expressed AND to resolve them in a way that will produce the “true majority winner”. In particular, I think the sort of preference ordering I suggested, where a candidate will be preferred to keeping the Governor while keeping the Governor is preferred to all of the remaining candidates may be fairly common.
IRV would be monstrously complicated and because it does not count all of the votes is much more obviously illegal than the hypothetical under consideration. — Paul Hager (posted by media assistant Karen A. Wyle)
I quote from Robert Bork, “When we speak of “law,” we ordinarily refer to a rule that we have no right to change except through prescribed procedures. That statement assumes that the rule has a meaning independent of our own desires.” Again and again we encounter leftists trying to force their will on others regardless of the law, and use the judiciary as their vehicle to do so or in many jurisdictions by fiat. This must stop, without laws that are applied equally and adhered too we have no country.
California Constitution Article II Voting Initiative and Referendum, and Recall,
Section 1, All political power is inherent in the people…
Section 9, The referendum is the power of the elector… statutes calling elections
…
Section 13, Recall is the power of the electors to remove an elective officer
.
Section 14,
(a) Recall of a state officer is initiated by delivering to the Secretary of State a petition alleging reason for recall. Sufficiency of reason is not reviewable. Proponents have 160 days to file signed petitions
(b) A recall election may be conducted within 180 days from the date of certification of sufficient signatures in order that the election may be consolidated with the next regularly scheduled election occurring wholly or partially within the same jurisdiction in which the recall election is held, if the number of voters eligible to vote at that next regularly scheduled election equal at least 50 percent of all the voters eligible to vote at the recall election.
(c) If the majority vote on the question is to recall, the officer is removed…
Section 17, If recall of the Governor.. is initiated, the recall duties of that office shell be performed by the Lieutenant Governor..
Reynolds is a good example of a SCOTUS decision that, trying to solve one problem, does great harm in the process. Because of it, states were forced to apportion their both chambers of their legislatures based on population to preserve “one man, one vote,” thus leading many states, such as CA and IL, to be utterly dominated by their megalopolises at the expense of their “outer” areas depriving them of effective representation. Even Senator Dirksen, a noted champion of civil rights, was so aghast at this that he proposed an amendment to allow legislative districts of unequal population.
