Law Professors Claim The Recall Of Newsom Would Be Unconstitutional

University of California-Berkeley Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and Professor Aaron S. Edlin have purportedly solved the problem faced by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Despite overwhelming support in the media and massive fundraising on his behalf, Newsom is facing worsening polls in his fight against his recall and could lose in the election . In their guest essay for the New York Times Chemerinsky and Edlin declare any such successful recall would be unconstitutional as a denial of the principle of “one person, one vote.” The reason, however, would seem to suggest a wide array of elections as unconstitutional in the process.

Nevertheless, the professors declare that “The Constitution simply does not permit replacing a governor with a less popular candidate.” That is not correct in my view, though reasonable people can disagree on such points. After the first vote, there was no more popular candidate. At that point, Newsom was neither governor nor a candidate under California law after the first round. Of course, if these professors believe (as they state) that this is a relatively easy constitutional question, they should challenge the law. It may prove neither a close nor a viable constitutional question.

