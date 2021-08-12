“It Was F***ing Crazy Sh**”: Videotape Shows Hunter Biden Purportedly Admitting Russians Have Blackmail Material on Him

The media blackout on Hunter Biden’s laptop remains in force this week despite a major new development with the release of a videotape that purportedly shows Biden claiming that one of his laptops was stolen by Russians for blackmail purposes. He allegedly recorded the statement after filming having sex with an alleged prostitute in a Las Vegas hotel. This is major news from any standpoint. Either the President’s son admitted that Russians have blackmail material on him or the media (or others) have created a fake videotape and falsely framed Biden. One would expect, if it is the latter, that the Biden team will be announcing a lawsuit today. However, like the coverage in most major news outlets, there are only the familiar sound of crickets.

On the videotape, Biden is reportedly shown having sex with a women identified as a prostitute in the coverage. In the midst of this sordid scene, Biden describes how he went on a Vegas bender with Russians — sleeping with multiple women while “going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite.” He stresses that the penthouses cost $10,000 a night.

The videotape has Biden describing how he passed out in a hot tub “hangs over the edge of the f***ing top floor, with glass, it’s ridiculous.” He then says

“I wake up and the only people that are there are Miguel, the guy frantically running round gathering things up, ok – and Miguel, and Pierce, this guy, his friend. They had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up. And there was this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette. She refused to leave and they wouldn’t call an ambulance. And they didn’t know whether I was dead or not, at first.”

He then states that the Russian took the laptop filled with compromising photos and material:

“I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**… They have videos of me doing this,’ he said, referring to the filmed sex he just finished. ‘They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know… They have videos of me doing this. . .They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know. My computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on. And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was f***ing crazy sh**. And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this kind of like pretend search and sh**.”

When the woman asks if Hunter Biden was worried the Russian alleged thieves would try to “blackmail” him, Hunter replies “Yeah in some way yeah.”

As usual, most Americans have not seen the story which is running largely on foreign media. This is likely to result in yet another run of President Biden to the nearest ice cream store.

Before the election, the national media and social media companies imposed a virtual blackout on the Hunter Biden story. Even when Biden’s laptop emerged with highly embarrassing and incriminating emails, Democratic politicians and the media pushed a conspiracy theory that the emails might be Russian misinformation, even though the recipients of the emails confirmed their authenticity and American intelligence dismissed the theory. Worse yet, a key business associate of the Bidens, Anthony Bobulinski, confirmed the authenticity of the emails and accused Joe Biden of lying about his involvement. Bobulinski detailed meeting with Joe Biden in a hotel to go over the dealings.

Social media companies like Twitter responded by barring the original New York Post story before the election. The media (which exhaustively investigated any story involving the Trump children) simply ignored the growing evidence that Joe Biden lied repeatedly for months in claiming to have had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings. The media refused to investigate the story even after Hunter himself contradicted his father’s repeated denial.

Soon after Biden was safely elected, the media began to reluctantly acknowledge that the laptop might be authentic while avoiding the obvious questions about millions acquired from influence peddling or Joe Biden’s apparent lying to these reporters.

The laptop revealed that, while receiving millions from the Chinese and other foreign sources, Hunter was an utter mess. He admits that during this period he was a crack addict and alcoholic: “[d]rinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.”

The new emails contain additional information directly contradicting Joe Biden. In addition to earlier pictures from golf trips and references to his involvement or knowledge, the new material refers to an actual dinner arranged in Washington, D.C.

It would be easy to dismiss these stories as the record of a hopeless addict. However, Biden was receiving massive payments from dubious foreign figures from China to the Ukraine to Russia during these years. Yet, Hunter Biden says that he was a wreck dealing with drug and alcohol abuse. Biden admits that he was still a crack addict running into his father’s last presidential campaign and the photos from China show him passed out and doing drugs as well as sexual trysts with various women, including possible prostitutes. In this book, Hunter admitted that he was still a crack addict and alcoholic: “[d]rinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.” Why would these sources be forked over millions to a self-admitted hopeless addict other than buying access and influence with his father?

The irony is considerable in this latest disclosure since Hunter Biden is referring to losing a series of laptops on the laptop that he would later abandon at a computer repair shop.

Now you have the son of the president saying that he believes the Russians have blackmail material on him but the media continues to struggle to avoid the story. Imagine if a laptop contained videos of Donald Trump Jr. having sex with an alleged prostitute while talking about how Russians likely have blackmail material on him. The media would reach critical mass with wall-to-wall coverage. Yet, most major media outfits continue to minimize or ignore such stories.

If this videotape is real, it is a breathtaking admission that directly impacts the President of the United States in relations with a major hostile power. If it is fake, it is proof of a concerted conspiracy to frame Hunter Biden and spread misinformation. It is a major story either way, right? Not in the age of advocacy journalism.

Here is the transcript published on foreign news sites.

