“It Was F***ing Crazy Sh**”: Videotape Shows Hunter Biden Purportedly Admitting Russians Have Blackmail Material on Him

The media blackout on Hunter Biden’s laptop remains in force this week despite a major new development with the release of a videotape that purportedly shows Biden claiming that one of his laptops was stolen by Russians for blackmail purposes. He allegedly recorded the statement after filming having sex with an alleged prostitute in a Las Vegas hotel. This is major news from any standpoint. Either the President’s son admitted that Russians have blackmail material on him or the media (or others) have created a fake videotape and falsely framed Biden. One would expect, if it is the latter, that the Biden team will be announcing a lawsuit today. However, like the coverage in most major news outlets, there are only the familiar sound of crickets.
On the videotape, Biden is reportedly shown having sex with a women identified as a prostitute in the coverage. In the midst of this sordid scene, Biden describes how he went on a Vegas bender with Russians — sleeping with multiple women while “going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite.” He stresses that the penthouses cost $10,000 a night.
The videotape has Biden describing how he passed out in a hot tub “hangs over the edge of the f***ing top floor, with glass, it’s ridiculous.” He then says
“I wake up and the only people that are there are Miguel, the guy frantically running round gathering things up, ok – and Miguel, and Pierce, this guy, his friend.
They had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up. And there was this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette.
She refused to leave and they wouldn’t call an ambulance. And they didn’t know whether I was dead or not, at first.”
He then states that the Russian took the laptop filled with compromising photos and material:
“I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**…
They have videos of me doing this,’ he said, referring to the filmed sex he just finished. ‘They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know…
They have videos of me doing this. . .They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know.
My computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on. And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was f***ing crazy sh**. And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this kind of like pretend search and sh**.”
When the woman asks if Hunter Biden was worried the Russian alleged thieves would try to “blackmail” him, Hunter replies “Yeah in some way yeah.”
As usual, most Americans have not seen the story which is running largely on foreign media. This is likely to result in yet another run of President Biden to the nearest ice cream store.
Before the election, the national media and social media companies imposed a virtual blackout on the Hunter Biden story. Even when Biden’s laptop emerged with highly embarrassing and incriminating emails, Democratic politicians and the media pushed a conspiracy theory that the emails might be Russian misinformation, even though the recipients of the emails confirmed their authenticity and American intelligence dismissed the theory. Worse yet, a key business associate of the Bidens, Anthony Bobulinski, confirmed the authenticity of the emails and accused Joe Biden of lying about his involvement. Bobulinski detailed meeting with Joe Biden in a hotel to go over the dealings.
Social media companies like Twitter responded by barring the original New York Post story before the election. The media (which exhaustively investigated any story involving the Trump children) simply ignored the growing evidence that Joe Biden lied repeatedly for months in claiming to have had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings. The media refused to investigate the story even after Hunter himself contradicted his father’s repeated denial.
Soon after Biden was safely elected, the media began to reluctantly acknowledge that the laptop might be authentic while avoiding the obvious questions about millions acquired from influence peddling or Joe Biden’s apparent lying to these reporters.
The laptop revealed that, while receiving millions from the Chinese and other foreign sources, Hunter was an utter mess. He admits that during this period he was a crack addict and alcoholic: “[d]rinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.”
The new emails contain additional information directly contradicting Joe Biden. In addition to earlier pictures from golf trips and references to his involvement or knowledge, the new material refers to an actual dinner arranged in Washington, D.C.
It would be easy to dismiss these stories as the record of a hopeless addict. However, Biden was receiving massive payments from dubious foreign figures from China to the Ukraine to Russia during these years. Yet, Hunter Biden says that he was a wreck dealing with drug and alcohol abuse. Biden admits that he was still a crack addict running into his father’s last presidential campaign and the photos from China show him passed out and doing drugs as well as sexual trysts with various women, including possible prostitutes. In this book, Hunter admitted that he was still a crack addict and alcoholic: “[d]rinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.” Why would these sources be forked over millions to a self-admitted hopeless addict other than buying access and influence with his father?
The irony is considerable in this latest disclosure since Hunter Biden is referring to losing a series of laptops on the laptop that he would later abandon at a computer repair shop.
Now you have the son of the president saying that he believes the Russians have blackmail material on him but the media continues to struggle to avoid the story. Imagine if a laptop contained videos of Donald Trump Jr. having sex with an alleged prostitute while talking about how Russians likely have blackmail material on him. The media would reach critical mass with wall-to-wall coverage. Yet, most major media outfits continue to minimize or ignore such stories.
If this videotape is real, it is a breathtaking admission that directly impacts the President of the United States in relations with a major hostile power. If it is fake, it is proof of a concerted conspiracy to frame Hunter Biden and spread misinformation. It is a major story either way, right? Not in the age of advocacy journalism.
Here is the transcript published on foreign news sites.
37 thoughts on ““It Was F***ing Crazy Sh**”: Videotape Shows Hunter Biden Purportedly Admitting Russians Have Blackmail Material on Him”
When it comes to Russian blackmail, it appears the never-materialized ‘Trump tape’ is actually the Hunter tape. Joe and Hunter Biden are purchased and owned by Russia, China, and Ukraine. Those countries could release ruinous data or blackmail the Bidens. This is very dangerous for America.
DOJ is now whitewashing the John Durham Report to eliminate the Obama, Biden, attempted Coup attempts against Donald Trump. As the Democrat Socialists have failed in all attempts with Russia collusion, Impeachment Removal, and on down until now, no charges on Tax Fraud or Financial statement Fraud crime charges: DT will be running in 2024. But the Biden et al Socialists damage to America will be so extensive, that it will be beyond the point of no return. Selah
I think this proves that hunter was not lying when he said his laptop could have been stolen by the Russians. Which particular laptop was never specified. Poor hunter everyone always calling him liar.
“Don’t forget 10% for the Big Guy”
If the leftist have their way, you cant forget if you are never informed
The end game of leftists is Ignorance. With only one source of information, the Government.
And the leftist that comment on this site, actively support the end game.
Real plural/singular disagreements in this cray post, iowan2.
Hey EB, any comment on the you know…issue at hand?
You mean the fact you’re an ignorant f tard??? I’m trying not to have to state the obvious so often, hullbobby, and work more in realm of the sub-textual these days.
(OT — though Biden related)
First, Biden hobbles America’s energy producers — with the predictable results: Supply dwindles and prices skyrocket.
Now he begs OPEC to increase their production of oil.
And thus his administration’s slogan: “Make America weak again.”
The President recommended that Cuomo resign, I wonder what Cuomo recommend the President and the press do regarding this topic?
And here I thought Jonathan Turley truly believed in freedom of speech. He has censored several of my comments in in the past and he has censored two of mine so far because he doesn’t like the word / and or words I use for the Chinese. So, once again I run into somebody that is a hypocrite.
I’m finding out more and more that I belong to an extremely small fraternity of men that are true believers in real, and I mean real freedom of speech. I believe in using any word you like including any word to describe me because I wouldn’t care, and I do not care what anyone online thinks of me. Feels about me. They are an online entity. Lol.
Why would I? you’re just a stranger to me online and you have no power over me whatsoever. And I’ve had people use all kind of language to describe me or call me names and I laugh at them lol. I’ve seen people get so upset, so been out of shape over what a complete stranger thinks, of them. Why, I ask. Why do you allow somebody to take so much control of your emotions. Somebody that is online and, and doesn’t know you one bit.
Turley: “However, like the coverage in most major news outlets, there are only the familiar sound of crickets. ”
We have no ‘major’ news outlets.
Although, we do have major “news” outlets
Given Hunter’s previous behavior and videos, this one is believable.
Why does the mainstream media continue to carry water for the Biden family? Who is protecting them?
Does the media think Americans are incapable of seeing, and understanding, the difference between its treatment of Biden and Trump? Do they not understand why their viewership is rapidly falling? Or why 80% of Americans now say they do not trust mainstream media?
Obviously, the mainstream media does not care and is willing to sacrifice their credibility for Joe and Hunter Biden.
Hunter Biden Vs Andrew Cuomo….Who is more evil?
Salvatore “Sammy The Bull” Gravano gets into a political analysis in this video. It bothers me that he’s Italian.
Why the surprise. Time and time again, the media and the deep state show that they are in the bag for Biden and were out to get Trump. Trump has plenty of flaws, but they all got magnified. Biden has plenty too, but we never hear about them. The WP says democracy dies in darkness. I guess it is dying.
How many ;Laptops has Hunter lost?
Hunter. Deer hunter?
Thank you for being willing to use your platform and speak about things people of power want silenced. Your courage is noted and should go down in the history books of hero’s.
To recount: Hunter Biden is an addict who is now hopefully recovering.
Jon Turley, like clockwork, comes in with a Hunter story: “If this videotape is real, it is a breathtaking admission that directly impacts the President of the United States in relations with a major hostile power. If it is fake, it is proof of a concerted conspiracy to frame Hunter Biden and spread misinformation. It is a major story either way, right? Not in the age of advocacy journalism.”
To answer the question Turley is really asking…, yes, the vast majority of us noticed what happened with Donald Trump’s kowtowing to the Russians every single day of his term in office and were fully cognizant of it as it happened in real time. In fact, when trump publicly genuflected to Putin over whether Putin ran disinformation in the ’16 election, it was a moment that enraged not only most of the American public but also the vast majority of the government trump presided over.
And meanwhile the evidence of a trump coup attempt in the face of losing re election grows by the day and Turley remains silent about it. Not exactly Hallmark card material, Turley.
Kowtowing to Russia? That would be Biden. Approving the Nord II pipeline. Cancelling the Keystone pipeline. Who worked to push the price of oil down (bad for Russia) and who worked to push it up (Biden). Look at actions not words. Biden is doing Russia’s bidding time after time.
Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
Guys, the Russian Pee Tape is probably real, it just happens to be Hunter’s.
Coke addict children of presidents for a thousand, Alex!!!
Ha. The worms got your brain.
Your post is intellectually dishonest.
About what most of us expect from you.
And it is long winded.
The funniest thing to me is that you read all my posts and comment with the same brain dead drivel about them every single time. You can’t live without my commentary, go ahead and admit it. Party on!
yes, the vast majority of us noticed what happened with Donald Trump’s kowtowing to the Russians every single day of his term in office and were fully cognizant of it as it happened in real time
That’s just an outright lie. President Trump put the screws to Russia at every turn. Biden did more in 30 days to aide Russia than whatever lie you are pushing about President Trump.
Keystone and shutting down drilling on federal land are just two things that allowed Russia to gain power in the global energy market. The United States used to be energy self sufficient, a critical status for self defense. Now instead of a net energy exporter, we are back to a net energy importer. Let’s not forget about lifting sanctions against Nordstream II. A pipeline directly linking Russia with Europe, and allowing Russia to control Europe, by controlling energy.
NATO was instituted to protect Europe from Russia. $billions is spent to sustain NATO, but Biden weakened NATO and assisted Russia.
“The United States used to be energy self sufficient, a critical status for self defense. Now instead of a net energy exporter, we are back to a net energy importer.”
Do you notice how these two sentences make absolutely no sense aligned next to each other? My guess is you don’t.
Sidebar: Trump ate Putin’s ass every single day he was in office.
Anon Yep, it is HALLMARK CARD material and you are are a contemptuous being.
Or maybe Obama and the others who are really calling the shots have decided it is time for the demented and frail Biden to go, and Harris, who was always their choice back to 2019, to ascend to the Presidency.
And the dopes around here we worried about model citizens by comparison, Ivanka and Donald, Jr. Facts have their own justice — and irony.
I sometimes feel like Sir Edward Gibbon but instead of writing the book, I’m living it. According to Gibbon, Roman era’s declension was a “place where “bizarreness masqueraded as creativity.” No one could have said it better about today.
Mespo– There are also disturbing similarities to the progression into madness in the French Revolution. You (we) may be living that one too.
“I’m living it.”
Tragically, true.
The Bidens are reenacting Caligula. Father is Caligula’s horse; son, the debauchery.
I believe anyone who knows anything about drug addiction and a river of money feels for Hunter but addicts cannot be trusted to be the family bagman on the other hand maybe drug addiction is plausible deniability
Anony:
“I believe anyone who knows anything about drug addiction and a river of money feels for Hunter ….”
I do and i don’t. I try to reserve my limited pity for addicts who aren’t born to wealth and privilege.
I couldn’t agree more with your entire comment my friend!!!
“Drug addicts are far far worse than your garden-variety alcoholic when it comes to trust. And alcoholics, in and of themselves, are just barely one step above Addicts pertaining to trust.”
I think at this point for the health and security of the nation in general it would be better if he just got it over with and OD’d.
Joe needs to eat a banana split on this one. And social media need to ban any mention of Hunter Biden.
Don’t worry, they will. It will be memory holed just like the lap top he left at the shop in Delaware that got banned from being spoken of on Facebook and Twitter (not to mention any of the propaganda news networks and alphabet channels.)