Res Ipsa Blog Hit By Targeted Cyber Attack

Today Res Ipsa was targeted for a second time in a cyber attack to prevent access to the site. While access for some was restored by WordPress technical support, I could not post or even gain access to the site for much of the day. WordPress confirmed that this was an intentional attack to freeze the site and my ability to post. We do not know when a third attack will occur.

What was particularly sad is that, when I disclosed this criminal act on Twitter, some on social media celebrated the hack because they disagree with my viewpoints.

rightnotright @rightnotright1

Replying to @JonathanTurley You’re FOS anyway. No one cares

For some, it does not matter if opposing viewpoints are censored through Big Tech or criminal acts. When people shift their focus from responding to others to silencing others, the appetite for greater censorship becomes insatiable. Even criminal acts are viewed as justified as a means of “winning” in our age of rage. It is the slippery slope of censorship.

One reason that such attacks occur is that there is a sense of impunity. I can see why. We reached out to the FBI and state authorities. I realize that they have far more important cases than the fate of an academic blog. (It did prevent my torts students from reading about a really interesting funeral home lawsuit that will have to wait until tomorrow). After all, there is little real deterrence of ransomware attacks. It is little surprise that people expect little response for shutting down a site without a demand for ransom. However, if WordPress is correct that this was an intentional and targeted attack, the motive would appear an effort to silence political speech through criminal actions. Many other sites have been hacked or attacked through the years. Until such culprits expect a response from law enforcement, there is little hope deterrence.

There is a concern that this simply does not register as a crime worth investigating. Ironically, if I reported that someone stole my bike, I would have an immediate response. However, if I report that someone stole my ability to post (and to speak), there is little recourse. I view my speech rights as far more valuable than my material possessions, but the protection of such rights seems to be shrinking by the day. I truly understand that there are more important cyber crimes but these felons clearly know that as well.

For those responsible for these attacks I will only say that it will not deter me. You may be able to continue such criminal acts without fear of detection or prosecution, including targeting this site. However, history has shown that silencing a site or even a person achieves little in changing minds. When this site was shutdown, it did not change minds. It did not stop the debate. I recognize that such crimes bring a type of base enjoyment. It is the same pleasure that comes from pyromania and other destructive pleasures. However, you can no more shutdown an idea than you can burn it down.

Shakespeare once wrote that “in time we hate that which we often fear.” What this person (and many others) fear is the sound of opposing viewpoints and that fear fuels the hate that characterizes so much in our politics today. You have become addicted to rage and your addiction that led to crime. However, the saddest part is that, like most addicts, you have no notion of how little you have achieved and how much you have sacrificed.

