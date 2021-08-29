San Diego Proposal On Combatting Covid “Misinformation” Triggers Free Speech Concerns

There is growing controversy in San Diego after the county board of supervisors introduced a proposal to declare “health misinformation a public health crisis” and enact measures to try to “combat” views deemed untrue or misleading. As a free speech advocate, I do not share some of the objections made to the proposals. However, one item is deeply concerning.
On its face, the proposal calls for government agencies to combat bad information with better information on Covid. I have no problem with such informational programs. Even if people disagree with the government’s view of vaccines or mandates, they are free to voice their opposing views in the exercise of free speech. For example, while I opposed the Big Gulp laws and laws barring certain foods or advertising, I have always recognized the legitimate (and often positive) role of the government in highlighting what it views as good science or good practices.
What concerns me is this item:
“e). Partner with federal, state, territorial, tribal, private, nonprofit, research, and other local entities to identify best practices to stop the spread of health misinformation and develop and implement coordinated recommendations.”
There is a difference between countering and stopping misinformation. The latter has been a focus of Democratic members in Congress in seeking to censor opposing views on subjects from election fraud to climate change to Covid. Direct censorship from “federal, state, territorial” offices would be subject to First Amendment challenges. However, the proposal also makes specific reference to private and other entities which would be enlisted to combat misinformation.
As previously discussed, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared at a key hearing in which he followed up his apology for censoring the Hunter Biden story by pledging more censorship. One of the most chilling moments came from Delaware Senator Chris Coons who demonstrated the very essence of the “slippery slope” danger.
Dorsey: Well, misleading information, as you are aware, is a large problem. It’s hard to define it completely and cohesively. We wanted to scope our approach to start to focus on the highest severity of harm. We focused on three areas, manipulated media, which you mentioned, civic integrity around the election, specifically in public health, specifically around COVID. We wanted to make sure that our resources that we have the greatest impact on where we believe the greatest severity of harm is going to be. Our policies are living documents. They will evolve. We will add to them, but we thought it important that we focus our energies and prioritize the work as much as we could.
Coons: Well, Mr. Dorsey, I’ll close with this. I cannot think of a greater harm than climate change, which is transforming literally our planet and causing harm to our entire world. I think we’re experiencing significant harm as we speak. I recognize the pandemic and misinformation about COVID-19, manipulated media also cause harm, but I’d urge you to reconsider that because helping to disseminate climate denialism, in my view, further facilitates and accelerates one of the greatest existential threats to our world. So thank you to both of our witnesses.
Notably, Dorsey starts with the same argument made by free speech advocates: “Well, misleading information, as you are aware, is a large problem. It’s hard to define it completely and cohesively.” However, instead of then raising concerns over censoring views and comments on the basis for such an amorphous category, Coons pressed for an expansion of the categories of censored material to prevent people from sharing any views that he considers “climate denialism”
There is, of course, a wide array of views that different people or different groups would declare “harmful.” Indeed, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal seemed to take the opposite meaning from Twitter admitting that it was wrong to censor the Biden story. Blumenthal said that he was “concerned that both of your companies are, in fact, backsliding or retrenching, that you are failing to take action against dangerous disinformation.” Accordingly, he demanded an answer to this question:
“Will you commit to the same kind of robust content modification playbook in this coming election, including fact checking, labeling, reducing the spread of misinformation, and other steps, even for politicians in the runoff elections ahead?”
“Robust content modification” is the new Orwellian term for censorship.
The focus of the government needs to be combating what it views as bad speech with better speech, not trying to prevent or silence those deemed to be misleading others.
Here is the proposal: Board Letter
11 thoughts on “San Diego Proposal On Combatting Covid “Misinformation” Triggers Free Speech Concerns”
The first step is a call to censor. The second step is a call to incarcerate. A penalty is inferred for non-compliance. These ideas have always been expressed in history by those who believe in centralized control. I leave it to you to determine which political party in America is the party that is constantly calling for more centralized government. The latest is an attempted to control voting for the entire nation by the federal government. Censor the public and eliminate states rights is the agenda necessary to obtain the power they envision. They know exactly what they are doing. It comes from a philosophy that the elite should make all the decisions. See the kingdoms of history.
Just maybe Prof Turley can take the time, call & ask USC Law Prof. Dr Francis Boyle on, among other subject matter expert & ask for us all why he;s calling for Fauci/Bill Gates, etc’s., arrest for Mur*der&Conspiracy to commit Mur*der? I have no questions at all on those matter!
https://banned.video/watch?id=612177a73ab9b56325da2d9e
The problem with science “Misinformation” is that science is never truly settled except for perhaps certain laws of physics. Evidence the researcher who argued that stomach ulcers were caused by a bacteria – not stress and for bucking the prevailing wisdom he was labeled a quack for nearly a decade until someone decided to actually try to duplicate his work and found that he was indeed correct.
I worked as a neurophysiology research assistant at a medical college and one of the first things my boss taught me was the basics of ferreting out good science from bad science and there is plenty of bad science out there – reference the Lancet having to retract a widely promoted by the MSM paper on HCQ or the Journal of Applied and Fundamental Sciences having to retract 400 papers at once, or seeing the colluding to suppress opposing viewpoints through influencing the peer review process as evidenced by the Climategate emails between Phil Jones, Michael Mann, et al.
If one holds an open mind and uses the most powerful research tool ever invented right there in the palm of their hand, one finds NIH studies finding that HCQ, zinc, and Ivermectin as having significant beneficial effects when used for EARLY treatment of Covid infections, but since these inexpensive treatments don’t support the prevailing narrative, and likely dilute Big Pharma political pressure, the political powers that be use them as excuses for imposing additional controls over the economy and our private lives.
I have personal experience with serious side effects of the Moderna vaccine. My best friend, former Marine sniper, 4 mile a day man in his 50s, was bedridden less than 36 hours after his second Moderna dose and has been since May. Recently, the VA sent tens of vials of blood to various agencies trying to figure out what is wrong with him. Many have had the same experience but the mainstream press and progressive political powers suppress such information and turn a blind eye to it. My friend however is not “misinformation” – he is reality – a small but significant subset of citizens will have serious reactions to these vaccines and education and caution should be exercised until we know with certainty the whys, wherefores, and whos of these serious reactions. Instead we are told to blindly follow the orders of our political leaders whose penchant for one size fits all solutions is both pervasive and in some cases omnipotent.
Science is almost never settled, humans are complex and varied physiological systems which react differently to the same interventions, and there is a reason why the FDA takes so long to approve new vaccines. But most importantly, our public and university education systems have abysmally failed in empowering our citizens to think on their own and think critically.
