There is now an investigation into whether shooting dogs to avoid visitation is a violation of animal cruelty laws. I would hope so.
Councils were reportedly warned this month by the state government that a 1998 law mandates that “before destroying a seized or surrendered animal they must consider whether there is an alternative action.” On the top of my head, I could think of half a dozen alternatives including not allowing visitation during the pandemic.
4 thoughts on “Australian Council Was Concerned Over People Getting Covid When Visiting Dog Shelter . . . So They Killed The Dogs”
God spelled backwards is Dog. When the dog killers get their own interviews at the Pearly Gates they will be interviewed by a beagle. And taken to Hell in a handbasket towed by a poodle.
All supporters of big government, take note.
This is what happens when a government is so big and powerful that it no longer answers to the people
How far removed from humanity were these thugs?
Similar note.
Incompetence in Afghanistan.
The only military person to lose his job over the debacle was the only person in the military to point out their incompetence.
Don’t listen to the message, kill the messenger.
Very Nice comment, but I wouldn’t kill the messengers. I would spay/neuter them to stop any progeny from acquiring these traits.
The council should have killed themselves then they wouldn’t have to worry about covid at all.