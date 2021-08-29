Animals, International

Australian Council Was Concerned Over People Getting Covid When Visiting Dog Shelter . . . So They Killed The Dogs

As many of you know, I am a fanatical dog lover so this story sent me into a high orbit. In Australia, the Bourke Shire Council in the northwestern part of the state of New South Wales was concerned that people might get or spread Covid when visiting an animal center for dogs.  Various solutions would seem to come to mind from virtual viewings to proof of Covid tests.  Instead, the council killed the dogs and declared the problem solved.

Australia is already in the midst of widespread protests over Covid restrictions.  However, most people  (thankfully) seem united in their outrage over this response.

The center deals with “camp dogs” which are re-homed from Australia’s remote, Indigenous communities to more populous ones.

The Bourke Shire Council killed the dogs “to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations.”

There is now an investigation into whether shooting dogs to avoid visitation is a violation of animal cruelty laws.  I would hope so.
Councils were reportedly warned this month by the state government that a 1998 law mandates that “before destroying a seized or surrendered animal they must consider whether there is an alternative action.”  On the top of my head, I could think of half a dozen alternatives including not allowing visitation during the pandemic.

4 thoughts on “Australian Council Was Concerned Over People Getting Covid When Visiting Dog Shelter . . . So They Killed The Dogs”

  1. God spelled backwards is Dog. When the dog killers get their own interviews at the Pearly Gates they will be interviewed by a beagle. And taken to Hell in a handbasket towed by a poodle.

    Reply

  2. All supporters of big government, take note.

    This is what happens when a government is so big and powerful that it no longer answers to the people

    How far removed from humanity were these thugs?

    Similar note.

    Incompetence in Afghanistan.

    The only military person to lose his job over the debacle was the only person in the military to point out their incompetence.

    Don’t listen to the message, kill the messenger.

    Reply

    1. Very Nice comment, but I wouldn’t kill the messengers. I would spay/neuter them to stop any progeny from acquiring these traits.

      Reply

  3. The council should have killed themselves then they wouldn’t have to worry about covid at all.

    Reply

