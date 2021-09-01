Thousands of Doctors and Health Professionals Sue the Biden Administration Over New Gender Transition Policy

There is an interesting constitutional challenge brewing in Tennessee where 3,000 physicians and health care professionals are suing the Biden Administration over the mandate for doctors to perform gender transition procedures. One of the first changes ordered by the Biden Administration was redefine the discrimination laws to include the denial of such gender transition procedures. The case could force courts to address a direct conflict between anti-discrimination laws and religious values–a medical version of cases like Masterpiece Cake shop.. The Defendants include the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office for Civil Rights of the HHS, including Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the HHS, and Robinsue Frohboese, acting director and principal deputy of the Office for Civil Rights of the HHS.
Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act provide that an individual shall not be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination on the grounds prohibited under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. One of the earliest acts of President Biden to sign an executive order upon entering office that required Section 1557 and Title IX be interpreted to include gender identity as a protected trait.
Title IX also prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age or disability in covered health programs or activities.
These medical experts challenge the government’s authority to effectively order them to perform gender transition procedures, prescribe hormones or puberty blockers. Additionally, they claim the Biden Administration is forcing them conform their speech to gender identity, rather than biological sex, regardless of their medical judgment or conscientious objections.
Notably, the first claim in the Complaint below is brought under the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) which has proven repeatedly successful in challenges to the unilateral actions of the Biden Administration.
The second claim is brought under both the First and Fifth Amendments in raising claims of free speech and free association:
“Plaintiffs oppose the gender identity mandate’s requirements of, and restrictions on, their speech including: having to offer and refer for gender interventions; the use of pronouns; medical screening questions; medical coding and record keeping; referrals; policies governing speech and information at their medical practices; assurances of compliance with Section 1557; and mandatory notices of compliance with Section 1557.”
The third claim is under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) which prohibits the federal government from substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion, unless the government demonstrates that the burden is the least restrictive means of furthering a compelling government interest. 42 U.S.C. § 2000bb-1(a): “The gender identity mandate substantially burdens the Religious Plaintiffs’ exercise of religion by requiring them to engage in the objectionable practices in violation of their beliefs.”
The fourth claim is based on the First and Fifth Amendments in the alleged denial of freedom of religion. Notably, this claim reveals a division among plaintiffs, which the Complaint addresses by creating a subset of claims:
“All Plaintiffs bring this Free Exercise Clause claim except the nonreligious members of ACPeds. CMA asserts the claim on behalf of its members, and ACPeds brings it on behalf of its religious members. Dr. Dassow brings the claim on behalf of herself. Collectively, these are referred to as the Religious Plaintiffs.”
The fifth and final claim is based on federalism that the order on gender identity exceeds Congress’s Article I enumerated powers and transgresses on the reserved powers of the State under the federal constitution’s structural principles of federalism and the Tenth Amendment.
Some of these claims like the federalism challenge will be difficult to maintain since the government maintains national medical rules tied to federal programs. However, this is a major challenge that could force a ruling on whether physicians retain the right to decline procedures or practices based on religious objections.
Here is the complaint: American College of Pediatricians v. Becerra
25 thoughts on “Thousands of Doctors and Health Professionals Sue the Biden Administration Over New Gender Transition Policy”
Forced mutualism of adults and children for political purpose. Joseph Mengela ain’t got nothin on Biden. These 3000 doctors will not be forced to become the protégés of the most notorious experimental doctor in history. Finally there are some heroes amongst us who will put their lives on the line to stop the madness. Not all is lost. Stay resolute.
Gender transmission..truly insane. Pandering to the Progressives. I hate to be blunt but all these bad choices that unhappy people are making will be blatantly obvious in a decade. Is sex change the answer to profound neurosis?
“I wanna be a girl…I cant handle reality as it is…or something. Oh, and I’m 14 years old.”
Whoops, transition not trasmission.
Good luck to the doctors.
Is this part of the CDC?
https://townhall.com/columnists/betsymccaughey/2021/09/01/cdcs-mission-confusion-n2595110
I thought anti-discrimination laws were a good idea at one time. But now that people who should know better are using them as tools for tyranny I think we would be better off eliminating almost all of them. They are causing more harm than good.
And the state of Texas is also being sued for its unconstitutional abortion ban.
But Turley, who has repeatedly touted how Trump’s appointees to the court really weren’t so conservative is silent about the fact that SCOTUS hasn’t stayed implementation of the law — a law that allows citizens to sue someone who merely has an **intention** of helping someone obtain an abortion after embryonic heart cells start to beat, who talks with someone about where they can obtain an abortion after just a few weeks of pregnancy, and more. The Republicans who passed this law included thought crime.
@Anon 11:51: And how does that relate to the present discussion? Railing about “embryonic heart cells” in this conversation simply makes you appear idiotic.
It’s almost as if you don’t even realize that transitioned people, by definition, will never need an abortion because they can never procreate. Frankly, I’m fine with that outcome. There used to be an adage that said “stupid people shouldn’t reproduce” (I’ve also heard it referring to ugly people as well). If you want to hack off, or add to, you genitalia please go right ahead. Indeed, I would encourage you to do so. The gene pool Shirley could use a big shot of chlorine right about now.
I consider it related in that it’s another major health-related suit that raises significant legal issues, and it’s also related to several previous columns that Turley wrote saying things like “As we await important and likely divided decisions on issues like abortion, Chief Justice John Roberts and his colleagues seem to be sending a message that the Court is not so rigidly ideological as Democratic members and activists suggest.” This law is clearly unconstitutional under Roe and Casey. SCOTUS should have stayed the law, but it hasn’t.
But if you consider it totally off topic, OK, people often post off-topic comments here. No one is forcing anyone to respond.
nice attempt at deflection
Abstention, prevention, adoption, and compassion. And Pro-Choice, the nominally “secular” religion, not limited to the the wicked solution, a handmade tale that denies women and men’s dignity and agency, and reduces human life to a negotiable asset. There is no mystery in sex and conception.
Can they abort the child. cannibalize her profitable parts, sequester her carbon pollutants, and have her, too?
There is the general principle of non-discrimination. There should be no government policy forbidding a group from getting prescribed medical care and/or medication.
There is the general principle of age-of-consent regarding sex. Given the non-reversible nature of some hormone therapy and surely some surgery, the child should not be allowed the choice until age-of-consent. Until then parent/guardian controls. There should be no government policy forbidding anyone from getting prescribed medical care and/or medication. Only a doctor should be allowed to diagnose gender dysphoria and its treatments.
@Old.George: All three of your points are exactly correct. I would only add that the general principle of freedom should forbid any attempts by the government (at any level) to A) require any medical provider to prescribe any medical care/medication and/or perform any procedure or treatment, B) override any licensed medical provider’s opinion regarding the medical necessity of any care/medication/treatment/procedure, and C) insert itself between a medical provider and a patient, except when there is a demonstrable civil or moral imperative to do so.
Reassigning penises or vaginas does not meet the criteria in C, as it would use the compulsory power of the State to inflict one individual’s decision upon another needlessly: The individual is free to find another provider that does not have the same reservations about the decision. Even if the first provider is the only one in the immediate area, that does not preclude her/his right to be free from molestation by the State. Anyone disagreeing should honestly consider: What if the party or ideology you oppose were to be in power and wanted to force *you* to do something. Would you really want the State to have the power to do so? I certainly do not want a government that has any more power than I would like “the other side” to have.
The government forces us to do a variety of things. If you’re male, you have to register with the Selective Service. If you drive a car, you have to be licensed and carry insurance. You have to let police into your home if they present a valid search warrant. …
You think it should be legal for a doctor to choose not to inform a patient that s/he has a treatable illness, precisely what happened in the horrendous Tuskegee syphillis experiment: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_Syphilis_Study
Forcing people to carry out transgender conversion therapy, including: surgical and medical corruption, and indoctrination (e.g. conflation of sex and gender) is a violation of civil and human rights. Not quite the wicked solution (i.e. planned parent/hood), but unconscionable nonetheless.
OK, it’s soap-box time: “There should be no government policy forbidding a group from getting prescribed medical care”
Except for the Covid stricken unvaxxed who should be refused ICU space as well as health insurance coverage for the $17,500 hospital bill.
My own heart is failing, I had an operation scheduled, then cancelled and the ICUs are filled with absolute morons.
Having a dong sewed on is not a right or a privilege. It’s like smoking or vaping
There would seem to be an awakening from wokeness when it encounters reality. In a free (and rational) society I have the absolute right to think, feel, and believe whatever I wish. However, I do not have any right whatsoever to tell you that you *must* accept it as fact. Likewise, you can want to be whatever gender you can invent. However, your rights do not govern my ability to address you by whatever genitalia you lack or wish you had.(or wish you didn’t have, as the case may be). I will respect your right to reject my religion only as far as you allow me to reject calling a penis-person a vagina-person, and vice versa. Perhaps if you politely asked me to refer to you as a vagina person, I might comply as a matter of decorum. When you demand it, however, I will just as vehemently decline and will very likely intentionally refer to you as a penis-person.
Lastly, you have utterly no right to coerce my into telling my children (or anyone else for that matter) that your choices and preferences are right, correct, proper, or based in reality: Just as you have the same protection regarding my religion.
Re: “[T]he mandate for doctors to perform gender transition procedures.”
“I have often wondered at the smugness with which people assert their right to enslave me, to control my work, to force my will, to violate my conscience, to stifle my mind – yet what is it that they expect to depend on, when they lie on an operating table under my hands? [. . .] Let them discover the kind of doctors that their system will now produce. Let them discover, in their operating rooms and hospital wards, that it is not safe to place their lives in the hands of a man whose life they have throttled. It is not safe, if he is the sort of a man who resents it – and still less safe, if he is the sort who doesn’t.” (Dr. Hendricks in _Atlas Shrugged_, on why he quit medicine)
It is sad that physicians have to resort to religious claims (which may be perfectly honest and I am not implying otherwise) to avoid being commandeered by the government to do things they believe to be contrary to their patients’ medical interest.
Until 1940, the idea of a peacetime draft was anathema, and even then was acceptable only because much of the world was already at war and the well-grounded fear that the war would eventually find us.
Commanding people to do things is the essence of being drafted, and we now accept that this is perfectly OK unless someone has a religious scruple, and even then the burden is on them.
We are truly no longer “the land of the free.”
Lefties not only want freedom for themselves – a righteous goal, but they want the ability to compel others with differing beliefs – a despicable goal.
Lefties are indulging their inner Fascist.
Oh, i think at this point they are indulging their outward fascist. Sadly, if this can’t be resolved through legal means such as fair and free voting, it’ll be resolved through other means.
I am waiting for the Democrats on the left to raise their voices against government intrusion into their civil liberties.
Who wouldn’t want to have these complex and cosmetic procedures done by a doctor who doesn’t want to do them?
You are assuming that these individuals indulge in rational thinking. They don’t. They just want what they want like any other spoiled brat.