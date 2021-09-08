“The Light is Better Here”: Garland Pledges To Protect Abortion Clinics From “Attack”

There is an old story about a man who comes upon another man in the dark on his knees looking for his wedding ring under a street lamp. Sympathetic, the man joined the stranger on his knees and looked for almost an hour until he asked if the man was sure that he dropped it here. “Oh no,” the stranger admitted, “I lost it across the street, but the light is better here.”
The story came to mind yesterday when U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was widely covered in pledging that the Justice Department would defend women in Texas seeking abortions. Garland appears to be answering a different question than the one raised by the new law.
The announcement in the press release came after President Joe Biden promised a “whole government” response to the new Texas abortion law. However, Garland was pledging to enforce a law that has long been robustly enforced. The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) to “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services.” It specifically protects against the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services or to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.
That is not the basis of the new threat posed by the Texas law to abortion services. The Texas law exposes providers to private enforcement of a rule that sets an abortion bar during the pre-viability stage of a pregnancy.
The fanfare given by the DOJ to the use of the FACE reflects the limited range of possible options for the Justice Department. Indeed, as I previously wrote, efforts to create a new federal law or new federal enforcement effort to create a new basis for challenges by pro-life litigators.
Two things.
Media: Ten years down the road, media, like the NYT, or MSNBC will explain the history of 2021, when the DoJ was forced to act to protect abortion clinics from violent right to life proponents seeking to harm women. When we know that not even a verbal admonition, let alone actual violence threatened.
Like the big lie that Trump called Nazis good people. it doesn’t have to be true for the left to repeat it.
The Attourney General of the United States offers not a single avenue that SCOTUS could have used to stay the law.
Jonathan: Whatever happens in the courts over Texas’ new abortion law it’s clear where the Lone Star state is headed. The Taliban have taken over Texas. Texans can now carry a gun without a permit–it’s part of their “personal freedom”. The same Texan can also claim a 10K bounty for preventing a woman from exercising her constitutional “freedom” to choose. Texas women, you better put on your burkas!
“The Texas law exposes providers to private enforcement of a rule that sets an abortion bar during the pre-viability stage of a pregnancy … unconstitutional under existing case law”
Yes, as Justice Sotomayor said in her dissent, the State is attempting to “evade federal judicial scrutiny by outsourcing the enforcement of unconstitutional laws to its citizenry.” Her entire dissent is worth reading: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/21a24_8759.pdf#page=7
Yet you’d rather complain about Garland than deal with the legal details of the Texas law, the implications for the country if they succeed — enabling other states to pass unconstitutional laws limiting other rights and outsourcing enforcement to the citizenry, the implications for the women in Texas who are already prevented from accessing abortion services for most of the period prior to viability, …
“The fact is that greater challenge to Roe is not coming from Texas but Mississippi.”
The fact is that women in Texas are ALREADY being prevented from accessing abortions for most of the period prior to viability.
The fact is that Texas has passed an unconstitutional law in which they’ve worked very hard to prevent judges from effectively enjoining enforcement, and if they’re successful, other states will undoubtedly follow suit, creating a challenge for a whole slew of rights.
WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT SB8 ITSELF AND SCOTUS’S COP OUT?
You are copping out as a legal scholar by refusing to discuss the legal issues raised by the text of SB8 and by the unsigned SCOTUS opinion delivered via their shadow docket without holding a hearing.
“the Court could ultimately decline to review the Texas law which is likely to be declared unconstitutional under existing case law by the lower courts.”
Tell us how the enforcement of the law will be prevented without bankrupting abortion providers, if the only people who can be enjoined are the individual people who sue, tens of millions of people can file suit, and the defendants still have to pay their own costs even when they win?
“The new Texas law allows for private enforcement…”
So act like a legal scholar and discuss the legal implications!
WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT SB8 ITSELF AND SCOTUS’S COP OUT?
I’ve been following this since SCOTUS ruled. Not a single legal voice has laid out the legal/constittuional SCOTUS has availible to address the issue brought before the court. The conclusion, just exactly as the majority lays out, there is nothing SCOTUS could do. Even the dissents offered not a single order the court had the power to write.
SCOTUS did not “cop out”
No judge has ruled the Texas law unconstitutional.
It’s always been there for anyone with eyes to see: “It specifically protects […] a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services or to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.” Rather than wait and place infants on the glowing hot statue of Moloch, we instead slaughter them before their birth on the altar of “Choice” in worship of the god “Self.” Since God never changes, why would the Enemy need to change tactics beyond, perhaps, semantic games and renaming his practices?
“Yea, hath God said?”
– Gen 3:1, KJV
“Vanity of vanities […] there is nothing new under the sun.”
– Ecc 1:2-11, KJV
Personally, I believe the law is a bit restrictive and the enforcement mechanism is bizarre. But did you expect anything different from Garland? Thank God he is not a Justice. He is dishonest and an Intellectual lightweight.
Turley basically concedes that Roe is going down whether due to sins of commission (the Mississippi case) or omission (the Texas case). The dog has caught the car and there will be holy hell to pay in the political sphere. Live with it, Jon.
DOJ actually says it will enforce a law? Amazing!
DOJ does enforce laws; just unevenly and against conservatives.
We now know why Merrick was selected for SC because he is a company man willing to do the bidding of his masters, willingly so. Repubs never seem to select the same kind to their detriment.
M: “We now know why Merrick was selected for SC because he is a company man willing to do the bidding of his masters”.
And he appears to be stupid.
The motivation to stop Garland’s SCOTUS nomination was political, but the country dodged a bullet.
Could you imagine this political hack on the Supreme Court?
Monument: “Could you imagine this political hack on the Supreme Court?”
Don’t need to imagine it when we have Sotomayor and Kagan and Roberts and . . . .