California Medical Ethics Expert Sues University Over Vaccine Mandate

We recently discussed the lawsuit filed by a George Mason University professor who refused to get the Covid vaccine upon the recommendation of his doctors and due to his natural antibodies after recovering from the virus. GMU later relented and gave him an exception. However, now a University of California professor has sued on the same ground. Aaron Kheriaty, professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the University of California at Irvine, is the latest effort to force review of the issue of natural antibodies as a protection from Covid.
Kheriaty is suing the Board of Regents and the University president due to his antibodies from a case of Covid-19 in July 2020. He told SBG“[i]f my immunity is as good, indeed, very likely better, than that conferred by the vaccine, there doesn’t seem to be any rational basis for discriminating against my form of immunity and requiring me to get a different form of immunity.”
What is most interesting about the case is that Kheriaty serves as director of UCI’s Medical Ethics Program and is a member of the UC Office of the President Critical Care Bioethics Working Group. Kheriaty has complained that it is now verboten to even raise natural antibodies despite studies showing that they may be even more effective than vaccines. A study (often cited by the CDC) suggests that opposite.
Kheriaty cited studies showing that recovery yields considerable protection., including a study from researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology found that that the immune systems of those who recovered from COVID-19 had durable memories of the virus up to eight months after infection. He goes into detail on such studies. Thus, this is not some screed against vaccines but a science based challenge.
There has been an obvious aversion of the CDC and the Biden Administration in addressing the natural antibody issue. Most media have held that same line and there has been little discussion of such objections.
The challenge for Kheriaty is whether a court will find that taking the vaccine as someone with natural antibodies has not been found to be dangerous or harmful. As a result, it may conclude that it is simply too difficult for employers to establish natural antibodies and their specific level of protection. However, the same difficulty is present by vaccinated individuals who will likely have differing levels of protection over time.
Past challenges to mandates have included the natural antibody issues. Recently, in a challenge to Indiana University’s mandate, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit rejected a motion for a preliminary injunction. The Court noted that there is no “a fundamental right ingrained in the American legal tradition” to refuse a vaccine. Challenges have also bee rejected to policies at Houston Methodist Hospital and Los Angeles Unified School District.
This case however presents the natural antibody case in its strongest and most direct terms. The odds are in favor of the university but it could be a case with potential for the Supreme Court.
Here is the complaint: Kheriaty Complaint
31 thoughts on “California Medical Ethics Expert Sues University Over Vaccine Mandate”
Why are the White House, Postal Workers and Vaccine producers exempted from the mandate. I know “science.” What does it take for the cognitively impaired to see we are in a tyranny?
Because the individual who is the sole entity that the constitution is to protect has been perverted into feudalism. The constitution has NO protection for groups – NONE.
The totalitarian horde of the extreme political left is hell bent on federalizing everything and forcing 100% compliance to their will across the board and they will stop at nothing to achieve their goals. These anti-Americans will force businesses to be their proxy in crushing your individual rights, this is a hallmark of totalitarianism, more specifically fascism, and it is happening right now!
The extreme political left has been actively trying to control everything about the COVID narrative and the media is a willing government proxy. They have been actively demonizing any COVID treatments that become public and they have their media proxy publish propaganda lies about such treatments to gin up public hysteria towards the treatments. As far as the extreme political left and their Pravda like media lapdogs, the vaccine is the ONLY valid medical treatment related to COVID and yet there are people that have had the COVID vaccines that are dying from COVID, I have a fully vaccinated friend that just died less than two weeks ago from COVID!
You will be assimilated, resistance is futile.
Do you find value in the United States Constitution?
Do you think you have a human right to choose your own medical treatments?
When it comes to COVID vaccines; do you condone extorting, intimidating & persecuting others if they do not assimilate to the will of the extreme political left?
Do you realize that there have long been vaccine mandates (for things like polio, MMR, chickenpox)?
Do you realize that during the Revolutionary War, Washington mandated vaccination of the troops against small pox?
Do you realize that the Constitution does not prevent vaccine mandates by the government or businesses?
The constitution has no right or power to mandate vaccinations. The constitution only has the power the people give it. No one consented to any mandate for this non vaccine FAILED experiment. You need a civics. education. Do you know the vaccine mandate you referred to cause the 1918 flu epidemic and the 1917-18 vaccine killed more US soldiers than the conflict and the shedding of the vaccinated killed more people in the USA than all wars since.
Left inferiority complex cowards and psychos.
Why can’t journalist just put two and two together. A mild virus created by the USA outsourced to China, marketed and propagandized by the five eyes and their little brother, UN, WEF and failed EU to bring down the world to cover for 60 years of absurd regulatory self interested action. Funded and indemnified their partner on crime, big Pharma and media to create a vaccine that will destroy mankind and enforced by unconstitutional and and low IQ government and low moral losers like Fauci, CDC, FDA, OSHA (for God’s sake) and Biden, Gates, Obama, Harris, Pelosi, Newsome, Cuomo, Xi, Schwab, Fink, and Kerry? Have eyes but cannot see. Hell will be hot for all of you.
You apparently see conspiracy theories wherever you look.
They say that waking up is hard to do.
“I’ve made up my mind, don’t confuse me with the facts.”
The blade cuts both ways and there is ample irrationality on both sides of the argument regarding having or not having the vaccination. The evidence strongly suggest that symptoms, hospitalizations, and mortality are greatly reduced in those who have been vaccinated.
Dr. Kheriaty brings up a good point. The human immune system is a complex and beautifully designed. It will be interesting in the years to come to compare the long-range immunity of those who have recovered from COVID naturally compared to those who have had a vaccine. What should be done now? Evidence cannot be swept under the rug if it does not fit a political narrative.
Little is written about the unintended consequences from COVID panic and government mandates that shut down elective surgeries and ongoing medical treatment in the first few months of the pandemic. Now, clinics, hospitals, operating rooms and the entire medical system is overwhelmed by patients who put off care, many now presenting with advanced disease because of this disruption or for being more scared of getting COVID than being treated for their medical conditions (cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc.).
I carefully read the daily reports in our area and the larger majority of COVID deaths are in older individuals and the larger majority have “underlying conditions.” Who is addressing the underlying conditions? It is well and good to do what is necessary to diminish the impact of the pandemic, but it is expedient that medical and government “experts” look beyond simple metrics. There has been much lost in the past 18 months, most of all our sanity.
“Who is addressing the underlying conditions?”
PCPs should be addressing them with their patients. As a society, we’d also do well to look at societal decisions that would help treat them, such as subsidizing fruits and vegetables instead of subsidizing dairy and meat, subsidizing membership at community fitness centers for those who are low income (my county does this), …
Natural immunity gained from first exposure only lasts so long before needing a booster at the very least. Given that the majority of people were already infected by the alpha variant before the vaccines became available it is obvious that immunity from the delta variant was not assured. This of why there are people still getting infected.
Natural immunity lasts according to the latest studies at a minimum of 8 months. The majority of people who first got sick with the first variant are well past that point now. This of why we are seeing delta which is more infectious spread more rapidly.
Getting the vaccine is a better alternative than getting sick again as evidenced by the huge numbers of hospitalizations.
Whatever one’s thoughts on the vaccine and/or mandatory vaccination, I am sure it will lead to increased national unity and morale. What could possibly go wrong with forcing half the population to engage in something they vehemently oppose? Especially with a “leaky vaccine” for a virus that is constantly mutating. We probably aren’t going to vaxx our way out of this down to covid zero.
Unfortunately, leftists could care less about “national unity or morale”. They hate us anyway and want to discredit and destroy those who oppose them whether on this, CRT, open borders, opinions about BLM, etc.
The vaccination controversy is just another sign that the country is Balkanized and hopeless disunited.
I want a divorce.
antonio
I’m force to do that daily as my tax dollars support, among other things, fanatical churches; billionaires and their space flights; corrupt politicians and their families e.g. Mitch MCCONNELL. Each and every day I have to watch as Republicans do more and more to destroy our country and rack up deaths while claiming to be pro life. This is a public health move. Most if not all of the right wing politicians who are stoking this fire have been vaccinated! Fox News has mandated vaccinations.
RINOS are as bad as the nitwits on the Left. Rinos love it when they are not in charge.
The idea of public health is silly for a country born on individualism.
Antonio,
“ Especially with a “leaky vaccine” for a virus that is constantly mutating. We probably aren’t going to vaxx our way out of this down to covid zero.”
The very reason why we have a mutating virus is because it’s being propagated by the very people who are refusing to get vaccinated and spreading it to others. It’s the unvaccinated that are creating the problem. Those who are vaccinated and getting sick are only getting infected BECAUSE the unvaccinated are carrying it around and filling up hospitals and UCU’s.
It’s the same thing with refusing to mask up. Those who are refusing to wear a mask are the ones spreading the virus and the more it spreads the more chances for it to mutate into a vaccine resistant variant.
This is why it’s important to have as many people vaccinated and wear masks. To deny the virus any opportunity to mutate and spread.
Biden’s National vaccine mandate is constitutional and it will benefit everyone in the long run.
The vaccine is causing the mutations. Wake up and read one basic biology book.
Actually no. There are two forms of immunity: Mucosal and Internal. Vaccines in general only confer internal immunity, which natural immunity confers both internal and mucosal immunity. That is why vaccinated individuals can still carry a viral load large enough to infect others. While their internal organs and tissues have antibodies their mucosal membranes do not
This is why if you are low risk it is always better to have obtained natural immunity through infection and recovery than through immunization.
BTW: no amount of vaccination or compliance is going to eliminate this because unlike smallpox or polio, for example, it has been proven COVID will live in animal hosts and you can’t obviously vaccinate every living thing on the planet.
Leftists only care about COMPLIANCE and CONFORMITY and could care less on how they get there.
And besides it is for their own good, right? Kind of like spreading “democracy” to primitive, 3d world countries. America has a great track record with that.
antonio
How many examples do we need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that all this pandemic horseshit is not about science or health, but simply about CONTROL?
Does over 600k dead Americans show otherwise?! How many more deaths does to take to show that the opposition to covid measures is about narcissism?
Indeed. Narcissism and lies.
It’s not just narcissism, but just plain stupidity.
You have these people refusing to take the vaccine because it was experimental or not approved. But they readily accept the idea of taking horse deworming medicine without a care in the world of what’s in it. It’s not even approved for treating COVID-19.
The human doses have not been shown to be effective as a treatment for covid outside of a test tube.
Monoclonal antibodies are approved under the same emergency use authorization that the COVID vaccine was. People were hesitant exactly because of this status, but many readily take this as an alternative to the vaccine. The problem is it is only used AFTER you get infected and are seriously sick. The vaccine prevents the majority people from getting that far.
Seriously, I can understand the president’s change of policies due to the sheer stupidity of those who are being so ignorant about how we can best deal with this. I don’t blame him from finally making a National mandate thru OSHA.
Nigeria and the Congo make up 54% of cases of malaria and yet have .09% and .24% of their population with covid cases. The U.S. has 12.36% of their population with covid cases. I’ll let you connect the dots.
That’s an ad hominem.
Look at the co-morbidities and lousy diets and sedentary, indoor lifestyles.
No – It is about having a brain and using it.
Yep
I know. Infinite – because you are stuck in a country that has brain dead cowards as it population. This con was obvious in the first month. This is just the next phase of control over the sheep by low IQ stooges in government or academia who could never hack in the real world. This inferiority complex tools are hell as a group as they pay back the world for their psychopathy.
People working in academia have higher average IQs than the general population, and schools and government are part of the real world.