“Inherently Violent”: Case Western Newspaper Denounces Funding for Pro-Life Student Group

Occasionally we discuss pieces in student newspapers that reflect the evolving views on our campus toward free speech. One such editorial appeared last week in the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) student newspaper The Observer. The Observer editorial board wrote that the recognition of a pro-life student group presents an unacceptable risk to the student body. The editorial, which due criticism from sites like Campus Reform, is legitimately a concern over the rising anti-free speech movement taking hold on our campus.
The editorial objected to the university recognizing a group for pro-life students called Case for Life, which seeks to “protect and promote respect for all life from conception to natural death” through education, outreach, and volunteering at local pregnancy centers. The editors denounced the failure of the University to “protect” the student body. The newspaper claims that “protesting outside of an abortion clinic is inherently violent.” It adds:
There are several problems with what this organization represents and does. Hence, it is apparent that they pose a threat to the student body and anyone who chooses to have an abortion, and it is the university’s responsibility to prevent harm to our community. They failed and have been failing for quite some time now.
It is not just that students have to worry about laws that impose on their bodily autonomy, but they also have to worry about being in an environment that is supposed to be safe but isn’t.
The students equate students with opposing views as a harmful threat to the student body as a whole. They further dismiss the notion that it is an assault on free speech to base funding on whether the editors or even the majority of the students agree with the views of a given student group. It would effectively eliminate groups with minority views and values. Yet the editors insist:
“Invoking the First Amendment to reject recognition is a weak argument; not allocating funding does not equate to banning Case for Life from campus. If anything, allocation of funding through students’ tuition leaves students voiceless, unable to fight back against an organization that infringes upon at least half of the students’ right to reproductive privacy.”
It is an utterly ridiculous argument. Of course, this is a content-based denial of free speech. Otherwise, schools could deny resources and access to groups with dissenting or minority views. The editors are declaring the very act of protesting to be violence and the expression of their views as a threat to the student body.”
Lingering within these lines is the emerging view of free speech as harmful. They are not alone. CNN’s media expert Brian Stelter has called for censorship as “a harm reduction model.” Stelter mocked those who have raised concerns over censorship and assured CNN’s viewers that there is nothing to fear from campaigns to censor and ban speakers. In addition, he appeared to defend campaigns to have Fox News dropped from cable carriers.
Others have sought to embrace censorship by declaring the speech of others as harmful. This includes New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof who insisted that “cable providers should be asked why they distribute channels that peddle lies.” Washington Post columnist and CNN analyst Max Boot also wrote that cable providers should “step in and kick Fox News off.” He added that it may be necessary to also block Newsmax and One America News Network. (For the record, I am a legal analyst on Fox News).
The saddest aspect of this anti-free speech movement is to see students embrace it. Students were once the champions of free speech. Yet we have a rising generation of censors. Both students and some faculty have maintained the position that they have a right to silence those with whom they disagree and student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech.
Once faculty and students succeed in treating speech as harmful or violence, free speech becomes a privilege controlled by whatever the majority says it is. With journalism professors, writers, faculty, and students all arguing for censorship, free speech itself is being cast as a danger rather than the defining right of our society.
27 thoughts on ““Inherently Violent”: Case Western Newspaper Denounces Funding for Pro-Life Student Group”
Groupthink is unchallenged thinking. If a person puts forth an argument that is based in truth then it will withstand scrutiny.
We are a couple of steps shy of Jonestown. This is cult behavior and mind control tactics. Kool-aid anyone?
People like Kristoff and Boot have very short memories. Apart from the fact their own columns are full of lies, it wasn’t too long ago when the NYTimes and WaPo were the biggest peddlers of “WMDs” that rationalized bombing a nation that never attacked or threatened us. Would Kristoff and Boot be OK with censoring the news media for its egregious lies? Oh, I forgot, according to the dominant liberal narrative, only conservatives lie. How convenient. Wonder how many of the pro-censor flunkies will change their tune after the 2022 election?
Listen, I fully support the right to early term abortion, but the ones that promote killing children are calling a point of view violent? That’s a good one. Do these kids even know how it works?
Beyond a certain stage of pregnancy, a doctor has to kill the by then formed *baby*, not just remove it. It is no longer a cluster of cells but rather a visibly clear tiny being (the cells are alive prior too, but not in the fully firmed human sense). Perhaps they should watch video of the procedure in their ‘health’ or ‘science’ classes?
Part of me fears the kids in question are so trained to be beyond compassion and critical thought it wouldn’t matter. Would it help if I asked these children to imagine murdering Baby Yoda? Would that sufficiently ‘trigger’ them?
“The saddest aspect of this anti-free speech movement is to see students embrace it. Students were once the champions of free speech. Yet we have a rising generation of censors. Both students and some faculty have maintained the position that they have a right to silence those with whom they disagree and student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech.”
*************************************
Not students, JT — Democrats! It’s like saying tyranny is caused by mustaches since Hitler, Castro and Stalin all sported one. Sooner or later you’ve got to realize the threat to freedom from this political party is existential.
We need a nationwide ItShay List of bad colleges and universities. An online website would be the best. Call it “ItShay Colleges in America”. Y’all know piglatin don’t ya? ItSha means Shi_.
The abortionists want to kill babies.
But that is not enough; they want us to cheer them on.
Abortion is an ugly thing. It is also here to stay. Unfortunately, the abortionists refuse to stay in the shadows; they want to celebrate mothers choosing to kill their children.
Collage students and they are almost illiterate. What you posted, is cotton candy. It looks substantial, but disappears into nothingness when pressed.
Words have meanings. I just assumed by the time you made it to collage, you have a substantial vocabulary and the ability to use words to convey ideas. This is mindless mush. Meaningless. The only value is using the words as a metric to measure knowledge. I come up with zero, on the knowledge meter.
(a lot like commenters. They just spew out what others have said, not understanding any of it. )
iowan2 wrote, “Collage students and they are almost illiterate.”
I found ironic humor in that statement.
Also; it’s not very easy to figure out what iowan2’s position on the blog post is when the only thing iowan2 is doing is spewing ad hominems and not actually addressing the topic.
I know when we don’t have kids actively involved our attention on such matters wanes, but your statement has been accurate for years now. Very few cared.
“I just assumed by the time you made it to collage…” Here I was expecting an entertaining metaphor along the lines of “a technique of composing a work of art by pasting on a single surface an assemblage of diverse elements or fragments in unlikely or unexpected juxtaposition”. but I was disappointed to see that it was just a typo..
forceOfHabit wrote, “I was disappointed to see that it was just a typo”
Probably not a typo, the “A” and the “E” keys may be close to each other but not next to each other lending to the justification of calling it a typo. The author is actually showing multiple signs of being a bit illiterate (thus my “ironic humor” comment above); misspellings, really poor grammar and very bad writing communication skills.
The author did get the general idea of their displeasure across with their ad hominems but as for presenting an intelligent argument that was a complete failure.
If they participate in violence then the University can revoke their charter. Maybe the University should look at the Editorial board for inciting violence against other students and stop funding that group. Oh right, that pesky 1st Amendment thing
This is pure unadulterated delusional gaslighting.
The person that wrote that is a liar.
@justice Holmes
If pro lifers (and others with overlapping beliefs) are so awful, wouldn’t you want to separate from them? No, you want to marginalize, doxx and destroy them.
I want a divorce and that’s coming.
antonio
But BLM and the Brave, Masked, Wonderful, Warriors of Antifa (TM) are not inherently violent!
We would already have the multicultural utopia (and defeated covid) if not for the ‘wreckers and saboteurs’.
antonio
So called “pro lifers” are anything but. They are anti women and are willing to strip women of their constitutional right to be secure in their person and to have an attack on their rights to be reviewed by the courts. They pass legislation that deputizes the mob and places a bounty on the head of every woman. Are they violent? Some are and have killed people…born people! They encourage violence without doubt.
Allocation of funds to this group is a decision for the university. The group has many other ways to get is nasty message out. It’s easy for those who don’t have to bear the brunt of the accusations and demonization to pew pew what this group does but I suggest that you walk a mild in a female student’s shoes. You might get a clue.
Holmes lays out the lefts position very well.
unable to enter the battle field of ideas, they seek to handicap or eliminate the other side of the debate.
Justice Holmes is an idiot and unfit to dispense any sort of justice. Ignorance is alive and well in the academy.
Justice Holmes,
You want to protect and support these abortion activists so they can continue to shirk their personal responsibilities and exterminate “unwanted” defenseless human beings at will, but yet you want to shut down those that choose to defend the life of a completely helpless human being by protesting, you know exercising their free speech? You’re welcome to your opinion “Justice” even when that opinion is immoral.
Pro-Choice/Pro-Abortion = Death
Pro-Life/Anti-Abortion = Life
What ever happened to inalienable human right to life?
Is the moniker “Justice Holmes” and intentional oxymoron?
You likely know, but Holmes is a longtime troll, and it has never been verified that they even so much as clerked for a judge or brought a judge a latte, let alone served as one.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Of all zygotes that form, over half die prior to implantation or in miscarriage, killed by this Creator. Why are you so certain that they have an inalienable right to life?
Anonymous wrote, “Why are you so certain that they have an inalienable right to life?”
Spoken like a true abortion activist internet troll who’s core character has been purged of self evident morality and replaced it with unethical rationalizations.
It’s self evident Anonymous; human beings have an inalienable right to life even if they’re an ignorant internet troll like you.
Hey Holmes, has any BLM or ANTIFA mobs resulted in deaths of innocents? How is it that only pro-life activists receive your opprobrium? Pro-life goons that attack people should be arrested and put in prison…just like BLM and ANTIFA goons. Of course leftists like Holmes will never attack a lefty VIOLENT mob.
Justice Holmes…You may be right on all counts, but that’s not the issue. Unless there’s a “purity test” for all college groups, even the ones you don’t like are eligible for funding. All students pay fees, and the funding for college groups comes out of student fees. I have seen protests at abortion clinics. Some have been violent, but many have been peaceful. Whatever violence happens at these clinics is a matter for the local police. You cannot deprive a student group of funds based on your interpretation of its mission or an anticipation of its activism. No matter how vile its views.
No, (in)justice Holmes, the group does not have many other ways because their constitutional right to free speech and free association are being infringed upon. Furthermore, I don’t recall the Roe court limiting the right to privacy it pronounced in its tortured opinion was solely for pregnant women. The “my body, my choice” thing seems to have gone out the window on January 20, 2021 for anything other than abortion. You vil have ziss injection!