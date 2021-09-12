“What Goes Around Comes Around”: Justice Breyer Again Warns Against Court Packing

Breyer was asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace in a Sunday interview about increasing the size of the Court and Breyer responded “One party could do it, I guess another party could do it. On the surface, it seems to me that you start changing these things around, and people will lose trust in the court.”
Breyer struck out at court packing in an interview on Friday with NPR, noting “What goes around comes around. And if the Democrats can do it, the Republicans can do it.”
The Court itself seemed to be sending a message with a serious of unanimous and heavy majorities in the last term that the claims of a rigidly divided Court are overblown. Most cases do not show such deep ideological divisions.
President Joe Biden has refused to state his position on court packing and has assembled a commission to make a recommendation on the subject.
Breyer previously warned against any move to expand the Supreme Court. He also rejected the characterization of the current Court as “conservative” or ideologically rigid. Breyer was swiftly denounced by figures like cable news host Mehdi Hasan who called him “naive” and called for his retirement. Demand Justice, a liberal group calling for court packing, had a billboard truck in Washington the next day in the streets of Washington warning “Breyer, retire. Don’t risk your legacy.” (Demand Justice once employed White House press secretary Jen Psaki as a communications consultant, and Psaki was on the advisory board of one of its voting projects.)
Breyer’s warning of a retaliatory move by Republicans to engage in the same court packing has already been addressed by leading academics. Harvard professor Michael Klarman and others have not been subtle about the need to pack the court to guarantee an immediate liberal majority. Klarman has said the court must be changed to enact the Democrats’ sweeping agenda — and Democrats shouldn’t worry about Republicans responding with their own court packing if they return to power. Indeed, he explained, the point of changing the system is to guarantee that Republicans “will never win another election.” Klarman conceded that “the Supreme Court could strike down everything I just described,” so the court must be packed in advance to allow the desired changes to occur.
In his interviews, Breyer has shown far greater courage and principles than Biden. As previously discussed, Biden has not been known as a politician who is motivated by such principles. Thomas Jefferson once advised his successors that “on matters of style, swim with the current, on matters of principle, stand like a rock.” Breyer continues to stand like a rock in the face of a campaign to force him off the Court and then pack the Court with an immediate liberal majority. He opposition is not due to any lack of liberal credentials. He is one of the most consistently liberal justices in the history of the Court but he remains a justice of the Court first.
21 thoughts on ““What Goes Around Comes Around”: Justice Breyer Again Warns Against Court Packing”
Once the Democrats get control of the military, they’ll pack the courts and much, much more. Without nukes, they can’t win a war they start, and they know it. There are many instances of Democrats trying to subvert the military in broad daylight, and the whole insurrection thing isn’t about January 6th. It’s about convincing the military to drone strike anybody who objects to the DNC’s one-party takeover of the federal government.
I just wonder if split-ticket voters understand what’s happening. What’s happening is that a shrill but growing minority is getting increasing control of the federal government, and these would-be dictators are very impatient.
If a Democratic Senate had done what Mitch McConnell did with the SCOTUS and the judicial branch over the years, Turley would be singing a different tune. As he did with the issue of impeachment.
FishWings, Garland certainly is stuck in your throat. Please note the following reminder of Biden’s position on adding a Supreme Court Justice in the last year of a President’s term. https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/sep/21/context-there-biden-rule-supreme-court-nominations/. I know, you find it a moral imperative to dance to whatever tune their playing.
There are many who comment here who obviously posses a high degree of education. They say let’s look at it from this or that point of view. However, we should just cut to the chase. Stalin said the Trotskyist party should be expunged from Russia forever even if we must scour the world to find our enemies and eliminate them through the insertion of an ice pick at the base of the skull. Now a Harvard professor wants to eliminate an opposing party from the face of America. History is such an inconvenience to those who desire to dictate.
Breyer is correct.
There is lots of reference to lefties and eighties. There are also centrists. And “above grounders” and ” below grounders”. Then religious fanatics.
hi
>> The Court itself seemed to be sending a message with a serious (sic) of unanimous and heavy majorities in the last term that the claims of a rigidly divided Court are overblown. Most cases do not show such deep ideological divisions. <<
If I am interpreting you correctly here, you seem to be suggesting that there have been more unanimous and heavy majority opinions in the most recent term than in prior terms. If that is true, then why aren't you alarmed that the Democrats threats to pack the court have already caused it to succumb to political pressure?
I still think the court packing idea you had awhile back was the best remedy for what faces us now, Turley. It was actually a bigger, more liberal, move than what Biden has talked of. Don’t be afraid of your past, Jon. Go with it even though you pitched it during a time of greater democratic representation than there is now.
eb
“To guarantee that Republicans will never win another election.” How naive. You’d think, by their hubris, that the Democrats had a whopping majority in both houses and a real leader in the WH. But Harvard prof Klarman, like too many liberal academics today, are spending too much time in the ivory tower and not enough time in the streets. Liberal elites are under the false assumption that they really do control the country, and the media and Biden administration are empowering them…for now. But political power is a fickle thing, and these myopic elites are in for a real shock in 2022.
Some of the PACs and attention grabbing politicians remind me of a toddler in the grocery store line throwing a screaming tantrum because mommy said no.
The 24/7 news machine needs controversy. They need “news.” If it weren’t for that, these drama seekers wouldn’t have a platform. Perhaps they could spend there time reading enriching books or helping their fellow man.
I generally disagree with his judicial opinions, but I respect his integrity and his view of the Court.
I generally disagree with his judicial positions, but I respect his integrity and his view of the Court
In the Leftist world-view, there is no yesterday, only the fierce urgency of now in the service of tomorrow — which they feel rightfully belongs to them.
~Michael Walsh
Lefties really don’t think past the next move.
They think, pack the courts and wallow in victory.
But life always has a counter move.
And revenge usually goes lower.
We will all lose.
Righties have no ideas, only selfish motives and love for authoritarian mental defectives like MAGA Lindell, Sidney, and that paragon of virtue aka Bill Barr.
The Democrats have been become illiberal and authoritarian as well. Currently, they frighten me more than Republicans. “We live in a time of monsters.”
Righties have no ideas,
Of course they have ideas, just not ideas you support, apparently. Here’s a few:
– rule of law, not lawfare
– energy independence
– secure elections
– education, not racist indoctrination
– keeping terrorists out of our country
– secure borders
– security of rights for all citizens
Tell us what ideas you support and I will give you my best explanation as to why Conservatives might not support them.
Maybe be more specific and tactical, Olly. Most of your points are rhetorically strategic but generalized. Energy independence being the most drawn out and specific.
Actually I believe in energy independence as well. But I’m guessing you’re talking oil and gas. I support a hasty conversion from combusting those fossil fuels over to more sustainable sources of power.
eb
You correctly point out EB that my list reads more like measurable strategic goals. That being said, before any effort is made to flesh out objectives to achieve the goals, we need consensus on the goals.
For instance, good point on energy independence. I am thinking of all sources that are currently available. I wouldn’t agree to abandon any source before a replacement is secured.
bill McWilliams, Those on the left loved Bill Barr when he wouldn’t stand with Trump on election interference. Now you say that he was an authoritarian. I understand. It’s indelibly stamped on your brain so you have to write it down.
Once again Monument is spot on. The Democrats play checkers while conservatives play chess. The problem is that the Democrats also play hardball while the Republicans play underhand softball. We may see the Dems add 4 (odd that they pick that number) seats to the Court while Biden is in the WH and then if the Republicans manage to take back control of the senate and WH we will see guys like Lindsay Graham saying
“we shouldn’t add seats, it is to outside the norm”.