Omar Accuses Judge of Being Part of Conspiracy to Block “Progress” in Effort to Eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department

Rep. IIhan Omar (D., Minn.) lashed out at Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson for blocking a ballot measure that would replace with Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety. Omar alleged that Anderson was part of a “network” working to frustrate “progress.” Underlying this dispute is an interesting question of the court’s role on the ballot question and, while she is wrong in her attack on the court, Omar may have a legitimate objection if the ballot question is blocked despite revisions.
I have previously noted how Democrats are now increasingly attacking judges in the same way that former president Donald Trump did during his term. I have criticized both sides for such attacks.
In a town hall meeting on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Omar said that powerful figures were conspiring to spend big money and use their influence to block such measures:
“The leaders who are opposed to progress in this city are not nameless or faceless. Using your network to obstruct the kind of progress so many people in this city want and were looking forward to is not something that should go unnoticed…This ballot measure should be on the ballot. As you can tell, I’m pretty upset about it..
“We have people pouring in so much money to make us enslaved to a charter that the majority of us [oppose]. This is the opposite of what democracy should produce. The people had a vision for what they wanted, and there’s a judge, there’s a mayor, there is a police chief, and their monied friends who are telling us we can’t have a city that is flexible to our needs and to our demands. How else are we supposed to make progress if we can’t do that?”
The comments were directed first and foremost against Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson on Tuesday who struck down Question 2 on the Minneapolis ballot for the Nov. 2 election after concluding that the wording was “unreasonable and misleading.”
The measure would replace the police department and allow the creation of a public safety alternative, “including licensed peace officers if necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of the department.”
Anderson has repeatedly rejected language for the ballot. She held that “the Court finds that the Current Ballot Language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly.”
Here is the latest version approved by the city council:
Department of Public Safety
Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?
Explanatory Note:
This amendment would create a Department of Public Safety combining public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach to be determined by the Mayor and Council. The department would be led by a Commissioner nominated by the Mayor and appointed by the Council. The Police Department, and its chief, would be removed from the City Charter. The Public Safety Department could include police officers, but the minimum funding requirement would be eliminated.
Even on the third attempt, it is still poorly crafted. However, I am not sure it is so confusing as to be blocked by the court. It clearly conveys that the replacement of the department and does acknowledge that the city may or may not include police officers. It also clearly states that it would reduce the power of the mayor.
While I do not agree with Omar’s attack on the court, she may have a point in objecting to the judicial block on the ballot question. This would seem an issue where the court should only act to block a political vote when the voters would be misled or misinformed. This is hardly the model of clarity but it does convey the essence of the proposal. There is a type of countermajoritarian danger in courts being too aggressive in blocking ballot questions.
The measure is an outgrowth of the local “defund the police” movement. Despite the criticism of the movement by many of us, the voters have a right to make such judgments on their own public safety and protection.
38 thoughts on “Omar Accuses Judge of Being Part of Conspiracy to Block “Progress” in Effort to Eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department”
Ilhan Omar is incapable of telling the truth. This amendment that she calls “progressive” is actually a devious way to get around the will of the people and slowly starve the Minneapolis police of funds until it self-destructs. That “if necessary” clause is very telling, because Omar and the city council (which will be in charge of the police if this passes) have made their position clear — the police are not necessary. The black community in north Minneapolis has made it clear that they do not want to either defund or abolish the police, so Omar is pushing for something they reject, and she’s doing it in the name of “racial justice.” The money for this campaign came from out-of-state sources and George Soros’ foundations, not from the people in Minneapolis. Perhaps this campaign is the test case for the globalists who want to federalize all state functions, from voting to police to healthcare. If this ballot issue passes, which I don’t think it will, then we can expect to see Democratic-run cities all over the country pushing the same. Eliminating the local police is a key part of the Democratic federalization agenda, which is also a very totalitarian agenda.
So what if the locals want to eliminate the City police. They still have the Sheriff, State and Federal law enforcement to investigate crimes and arrest criminals.
What I beleive the city will find out is that the Sheriff’s department is not aligned with the Mayors or city counsel political ambitions. In other words they will lose local control over crime and punishment.
So, hereby one may read, the full decision of the judge:
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21062457/21-11047-order-on-petition-to-correct-ballot.pdf
Just include in the referendum (if approved) the requirement for measurables that if met would return to the previous charter.
What is a “Comprehensive public health approach,” to public safety?i suppose I could google it and I have my suspicions, but this language is utterly incomprehensible. Is it referring to physical health, as in vaccines, or is it referring to mental health, as in straight jackets instead of bullets?
JJS in AZ: According to the city council, it refers to transferring money from the police to mental health and other programs that they claim — without showing any concrete evidence — prevents crime. It also refers to expanding social services, again based on the claim they prevent crime. The city council never did any impact studies, nor did it ever submit any research to back up their assumptions. This amendment is pure ideology, and not at all in line with what the people living in the most crime-ridden areas of the city have been asking for.
Hell of issue.
And first, one must understand, a judge has other perception or understanding of one text, let alone, legal text. That is why, it is very critical to read reasoning attentively. Now, and in accordance, we couldn’t understand at first place, what are the standards of review here. All we could understand, is that in the eyes of the judge, it is misleading and unreasonable. Yet:
There is difference for example, between details, let alone technical details which are misleading, and:
Such level of potential misconception, that would create, fundamental misleading or misunderstanding.
All this, because of lack of understanding of the reasoning, or lack of clear and transparent standards of review ( by judge in that case).
Not to forget finally, even if one law, provision, constitution are well phrased, there are always problems of interpretations. So, surly such amendment, that should be decided, understood and prevailed by laymen.
But, I shall look further for more clear reasoning given by the judge if there are some more.
Thanks
This stems from an earlier judicial finding that Minneapolis was violating the city charter that required a minimum $amount (%of tax revenue?) be spent on policing.
That threw legal sand in the gears of the “defund” crowd.
I don’t care. We went up there once or twice a year, but I have no intention going until they have several years under their belt of reasonable self governance. Social workers are low paid, and not very motivated. I find it impossible to believe social workers are going in to diffuse domestic abuse calls at 2:30 am, without armed backup. But the citizens are voting, let them vote. I assume the, de-fund, crowd thinks this process is like Chemo. You have to almost kill the city to save it. Good luck, Its your choice.
Not sure what the city planners are planning. Empty office space is going to turn these cities into ghost towns.
If she married her brother to obtain a green card how is she able to run for office? Better yet why hasn’t she been deported?
Better yet why hasn’t she been deported?
You think the problem is Omar?
Not all the refugees that re-elected her?
If you think “she married her brother to obtain a green card,” you’re a conspiracy theorist.
Only a leftist would complain about “big money” as their side garners ten times what their opponents manage to raise.
Hey EB or Natacha, please tell us about the last time a Republican outspent a Democrat.
I almost always agree with the good Professor, but the language of this ballot measure is a word salad with an ambiguity dressing. The language in the measure is pure leftists garbage that is usually only heard in the halls of our universities and private high schools. This measure signifies nothing, solves nothing, means nothing and can never be implemented. As the left said when the details of the Green New Deal first emerged, “it is just aspirational”, as was proven when the non-binding resolution on it was voted down by EVERYONE. Well “aspirational” has no place on a ballot.
The trump administration ballooned the deficit by 7 trillion dollars after Obama had shrunk it once he pulled the country out of the great recession. Please become educated before popping off and showing us your low information side, hullbobby.
eb
Please become educated before popping off and showing us your low information side, hullbobby.
Says the man wildly off topic.
Please repeat the question hullbobby sent my way.
eb
I read the amendments to the language, and still find it much too vague and ambiguous. In this case the Judge was correct and Prof. Turley, in my opinion is wrong.
Whenever anyone disagrees with the squad members, they are deemed to be conspirators. And, if one were to check where most of the big money donors are putting their money, it is on the agenda pushed by the squad.
The fact that she and her fellow squad members are in the U.S. Congress, is possibly the real conspiracy.
You think it’s a conspiracy that some congressional districts elect people you disapprove of?
Make Minneapolis Somalia?
“and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary”
I love that part.
You might get police, you might get finger cymbaled chanting monks.
Or, conversely, trump tried to run a coup and barely failed only due to an informal 25th amendment run by the military. So I guess there’s that.
eb
Anonymous,
“Trump tried to run a coup?” The FBI investigation said you are wrong. The “informal 25th amendment run by the military,” was the real attempted coup.
You are nonsensical and just as silly as Pelosi is.
Actually to save you from lying to yourself as much as you’re lying to us, what the FBI said was that there were only small connections between the mob of rioters on January 6th to Roger Stone and/or Alex Jones. They didn’t delve into the connections between individual militias, etc.
Of course, that’s looking at January 6th in isolation as if it was the only treasonous act of trump and his administration post election, when in reality the 6th was just one action to overthrow a dually elected incoming administration. There was the election tampering in the swing states. The open fraud perpetrated by trump’s lawyers, trump’s tampering with the defense department — all part of a coordinated effort by trump to overthrow election results. And herein lies the coup. And this is what Milley and the generals were in reaction against….
This in addition to all the personal graft trump ran in office should land him in prison. We’ll see if it happens. There is, quite rightly, hesitance to jail a former sitting president…, but trump has sailed past the conditions appropriate for that hesitance. He deserves a jail cell.
eb
eb — Wow, sounds like you’re sitting on a pile of incontrovertible evidence. Why not contact the DOJ and put the country out of its misery of having to listen to endless leftist conspiracy theories. Resolve it once and for all. BTW, did you leave out the Russia collusion charges — Oh, wait, that was a hoax also.
LMAO a the rubes who vote for hypocrites like Omar. Along with her fellow ‘Squad’ members she screams to remove police protection for the common folk while using campaign funds for private security; champions Socialism while funnelling donations thru her husband’s firm and into her own bank account; screams about BLM and Social Justice while her foreign policy rants mysteriously focus on non-contextual attacks on Israel & Western democracies but is strangely silent about the longer/larger Arab/Islamic slave trade which is still holding Black Africans in bondage in Mali, Mauritania, the Sudan and,in anger againt Gaddafi’s use of Chad soldiers for security, Libya over the past decade+.
EB is incapable of commenting on the issue at hand and therefore he does a Newsome and just talks about Trump.
What is an “informal 25th Amendment”?
eb — not according to the FBI. But if you have some secret source that proves otherwise, please share.
“not according to the FBI”
Please do share this statement from the FBI itself.
I think they’re trying to do too many things in one referendum and that IS confusing to the common voter. As we have seen time and time again in political narratives that have been rolled over into confusingly worded referendums, these kinds of things have legal loopholes that will not be noticed by the common voter and those loopholes can have unintended consequences; I’ve seen this loophole issue happen multiple times in the small town where I live and the loopholes I’ve seen ended up costing the local taxpayers millions of dollars that they did not vote to spend.
Politicians are trying to pull the political wool over the eyes of the voting public all the time with their rhetoric and narratives that hide the details and it needs to stop!
Minneapolis needs to simplify this and maybe even break it up into a few very simple multiple referendums so the common voter is completely clear as to what they’re voting for.
That said; the way the political left in general, and specifically irrational social justice warriors like Rep. IIhan Omar, have been out there constantly trying to control the narrative since 2008 with their unethical innuendo, propaganda and gaslighting, I have gotten to the point that I don’t trust any narrative that comes out of the political left and their lapdog media outlets. These people are lying to the public every day.
The political right has been learning the tactics of the political left over the last 10+ years and it seems to me that many Republicans are now rationalizing the usage of the lefts tactics with a tit-for-tat retaliation rationalization that I can’t condone.
I agree. I call out my friend on the right or any side, when they rationalize unethical tactics and word play by pointing to the other side. I want those I agree with to stand apart. I want us (whoever “us” is) to trust that a clear, accurate representation of the point or argument is enough.
Steve…I believe the vagueness is deliberate. The city council and Omar have always been vocally outspoken about abolishing the police, even though key communities in Minneapolis are opposed to it. The measure probably won’t pass even as written. This city council is a clumsy group of ideologues who only listen to their activist constituents. But if liberals in the city continue to vote for an extremist council and representative, sooner or later the police will either be abolished, or wither away due to resignations.
Vagueness is a foundational element of the measure. Specificity is the last thing the writers want….. the point is to eliminate the police department, not what it’s replaced with.
It is what it is. It’s not up to the judge to protect the electorate from being able to identify BS.
It should come as no surprise that this “defund” in the Twin Cities, like in all metro areas, is spearheaded by whites and blacks who don’t live in the inner city. Poor black people know, better than anyone, that they will be the victims of this cruel boondoggle.
We moved to the Twin Cities 5 years ago, just in time to watch it implode.
Let the people of Minneapolis decide.
Too often judges and bureaucrats will step in to “protect” us and in the process, frustrate initiatives.
Democracy is messy, if citizens vote for a bad initiative, well they got what they wanted – good and hard.
Someone in the beltway had to have written that amendment. I have to agree with the judge on this one- too vague