Free Speech Immunity: YouTube Bans Channels Airing Criticism of Vaccines

YouTube continued the expansion of corporate censorship on the Internet with the encouragement of leading Democratic leaders. The company has banned channels associated with anti-vaccine activists like Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Once again, rather than rebutting or refuting claims made by others, many sought to silence those with opposing views. YouTube will not allow people to hear views that do not comport with an approved range of opinions. The move magnifies concerns that we are seeing the emergence of a new type of state media as private companies conduct censorship operations barred by the Constitution for the government to conduct directly. This move comes days after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) asked Amazon to steer customers to “true” books on subjects like climate change to avoid their exposure to “disinformation.” It also follows YouTube censoring videos of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before Russia’s parliamentary elections. The move helped Putin and his authoritarian government crack down on pro-Democracy forces.
The Google-owned site is now openly engaged in viewpoint regulation to force users to view only those sources that are consistent with the corporate agenda. Facebook banned misinformation on all vaccines seven months ago and Twitter regularly bans those questioning vaccines.
These companies are being encouraged by many on the left to expand censorship.
Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right. So the dean of one of the premier journalism schools now supports censorship.
Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
In one critical hearing, tech CEOs appeared before the Senate to discuss censorship programs. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized for censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story, but then pledged to censor more people in defense of “electoral integrity.”
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, however, was not happy. He was upset not by the promised censorship but that it was not broad enough.
He noted that it was hard to define the problem of “misleading information,” but the companies had to impose a sweeping system to combat the “harm” of misinformation on climate change as well as other areas. “The pandemic and misinformation about COVID-19, manipulated media also cause harm,” Coons said. “But I’d urge you to reconsider that because helping to disseminate climate denialism, in my view, further facilitates and accelerates one of the greatest existential threats to our world.”
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal also warned that he and his colleagues would not tolerate any “backsliding or retrenching” by “failing to take action against dangerous disinformation.” He demanded “the same kind of robust content modification” from the companies – the new Orwellian term for censorship.
This is the face of censorship. As demanded, the companies are now sanitizing their sites to remove opposing views on these subjects. Rather than offer a free forum for the full debate on such issues, anti-free speech advocates have again prevailed in silencing those with opposing views.
Road to Perdition: “condemnation, damnation, doom, downfall, hell, ruin”.
Tyrants aplenty we have among us, trying as they might to change discourse and ban speech contrary to their Utopian view.
These Woke tyrants have a distorted cognate view of what Freedom means. The dictates of allowed behavior packed in the imagined Utopia, leads not to Shangri-La, but a totalitarian Dystopia.
These arrogant WOKE fools and their fragile feeling of despair must be shunned and shown as the terrorists they are.
Quoting Margaret Thatcher: “We must try to find ways to starve the terrorist and the hijacker of the oxygen of publicity on which they depend.”. Speech to American Bar Association in London, 15 July 1985
Terrorist: “Person who uses unlawful violence and INTIMIDATION, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.” From Bing
Imperial Executive testing the water…
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/nation-politics/with-debt-limit-options-narrowing-14th-amendment-chatter-returns/
You’re half correct and half wrong. If someone honestly presents alternatives to the vaccines in a scientific manner then it should be acceptable. But when outright lies and conspiracy theories are presented with no evidence and only biased political opinions then it certainly can be banned. YouTube has that right. The vaccines have gone through rigorous testing in three phases as a way to combat Covid. And they clearly are working as is evidenced by football stadiums full each weekend and no super-spreading events. But many other apparent remedies like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have not. They are for other ailments. Next is the absurdity of claiming the vaccines have chips in them. Ban those. What many of these videos present is nowhere near science.
We are in Phase 3 of the “rigorous” vaccine testing right now and YOU are the lab rat.
Montage,
You’re literally advocating for totalitarianism and totalitarianism is anti-individual rights. How about we infringe on your rights to free speech because our biased opinions make us think that what you write is misinformation.
Bias makes you stupid.
The vaccines are still experimental and it’s immoral to mandate people to participate in a human medical experiment without their consent.
Nuremberg Code vs Vaccine Mandates
“UCLA Lecturer Gordon Klein Suing UCLA Over Controversy Related to E-Mail Rejecting Student Request for Exam “Leniency” for “Black Students”..”
https://reason.com/volokh/
Turley writes: It also follows YouTube censoring videos of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before Russia’s parliamentary elections. The move helped Putin and his authoritarian government crack down on pro-Democracy forces.
At 64% approval Putin didn’t need YouTube, but that’s how the game works. Those in power cling to one another because if people understood how evil they really are there would be riots.
Science literally does not happen without debate and constant exchange of ideas and information. What they are calling “following the science” has about as much credibility and seriousness today as listening to the so-called “fact-checkers” who disappear entirely during Democrat administrations. It’s absurd. All of it.
Scientific debate primarily occurs in the Q&A after talks (at universities, at professional conferences, etc.), on professional listservs, and via peer-reviewed scientific publications. Youtube plays a negligible role in actual scientific debate.
“Youtube plays a negligible role in actual scientific debate.”
That’s true, however, the censorship at youtube is not happening in a vacuum- it’s part of the zeitgeist happening all round us. Doctors and scientists are afraid to speak against the party line else risk their job or funding for their research…scientific debate is being stymied everywhere.
“The move magnifies concerns that we are seeing the emergence of a new type of state media as private companies conduct censorship operations barred by the Constitution for the government to conduct directly.”
They aren’t state media, new or old. They are very clearly private media. They clearly have a 1st Amendment right to remove whatever content they want. If Congress attempted to pass a law constraining their ability to remove content, such a law would be unconstitutional. In his many columns about private censorship, Turley is silent about the companies’ 1st Amendment rights. Turley may wish that they chose not to act on their right to remove material, but it’s not his choice to make for them. Maybe he should start up a competing company that allows whatever content people wish to post.
The actual problem is simply that the companies are too large, so their decisions have an outsized effect.
Turley also never addresses his own choices to remove some comments and block some users here. He says that “YouTube will not allow people to hear views that do not comport with an approved range of opinions,” but he does the same thing, though in a more limited way.
Do you have evidence Professor Turley removes comments or block users on his blog?
Darren S, can you comment on if you have removed comments or blocked users?
I am only aware of removal of a comment recently.
I have a friend who runs a blog, and while she is very pro-1stA, she does not allow for extreme racist or anti-Semitic comments. Or comments directed at other posters wishing them great physical harm or death.

I would agree with the Professor or Darren for following those kind of standards.
I would agree with the Professor or Darren for following those kind of standards.
Turley notes in his Civility Rule that he sometimes deletes comments and bans users. If you haven't read it, click on the Civility Rule link at the top of the page. I've seen both occur.
The hilariously sad thing is these “Guardians Of Truth” arbiters at big tech tasked with overruling real experts and judging what is and is not “misinformation/disinformation” are mostly recent 20-something college grads with the life experiences of… 20-something college grads..
I call them ignorant punks tripping on their newly acquired power over others. “you are banned” and “you are banned” and I have the power to ban you. And like you said, these tech people are literally ignorant know-nothings wielding way too much power over others who actually have real-world ‘credentials.’
Like everything else about the left, it makes no sense. Which is why it needs to be forced on you.
It can’t happen here
The word “racist” has lost all meaning. The words “misinformation and disinformation” have too.
Add the words “science” and “public health expert”
Add “informed consent” to the list.
YouTube has the right to refuse to host content that violates their standards. And content that is lying about vaccines, and thus literally killing people violates their standards. If you don’t like it go to a different hosting site.
If you can’t see the implications of this action, then nobody can help you.
Youtube does not have the right to act as a surrogate for government censorship- this comes from the Supreme Court of the US.
The Supreme Court of the US is pretty much a panel of partisan political hacks. To say otherwise is a laughable lie.
Ivan wrote, “Youtube does not have the right to act as a surrogate for government censorship- this comes from the Supreme Court of the US.”
I think you’ve got the right general idea but I think you’re using the wrong word; I think that proxy is the correct word to use instead of surrogate.
Just waiting for some s@@tlib to bloviate on how this is a great idea and more censorship is needed to stop misinformation. Or even better, proffer that it really isn’t censorship at all, since you tube is a private company.
These same people will be advocating for European style hate speech laws in another 10 years. And they’ll do it with a straight face while claiming to support the 1st amendment.
“. . . proffer that it really isn’t censorship . . .”
Do tell, then: What is “censorship?”
Totalitarianism is here.
The question is; is it here to stay or will “We the People” revolt against it.
Strong Leaders Are Needed To Inspire Nationwide Grass Roots Movements To Support The Constitution & Confront Totalitarianism
Social Justice Warriors: The 21st Century Scourge
As predicted by Hayek, Schumpeter, Unabomber and Menkin (sp?) we would evolve into a nation run by low IQ, low moral, inferiority complex psychopaths and the last 20 years have proved that. I wonder what professor Turley really thinks. He seems to believe we are playing a game with honorable people. Rather than a planned destruction by the reprobates in charge. Is Turley too much of a lawyer that he is blinded to the obvious. It would be good to see him go off script and hear what he really thinks. The government collectively are lawless and Turley acts as if that is not the case.
Wake up wrote, “As predicted by Hayek, Schumpeter, Unabomber and Menkin (sp?) we would evolve into a nation run by low IQ, low moral, inferiority complex psychopaths and the last 20 years have proved that.”
Hoards of Anti-Social “Stupid” People Stomp Civility & Intelligence Into Submission!
You are so, so right. We are being muzzled and when complete there will be no hope, that is if there is still any around.