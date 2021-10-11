Learning To Fear Free Speech: How Politicians Are Moving To Protect Us From Our Unhealthy Reading Choices

Below is my column in the Hill on the increasing calls for censorship and speech regulation on the Internet. The most recent push on Capitol Hill surrounds the testimony of former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen who alleges that Facebook has been knowingly harming children through promotion and access to certain sites. For some, the testimony follows a type of Trojan Horse pattern where anti-free speech measures are packaged as public safety measures. Before embracing the proposals of these senators, the public needs to think long and hard over what is being lost in these “reforms.”
Here is the column:
“Caution: Free Speech May Be Hazardous to Your Health.” Such a rewording of the original 1965 warning on tobacco products could soon appear on social media platforms, if a Senate hearing this week is any indicator. Listening to former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, senators decried how Facebook is literally killing people by not censoring content, and Haugen proposed a regulatory board to protect the public.
But before we embrace a new “ministry of information” model to protect us from dangerous viewpoints, we may want to consider what we would lose in this Faustian free-speech bargain.
Warnings over the “addiction” and “unhealthy” content of the internet have been building into a movement for years. In July, President Biden slammed Big Tech companies for “killing people” by failing to engage in even greater censorship of free speech on issues related to the pandemic. On Tuesday, many senators were enthralled by Haugen’s testimony because they, too, have long called for greater regulation or censorship. It all began reasonably enough over concerns about violent speech, and then expanded to exploitative speech. However, it continued to expand even further as the regulation of speech became an insatiable appetite for silencing opposing views.
In recent hearings with social media giants, members like Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) were critical of limiting censorship to areas like election fraud and instead demanded censorship of disinformation on climate change and other subjects. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has repeatedly called for “robust content modification” to remove untrue or misleading information.
Haugen lashed out at what she said was the knowing harm committed against people, particularly children, by exposing them to disinformation or unhealthy views. Haugen wants the company to remove “toxic” content and change algorithms to make such sites less visible. She complained that sites with a high engagement rate are more likely to be favored in searches. However, the problem is that sites deemed false or harmful are too popular. Haugen said that artificially removing “likes” is not enough because the popularity or interest in some sites will still push them to the top of searches.
It was a familiar objection. Just the week before, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called for Amazon to steer readers to “true” books on climate change. Her objection was that the popularity of “misleading” books was pushing them to the top of searches, and she wants the algorithms changed to help readers pick what she considers to be healthier choices — meaning, more in line with her views.
Similarly, Haugen’s solution seems to be … well, her: “Right now, the only people in the world who are trained to analyze these experiments, to understand what is happening inside … there needs to be a regulatory home where someone like me could do a tour of duty after working at a place like [Facebook],and have a place to work on things like regulation.” Censorship programs always begin with politicians and bureaucrats who — in their own minds — have the benefit of knowing what is true and the ability to protect the rest of us from our harmful thoughts.
Ironically, I have long been a critic of social media companies for their rapid expansion of censorship, including the silencing of political critics, public health experts and pro-democracy movements at the behest of foreign governments like China and Russia. I am unabashedly an internet originalist who favors an open, free forum for people to exchange ideas and viewpoints — allowing free speech to be its own disinfectant of bad speech.
Facebook has been running a slick campaign to persuade people to embrace corporate censorship. Yet, now, even the Facebook censors are being denounced as too passive in the face of runaway free speech. The focus is on the algorithms used to remove content or, as with Haugen and Warren, used to flag or promote popular sites.
Haugen describes her approach as a “non-content-based solution” but it is clearly not that. She objects to algorithms like “downstream MSI” which tracks traffic and pushes postings based on past likes or comments. As explained by one site, it is “based on their ability to engage users, not necessarily its usefulness or truthfulness.” Of course, the objection to those “un-useful” sites is their content and claimed harm.
Like Warren, Haugen is calling for what I have criticized as “enlightened algorithms” to protect us from our own bad choices. Our digital sentinels are “non-content-based” but will magically remove bad content to prevent unhealthy choices.
There is no question that the internet is fueling an epidemic of eating disorders and other great social problems. The solution, however, is not to create regulatory boards or to reduce free speech. Europe has long deployed such oversight boards in removing what it considers harmful stereotypes from advertising and barring images of honey or chips — but the results have been underwhelming at best.
It is no accident that authoritarian countries have long wanted such regulation, since free speech is a threat to their power. Now, we also have U.S. academics writing that “China was right” all along about censorship, and public officials demanding more power to censor further. We have lost faith in free speech, and we are being told to put our faith into algorithmic guardians.
We can confront our problems more effectively by using good speech to overcome bad speech. When it comes to minors, we can use parents to protect their children by increasing parental controls over internet access; we can help parents with more or better programs and resources for mental illnesses. Of course, it is hard to advocate for restraint when the image of an anorexic child is juxtaposed against the abstract concept of free speech. However, that is the siren’s call of censorship: Protecting that child by reducing her free-speech rights is no solution for her — but it is a solution for many who want more control over opposing views.
Free speech is not some six-post-a-day addiction that should be cured with algorithmic patches. There is no such thing as a content-neutral algorithm that removes only harmful disinformation — because behind each of those enlightened algorithms are people who are throttling speech according to what they deem to be harmful thoughts or viewpoints.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
36 thoughts on “Learning To Fear Free Speech: How Politicians Are Moving To Protect Us From Our Unhealthy Reading Choices”
There is a totalitarian movement from the Left, a symptom of which is the targeting of free speech, but only of those with which they disagree.
If you disagree with the Left, activists will go after you. Democrat Senator Sinema has unfortunately discovered this. Since she won’t toe the party line, activists follow her into bathrooms, onto airplanes, down hallways, down the street. It’s pure intimidation. They don’t want to discuss anything, they want to frighten her into submission, which is especially concerning given that the victim is a woman.
There is also a well documented history of harassment, intimidation, and threats against black conservatives. Even racist slurs have been normalized as long as its against black conservatives.
Do what they want or they will threaten, harass, and try to scare you.
Bake that cake that states that womanhood is nothing but a state of mind, or you’ll be sued repeatedly. I wonder how many businesses just went under because the owners didn’t have the financial resources or pro bono help to fight the totalitarian Left.
I will never understand why anyone would want anything to do with such a movement. These methods have been used in every Socialist and Communist regime, and should turn the stomaches of anyone with a conscience.
Karen S.
Read a report from the Boston Globe that members of the Green New Deal Network plan on to continue to harass Senator Sinema as she participates in the Boston Marathon.
If I could run the marathon (best I did was a half marathon), I would offer to act as escort.
Senator Sinema should re enroll as a republican. That should really enrage those wack jobs.
Karen says:
“Do what they want or they will threaten, harass, and try to scare you.”
Not unlike those irate parents threatening, harassing and scaring school board members all across this nation warranting the DOJ preparing to protect them from the kind of violence we saw on 1/6.
I agree with Karen.
Censorship Is Nothing New
From the early 1930’s to the late 1960’s, all major movies released in the U.S. were subject to the Hayes Code, a set of rigid guidelines to limit violence and sex. Because of the Hayes Code, blood was rarely seen on film. Couples kissing had to keep both feet on the floor. These standards now seem quaint, but they didn’t harm movies. Hundreds of fine pictures were made despite the Hayes Code.
During the Big 3 network television era, the 1950’s through the 80’s, prime time television shows were subject to self-censorship by network divisions known as ‘Standards And Practices’. Controversial shows like “All In The Family” were often in conflict with Standards And Practices. Yet dozens of fine TV shows were produced during the Big 3 Network era.
But now comes Johnathan Turley to tell us social media cannot possibly impose any form of standards and practices without endangering ‘free speech’. As though the public has no choice but to accept misinformation as the price we pay for ‘free speech’. This idea stems from the misguided notion that truth is always subject to ‘alternative facts’. ..It is not..!!
Anonymous says:
“But now comes Johnathan Turley to tell us social media cannot possibly impose any form of standards and practices without endangering ‘free speech’. As though the public has no choice but to accept misinformation as the price we pay for ‘free speech’.”
Notice how Turley NEVER mentions what SHOULD be censored. You have to think that he believes that some speech should be. BUT if he said such and such category of speech should be censored, THEN he would be forced to distinguish it from speech which should not be. He would have to try to justify the censoring of some speech despite his purist free speech ideology. Worse, he would have to defend his banning of certain speech from arguments of the slippery slope- that his banned speech merely differs in degree with good speech so where can one draw a clear bright line? And if you can’t, then no line should be drawn lest it bans any good speech.
But Turley naturally evades all the tough questions in a public forum which he could not avoid discussing in his law school classroom.
He is not acting as a teacher; he is acting as a polemicist.
“Caution: Free Speech May Be Hazardous to Your Health.”
Fortuitous development at Princeton vis a vis MIT cancelling free speech
Cancel culture backfires as thousands register for remote lecture by geophysicist at Princeton after MIT axed it because he said academic evaluations should be based on merit not racial ‘equity’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10079719/Thousands-register-remote-lecture-Princeton-MIT-axed-outraging-Twitter-mob.html
Thousands of people have registered for a remote lecture by a geophysicist at Princeton University after the MIT canceled it …..Princeton University decided to host Abbot’s lecture via Zoom on October 21 – the day it was scheduled to be given at the MIT.
talk about “up yours, MIT”. Touché for Princeton
Wouldn’t it be grand if universities started challenging each other publicly, It would give Americans an opportunity to see how a truly liberal education works. Would be nice!
Princeton professor Robert P. George, who has publicly backed Abbot since his lecture was ‘shockingly and shamefully canceled’, said the university has since had to expand the Zoom quota for the lecture as thousands of people have registered. Professor George said: ‘I’m delighted to report that we’ve expanded the Zoom quota for Dr Dorian Abbot’s Princeton lecture – the one shockingly and shamefully canceled by MIT – and literally thousands of people have registered.’
Schaden = harm; Freude = joy
The public will only truly support free speech when the choice is made in the simplest terms. What Facebook does with its algorithms is ugly and harmful. True enough. But the choice we are given, in simplest terms, is who gets the power to regulate it. The fact is, Facebook will continue to misuse the data derived from its algorithms as long as its business model allows them to. But I, for one, would rather rely on cultural and commercial safeguards than to give the Government the power to regulate Facebook. The choice is simple: the only way Government can regulate Facebook is to have access to the same data that Facebook derives from its algorithms. It can’t be done any other way. That means the public will have to allow the Government to know as much about our lives that Facebook knows. If that’s the ONLY choice, who do you trust LESS with that power?
The government already has the power to regulate Facebook. It’s not a matter of anyone giving it that power.
You’re mistaken that “the only way Government can regulate Facebook is to have access to the same data that Facebook derives from its algorithms.”
H.R. 490 is a Trojan Horse bill “packaged as public safety measures”
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/hr4980/summary
“Supporters argue the legislation is a public safety measure just like existing TSA security measures that passengers must comply with before boarding a plane.
“The Transportation Security Administration prevents people from entering airplanes and airports with weapons. There’s a sense in which the Delta variant is a weapon. It’s a biological weapon,” Rep. Torres said in an interview with PIX 11, New York City’s CW affiliate. “I would argue that there’s no greater threat to the homeland security of the United States than the delta variant.””
It is a biological weapon, being used against us.
H.R. 4980 is a Trojan Horse bill “packaged as public safety measures”.
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/hr4980/summary
“Supporters argue the legislation is a public safety measure just like existing TSA security measures that passengers must comply with before boarding a plane.
“The Transportation Security Administration prevents people from entering airplanes and airports with weapons. There’s a sense in which the Delta variant is a weapon. It’s a biological weapon,” Rep. Torres said in an interview with PIX 11, New York City’s CW affiliate. “I would argue that there’s no greater threat to the homeland security of the United States than the delta variant.””
It is a biological weapon being used against us.
Oops. Sorry for the double-post. There was a weird delay in my post appearing. I thought WordPress had eaten my comment.
Am I the only one struck by the irony of Richard Blumenthal talking about truthfulness and misinformation?
This is the man who falsely claimed to have served in Vietnam.
If his “logic” is to be taken to its ultimate conclusion it would necessitate the creation of a Ministry of Truth. Or at least a cabinet level Secretary of Truth.
Kind of unusual that a committee was put together so quickly to hear Ms Haugen’s testimony? I believe she indicated she didn’t want FB to be broken up just wanted censorship? I would have liked someone ask her how she feels about a former President being permanently banned from FB and not terrorist organizations. I’m not sure I trust Ms Haugen’s motives and would like very much to know more about Ms Haugen background and who her legal reps are?
“Kind of unusual that a committee was put together so quickly to hear Ms Haugen’s testimony?”
The Senate Commerce Committee has existed for many years. Odd that you believe it was just put together. You can listen to her full testimony on C-Span.
Sprec frei or forever hold your piece!
When you hold your piece, aim it in the right direction.
Or left direction.
Just don’t pee on me.
Perhaps a beginning would be a large banner stating that what follows is only an OPINION and not a verifiable fact ? What if even these replies were to be labeled as strictly a poster’s opinion . . we already accept Mr Turley’s columns as HIS opinion . . .
As I have often said, ” Everybody is entitled to an opinion. You are entitled to MINE ”
Somehow we need to get back to critical thinking, that which apparently has been bred out of our society by public
schools ?
So Turley loves free speech, but says nothing on the attack of voting rights in most if not all red states, or says nothing when most of his readers say “Lock them up” or call news the “enemies of the people”. On this site alone, anyone who dares to have different views than the mostly authoritarian and pro-fascism Trump cult gets personal attacks and ridicule. Yelling fire in a crowded theater from the Trump cult is not a free speech issue, when it is proven there is no fire. It is a lie and should be treated as such.
That post is so illogical it should be censored. See how that works?
What attack on voting rights? Can you name anyone denied their right to vote by these supposedly repressive laws?
That was rhetorical, of course you can’t.
Yes. Steven Deane is an example of someone denied his right to vote by a repressive law. Judy Bolden is another. Marq Mitchell is another.
From the Brennan Center:
“In 2018, nearly 65 percent of Florida voters approved Amendment 4, which automatically restored voting rights to as many as 1.4 million Floridians, except those convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense, who had completed the terms of their sentence, including parole or probation. On June 28, 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 7066, prohibiting returning citizens from voting unless they pay off all legal financial obligations (LFOs) imposed by a court pursuant to a felony conviction, including LFOs converted to civil obligations, even if they cannot afford to pay.” The LFOs include things like court fees, fines, and interest. Florida was unable to even tell these people how much money they owed, and many were afraid to vote in case they hadn’t paid their debt in full, because that would be a felony and they could end up back in prison.
NYT: “For the lucky ones who can determine what they actually owe, the state layers one obstacle on top of another. It continues to add new fees for court appearances. It sells off the debt to private collection agencies, which tack on interest of up to 40 percent. Most crippling of all, it suspends the drivers’ licenses of people who miss a payment. In a state where about 90 percent of people use a car to get to work, a suspended license makes it essentially impossible for people to earn the money they need to pay their fines and fees.”
“Steven Deane registered to vote but won’t cast a ballot in the presidential election because of outstanding court fees for a felony conviction.” — ProPublica
“Twenty years ago, Judy Bolden served 18 months in a Florida prison. She has been free ever since, but she is still barred from voting by the state until she pays all court fines and fees associated with her conviction.” — NYT
“That group includes Marq Mitchell, 30, who owed, as best as he can tell, $7,331.89 stemming from convictions back to when he was 16 years old. He wasn’t aware of the debt until he tried to register to vote and received a notice from the county’s clerk of court. ‘I have no idea what I have to pay,’ he said. ‘I just know every time I reach out, it’s a different number, and it’s increasing.’ Right now, Mr. Mitchell isn’t paying anything toward his debt. He asked the court to convert it to community service, which would translate to roughly 700 hours of work. ‘That would be a lot more realistic than expecting me to shovel out $7,000 while still being able to survive and eat,’ he said.” — NYT
Florida is not the only state where citizens are prevented from voting. For example, Gov. Kemp in GA won the election in part by removing eligible voters from the voting rolls when he was Secretary of State.
One question that anyone looking at this issue critically would be: why doesn’t JT say anything about the claim that voting rights are under attack in red states? Is it because our host doesn’t care about this issue? If the claim were credible, I doubt he would remain silent. There is another possibility however. The claim is not credible. If you don’t want to be ridiculed or attacked, then for once provide evidence of your claim that voting rights are under attack in “all red states.” I have no problem engaging on facts and evidence, but if all you are able to present are your “feelings” about a particular issue, then you should not be surprised if others present their “feelings” right back at you. So the best defense against what you consider unwarranted attacks is to provide the facts and evidence to support your allegations. That’s how free speech works.
So go on, persuade us.
A little bit if deflection?
If the society does not believe in free speech and the culture is inimical to it, no appeal to fundamental laws or legal remedies will be of much use. If the McCarthy era taught nothing us else, it should have taught us that.
Nor does a liberal constitution guarantee a free society. The EU should have taught us that.
Lawmakers, from Hammurabi through Madison and Mao, have reflected their socieites; they did not spring full-blown from the forehead of Rousseau’s legislator or appear magically to salvage a benighted polity. They were the products of their societies and cultures, as were the laws they promulgated. Beccaria taught us that.
There is no easy fix — not an algorithm (the tech lord’s solution), not a piece of legislation (the politician’s solution), not a judgment by the Supreme Court (the lawyer’s solution). If the society abandons free speech and the culture does not sustain it, there is little hope that the law will do so, no matter how fundamental it might be. If history teaches nothing else, it teaches that.
So Turley is correct to argue that free speech is a question of more speech, because the issue cannot be narrowly construed as a legal one; it is so much broader than that.
Algorithms are used by companies like Facebook to feed content to users.
The issue is which algorithms will be used.
Turley doesn’t actually engage with this issue.
“Turley doesn’t actually engage with this issue.”
Humans create algorithms. They are encouraged to push an ideology and cancel non-conformists to leftist ideas. What do you wish Turley to do? Turley engages with censorship, the result of the algorithm.
The algorithms have been used for many years, and if you believe “They are encouraged to push an ideology and cancel non-conformists to leftist ideas,” you are in denial of what the current algorithms actually push.
“What do you wish Turley to do?”
I want him to engage in his writing with facts — for example, that algorithms are already being used by Facebook to push content, that Facebook is not going to stop using them to push content, that people are making choices about which algorithms to use — and voice his opinion about whether there exist any algorithms that Turley believes would be better than the algorithms currently in use.
Here’s a challenge. If you agree with the following quote from JT, copy/paste this statement in a new post. For those that follow this blog and refrain from commenting, at least click “Like” to someone that does post this.
I am unabashedly an internet originalist who favors an open, free forum for people to exchange ideas and viewpoints — allowing free speech to be its own disinfectant of bad speech.
Absolutely!
What algorithm supports Turley’s view? He doesn’t say.
You are lost and don’t know what you are talking about. Turley doesn’t want an algorithm to express anyone’s view. He wants free speech. You want fascistic authoritarian thinking as long as the thinking process agrees with yours. You are against free speech.
“Turley doesn’t want an algorithm to express anyone’s view.”
By their very nature, these algorithms push some content. It is impossible for anyone to design a content-pushing algorithm that doesn’t express a view.
Algorithms are already being used.
Algorithms have been used for years.
Facebook is not going to stop using them.
The only choice Facebook will make is whether to continue using the ones they’re already using or change to different ones.
Turley ignores this issue in his discussion.
As for your claims about what I want, you are a liar. You are so filled with hate that you imagine things about me in order to feel justified in your hate. I continue to feel sorry for you.
What you call lying is itself a lie or a prevarication. Everyone knows that Anonymous the Stupid is a liar who is continuously deceptive. He is non-credible.
How convenient that Haugen pops up just when the Democrats want to censor social media in time for the 2022 campaign.
Since people are quoting others left me add two more
—
Censorship, like charity, should begin at home, but, unlike charity, it should end there.
Clair B. Luce
—–
Assassination is the extreme form of censorship.
George Bernard Shaw
“The powers delegated, by the proposed constitution, to the federal government, are few and defined.” James Madison.
“Power corrupts, absolute power, corrupts absolutely! “
“To learn who rules over you, figure out who you are not allowed to criticize. “ Voltaire.
Whose foot is to be the measure to which ours are all to be cut or stretched? (Thomas Jefferson)