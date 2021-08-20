The New Censors: Polls Shows Almost Half of Americans Favor the Government Censoring “Misinformation”

We recently discussed the rise of a generation of censors as young people embrace the role of government and corporate censorship. The erosion of free speech rights is manifest in a chilling poll from the Pew Research Center that shows a huge jump in favor of censorship among citizens with almost half now supporting the government barring “misinformation.” The shift is almost entirely among Democrats who (like Democratic leaders) now overwhelming favor fewer free speech protections and more government control over speech.
The poll shows 48 percent of survey respondents supporting government censorship of misinformation as compared to 39 percent in 2018.
Republicans have become more protective of free speech but the shift among Democratic voters is startling. In 2018, just 40 percent of Democrats supported censorship by the government and Big Tech. It is now 65 percent.
The poll reflects the move among Democratic politicians for years in calling for censorship. We previously discussed the unrelenting drumbeat of censorship on the Internet from Democratic leaders, including President-elect Joe Biden.
As previously discussed the hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who followed up his apology for censoring the Hunter Biden story but pledging more censorship. One of the most chilling moments came from Delaware Senator Chris Coons who demonstrated the very essence of the “slippery slope” danger.
Dorsey: Well, misleading information, as you are aware, is a large problem. It’s hard to define it completely and cohesively. We wanted to scope our approach to start to focus on the highest severity of harm. We focused on three areas, manipulated media, which you mentioned, civic integrity around the election, specifically in public health, specifically around COVID. We wanted to make sure that our resources that we have the greatest impact on where we believe the greatest severity of harm is going to be. Our policies are living documents. They will evolve. We will add to them, but we thought it important that we focus our energies and prioritize the work as much as we could.
Coons: Well, Mr. Dorsey, I’ll close with this. I cannot think of a greater harm than climate change, which is transforming literally our planet and causing harm to our entire world. I think we’re experiencing significant harm as we speak. I recognize the pandemic and misinformation about COVID-19, manipulated media also cause harm, but I’d urge you to reconsider that because helping to disseminate climate denialism, in my view, further facilitates and accelerates one of the greatest existential threats to our world. So thank you to both of our witnesses.
Notably, Dorsey starts with the same argument made by free speech advocates: “Well, misleading information, as you are aware, is a large problem. It’s hard to define it completely and cohesively.” However, instead of then raising concerns over censoring views and comments on the basis for such an amorphous category, Coons pressed for an expansion of the categories of censored material to prevent people from sharing any views that he considers “climate denialism”
There is, of course, a wide array of views that different people or different groups would declare “harmful.” Indeed, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal seemed to take the opposite meaning from Twitter admitting that it was wrong to censor the Biden story. Blumenthal said that he was “concerned that both of your companies are, in fact, backsliding or retrenching, that you are failing to take action against dangerous disinformation.” Accordingly, he demanded an answer to this question:
“Will you commit to the same kind of robust content modification playbook in this coming election, including fact checking, labeling, reducing the spread of misinformation, and other steps, even for politicians in the runoff elections ahead?”
“Robust content modification” has a certain Orwellian feel to it. It is not content modification. It is censorship.
This call has now been picked up by academics and members of the media.Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right. So the dean of one of the premier journalism schools now supports censorship.
Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
34 thoughts on “The New Censors: Polls Shows Almost Half of Americans Favor the Government Censoring “Misinformation””
Covid 19 is sullying the integrity of the population. Those concerned with their safety are both vaccinated and non-vaccinated, but yet polar opposites, one is worrying that the unvaccinated are spreading the virus and causing a delay to returning to normal again, and one concerned that the vaccine will jeopardize their health worse than what a Covid infection would. Of these two options who is more right than the other, and by what authority if any. The Constitution makes no mention of any authorities’ right to suspend individuals’ rights in determining what they allow into their bodies. Abortion is similar, you do or you don’t want something in your body, even though you know not if your action will be detrimental or advantageous to society. Both sides of the vaccine debate cannot project what the future will be, are there unknowns, can we quantify the human costs, are the known’s provable or some manipulated fact(s)? The draconian rules/orders/laws currently postured against the unvaccinated must stop we are not yet a totalitarian state. Part of living in a free society is that, EVERYONE has the same freedoms.
Ah yes , another structured poll in support of the deep state and the lefts authoritarian beer hall putsch !. A sleepy senile corrupt president whom likely can not even fathom wiping his own bottom – he said as much on a hot mic. The normalcy of American values has been eroded by his handlers in their quest to turn America into a dystopian socialist polizei state. When goobermint can mandate such things as a poison blue jab…you know for the children , whom by the way if they take the blue jab it tends to end badly for them. And on top of that they are the least likely to suffer from the scamdemic. The current white house is in disarray , always was from the get go as the handlers are many , and their power grabs ginormous and conflicting. America is a stricken ship ricocheting from iceberg to iceberg by the clowns at the helm….and it appears for all intents this is quite on purpose. The pathetic orange man bad crowd gloat in the swath of destruction done by baizou biden and kamelho harris……. or actually by the leftist puppet masters behind them. Grand theater of distraction as they intentionally blow azzcrackastan and do a bum rush to afflict americans with more scamdemic lockdown constitutional abridgements.
The demokratzis amongst us are in glee at this destruction and abridgement of freedoms and common sense. It’s the selfish lust for power and free benefits from the state that propel them in their sinking of this ship. Welkommen komeraden , welkommen…Your papers please…..