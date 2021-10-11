Judge Orders Philadelphia to Remove Plywood Box Covering Columbus Statute

Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick issued an order on Friday that Mayor Jim Kenney and the city of Philadelphia must remove the plywood box covering a statue of Christopher Columbus. The 144-year-old statue was covered up due to protests that the explorer represents racial injustice and abuse. Other Columbus statues have been destroyed, including one in Baltimore. When asked about that destruction, Speaker Nancy Pelosi shrugged and said “people will do what they do.” For his part, Kenney has announced that his administration will appeal the ruling in an effort to keep Columbus covered from public view.
Kenney’s spokesperson declared that keeping the statue from being seen is “in the best interest and public safety of all Philadelphians.”
Patrick previously ruled that the statue could remain in the plaza and called the effort to remove it “baffling.” She also found that the city had failed to provide evidence that the statue’s removal was necessary to protect the public, calling the confrontations “isolated civil unrest.”
What is worrisome is whether protesters will now view the court’s opinion as an enticement to show that the protests were not “isolated” and renew efforts to destroy the artwork. Previously, an Antifa leader located at George Washington University declared “we are winning” after efforts to topple historical monuments in Washington. He might be right. Indeed, academics have joined the calls for removing a wide array of statues to historical figures and some have even joined in efforts to destroy or deface them.
Many agree with the criticism of Columbus as a historical figure, criticisms raised particularly by the Native American community that he is a genocidal figure. Columbus and other statues have been removed in cities like Chicago.
I have long opposed the sweeping efforts to dismantle or destroy historical monuments and statues. (Here and here and here and here and here and here and here) While I recognize that there are some statues that should be removed, my primary objection is to the lack of a public debate over how we should address these calls. Instead, mobs have been destroying or defacing statues. In Washington, police made the “tactical decision” to stand by and watch a mob destroy a statue.
As I have previously written, there are statues that should be removed but it is important that such decisions are made collectively and with circumspection:
Two decades ago, I wrote a column calling for the Georgia legislature to take down its statue of Tom Watson, a white supremacist publisher and politician who fueled racist and antisemitic movements. Watson was best known for his hateful writings, including his opposition to save Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager accused of raping and murdering a girl. Frank was taken from a jail and lynched by a mob enraged by such writings, including the declaration of Watson that “Frank belongs to the Jewish aristocracy, and it was determined by the rich Jews that no aristocrat of their race should die for the death of a working class Gentile.”
Yet today there is no room or time for such reasoned discourse, just destruction that often transcends any rationalization of history.
The court’s rulings puts it at odds with the city licensing board that upheld a July 2020 decision by the city historical commission to remove the statue. Such decisions are usually given great deference and the appellate court may consider this within the authority of the commission even if it disagrees with the basis for the action. However, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, a nonprofit that manages the park, and America 500 Anniversary Corporation, have an agreement with the city that they insist was violated by Kenney’s actions.
So the fight will now move to the appellate courts.
It is clear those cancelling Columbus are bigots with a grudge against Italians. The Celebration has always been an Italian cultural touchstone. Driven a popularized by the Italian community
The left, always marching toward selective diversity. Some diverse people don’t count
The NFL’s newest team. The Washington Indegenous Persons.
You don’t know much about Columbus, do you? He didn’t go sailing west to “explore new worlds” or expand human knowledge of the natural world, but to look for gold and people who could be exploited. He didn’t “discover” a “New World” at all–there were Native American people who had been living and thriving here with their own tribes, languages, form of government, religion, and hunting and agricultural practices that made them self-sufficient. The “world” Columbus “discovered” was already here, populated with indigenous people who were living successfully as hunters and farmers, and just because Europeans didn’t know they were here and vice-versa, doesn’t necessarily make Columbus a hero. He viewed the Native Americans as inferior, and that IS racist. Italians have elevated him to the status of an idol, but indigenous Americans don’t share that sentiment. And, this is not due to the evil “Left” that your alt-right media sources blame for everything. Just like African Americans don’t find former slave owners and Civil War Confederate officers worthy of public statutes, neither do indigenous Americans when it comes to Columbus. and, THAT’s not anti-Italian bias, either. It is sensitivity to the fact that people’s beliefs and sentiments evolve over time. It’s not that indigenous Americans despise Columbus–it’s that they think his place in history is over-rated and that his profit motivation should receive more attention. Put his statute in a museum, like they’ve done with Confederate soldiers.
estovir:
“The most agonising Comanche tortures included burying captives up to the chin and cutting off their eyelids so their eyes were seared by the burning sun before they starved to death. Contemporary accounts also describe them staking out male captives spread-eagled and naked over a red-ant bed.”
“Drawing and quartering” by devout Christians included several steps. First the victim was drawn, that is, tied to a horse and dragged to the gallows. The punishment included hanging (usually not to the death), usually live disemboweling, burning of the entrails, beheading, and quartering. This last step was sometimes accomplished by tying each of the four limbs to a different horse and spurring them in different directions.
Of course, these were civilized Christians unlike your godless savages.
Liberal lightweights like JefffSilberman and Anonymous love to quickly go to the old Hitler analogy by saying “should Germany have a statue of Hitler”. Of course this straw man argument is as juvenile as good old JeffSilberman. Hey Jeffrey, ok, we agree on no statue for Hitler, now how about when you pals tear down statues of Lincoln and other Americans that were heroes up until 20 minutes ago? Now how would your little pals on the left act if someone tore down a statue of that truly great American George Floyd? How aboutthe couple that got AREESTED for painting over the BLM sign previously painted on the street?
The left can not win an argument and that is why they are fascistic in nature.
I can’t speak for Jeff, but personally, I don’t think any statues should be “torn down” by a mob, regardless of whether the statue is of Robert E. Lee or of George Floyd. I think people who deface public property should be prosecuted, again regardless of what that property is, including statues of both Robert E. Lee and George Floyd. I also think that some statues should be removed from the public square and moved to places like history museums. I also advocate that all of these issues be publicly debated.
I am on the political left, and I am not a fascist. I find your name-calling and resort to caricatures juvenile.
Hullbobby loses the argument:
“Hey Jeffrey, ok, we agree on no statue for Hitler”
If you concede that Hitler statues should be removed, you have lost the argument as a matter of principle. Because now we can remove statues of Stalin, Mussolini, Lenin, Mao, Castro etc. The list never ends.
As a culture, the Indians were prehistoric hunters and gatherers — a Stone Age people. That is the type of inhuman culture that some admire?!
Actually, “admire” is a misstatement. Nihilists do not admire anything. They use the Indians to camouflage an ugly emotion: The desire to destroy any achievement, any greatness, any grandeur. (And that, today, includes America and Western civilization.)
The indigenous peoples of the Americas were not “prehistoric” in 1492. They also weren’t Stone Age people in 1492, not only because the Stone Age had ended thousands of years earlier, but because the indigenous peoples of the pre-Columbian Americas engaged in metallurgy. Nor were they all hunter gatherers; agriculture had already existed in the Americas for over 1000 years.
You should learn more history.
Do these activists wish the Aztecs had continued to sacrifice men, women, and children, ripping their beating hearts out, grinding their bones into dust to make mortar, and building towers of human skulls?
The Aztecs were conquerors, slavers, and bloodthirsty. Europeans were the stronger tribe that stopped them.
If America had been magically shrouded from discovery by Europeans, it still would not have the wheel. Everyone would be on foot. No modern medicine, electricity, running water. People would still starve to death with regularity. A simple infection would be deadly. Tetanus would still be common. Tribes would still be fighting over land, and who knows how many more times the Black Hills would have changed hands. There would be no Appaloosa of the Nez Perce. No plains horse culture. Who knows what the Iroquois would have done. Tribes would still practice slavery, including the sex slavery of women. Tribes wiped out other tribes at times, taking any survivors as slaves and prohibiting them from ever speaking their language ever again. Some tribes regularly killed the children of enemy tribes. There was no chivalric tradition towards women, and in many of the culture, children had no protections. See Aztec, child sacrifice. There was no concept of land ownerships, deeds, or title. A strong tribe kept territory until and unless they lost it to a stronger tribe. Farming was only practiced by a few tribes, and ranching was unknown. Most were hunter/gatherers which made them especially vulnerable to droughts, natural disasters, or when the herds just moved on. People burned trees for warmth and cooking. There was no clean energy and never would be. No technology.
There would have been no US to turn the tide of WWII. The Jews would probably all be dead, and Nazis would rule Europe. Japanese atrocities during the war were infamous. Japan would have ruled Asia, and it wouldn’t be the same culture as today.
There would have been no prosperous US to donate billions of dollars to countries struggling with famine, drought, and war. Socialism and communism wouldn’t have had the US working against it.
There would be no South Korea. North Korea would have engulfed the South, and never needed the Chinese to do it. South Koreans would be starving and abused today.
The world would be a darker place today if the US had never existed. And eventually, that world would have found the Americas, still populated by Stone Age cultures. Except this time, perhaps it would have been a Nazi Europe that would have discovered it.
Every single human being on Earth came from ancestry that committed, AND suffered, atrocities throughout human history. Social mores and values evolved, taking great leaps forward with Judeo/Christian principles.
Don’t anachronistically judge the people of the past. Don’t selectively judge those of European descent while ignoring the fact that every other culture also existed in a past with totally different values and standards of today. What would be considered normal for an Apache in 1800 is a lot different than what is normal for an Apache today.
I’m lucky to be alive today, and blessed to live in the US. While the tragedies and injustice that my ancestors suffered through the millennia are heartbreaking, were it not for them and these trials, I wouldn’t be here. Neither would anyone else.
Learn from the past, but be grateful that it brought you here.
It’s strange that you think you could predict with any accuracy how the history of the peoples of the Americas would have played out had Europeans not arrived. It’s as if you think time would have stopped.
Anon Karen about spot on. Let us see your synopsis of development. You have all the answers.
I don’t pretend to have all the answers. I don’t pretend to know how the history of the peoples of the Americas would have played out had Europeans not arrived. I don’t know why anyone else would pretend to know.
Anonymous:
Do you think that within a few hundred years, Native American Tribes would have compressed 12,000 years of Eurasian technological advances into a few hundred years, discovered raising animals, selectively bred bison into oxen faster than genetically possible, went through the cycles from hunter gatherer to agrarian to industrialized nation, discovered bronze, iron, mining, smelting, sailing, blue water sailing, met with the Polynesians to make navigational advances, deep sea fishing, sonar, diving, submarines, aircraft carriers, tanks, ultimately become a world superpower, and help Europe defeat the Nazis, thereby saving the Jews from total genocide?
Could the plains tribes have discovered calculus, engineering, and physics within a few hundred years, if they were physically barred from all discoveries made in the outside world? Could they have learned and excelled in math, learning from the Inca, Mayan, and Aztec cultures? Perhaps the Anasazi drought survivors who dispersed from the Pueblos would have shared the math they knew, but that would be a phenomenal, unheard of leap from Stone Age to Modern Civilization in 500 years.
That would be…unusual, given that every single other Stone Age tribe that lacked contact and sharing of ideas with the outside world is still, today, living exactly like they have for thousands of years.
Even South American tribes whose members are free to leave and live in the modern world still have villages who live as the ancients did.
Well, unless they could teleport horses, I know that Native Americans would never have gotten them without being discovered by the outside world.
All we have to go on is how they compared with Europeans at that time. They were a Stone Age people, and the concept of the wheel was only for children’s toys, and only in certain tribes.
There is no cultural appropriation; there is only the sharing of ideas, art, fashion, and culture. The concept of cooking food over a man made fire was once a new and innovative concept that was shared. Once Native Americans became cut off from the rest of the world, they lost that connection. Since they had access to enormous amounts of land, they did not suffer the intense pressure of limited resources and land that spurred so much European innovation. They adapted quite well to their current conditions, but that was no match for the European and Eurasian societies who had enjoyed millennia of trade and sharing of inventions.
It’s not that I think time would have stopped; it’s that there is no reason to believe that Native Americans would have compressed millennia of lost time and either matched or superseded the outside world without any contact. At that point of time, they were inconceivably behind. This is because humans learn, rather than relying upon instinct, and we are very, very good at learning from each other.
Do you honestly believe that Native Americans who had not invented the wheel, who had no access to beasts of burden which would have required a wheel, would have come up with gunpowder, steel, computers, or smart phones if they had remained isolated? Deer and bison do not make beasts of burden or good transportation. They would have had absolutely no chance of creating carts, wagons, beasts who can plow fields, or any of the technological innovations between that point and planes, trains, and automobiles. Most tribes didn’t farm, and there was no ranching. Without raising animals, there could have been no evolution of oxen from a bison ancestor. If they had accomplished none of this in over 11,000 years, why would they have done so in a few hundred? Hunter gatherer populations are severely limited in size due to the nature of their food sources. When they run out of game and edible vegetation, they could, and did, starve with regularity. More population growth, and mass starvation, would have had to happen before the concept of farming and raising animals for food would have had the impetus to really catch on. That would have eventually, after a few epochs, caught them up to Egypt around 8,000 BC. That is, unless the Aztec expanded into their territory and killed and enslaved them all.
The other information we have to go on is how did native tribes fare who were discovered fairly recently by Europeans and Americans. There are tribes that were either recently discovered, or totally left alone, in Brazil, for example. They still don’t have the wheel. They still bury young children alive whom they believe are inferior or delayed, often because of simple malnourishment. They have not made any major technological advances of any kind, and are, in fact, still Stone Age. They are still living as they did for thousands of years, which is why they are the study of archeologists.
It is environmental pressure which causes either physical, cultural, or technological evolution. Without those pressures, and without information sharing with the outside world, you cannot expect Stone Age civilizations to meet or exceed civilizations who do have those things.
Wakanda is a myth.
You shouldn’t be so certain that there were no horses in the Americas prior to Columbus:
https://indiancountrytoday.com/news/yes-world-there-were-horses-in-native-culture-before-the-settlers-came
see also: Jones, Steven E. “Were there Horses in the Americas before Columbus?” Radiocarbon 34.3 (2012): 279-291.
“They were a Stone Age people”
They were not. The Stone Age had ended thousands of years earlier, and it’s easy to find examples of pre-Columbian metallurgy in the Americas, some of it quite beautiful.
“the concept of the wheel was only for children’s toys, and only in certain tribes”
Contrary to your reference to “Native Americans who had not invented the wheel,” not only were there wheels on toys, but also other pre-Columbian use of wheels in the Americas (e.g., potters’ wheels).
“no access to beasts of burden”
Llamas are native beasts of burden, and as above, you shouldn’t assume there were no horses.
You should really investigate your assumptions more fully.
Did the native Americans discover the wheel? I don’t think so. The wheel is one of the most important discoveries in human history.
In the 1960s, nihilists in Yale’s art department would go down into the basement to destroy representational sculptures. They called them: “Smashing parties.”
Noxious ideas that start in the universities, eventually ooze out into the culture.
I think it is unconstitutional, and it is a hard blow to lawyersfreedom of expression, I hope it can be rectified or that someone complains at least because it seems to me an outrage.
“Columbus and other statues have been removed in cities like Chicago.”
When statues of Columbus (a symbol of Western values) are replaced with ones of George Floyd (a career criminal) — your culture is on life-support.
Jonathan: When I was a young child in grade school our class celebrated Columbus Day. We performed plays depicting Columbus and how he “discovered” America and treated native peoples with benevolence. We now know that story was a lie–a sanitized story of Columbus’ arrival in the new world. Many local communities have changed the day to “Indigenous Peoples Day” to acknowledge that Christopher Columbus was, in fact, a racist colonizer who enslaved, mutilated and massacred indigenous peoples and forcibly converted the survivors to Catholicism. But the right-wing Washington Times calls the more accurate depictions of Columbus “character assassination” and “historical revisionism”. You have joined the chorus that wants to retain Columbus public statues–trying to blame Antifa for the destruction of public statues. For many years, before Antifa, native Americans and their white allies have called for the removal of statues of Columbus. While you concede “some statues…should be removed” (you don’t say which ones) you think such decisions should be “made collectively with circumspection”. That’s a convenient excuse for doing nothing. City councils and art commissions, like in Philadelphia, have “collectively” decided they want to remove objectionable public statues. So how can you object to what Philadelphia is doing?
I bet you have no clue who Francisci dD Bobadilla is!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You don’t have a clue about much.
I thank God for Columbus and those who sailed with him and those who funded their explorations … and for all the others who did likewise throughout the world. What is past is history, like it or not. Move on and give up the hangups that focus only on those styled as “victims.”
Interesting case indeed.
Worth noting, that there was there also, an issue of denying public input (properly). I quote:
“In addition, the City failed to allow the ninety (90) day requirement for public input pursuant to the Managing Director’s Directive 67. To the contrary, there was only twenty- eight (28) days for this input.”
Also, issue of expert opinion concerning the condition of the Statue. I quote:
” The Board committed an error of law by affirming the PHC’s decision to remove the Statue without detailed expert report on the process and effect of removal on the Statute and Marconi Plaza under Philadelphia Code § 14-1005(6)(e)(3)”
One may reach by the way the decision cited, here:
https://media.nbcphiladelphia.com/2021/08/CHRIS-COLUMUS-STATUE-SUIT.pdf
Thanks
https://ricochet.com/225641/archives/debunking-lies-columbus-story-francisco-de-bobadilla/
If only the natives had built a wall, to keep Columbus out, the world would be totally different, perhaps better.
They were too busy fighting and killing amongst themselves to worry about who was coming in from the ocean…
“We can estimate very surely and truthfully that in the forty years that have passed, with the infernal actions of the Christians, there have been unjustly slain more than twelve million men, women, and children.” Bartolome de las Casas, 1542
That’s a startlingly large number. On what basis did de las Casas reach it? What was his evidence?
A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies was written by Bartolome de las Casas in 1542. He was a Spanish Dominican friar. I bet you can find the text online if you want to read his reasoning.
History does not exist for us to like or dislike. It is there for us to learn. Statues are representations of individuals who were important in a given historical period. Our culture has become one of victimhood and offense. Erasing the past and its representations is not going to change that.
It is past time for people to get a grip and recognize that it is not possible to live a full and happy life if they are offended by statues, books or television. There is a choice: don’t look, read or watch.
Should Germany have statues of Hitler? He was “important in a given historical period.”
Removing a statue does not erase the person from history.
You are a typical fascist authoritarian. You don’t have German citizenship but, nonetheless, seem to want to tell the Germans what they can or cannot do.
No. You are not German, yet you chose to discuss a statue of Hitler (a German) being erected in Germany. As an American, and one that hated the Nazi’s, I would hate such a statue to be erected, but I am not German so I have no say.
Let me repeat a quote I placed on a different theme.
“Censorship, like charity, should begin at home, but, unlike charity, it should end there.”
Clair B. Luce
Yes, unfortunately, many do agree with the ignorant “woke” view of Columbus. These “many” are the ones, including the charlatan Howard Zinn, who have never read the primary sources, which would definitively have disabused them of this notion. In fact, had they read the primary sources, they would have seen that it was not Columbus the Taino feared, but their neighbors the Caribs, who were cannibals, and who terrorized, kidnapped, enslaved, raped, castrated and killed the Tainos. But, of course, the truth that Native groups weren’t all innocent victims would go against the woke narrative. Liberals love a victim, and when they don’t have one, they invent one.
Giocon1:
“Liberals love a victim, and when they don’t have one, they invent one.”
You mean like you Trumpists whining that you are the “Forgotten Man living in Flyover Country suffering at the hands of the coastal college-educated elites who are permitting an invasion of immigrants to steal your jobs?
“Many agree with the criticism of Columbus as a historical figure, criticisms raised particularly by the Native American community that he is a genocidal figure. Columbus and other statues have been removed in cities like Chicago.”
Yeah, the unlettered “many.” Columbus executed two sailors for abusing Indians. How’s that for a genocidal maniac ?
Oh, You wanna remove a statue? Okay let’s have a vote. That never happens. Wonder why?
“Okay let’s have a vote” And would you accept the results? Or would you just say it was rigged if you lost.
I always thought that the brutality of the Comanche Injuns was beyond justification, the human sacrifices by the Aztecs surreal, the raping, enslaving and killing of young girls by the Iroquois unimaginable, and the Incas removing of beating hearts from other live Incas incredibly savage. Alas, in your case, perhaps I was being too hasty and judgmental of these
savagespeaceful protestors. Perhaps a vote by Incas would be more than fair as to determine how they would remove your heart. Alas, the Mayans would not really care to sacrifice you for their deity, and the Cherokee would likely pass on raping you. They usually tended towards young, female virgins.
What do you think of rape, enslaving, and killing by Christians?
estovir:
“The most agonising Comanche tortures included burying captives up to the chin and cutting off their eyelids so their eyes were seared by the burning sun before they starved to death. Contemporary accounts also describe them staking out male captives spread-eagled and naked over a red-ant bed.”*
Comanche were known to travel 1000 miles on horseback to exact revenge from an offending tribe. They took the women and kids into captivity and torture-killed all the males. Yep, they’re blameless and certainly worthy of kid-glove treatment.
*https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2396760/How-Comanche-Indians-butchered-babies-roasted-enemies-alive.html#:~:text=The%20most%20agonising%20Comanche%20tortures,over%20a%20red%2Dant%20bed.
American torture includes waterboarding.
Americans are known to carry out revenge on enemies thousands of miles away. Americans have twice used atomic bombs and have used drones that kill many innocent civilians.
An American President, Trump, is known to have pardoned a former Seal who committed war crimes.
Mespo, recall what the Declaration of Independence says of the Injuns:
The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.
…..He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript
Heck, had it not been for the Jesuits converting them, these Indian savages would have stormed Capitol Hill and scalped AOC as the insurrectionists they were. If only……
🤠
Mespo, you mean that it wasn’t just white Christian Americans who did these awful things. I never knew.
There used to be a replica of the Santa Maria on the river in the town formerly known as Columbus. Went aboard that a few times. Columbus and crew may have had their faults like everyone, and maybe even more for all I know. However, you have to admire the raw courage of people who would get in one of those things and sail westward, not knowing what they would find. Not just him and his crew, of course, the Norse and others as well.
Turley acknowledges:
“As I have previously written, there are statues that should be removed but it is important that such decisions are made collectively and with circumspection”
Unlike fanatical Trumpists, Turley is NOT opposed to removing controversial statues. Rather, he says:
“While I recognize that there are some statues that should be removed, my primary objection is to the lack of a public debate over how we should address these calls.”
Turley is opposed to “snap” removals without a fulsome public debate. He is quite right to condemn vigilante justice in tearing down statues.
However, there is NOT one statue in America that Trumpists would EVER agree to tear down regardless of how odious or traitorous the person.
That is the undeniable difference between Turley and a Trumpist.
Fishwings,
Trumpists are very proficient in the name-calling department because they lack the education to articulate an argument against my criticisms.
Trumpists are liars. Liars will fight and even kill so they won’t have to admit that they are. That is my greatest fear.
JS
Your comment suggests that Lefties tried debate before resorting to vandalism.
BS.
Mob violence was the first action.
Followed by Democratic whitewashing and ignoring of Lefty crimes.
Suggest that mob violence is bad, whether from the left or the right.
It is just that the left has a near monopoly (aside from 1/6) on mob violence.
Yep! Lefties follow women into bathrooms and disrupt people eating in restaurants and etc.– all “part of the process” according to the demented politician of 50+ years. It’s clear biden and his “minders” of the far far left also view as “part of the process” all the mobs and their violence, arson, thievery, destruction, injuries to others. But should parents dare to be involved in the education of their children in public schools .. they are domestic terrorists to be investigated by the FBI and the US so-called “justice” Department. y
What is there to say except express (once again) our contempt for Lefty censors are the political opportunists who enable them?
Next cycle (and there always is another cycle), the Lefties will be squealing in outrage as they demand civility.