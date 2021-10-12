Go Fund Me Takes Down Fundraising Campaign for Litigation Over Vaccine Mandate

Bridges is a former registered nurse at Houston Methodist hospital who was fired after refusing to comply with the hospital’s vaccine requirement. She raised more than $180,000 for her lawsuit before being shutdown under the company’s “misinformation” policy. Heidi Hagberg, a spokesperson for GoFundMe, said in a statement to Business Insider that “when our team initially reviewed the fundraiser, it was within our terms of service as the funds were for legal fees to fight vaccine mandates. The fundraiser has since been updated to include misinformation which violates our terms of service.”
What is striking about this latest ban is that the courts are the place for such claims to be weighed in a neutral and dispassionate forum. “Misinformation” can be addressed by judges after both sides are allowed to present evidence. Bridges’ lawsuit was dismissed in June, Bridges’ attorneys appealed the decision. We should all favor such reviews. Indeed, if GoFundMe believes that Bridges is wrong, it should invite further judicial review to established a clear record on such issues.
GoFundMe admits to have taken down “hundreds” of fundraisers that included statements of “misinformation related to vaccines.”
I do not agree with the arguments against the vaccine. I and my family are vaccinated. However, I am equally concerned with avoiding the growing virus of censorship. In the last few years, we have seen an increasing call for private censorship from Democratic politicians and liberal commentators. Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. The most chilling aspect of this story is how many on the left applaud such censorship. A new poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.”
Free speech can be its own disinfectant for bad speech. GoFundMe is a private company and can impose such rules on users. However, it is an act of censorship and it is a denial of free speech by a corporation. In this case, the company is preventing its site from being used to raise money to allow courts to review the factual and legal basis for these claims — a curious effort for a company that claims to be fighting “misinformation.”
45 thoughts on “Go Fund Me Takes Down Fundraising Campaign for Litigation Over Vaccine Mandate”
One more ‘woke’ company gets shunted aside to my “Do Not Use” rail siding – an ever-growing yard of derelict products and services.
Turley– “In this case, the company is preventing its site from being used to raise money to allow courts to review the factual and legal basis for these claims — a curious effort for a company that claims to be fighting “misinformation.”
“Misinformation” is a scam word to hide the fact that they want to suppress any information that departs from an accepted narrative, be it true of false. They would have taken down a GoF**Me page for Galileo.
If truth were a genuine concern they would welcome an opportunity to have the questions fought out in an adversarial process before a neutral tribunal. .
Great news, fellow peasants:
Lord Fauci has granted us permission to enjoy Halloween.
Plebeians rejoice!
They should have used https://www.givesendgo.com/
She has.
https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomofChoicefromVaccineMandate
“it is an act of censorship and it is a denial of free speech by a corporation.”
Yes, but corporations do not have any legal responsibility to allow free speech. On the contrary, they have a 1st Amendment right to limit speech on their business’s site as they see fit.
Turley, you gripe over and over that corporations don’t want to use their 1st Amendment rights in the way that you prefer. But you do the same thing that you complain about: you remove comments from this site as you see fit, you only allow columns from others by invitation, … You, too, have a 1st Amendment right to do this.
Go Fund Me certainly is free to say what it wants….but when it undercuts other’s free speech rights….that is wrong and directly contradicts the entire notion of “free speech”.
The Professor is entirely correct when he states as he frequently does the the cure for misinformation or wrong headed thinking is yet more of that thing called “free speech”.
Exactly as I am doing right now in response to you…using the Professor’s Blog Comments section.
Perhaps Big Tech might take such a lesson from the Professor!
By the way….did Go Fund Me refund all monies contributed to those accounts along with their Fees?
“when it undercuts other’s free speech rights….that is wrong and directly contradicts the entire notion of “free speech”.”
You do not have a right to post content on a company’s website, and their decision does not undercut your actual rights. They have a 1st Amendment right to restrict speech on their site as they see fit.
Whether someone believes their choice is wrong is a matter of opinion.
Are you so dense? Are you familiar with the word, “redundant’? The POINT is not that censorship is not allowed by private corporations, it’s that it’s not wise and good for society because these corporations have immeasurable influence over the populous and the ability to push an agenda and give voice to only one side. Stop being Stupid.
Why do so many people agree with censorship? Maybe it is because the “private-public partnership” of governments and media have imposed a ubiquitous propaganda
campaign upon them. The Trusted News Initiative (TNI) , the WHO , the World Economic Forum, CEPI, and other such groups have “partnered” with governments to impose a
predetermined agenda. One day before the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine, the TNI announced the policy that “harmful disinformation myths (about vaccines) are stopped in their tracks”. So we see a tyranny imposed. What is “information” agrees. “misinformation” dues not. Over time, this twisted use of language has become normalized. “Misinformation” means anything the user says it means. And that definition is changed constantly to suppress any new challenge.
Why is it legal for these corporations to change the terms of use for existing users? Doesn’t that violate the very idea of a contract? Doesn’t this practice reduce these agreements
to contracts of adhesion, which used to be unacceptable? Also, if a true statement is labelled “misinformation” by a corporation, isn’t that slander?
I hope that Mr. Turley will address these questions.
We have gone back and forth with the Lefties here: their position is that oppression in support of a Lefty cause is good.
Waste of time debating with them.
Elections will decide which way the country goes.
As an aside. The Lefty response is always “Orange man bad”.
Telling that they never admit to the corruption of the Biden family or Joe’s senility.
Lefty dishonesty.
“Elections will decide which way the country goes.”
Unless you don’t like the result so you devise ways to change them. How dishonest is that?
Review 2016 and tell us again about liberals accepting results. If that doesn’t wet your pallet enough review the 2000 election results and tell us how the left reacted. For extra credit review also 2004 and tell us how the left reacted. Wear that hypocrite hat proudly now.
I can tell you what they didn’t do which was enact voter suppression laws and give themselves the right to remove elected officials and change appointments to election boards and give themselves the right to throw out results. They also didn’t conduct fake audits by partisan donors with no election or audit experience. They aren’t asking for the social security numbers, addresses, and phone numbers of everyone in the state to give to unknown third parties.
FYI, in 2000 they stopped the recount before completion which may have decided the election. I thought the ruling by the Florida Supreme Court to continue counting was shaped to reach a goal and not based on law (though I wanted the count to be completed). I thought the Supreme Court ruling on what Florida did was right based on the fault in the way Florida proceeded. I accepted George Bush as the President.
“I accepted George Bush as the President.“
Pity Hillary and the DNC did not when Trump won.
Have Hillary and the DNC been tied to that event where one limo was burned. Did those people get branded as heroes and patriots by officials in government. Maybe they were told to “stand by” for future action?
So in other words, you like elections when they go your way but have no problem complaining when they don’t. You also seem to ignore in 2000 that across the country at the state, local, and federal levels, political actors rammed through structural changes to the manner and oversight of elections. But that was ok, right?
Provide the examples and let’s see if they’re the same thing? I don’t mind when people complain about election results. It’s trying to overthrow the results and stopping their implementation that I frown at. How are those fake audits going by the way. I think we need a few more in Georgia and Arizona because all of them so far haven’t changed the result. Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are acting just as stupidly, what do Pennsylvania auditors want with Social Security numbers anyway?
Turley says:
“Free speech can be its own disinfectant for bad speech.”
Not always. Liars are not interested in good speech. They are liars! Get it?
Turley: “GoFundMe is private company and can impose such rules on users.”
Just like Turley’s imposition of his peculiar *civility rule* which permits liars to lie on his forum, but you can’t say a naughty word.
Turley: “However, it is an act of censorship and it is a denial of free speech by a corporation.”
Thank goodness there are some responsible corporations with their own *civility rule* which stipulates that lying is “uncivil.”
Turley: “In this case, the company is preventing its site from being used to raise money to allow courts to review the factual and legal basis for these claims — a curious effort for a company that claims to be fighting “misinformation.”
I suppose GoFundMe should allow Giuliani and Powell to raise money so they can perpetuate a fraud in another court of law after they got thrown out of a Michigan district court, sanctioned by the federal judge and referred for disciplinary proceedings.
Turley refuses to acknowledge that there are bad faith liars and incontrovertible falsehoods which need not be litigated because they will be thrown out of court as fraudulent on their face and the lawyers sanctioned for lying.
To date, Turley has yet to state that the election was not stolen. He should bear in mind Voltaire’s words:
“Every man is guilty of the good he did not do.”
Turley is guilty.
So it’s your foot that we need to measure all things by. Interesting
JS
You’re being sanctimonious again; unpleasant, especially when you are so wrong.
Go Fund Me Takes Down Fundraising Campaign for Litigation Over Vaccine Mandate
What GoFundMe is doing is open persecution based on beliefs. This is wrong, this is unethical, this is immoral.
It’s really clear that GoFundMe doesn’t care one bit about inalienable human rights.
Vaccine mandates are immoral, against the Nuremberg Code, and anti-liberty aka anti-Constitutional rights.
NO ONE SHOULD BE FORCED OR COERCED BY ANY MEANS TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE. THIS IS A PERSONAL MEDICAL CHOICE AND NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS!
JeffSilberman wrote, “Thank goodness there are some responsible corporations with their own *civility rule* which stipulates that lying is ‘uncivil.’ “
So you think that corporations are the arbiters of truth and civility?
I think it really, really interesting that 10 years ago during Obama’s presidency the political left was openly demonizing all corporations but now that the fascist totalitarians in the political left have figured out a way to either infiltrate corporations or intimidate corporations into crushing individual rights and openly persecuting those that oppose the social movement towards totalitarianism they climb in bed with the corporations and sing their praises just like JeffSilberman did.
It’s because of people that think like JeffSilberman that the United States of America is currently swirling around the vortex of a social toilet on the brink of being flushed into the dark abyss of totalitarianism.
Social Justice Warriors: The 21st Century Scourge
“Vaccine mandates are immoral, against the Nuremberg Code, and anti-liberty aka anti-Constitutional rights.”
So that applies to all vaccines? Try going to school or playing sports without getting vaccinated. Do you have the right to act stupidly and potentially kill yourself (as many right-wing talk show hosts already have), probably. Do you have the right to spread the disease and kill others including their children? I’d say no.
Spreading opinions and misinformation is all good up to a point, killing and encouraging the death of others is a bridge too far.
So you don’t believe in the right to smoke, drink or be obese either. by the way, playing sports is not an inalienable right but not wanting an experimental medical treatment is..
The things you mentioned are individual rights (though you have to be a certain age to smoke and drink and can’t smoke in certain public spaces). Still, kill yourself it’s all good. Killing others is bad. I don’t want your second-hand smoke, or COVID germs.
Glad you agree that vaccine mandates are wrong. If you are so scared, then stay inside. Germs existed before covid. No one is killing anyone with covid.
Who said I’m against vaccine mandates? If you aren’t in a position where the public is forced to interact with you (or fellow employees) go ahead and knock yourself out (or kill yourself).
“No one is killing anyone with covid.”
That is as stupid a thing as you’ve written. A lot of families of doctors and nurses might disagree.
enigmainblackcom wrote, “So that applies to all vaccines?”
Yes. Specifically; mandating an experimental vaccine (yes the COVID-19 vaccines are experimental) directly violates the Nuremberg Code.
enigmainblackcom wrote, “Do you have the right to act stupidly and potentially kill yourself (as many right-wing talk show hosts already have), probably.”
People have an inalienable human right to choose their own medical treatments, period, end of discussion.
enigmainblackcom wrote, “Do you have the right to spread the disease and kill others including their children?”
There is something to be said for civic duty but even that doesn’t overrule inalienable human rights. Personally, I chose to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine when it became available to me, I think it was my civic duty and a duty to my family.
By the way enigmainblackcom ; it’s been proven beyond a shadow of doubt that the COVID-19 vaccine DOES NOT PREVENT the vaccinated from catching or spreading the virus, what has been definitively shown is that the vaccines reduce the severity of symptoms associated with the virus. At this point in time there is nothing known that will actually prevent a person from catching COVID-19, or one its variants, if a person is exposed to it. So based on actual facts, you know real science, your argument does not apply to the COVID-19 vaccines.
enigmainblackcom wrote, “Spreading opinions and misinformation is all good up to a point, killing and encouraging the death of others is a bridge too far.”
I’m not sure if you’re trying to state or imply that I have done such a thing; but, facts do not become “misinformation” just because you or others disagree with them.
“By the way enigmainblackcom ; it’s been proven beyond a shadow of doubt that the COVID-19 vaccine DOES NOT PREVENT the vaccinated from catching or spreading the virus,”
The vaccines absolutely do prevent most people from getting COVID-19. Otherwise, the rates of people getting affected would be the same for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. It doesn’t stop everyone from getting it, enough to make a huge difference and hopefully stop future variants that can come back and kill/infect the already vaccinated. I’d love to see your list of “unalienable rights.” Just curious.
enigmainblackcom wrote, “The vaccines absolutely do prevent most people from getting COVID-19.”
“Most people”? You’re kidding me, right? Did you seriously not comprehend what I wrote?
Try again, here’s the relevant section for your reading pleasure…
“It’s been proven beyond a shadow of doubt that the COVID-19 vaccine DOES NOT PREVENT the vaccinated from catching or spreading the virus”
Logic and actual facts dictate that even if only one vaccinated person (it’s a hellavalot more than just one) contracts or spreads COVID-19, or any of the variants, then my statement is fact. In fact the makers of the vaccines do not claim that the vaccines prevent people from catching and/or spread the virus.
Do you know what asymptomatic means?
No one knows, let me repeat that and give it the emphasis it requires, NO ONE KNOWS how many asymptomatic vaccinated or asymptomatic unvaccinated people are walking around carrying and spreading the COVID-19 virus. Why do you think there are still mask mandates all over the place and the CDC is still recommending people wear masks?
The COVID-19 vaccine DOES NOT PREVENT the vaccinated from catching or spreading the virus, period. If you think you can prove otherwise then do so.
“Vaccine mandates are immoral, against the Nuremberg Code, and anti-liberty aka anti-Constitutional rights.”
The Supreme Court disagrees with you. They’ve ruled multiple times that they are constitutional. People can choose not to be vaccinated and then live with the restrictions that come with that choice (e.g., not being allowed to attend public school).
“It’s really clear that GoFundMe doesn’t care one bit about inalienable human rights.”
No one has an inalienable right to use GoFundMe’s website.
Due to the claims that there are multiple commenters using the Anonymous moniker and the problems that causes, I will no longer converse with anyone using the Anonymous moniker. If you want to converse with me then get yourself a unique moniker that no one else has, otherwise don’t waste your time.
Thanks
Steve
When I choose to reply to someone’s comment, it means that I don’t think it’s a waste of my time to do so.
You’re free to ignore my responses. I never assume that someone will choose to reply to me.
Your response is irrelevant to my point: no one has an inalienable right to use GoFundMe’s website.
You really don’t like Prof. Turley, do you? Truly, you do protest a bit too much.
I have to disagree with courts being the best arbiters of misinformation. As someone that has science degrees and has worked in research for the last 30 years, I have a fair background in it. A person with a history or poli sci degree with a JD (like most politicians and judges) is not does not have the background to understand many of the complexities – a case brief does not give you the background to issue an expert “opinion”. Reporters are the worse, most journalism schools do not have a science and math requirement – then these nitwits feel competent enough to explain “science” to the masses. Science has too many arbiters already – most are incompetent – the court case will not clarify anything
I have to disagree with courts being the best arbiters of misinformation.
Thats why more speech is the answer.
I’ll give a current events example of terrible judicial reasoning
All are aware RoundUp Herbicide is paying out $billions in settlements due to claims associated with its use.
How the courts got to that place?
The lawyers found “experts” that testified, they had eliminated all known causes of cancer, Non Hodgkins lymphoma for those exposed to Roundup. It only stands to reason, the only single event therefore was Roundup.
No direct evidence links the two. It is one hundred percent a correlation argument.
In effect forcing the accused to prove there innocence.
it is also a green jelly bean argument – how many cancers did they look at before they found the link between lymphoma and Round up
https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/882:_Significant
America has now entered into very dangerous territory. And that territory is, if I don’t agree with your opinion then I will do everything I can to banish you. It doesn’t stop until people are dragged out of their house and strung up by a rope the way it was done in the south just over a generation ago. This is exactly where we are headed. We are already seeing people brutally physically assaulted on various streets, and folks dragged out of their cars in cities such as Portland / Seattle, and up and down the “Black Shirted” if you will, West Coast.
There are places already in this country that there is no way I would travel with my wife in them unless, I had in my pickup or one of our SUV unless I had one of the many different sidearms / semi automatic, different bolt action or shotguns I own, in the cab. And one on her side that she could easily reach fast. I want to say Thank you to the anti-democratic party that supports and backs up the deranged and rabid socially insane fascist far left, and the socially insane radical groups that seriously need to be labeled domestic terrorist groups. ANTIFA & BLM.
And yet with this party that is in power for right now in Washington, I am labeled the terrorist. White, middle age, upper middle income American with 2 homes. Born and raised here in the very NW part of Montana. YAAK Montana and spend time down at our home in Gulf Breeze FL. And, nearly every person we know that are like us that we are around when we are down in Northwest Florida, They, would be labeled the terrorist. And this administration wonders why we despise them. They wonder why. No we will not take your fake, phony non-vaccine. Not now, not ever.
Remington says:
“No we will not take your fake, phony non-vaccine. Not now, not ever.”
Yes, you will. You just won’t admit that you did, but the implanted chip does NOT lie.
We entered this period long ago. And the Chinese are thrilled with the results. We have a president who is track to make Jimmy Carter look like one of the top five ever, but there is no Reagan to save us and even if one was out there, the left would certainly make sure he or she is destroyed.
“No we will not take your fake, phony non-vaccine. Not now, not ever.”
You have a legal right to make that choice, you just have to accept the legal consequences (for example, a restaurant or airline may choose not to accept you as a customer).
“No we will not take your fake, phony non-vaccine. Not now, not ever.”
Perhaps your primary imbalance is delusion rather than being a terrorist.