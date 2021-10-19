Police Suggest Possible Charges for Those Who Filmed Rape on Train

The recent rape of a woman on a train in Pennsylvania has shocked and disgusted the nation, particularly after passengers did nothing to help the woman as she was allegedly attacked by Fiston Ngoy, 35. Now police are reportedly considering criminal charges against passengers who filmed the rape and did not call the police.
The woman was reportedly harassed by Ngoy for a long period before he raped her in front of the other passengers.
The question is the basis for such criminal charges. There is first the failure to call police. Then there is the filming of the attack. While passengers could claim that they were recording the crime, police say that the passengers did not call them or share the videos.
Generally there is no duty to rescue or to call police under the common law. Some states have moved to penalize those who do not call police. For example, Washington state allows for the charging of a misdemeanor.The law covers violent crimes, sexual assault, and assault of a child. The law requires that individuals “shall as soon as reasonably possible notify the prosecuting attorney, law enforcement, medical assistance, or other public officials.” The law further states “The duty to notify a person or agency under this section is met if a person notifies or attempts to provide such notice by telephone or any other means as soon as reasonably possible.”
I am unaware of such a law in Pennsylvania, but these laws are rarely enforced.
Conversely, New York charged a woman for calling police in a racially charged incident in Central Park. The charge was later dismissed.
We have seen criminal charges for videotaping crime scenes in other countries. We also discussed a torts case involving a delay in calling police, but that case involved people who were deemed partially responsible for a death.
In 2009, the New York courts ruled that Metro workers were not legally required to assist a woman being raped at a station.
In torts, there is no duty to rescue rule. That was the holding in the famous ruling in Yania v. Bigan, 397 Pa. 316, 155 A.2d 343 (1959), where a man watched another man drown without taking any efforts to assist him. Even though Bigan dared Yania to jump into the hole full of water, the court found that this made no difference. Since these taunts were “directed to an adult in full possession of all his mental faculties [it] constitutes actionable negligence is not only without precedent but completely without merit.” On the rule itself, the Court wrote:
Lastly, it is urged that Bigan failed to take the necessary steps to rescue Yania from the water. The mere fact that Bigan saw Yania in a position of peril in the water imposed upon him no legal, although a moral, obligation or duty to go to his rescue unless Bigan was legally responsible, in whole or in part, for placing Yania in the perilous position: Restatement, Torts, § 314. Cf: Restatement, Torts, § 322. The language of this Court in Brown v. French, 104 Pa. 604, 607, 608, is apt: “If it appeared that the deceased, by his own carelessness, contributed in any degree to the accident which caused the loss of his life, the defendants ought not to have been held to answer for the consequences resulting from that accident. … He voluntarily placed himself in the way of danger, and his death was the result of his own act. … That his undertaking was an exceedingly reckless and dangerous one, the event proves, but there was no one to blame for it but himself…The complaint does not aver any facts which impose upon Bigan legal responsibility for placing Yania in the dangerous position in the water and, absent such legal responsibility, the law imposes on Bigan no duty of rescue.
Europeans have always criticized our rule and many countries have long recognized a duty to rescue — though usually that obligation ends with any physical risk.
New York was the scene of perhaps the most infamous example of citizens failing to act to protect a victim. Kitty Genovese (right) was stabbed to death near her home in Queens on March 13, 1964. She was stabbed twice in the back by Winston Moseley and screamed, “Oh my God, he stabbed me! Help me!” While someone yelled, “let that girl alone” and Moseley ran, no one called the police. Genovese crawled away, but Moseley returned ten minutes later and searched for her. Over the course of half an hour, he raped her and then murdered her. Somewhere between 12 and 38 people are estimated as having heard the assault. When witness Karl Ross finally called the police, they arrived within minutes.
I am unaware of a criminal provision that would allow a charge for the other passengers in Pennsylvania. Indeed, I know of no law requiring an intervention in a violent crime scene anywhere in the country. Perhaps some of our Pennsylvania lawyers could help out. Requiring people to take such a risk is unlikely to be upheld in court. The failure to call 911, as discussed above, is a crime in a few states but only treated as a misdemeanor in those rare cases of prosecution.
12 thoughts on “Police Suggest Possible Charges for Those Who Filmed Rape on Train”
Such moral apathy is indicative of a decaying culture.
Virtue is becoming rare.
Everyone who failed to help that woman, and who failed to notify authorities, are rank cowards. How many of them describe themselves as feminists? They’ve got to live with their cowardice.
My sincerest condolences for the lady.
Such bystander apathy is sickening.
I remember a long time ago, watching a video where they staged large actors appearing to beat up a smaller Latino man. They coordinated this with the police. It was a study to gauge public involvement. Almost all of the times, bystanders just walked by, and didn’t get involved. A few called police. But one time, a car screeched to a halt, came up on the curb, and this tiny Latina woman, who looked to be in her late 30s early 40s, exploded out of the car, threw her arms out to protect the smaller man, and scolded everyone within an inch of their lives. They were lucky she didn’t have a chancla. Watching the video, I thought she was very brave. Now, I’d wonder if her gender would protect her from depraved individuals who no longer ascribe to the idea that hitting women is cowardly.
When Judeo Christian values go gown, leaving atheism and hedonism, society decays. Right and wrong become “what’s in it for me.”
Maybe the other passengers would have acted if they new the train would crash if they didn’t. “Let’s Roll!”
This kind of apathy towards the defense of individual rights is reflected in the government we get.
I was thinking that the charges might be for violating Federal law, not state. I’ve heard of people being charged after posting lewd photos or videos of underage teens. Something to do with creating pornography by use of interstate electronics….I don’t recall the statute(s) but it may be broad enough to cover this situation. But if the persons who recorded the crime are black, they won’t be charged. We all know that there are different sets of behavioral expectations in this country, depending on your race and politics.
Another worthless bum doing what bums do. Thanks to Dimadelphians for proving what they truly are. Empathy is not a trait for a lot of people. Courage, either.
Despicable story. And I too immediately thought of the Kitty Genovese story, Turley. Let’s all stay safe out there and hope those who could come to our aid should that not be the case, do.
Turley often gets facts wrong. He does so here in describing what happened with Kitty Genovese.
“The legend of Kitty Genovese and those who ignored her screams”
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-09-10/urban-legend-kitty-genovese-38-people
If it isn’t illegal to videotape a rape without calling police or doing anything else to stop it, then it should be. It is an additional victimization of the victim of the rape.
Kyle Rittenhouse could not be reached for comment.
A Texas Sheriff is going to deputize thousands to deal with illegal immigrants.
A simple right of self defense will too often land you in a courtroom or jail sell. Defending strangers? Against an aggressive POC?
Living in the inner city hell holes where the citizenry and media mock having good morals, can be a double edge sword. My family and friends who try to live with morals standards, try to stay out of the hell holes. Stories like this, give support to our conclusions.
Call the police? Why didn’t some of these “passengers” pull the guy off her?
If we had even a semi-civilized culture, I’d agree with your indignation. But this is not that (which is why a comparison to the infamous Genovese case is inapt).
What we have now is free-range thugs — with the police forced to stand-down in the face of “peaceful” protestors, police smeared, fired, prosecuted for doing their jobs. Add to that the race hucksters who chant “say their names” and excoriate the police for apprehending a black thug.
When a culture punishes individuals for doing what is right and just, don’t expect them to stand up in the future.
We know what we should do.
We know what we would like to do.
We also know the smart thing to do.
Look how the media, the liberals, and the police would treat the situation if a white man had pulled a (probably illegally carried) gun on a black man and stopped the crime.
Society reacts to situations the way it is conditioned to react.