Joe Biden and the Disappearing Elephant: How to Make a Full-Sized Scandal Vanish in Front of an Audience of Millions

This week marked the anniversary of one of the greatest political tricks in history: the disappearance of Hunter Biden scandal. New emails were released that added new details to what was a raw influence peddling operation that netted millions from foreign sources. A new tranche of emails connecting President Joe Biden to key accounts prove just how this political sleight of hand was worthy of Houdini. After all, Houdini only made an elephant disappear. The Bidens made the equivalent to an entire circus disappear in front of an audience of millions.
How Houdini made his 10,000 pound elephant Jennie disappear every night in New York’s Hippodrome remains a matter of some debate. There are no good pictures of his famous cabinet and Houdini later threatened to sue those claiming “disappearing elephants.” What is clear is that the sheer size and the audacity of the act (like that of the Bidens) contributed to the trick. The fact is that Jennie never left the large cabinet, people just didn’t see it.
The Bidens achieved the same effect. They made a full-sized scandal disappear with the help of media and members who did not want the public to see it. Twitter banned postings about the laptop until after Biden was elected. The media dismissed the story as a conspiracy theory with some mocking the “New York Post and everyone else who got suckered into the ridiculous Hunter Biden Laptop story. Take a bow.”
Committee Chairman Adam Schiff assured that public that “this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.” Some 50 former intelligence officials, including Obama’s CIA directors John Brennan and Leon Panetta, also insisted the laptop story was likely the work of Russian intelligence.
The laptop is, of course, now recognized as genuine even by some of the early deniers. Hunter remains under criminal investigation for possible tax and money laundering violations. But the greatest “reveal” is the person referred to as “the Big Guy” and “Celtic” in these emails: President Biden.
Recently released emails reference payments to President Biden from son’s accounts and indicate the possible commingling of funds. Even more embarrassing, the shared account may have been used to pay a Russian prostitute named “Yanna.” In one text, a former secret service agent warns Hunter (who was holed up with a prostitute in an expensive hotel) “Come on H this is linked to Celtic’s account.”
The question is whether prosecutors will continue to act like they do not see the elephant. Consider these established facts:
First, it is widely believed that Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden, received millions in influence peddling. For his part, Hunter only had influence and access to sell. He admits that he was a crack addict and alcoholic all the way up to the start of his father’s presidential campaign — in his words, “Drinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating,” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.”
Second, Joe Biden has continued to deny knowledge or involvement in these foreign dealings and those denials are now directly contradicted by emails and witnesses. Hunter himself contradicted his father’s repeated denials. Likewise, a key business associate of Hunter Biden, Anthony Bobulinski, directly accused Joe Biden of lying about his involvement. Bobulinski has detailed a meeting with Joe Biden in a hotel to go over the dealings. Past emails included discussions of offering access to then-Vice President Biden. They also include alleged payments to Joe Biden. In one email, there is a discussion of a proposed equity split of “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Bobulinski confirmed that “H” was used for Hunter Biden and that his father was routinely called “the big guy” in these discussions.
Third, while he was vice president, Joe Biden allowed Hunter to fly on Air Force 2 to countries like China where he was seeking millions. He also met with Hunter’s foreign business associates. In 2015, a State Department official flagged the possible conflicts from Hunter’s dealings during the Obama Administration.
Fourth, new emails suggest a commingling of funds between Hunter and his father. Emails from Eric Schwerin, his business partner at the Rosemont Seneca consultancy, refer to the payment of household bills for both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. He also notes that he was transferring money from Joe Biden. Rosemont Seneca is directly involved in the alleged influence peddling schemes and questionable money transfers from Chinese and Russian sources.
Finally, Hunter himself admitted that his missing computers files may have been stolen by foreign agents for blackmail purposes. Hunter’s emails claim one of his laptops may have been stolen by Russian agents after a drug and alcohol binge with prostitutes.
Given the ongoing criminal prosecution, that would seem an ample basis for the appointment of a special counsel. The President is mentioned repeatedly in emails and by witnesses in relation to influence peddling schemes and even receiving funds from shared accounts. He has also denied knowledge that key witnesses refute, including his son.
Influence peddling is common in Washington and can be done legally. Yet, it has also been the subject of intense criminal investigations. For example, the FBI raided the home of Trump counsel Rudolph Giuliani and others based on allegations of influence peddling in an ongoing criminal investigation. The Justice Department wants to know if Giuliani secured contracts in exchange for access or influence. The media gleefully recounted the raids and how Giuliani may have cashed in on his access.
It seems that the illusion depends on the specific elephant.
Houdini once said that “It is still an open question . . . as to what extent exposure really injures a performer.” The same question can be asked about a politician. President Biden is in full display in these emails. The question is whether the public – or the prosecutors – want to see him.
28 thoughts on “Joe Biden and the Disappearing Elephant: How to Make a Full-Sized Scandal Vanish in Front of an Audience of Millions”
It will take a turnover of the house and senate in the 2022 elections to get a special council.
Republicans and Libertarians tend to be ineffective and lack unity.
All they do is complain, but nothing comes of it.
They’d better use both hands to find their backbone, come together, and fight the far Left. We’re already seeing a lawless Leftist ruling class, supply problems that could lead to shortages of critical supplies like food, businesses are folding, people are becoming impoverished, parents are seriously pushing back on schools who push far Left agendas, our energy supply is destabilized, CA can’t keep the lights on but Newsome has banned gas powered generators and lawnmowers, and criminals can steal up to $950 with impunity.
We’re rapidly throwing away our security and blessings with both hands.
Are we going to just stand there and complain about it, or are we going to be effective in fighting it?
Until and unless we can get the message out to those who don’t watch or listen to conservative or libertarian, then the masses rely upon far Left propaganda from the media, Big Tech, and Hollywood.
Although the “I Told You So Dance” is certainly enjoyable, as the Hunter Biden scandal gains ground and Biden plows the country into the ground just like we warned he would, it doesn’t change anything.
To start, I recommend Locals.com, as well as Dave Reuben’s and Prager U’s Youtube channels. For review of police incidents, check out Brandon Tatum’s channel. Take the free Constitution 101 class from Hillsdale. You can’t fight against a problem you don’t know exists, so get informed.
This is more of the lawless behavior that we conservatives have been complaining about.
The media and Big Tech and in some cases the FBI are coordinating with the Democrats to create a ruling class, protected from criticism and immune from laws.
You know what this means, don’t you? The next time “50 former intelligence officials” and the mainstream media try to deny a story damaging to a major Democrat political figure, don’t believe them.
As a former Federal Criminal Investigator….this investigation would be a slam dunk….a simple matter of Rule One in such matters….”FOLLOW THE MONEY!”.
Rule Two….there are no coincidences in life….they are all explainable.
Rule Three….If it looks like a Duck, Quacks like a Duck, Waddles like a Duck….it might just be a Duck.
Peddling access is not a Federal Crime per se….taking money for doing so and then making an overt act to do so with t he intent of subverting any Official Act IS a Federal Crime.
Passing proceeds from those payoffs along to the Principle darn tooting is a Federal Crime for all involved…to include the Principle…..in this Case Joe Biden the Big Guy.
The Republicans should make this affair the whole cornerstone of 2022….and again in 2024.
They should daily go on any outlet they can and demand a Special Counsel be named to investigate it.
They should also go after the AG for his Conflict of Interest and demand (at the minimum) he recuse himself and name a Special Counsel.
But…we know how Democrats are….they never go after their own no matter what crimes are committed.
That shall change with the 2022 Election when the Republicans take control of Congress.
“They should also go after the AG for his Conflict of Interest ”
What conflict of interest?
“Rule Two….there are no coincidences in life”
Don’t be silly.
“What conflict of interest?”
One has to laugh that anonymous doesn’t know of the strong potential for a conflict of interest. How uninformed.
There is an elephant in the Room and his name is Trump! Good grief. Trump incited an insurrection and continues to sell the big lie. The Kushners raked in over $134 million using the president as a sweetener. Barr’s son worked in the White House. McConnell and his wife raked in millions. That’s just a few. But as usual you want to talk about Hunter. When it comes to cover up the Republicans win the prize but I know you want to talk about Hunter Biden. Nothing covered up there; it’s been all over the press, truth and lies. The grid failed in Texas ..good olde Texas. But you want to talk about Hunter Biden. The professor of distraction. It used to be Law.
Justice Holmes,
Are you kidding? Trump has absolutely zero to do with the criminal activities of Hunter and Joe Biden. Trump was investigated the entire time he was in office, and is still being investigated by activists abusing their positions of authority trying to find something, anything, as evidence of a crime.
Perhaps “Justice” is a misnomer in your avatar.
As for the “big lie”:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/exclusive-the-inside-account-of-how-trumps-pennsylvania-election-lawsuit-fell-apart?utm_campaign=dw_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_source=housefile&utm_content=op_ed
The original lawsuit was based upon the widely disparate legal standards for ballots in Pennsylvania. They sued the state for violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. This was the basis of the Bush v Gore suit that was found to have merit, and it affected all 6.1 million Pennsylvania voters.
Rudy Giuliani muscled his way into the case, and completely changed its focus. While purging the voter rolls of deceased voters is indeed a necessary part of vote security, that wasn’t the basis of the case, and only a few hundred “dead people” had been found to have risen from the grave and voted in PA. Such phenomenon are evidence that the rolls should be periodically audited, but it was immaterial to the PA case. Giuliani focused on both non provable, and immaterial allegations. The original lawyers were upset and wanted nothing to do with the new direction the case was taking. All of them were excused from the case, although one of them had to repeatedly petition the judge for permission to leave.
Giuliani tanked a strong case that had affected 6.1 million voters, and that was in no way whatsoever a “big lie”, instead focusing on a side issue that only affected a few hundred.
When this lawsuit went off the rails and tanked, attorneys shied away from involvement on the downstream cases.
The media covers for Joe Biden, so it deliberately misled the public on the strong merits of the case. Does this sound familiar? It should, if you actually read Turley’s blog. Instead, it touted this failure of Giuliani’s as a “Big Lie”, and naive people like you bought it.
Honestly, this story about Hunter Biden should bother you. If it doesn’t, then perhaps change your name.
Isn’t it interesting Justice Holmes that out of the blue, Turley is so worried that crimes might be committed by the POTUS family. He had no such concerns about Trump and his family. NONE.
Have some thoughts to share about Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family operations?
“Trump incited an insurrection”
Provide the words that prove your case. You are short on facts and memory. Perhaps you are short on some other vital things as well.
Trump incited nothing. There was no “insurrection.” Turn off the crap you watch on TV. Your brain has been thoroughly washed.
You best start watching Fox News so you can learn what’s really going on and deprogram all the lies and misinformation you’ve been fed. You are gobbling up all the Democrat/media okie doke.
Influence peddling is common in Washington. The Biden Crime Family has made it a lucrative family business for 50 years.
Can anyone imagine ever seeing these news headlines —–>
“In early morning, guns drawn, the FBI raided the homes of James Biden….. Hunter Biden…. and their legal counsel….based on credible evidence and allegations of influence peddling, fraud, and money laundering…in an ongoing criminal investigation. CNN cameras were there to capture the early morning raids showing both James Biden and Hunter Biden being escorted out in handcuffs.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! As if. Not because they are *innocent, mind you, but because they are a protected class called: Democrats.
Just look at the Righty posters on this site.
Think that these people want the truth?
No, they are complicit in their own larceny and happy to cover it up.
“ust look at the Righty posters on this site.
Think that these people want the truth?”
Most of them do, but liars generally believe everyone else lies as well. That isn’t true either.
This scandal will not end well for Biden. When the Republicans take the House next year, a first order of business will be to have public hearings into this scandal. Expect Hunter, Bobulinski, and Frank and James Biden to be subpoenaed. Unlike other scandals of this magnitude, there are no disputed facts. The evidence is in the open and cannot be disputed. The Bidens will all take the 5th but Joe will have to answer questions that will be impossible for him to avoid. Even the corrupt media will not be able to protect him.
Should Biden follow Trump’s lead?
Trump is suing to stop the Jan. 6 Select Committee from getting documents. Using the courts to slow walk accountability has been his M.O. for years. If Trump is subpoenaed, expect him to fight that too and then plead the 5th.
Anonymous:
Democrat voters looted, burned, and even seized entire city blocks for “autonomous zones.” They burned down entire police precincts. They stormed the Senate hearing of Kavanaugh. The media couched it as fighting the good fight.
If you watch the surveillance footage of 1/6, it mostly shows people laughing and joking, strolling around and taking selfies. Most participants were charged with trespassing and illegally parading. They didn’t kill anyone, and in fact one of them, an unarmed woman, was shot and killed by Capitol police. More information has unfolded in which other police have admitted they never saw anything in her hand.
It was quite literally a mostly peaceful protest. There were many thousands of people outside, far away, hearing Trump speak who neither knew nor participated in trespassing on the Capitol building. Those who did trespass were also mostly peaceful, with many of them on camera enjoining others to remain peaceful and not to break anything.
There were only a few who actually broke anything, such as windows, or who were more pushy.
Of course any trespassers should be charged, but it is unethical and unjust that they were kept in solitary confinement for 8 months. Most simple trespass cases are dismissed. Instead, these people were thrown into the hole for about 3/4 of a year.
That’s not equal justice. The charges and the punishment should fit the crime.
Jan 6 is in no way comparable to the Democrat riots who cost millions of dollars, led to many deaths and even rapes (see CHOP/CHAZ), and will blight the neighborhoods involved for generations.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/zoetillman/capitol-footage-lawsuit-release-insurrection
Trump specifically told his followers to peacefully protest. Compare and contrast with the rhetoric of Maxine Waters enjoining mob behavior.
Biden is the outlier and doing things no other President has done before.
He is promoting the death of America, though he thinks that death is just a decline.
Hunter Biden should be prosecuted. But he won’t be. James Biden should be prosecuted. But he won’t be. Joe Biden should be impeached. But he won’t be.
The Republicans will do nothing but their usual tough talk on TV.
Democrat politicians are ruthless, dishonorable, unscrupulous liars (see Schiff, Schumer, Pelosi, et al) who never hesitate to destroy a Republican by any means necessary.
But the weak and feckless GOP do not respond in kind. The GOP will do their usual sound and fury political theater that amounts to nothing.
Joe Biden has been part of their club for 50 years. Joe will be treated with kid gloves and a gentle push off the stage when his time comes.
Much of the left have become liars and tricksters. We see that performed by some of our most prolific leftist bloggers. Washington DC Dems have better liars and a vast bureaucracy along with the media to help them out. However, we are starting to note some kickback by some of the lefts comedians. We are already laughing at some of the lefties here and they don’t seem to like it.
Do not vote for any Democrat no matter how good they seem unless the party returns to lawful activity.
The Bidens made the equivalent to an entire America’s global relevance disappear in front of an audience of millions.
FTFY
Bi high den…
Rides upon a Schwen…
He lived in France.
Where people where no pants!
The time for him to bike around ..
Has met it’s dumb past.
Joey Biden is a fool and has no paradise.
I appreciate this article, especially after knowing how hard Turley worked to hold the trump children accountable for influence peddling. Bahahahahahahaha.
mf’n eb
Biden will have to not run in the next election. He is too old.
The Bidens are lucky that the press will cover for them in every which way. It requires no special talent to hide something when you have a complicit press.
Just look at the Lefty posters on this site.
Think that these people want the truth?
No, they are complicit in this larceny and happy to cover it up.
Anonymous, Natacha, Fishbreath, et al are all complicit in dishonesty and the damaging of our country.
Their excuse: “But Trump…”.