Dossier Delusion: Christopher Steele Claims Michael Cohen is Covering for Trump

Christopher Steele, the author of the Russian collusion dossier, gave an extraordinary interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos this week where he stood by claims long debunked by past investigations. What was most striking about the interview was Steele effectively claiming that Michael Cohen, one of Trump’s most fierce critics, is still covering for Trump in denying a critical conspiratorial meeting with Russian intelligence.
The dossier alleged Cohen had “secret meeting/s with Kremlin officials in August 2016” in Prague. Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee in 2019 that he had never been to Prague. The Special Counsel and the Justice Department were unable to confirm Steele’s claim despite exhaustive investigation. Indeed, American intelligence believed that Russian intelligence used Steele to pass along disinformation, including the use of a long suspected Russian agent as one of his critical sources.
In the interview, Stephanopoulos noted that “one big claim the dossier, the FBI, according to the Inspector General’s report … is not true, is the claim that Michael Cohen had a meeting with Russians in Prague.” He then asked “do you accept that finding that it didn’t happen?” Steele responded that he rejects the findings of Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz.
Now stop for a second and think about that. Cohen was given a deal by prosecutors and worked tirelessly to incriminate Trump in any way that he could. He even shilled for contributions based on that promise. This included an admission that he lied when he was still Trump’s lawyer. As part of his deal, Cohen could have easily confirmed the Prague allegation and said that he did meet with Russians. It would have been devastating to Trump. Instead, he continued to deny that it ever happened. He later wrote a book that called Trump every name in the book and said that he lied for him. However, he continued to maintain his long-standing denial that he has ever been to Prague or ever met with the Russians as alleged by Steele.
It is also worth noting that, if Cohen did travel to Prague, there would have been a record contradicting his sworn testimony. No such evidence was ever found in the form of customs records, passport stamps, tickets, or other easily obtainable sources. If it had, Cohen would have been charged with lying about that issue.
When confronted by the obvious disconnect, Steele just effectively shrugged and said Cohen is lying “because I think it’s so incriminating and demeaning and I think the other reason is he might be scared of the consequences.”
What? Cohen already incriminated himself. He pleaded guilty and went to prison. If he could substantiate this claim, he could likely have been given the deal of the century by Mueller. He would also have been heralded as a hero by Democrats. He would have been the John Dean figure that he always wanted to be in the scandal.
Notably, American intelligence warned the FBI that Steele was not viewed as a reliable source and noted that there was evidence that he was a dupe for Russian intelligence. This was brought out in the declassified footnote 350 of the intelligence assessment and addresses claims in the dossier regarding Cohen. Have a look at a key part of it:
[W]e identified reporting the Crossfire Hurricane team received from [REDACTED] indicating the potential for Russian disinformation influencing Steele’s election reporting. A January 12, 2017, report relayed information from [REDACTED] outlining an inaccuracy in a limited subset of Steele’s reporting about the activities of Michael Cohen. The [REDACTED] stated that it did not have high confidence in this subset of Steele’s reporting and assessed that the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations. A second report from the same [REDACTED] five days later stated that a person named in the limited subset of Steele’s reporting had denied representations in the reporting and the [REDACTED] assessed that the person’s denials were truthful.
Steele’s explanation of Cohen’s denial borders on delusion and only further undermines his credibility.
Steele also stood by his account of the activities of Carter Page, who was never charged with any crime. Indeed, despite multiple investigations, no one could support Steele’s account of Page being a Russian agent or tool of Russian intelligence.
To the credit of Stephanopoulos, Steele was pressed on these contradictions. Unfortunately, there were no questions on aspects of the Durham investigation, including the alleged creation of the dossier as a vehicle of the Clinton campaign. Yet, it was lightyears beyond where the CNN left the recent interview with Clinton lawyer Marc Elias. Unlike CNN, Stephanopoulos did not ask Steele “what should we be doing differently?”
Steele was sued for defamation by individuals referenced in the Alfa Bank conspiracy theory. In July 2020, Steele was ordered to pay damages to bank officials who Steele claimed had delivered “large amounts of illicit cash” to Vladimir Putin. The court found that the claim was “demonstrably false.”
50 thoughts on “Dossier Delusion: Christopher Steele Claims Michael Cohen is Covering for Trump”
Steele is a liar and a grifter. I be am not moved by anything he says. The true story here is that Snugglufagus, the useful idiot, bought it (figuratively and literally) and tried to resell it to America.
This is what passes for journalism today.
Steele has been a very useful idiot for the Russians. Gleefully useful.
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
– William Casey, CIA Director 1981-1987
Casey was a Republican.
So?
Jonathan – Are you accepting everything Cohen says about Trump now as true? Or just the stuff that helps Trump?
Because I would be willing to accept Cohen’s claim about no Prague meeting as true if you would accept everything else he says about Trump to be true. And if everything Cohen says about Trump is true Trump should be imprisoned for a long time.
They are not just relying on Cohen telling the truth. They looked and found no evidence that Cohen traveled to Prague. You can’t hide the fact that you traveled outside of the country especially when you know the time frame. I do not believe Steele or Cohen unless an assertion is backed by some other reliable evidence found or not found in the 2 year investigation. The story is debunked. Now let’s look at Hunter-Joe Biden shared bank account and ties with China and Russia for the next 2 years.
“Because I would be willing to accept Cohen’s claim about no Prague meeting as true if you would accept everything else he says about Trump to be true.”
We have another poster saying the things Jeff says, strange.
Junio, no one is taking Cohen’s word about anything.
The allegation that Cohen met with Russians in Prague has been discredited because there is ZERO evidence that he did. Not only did Cohen deny it, but there were no travel records, passport evidence, plane logs, or a period of missing time.
If Cohen had learned how to teleport or manipulate the space/time continuum, then he’d either be the richest man on the planet, or working for either the Avengers or Hydra. If he were working for the Avengers, then obviously Black Widow was running a play to sabotage the Ruskies using him as Dr Strange. If he were working for Hydra, and had these abilities, then all of Earth would be under his dominion.
These people (leftists) need to be excommunicated from society. It’s to the point where it’s no longer annoying or aggravating, it is now dangerous. I cannot believe I’m saying this, but.. “TRUMP 2024, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”.
If we had to choose the one American who is most dangerous to our democracy right now, that would be Trump. He was trying to carry out a self-coup after the 2020 election. He could not bear that Biden won. Trump wanted to install himself as the unelected President. He tried to pressure Pence into installing him, and he incited insurrectionists to come to DC on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from certifying the EC vote for Biden.
Trump is a con-artist supreme, and he should be charged and tried for his crimes.
“If we had to choose the one American who is most dangerous to our democracy right now, that would be”???
Biden.
Joe takes cash from Ukraine, Russia and China. He gives cash to the Taliban. What does he get in return? Biden is the real danger in almost all ways possible. Right now he is intent on destroying America. He votes for America’s decline. Just look at Afghanistan. Then look at what he is doing to our economy.
—–
Taliban to give cash and land to families of suicide bombers who killed Americans
The Taliban announced the decision in a tweet from the organization’s Interior Minister, calling the bombers “martyrs” who died in service to Islam.
…”The minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is a designated terrorist by the United States, and carries a $10 million bounty for information leading to his capture. He hosted a ceremony on Monday in Kabul to honor suicide bombers who killed thousands of U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan.”
Cont: https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/taliban-reward-families-suicide-bombers-who-killed-americans?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
And yet for all his so called authoritarian tendencies Trump never ordered American citizens to do anything.
He never yelled at us and told us he was losing patience with us.
Funny how that works.
Anonymous:
Let me get this straight. Trump’s Administration negotiated multiple Middle East peace deals that weren’t supposed to have been possible, broke all records getting a vaccine to FDA Emergency Use Authorization during a global pandemic in a time frame that was declared impossible, had the lowest unemployment ever recorded for blacks, gave almost all middle class taxpayers a significant tax break, and engaged in no new wars…and you think he’s the most dangerous person to our democracy?
Meanwhile, evidence mounts that Joe Biden’s son Hunter sold access and special treatment to foreign governments, store shelves are empty because of the backup in container ships, he broke his promise about mandates, airplanes can’t get staffing due to those mandates, the economy is tanking, North Korea, China, and Iran are becoming more dangerous at a nuclear level, Joe Biden appears to be having serious cognitive difficulty and keeps telling Americans that he’ll “get in trouble” if he answers certain questions, Iran is moments away from having a nuclear bomb…and you’re not concerned?
Trump explored the legal options available to him and discussed his concerns about election fraud with his inner circle, including Pence. However, he left at the appointed time, even though there is a mountain of evidence that the FBI abused its authority in a soft coup (Russia hoax), and Giuliani flubbed a very strong case about Pennsylvania violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment (same as in Bush v Gore), by going off the rails on issues that only affected a small fraction of voters.
Trump can want what he wants, just like you can. It’s actions that matter. Seems like you want to prosecute thought crimes.
Remember when Maxine Watters whipped up mobs? Remember when Kamala Harris said they should continue? Meanwhile Trump called for peaceful protest, and he’s the guy you want to prosecute?
Your ethics could use a refurbishing.
For those committed to power at all costs, wokeness is designed to create tens of millions of permanent psychiatric patients, people who believe insane and unreal things like “men are women,” “printing money doesn’t cause inflation,” “human worth is determined by skin color,” “lockdowns are a sensible public health strategy,” and “true socialism has never been tried.” These false beliefs require enormous energy to prop up, and that’s where the political apparatus of the left comes in.
Wokeness is about creating a nationwide mental hospital of forever patients who never get better.
https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/23/wokeness-means-forcing-everyone-to-live-inside-the-prison-of-mental-illness/
This blog has a handful of these forever patients. There is no such thing as reasoning with them. They are stuck in an alternate reality and no amount of facts and evidence will get them out. The best thing we can do is not enable them. JT will always give them a forum to comment, but we should just leave them be.
“The best thing we can do is not enable them. JT will always give them a forum to comment, but we should just leave them be.”
******************
Amen, Olly. Frustration is the homage stupid pays to better intellects.
Cohen “later wrote a book that called Trump every name in the book and said that he lied for him.”
I not surprised that you fail to note that Cohen has claimed that Trump committed crimes.
People craving the spotlight make all kinds of unsubstantiated claims. The media and democrats have been making the same claims for the past 5 years… yet Trump, to my knowledge, has never in his life been charged with, much less convicted of, any crime. Too bad for you.
Georgie Porgy Clinton Spy. Starts own production company to Propagate lies
Feds do an early morning raid with media in tow (ala Roger Stone) on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. A man that told the FBI they were trying to make something of nothing in the whole Russia! sham, and knows were more ‘bodies’ are buried, gets the Jilian Assange treatment. At the same time Steele get a huge media interview.
I think everyone that in a new junkie knows the full truth about Russia! Like som one else noted yesterday, there are no coincidences.This “interview” gives ABC cover to claim they do even handed reporting, and since there was nothing of substance learned, safe to the leftists that make up the propaganda media. A win/win for ABC
Only a fool thinks there are no coincidences in the world.
The real Fool believes “coincidences” without investigating them…..for with investigation there are explanations for what appear to the naive to be “coincidences”.
The key is getting past mere appearances….but that is beyond the ability of the Leftist Mind.
When you allow your emotions to replace logic and reason….that is where you mess up.
But then….it would take some old fashioned “Smart Pills” for Anonymous to understand the concept.
It would appear in this particular case it is a case of failed reading comprehension that is his undoing.
One must determine the facts behind the “coincidence” but alas that requires effort and the ability to use critical thinking skills….something the Left are usually not prepared to do.
Iowan2 said “there are no coincidences.” I called him out on his foolish claim. Some things are coincidences and others aren’t. Investigate away. Just don’t make foolish claims like “there are no coincidences.”
deripaska doesnt own either of the two houses….. and dont forget–derpiaska worked w steele; he worked for mulers fbi on the robert levinson search in iran [and his handler was none other than….andy mccabe!]
CNN and Stephanopoulos intentionally gave Christopher Steele a huge public soapbox to gaslight the people of the United States, the interview was pure unadulterated propaganda aka Democratic Party activism hiding behind a false facade of journalism specifically aimed at manipulating the court of public opinion leading into to the 2022 political campaign season. It seems like the only tactic the Democratic Party has left to campaign with is keeping alive the anti-Trump hate and linking that hate to all Republican politicians.
Republicans are doing their best to prevent Democrats from passing any legislation.
Trump is doing his best to maintain the GOP as the party of Trump, and the Trump hate will be alive as long as Trump continues his Big Lie and continues to insert himself into GOP campaigns.
The comment above from one of the multiple Anonymous commenters is a trolling deflection.
DON’T FEED THE TROLLS!!!
Due to the claims that there are multiple commenters using the Anonymous moniker and the problems that causes, I will no longer converse with anyone using the Anonymous moniker. If you want to converse with me then get yourself a unique moniker that no one else has, otherwise don’t waste your time.
Thanks
Steve
You said “It seems like the only tactic the Democratic Party has left to campaign with is keeping alive the anti-Trump hate and linking that hate to all Republican politicians,” so it’s truly bizarre for you to now claim that a response to YOUR claim is a “trolling deflection.”
You are free to ignore me, but I am not bound by your choices. I will call out false claims when I want, including your false “trolling deflection” claim. I will also make other points if I want, including the point that “anti-Trump hate” (YOUR claim) is still alive because of Trump’s and the GOP’s own choices.
The anti-Trump hate is still alive because leftest are domestic terrorists.
According to the Intelligence Community, there are domestic terrorists on the right and the left, but most of them are on the right.
“Among DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists], racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists—specifically white supremacist extremists (WSEs)—will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.”
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020_10_06_homeland-threat-assessment.pdf
Trump’s bigotry, which stokes white supremacists, is just one of many reasons so many think that Trump is a threat to our democracy.
Exactly! We must always trust the secret police!
Don’t speak too freely in public meetings or the FBI will put you under surveillance as a domestic terrorist. Or you may just disappear.
“If you want to converse with me then get yourself a unique moniker that no one else has, otherwise don’t waste your time.”
***************************
I like your style, Steve. Me neither!
Mespo–
I think it should adopt Anonymous-ATS.
That is why I labeled him in the first place. Anonymous has to be separated from the pack so one can adequately converse. Labelling him by his most prominent feature has been successful for me. He doesn’t like it, but prefers being Anonymous more then he hates being called Stupid or ATS
By being Anonymous, he can say he didn’t make all those Stupid comments that were later proven wrong.
I will no longer converse with anyone using the Anonymous moniker.
Steve, the moniker is not the problem. We have at least one Anonymous person here that has a reasonable point of view. SM routinely comments without using his unique ID. Natacha and FishWings are another example. I sincerely doubt if you walked into a room with a handful of people that were firmly fixed in some alternate reality, that you would spend any time whatsoever trying to convince them they were wrong merely because they wore a unique name tag. Trying to debate crazy people is itself crazy.
OLLY wrote, “Steve, the moniker is not the problem. “
The moniker is a big problem. We as fellow commenters don’t actually know for sure if we are being trolled by one Anonymous commenter or multiple Anonymous commenters trying to incite arguments from different perspectives.
OLLY wrote, “Natacha and FishWings are another example.”
Those are anonymous commenters that are using unique monikers, just like your moniker OLLY which I perceive as being anonymous, I have absolutely no problem with being anonymous I only have a problem with the exact same moniker being used with apparently different persona’s behind them – you literally don’t know which you are talking to. I choose to use my real name and publicly stand behind what I write but I honor anonymity.
Trying to debate crazy people is itself crazy.
The parochial administrator last Sunday interrupted me while I was muttering to myself about our new pastor. She asked, “were you talking to me?”, to which I answered, “no I was talking to myself, and it was a really great conversation until you interrupted me”. We laughed.
😉
😀
Anonymous — did you miss the part where the infrastructure bill is a bipartisan bill that the radical Democrats in the House obstructed?
Ignore him giocon1, people like that don’t comprehend that much of today’s radicalized political left, especially the extreme progressive wing, have gone completely off the rails of reality. The root cause of the chaotic things we’re seeing in the United States were NOT created by Donald Trump as the radicalized political left wants everyone to believe.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s hate.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s bigotry.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s irrational aversion to truth and facts.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s anti-American and anti-Constitution ideological leanings.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s leaning towards totalitarianism.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-a-t-i-o-n of words and symbols.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s anti-history stance.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s anti-social behaviors.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s anti-respect.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s anti-logic.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s anti-critical thinking.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s anti-civility.
President Trump didn’t create the radicalized left’s Pravda like propaganda media machine.
etc, etc…
President Trump is a loose cannon mouthed unethical political hack but he didn’t create these things and his continued presence in the political scene does not maintain these things. These things are maintained within the ideological leanings and irrational thinking of the radicalized political left who will continue to imply or say, as Anonymous did, that the “Devil” made them do it and they’ll continue these irrational claims until h-e-l-l freezes over. Trump’s presence in the political scene has inspired the radicalized political left, especially the extreme progressives, to peel back their false facade of being liberal*, flush their ethics, logic and critical thinking and reveal their true universal bigotries to the world, anyone that doesn’t think like the radicalized political left should not have rights and should be persecuted, it’s very similar to the anti-Jew behaviors in 1930’s Germany.
*liberal: adjective 1. willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; open to new ideas. 2. relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.
The 21st century political left has become illiberal, as in anti-liberal, and pro totalitarian. The radicalized political left have become the evil that they profess to be against and their bigotry blinds them to their own hypocrisy.
Trump exacerbated the radicalized right‘s hate, bigotry, irrational aversion to truth and facts, anti-American and anti-Constitution ideological leanings, leaning towards totalitarianism, b@stardization of words and symbols, anti-history stance, anti-social behaviors, anti-respect, anti-logic, anti-critical thinking, anti-civility, Pravda like propaganda media machine, etc.
He is an ongoing danger to our democracy.
As an atheist, I don’t believe in any devils. Trump isn’t a devil. He’s a dangerous human.
Trump’s presence on the political scene has inspired the radicalized political right, especially the white suprmacists and neo-Nazis. There are far more people on the right displaying behavior like “the anti-Jewish behaviors in 1930’s Germany.”
“Among DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists], racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists—specifically white supremacist extremists (WSEs)—will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.”
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020_10_06_homeland-threat-assessment.pdf
Typical junk from one who lies all the time. The left is authoritarian, fascistic and authoritarian. Our danger comes from the left that doesn’t believe in the Bill of rights and if they had their way would likely want those that believe in God to be burned at the stake.
He might be the one Anonymous the Stupid was talking about when he commented on Trump rallies throwing people out.
—-
Army vet-turned-far-left-militant sentenced to 44 months for threatened attack on Trump activists
Daniel Alan Baker was convicted in May after he used the internet to rally far-left protesters to attend a Florida Trump rally armed, issuing directives to kidnap and potentially injure some of the Trump supporters.
Cont: https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/militant-seattles-autonomous-zone-sentenced-prison-attempted-florida-attack?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
They’ve simply said that they won’t pass the infrastructure bill unless it’s done together with the reconciliation package. Why does the other bill have to be done through reconciliation? Because of Republican obstruction. Republicans are filibustering all sorts of things. Did you miss that part of the issue?
I,along with countless other republicans are voting for Trump in 2024 should he run. The alt-left in Washington, the media and big tech have done precisely the opposite of what they set out to do which was to destroy Trump and the Republican party at any and all costs. I did not vote for Trump in 2016. I loathed much of his behavior, but I supported much of his agenda. In this case the ends do justify the means. I want a great America again. We had that under Trump until Covid hit. We shall have it again if we stand united to take down the evil leftists!!!!
That’s their job is they don’t support the legislation. Duh!
I have an error in my comment the network that did the Steele interview wasn’t CNN it was ABC.
I knew it was ABC, I must have typed CNN because I was watching CNN when I was typing the comment.
I stand corrected.
Steve — understabdable mistake since CNN also lies about everything.
This
Liars lie. Who’s paying Steele this time?