Trump Creates “Free Speech Site” While Barring Criticism of the Site or Its Creators

Many of us have called for free speech alternatives to social media given the expanding censorship programs on Twitter, Facebook, and other sites. Former President Donald Trump announced this week that he was supporting the creation of such an alternative site in TRUTH Social. Any alternative to the regulated speech found on social media is welcomed from a free speech perspective, but TRUTH Social contains a fatal flaw as a free speech site: it reserves the right to censor any criticism of itself. The inclusion of this reservation in the “Terms of Service” was not just hypocritical given the free speech premise of the site but self-destructive as the creators seek to roll out the site.
The “Terms of Service” also include a prohibition on the “excessive use of capital letters.” That rule seems a tad odd given the name of the site, which is fifty percent caps: “TRUTH Social.” Then there is President Trump’s own signature use of all caps writing.
However, the loss of all caps communications is hardly a major blow against free speech. What is far more concerning is this specific term for service:
PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES
You may not access or use the Site for any purpose other than that for which we make the Site available. The Site may not be used in connection with any commercial endeavors except those that are specifically endorsed or approved by us.
As a user of the Site, you agree not to:
…
-
-
disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.
-
While companies like Twitter have embraced biased and extensive censorship platforms, they do not censor criticism of their sites. Indeed, while Twitter has refused repeatedly to “verify” my identity, it has never censored my many tweets criticizing the company or its officers.
It is not clear what “us” encompasses, which adds a dangerous ambiguity to the regulation of speech on the site. Free speech demands bright lines. Saying that you can censor criticism of “us” without a definition is an absurd rule of service.
The reservation also uses sweeping and ill-defined terms of “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm,” which could mean anything. Merriam Webster defines “to tarnish” as “to dull or destroy the luster of by or as if by air, dust, or dirt” or “to detract from the good quality of ...[or] to bring disgrace on.” That could mean anything from mocking to outright defamation.
We have faced such issues on this blog. As a site committed to free speech values, we minimize the deletion of comments. As stated in the site policy, we will remove threats, doxxing, or personal attacks as well as possible copyright violations, profanity, and openly racist comments. (Profanity is automatically deleted by WordPress through a list of prohibited words). Repeat violators can be barred from the comment section. However, our stated default is against such deletions. We prefer good speech to correct any bad speech on the site. We delete a tiny fraction of comments despite our disagreement with the tenor or substance of some postings.
Many blogs have eliminated comment sections. We have kept our comment section as a forum for free speech. Comments routinely criticize or attack me as the host. To that end, I have never deleted a criticism of the site or myself without some violent or threatening element. That includes comments that contain clearly false statements about me, my writings, or the site. Moreover, I follow a long-standing view of columnists that it is a privilege to write for newspapers or major sites. The cost of that ticket is to allow others to criticize your writings or views. That is why I rarely respond to comments on the blog.
To be honest, I do not put much stock in the objections of the many commentators crying foul over the rule on TRUTH Social. Many of these same writers are silent or openly supportive of censorship rules on social media to combat what they define as “disinformation” on subjects ranging from election fraud to climate change to gender issues. There is even a new Orwellian term for censorship: “content modification.” Saying that you are no better than we are is hardly a compelling argument.
Nevertheless, the hypocrisy of these critics does not justify the same hypocrisy on sites like TRUTH Social. The reservation on the TRUTH Social site is anathema to free speech and immediately undermined the credibility of the site. It should be removed.
28 thoughts on “Trump Creates “Free Speech Site” While Barring Criticism of the Site or Its Creators”
And who do we have to thank for the creation of TRUTH Social? That’s right, everyone on the Left that told us FB, Twitter, etc. were private companies and if you don’t like their TOS, then build your own site. And true to form, without so much as 1 comment being posted on this new forum, those on the Left are denouncing the site for being an affront to free speech. I predict TRUTH Social will reflect an alternate reality to what is pumped out daily by the other social media platforms. Thank you Lefties!
The current tech overlords have said for years, “Get your own platform,” then promptly shut down Parler et al. They suppress — or outright ban — actual truths by using the ambiguous label dis- or misinformation, and repeat the jeer, “Get your own.”
They must Shirley realize they have overplayed their monopolus hand. Some people who have retained the ability to think critically have seen behind their false pretenses and are sickened by the extremely thin veneer of section 230 “public square provider and not editorial publisher” tech has smeared over its naked hatred of dissent. Orwell would be amazed at the pure audacity of leftists becoming Big Brother without having to have formally declared itself an institution.
Petty tripe about platform rules aside, the overlords have seen that their facade has been allowed to crack and they are facing an existential threat to their hobnailed, jack booted power. That alone is reason for rejoicing. Doubly so if they are incensed at the public application of their hidden rules upon their own voice.
Perhaps if they don’t like the TRUTH platform, they should get their own. Or rather, maybe they should not have hidden their contempt for disparate views and then brazenly branded (misbranded?) anyone for discussing that contempt as a leper. Such haughty malevolence was, is, and will be their downfall.
Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall. (Proverbs 16:18, AMP)
When the wicked are in authority, transgression increases, But the righteous will see the downfall of the wicked. (Proverbs 29:16, AMP)
Whether if this life or the next, these temporary overlords will bow to the one, true Lord. Just like golf and the stock market, eternity is indeed a long game.
Well it’s no real surprise that Trump is launching his own site. That being said everyone knows about free speech in USA and we also have Free Agency (Free Will) to say what we want and in all things there are consequences to our speech and actions. I hope that the Professor keep’s doing and even though I don’t always agree I still will listen to his point of view any day of the week.
“We delete a tiny fraction . . .”
Irrespective of the size of the fraction, or the reasons for the deletions, such actions are — by your definition of “censorship” — censorship. Such are the contradictions that follow when one starts with an overly broad definition of “censorship.”
Lol. I was agreeing with JT for a while till he lied. It is established that this blog keeps a blacklist of blocked commentators. But they don’t tell you, they just make it impossible to post l. This issues has been discussed before.
Sad personal attack….now provide your proof to your statement “It is established that this blog keeps a blacklist of blocked commentators.”. Show your Cards of fold your Hand!
You stated Professor Turley “lied”.
It is on you to prove he did….not just throw out such a comment.
He does not have to prove he told the truth….you have to prove he lied.
So which one of you is lying….as one of you has to be by simple logic.
My money is on you that is telling porky pies.
Darren has stated that he blocks some people entirely. For example, there was a commenter here who posted under the name This is Absurd and then under the name Art Deco, and I remember Darren telling Art that he had already been warned and would now be blocked, though it will be hard for me to find it. Darren gave JeffSilberman a warning recently, after removing a comment that Jeff had made to Oky1 that Darren interpreted as Jeff hoping Oky would die. If you want to see the warning from Darren, we can ask Jeff if he recalls the column in which Darren said this to him.
This entry by the Good Professor got me to thinking as is not surprising as he does have a way of fueling my interest.
I see his point as being critical of the new “free speech” social media site being backed by Trump because the site shall not tolerate/accept/ignore criticisms of the site or of Trump…..all the while proclaiming it to be all about free speech.
I get the Professor’s reaction to that….I do.
I sometimes have thought such an identical policy would be beneficial right here at his own Blog.
To me there is a huge difference between debating and mere personal attacks….anyone familiar with Saul Alinsky’s Rules understands what I mean.
Far too many come here day after day and attack Professor Turley….and do not debate the issues or his positions….just attack him personally for anything that he has to say without offering a reasonable or rational challenge to the issues at hand.
If Trump’s new social media site’s rule about such posting was applied here….it would sure save a lot of time spent scrolling past the trolling. posts and do no harm whatsoever to genuine “free speech”.
The Good Professor has a very thick skin and light touch on removing posts that just detract from the debating that is what free speech is meant to protect.
The old saying “Disagree without being disagreeable.” is what that new site’s rule appears to be.
No harm in that….just debate the issues…..and leave off the petty personal attacks…..ignore Saul’s recommended method.
“The reservation on the TRUTH Social site is anathema to free speech and immediately undermined the credibility of the site. It should be removed.”
It will never be removed. Trump is a malignant narcissist and hates being criticized.
That is why you are Anonymous and Trump uses his name.
I wonder if I am allowed to post here
Test..
Given that site is associated with Trump, it will undoubtedly attract a fair number of people that will go there for no other reason than to bash and flood the site with criticism of Trump and the site. That would make it unusable, so I can see this as a self preservation measure. Also good for them for spelling out allowed activities, and not leaving it to the vagaries of an “algorithm”, that always seems to err in one direction.
Not a fan of any censorship, that goes beyond Brandenburg. The only positive, in this shit sandwich, is that at least this is openly censorious.
Maybe they’re finally learning to play by the rules of the left? The Democrats have screwed this country up so badly in 9 months it will take a lot more to return it to a republic. Just look at the border or looking into your bank account.
The hypocrisy of the critics of this site is glaring. It is a reactive site that at present doesn’t have the size to be associated with the ‘town square’. It would not exist, but for the hypocrisy we see from members of the left. I am sure we will hear some of these hypocrites yapping about censorship
You talking about censorship. when you yourself has criticized facebook and others for deleting your Dear Leader.
Fish, I don’t like censorship anywhere, but when it occurs in the town square it is dangerous. I’m sure you can see that even if you are unwilling to say so. Why don’t you think about the meaning of the town square envisioning a place where all people gather. Then we can talk about it.
SM
Use Piglatin to avoid profanity or cuss words
There is no such thing as a totally free speech website. Therefore the more the merrier. I suspect it will become an alternative to the current idiots who deny even scientific papers to be published that the idiots disagree with and don’t even understand but call it misinformation . Trump’s site May get half the population like Fox got. I follow you faithfully but I don’t think you got this one right.
I agree with Turley on the assumption that his assessment of the rules of this new site are as he stated. But, I really don’t want to use a site that is systematically bombarded with criticism from political foes of Trump that are based on hatred of him rather than issues. Perhaps an alternative would be not to censor or ban such posts, but to separate them from the discussions based on issues. In this way, they would be available, but in a separate section similar to an Opinion section in the paper that is equally accessible. If you are interested in what they are saying, you are welcome to read and comment; if not, then read and/or engage in discussion of issues.
I really like this proposed solution; A simple change to TOS ASAP might just be the perfect fix to a “hellova” issue the site-creators have astutely anticipated, while also addressing the self-limiting hypocrisy inherent in the attempt, as wisely identified by Turley.
– Seems logical (and understandable) that a key purpose of the unique TOS just might be to eg, avoid Leftists (including high-tech trolls + bits) from inundating feeds, users & the site with the equivalent of “Orange Man Bad” (and worse), 24/7; threatening to quickly make the site unusable.
– By quickly updating the TOS to a) clarify who the narrowly-drawn, protected targets are and b) specify criticisms against those targets will be allowed but segregated, it seems like a great way to address both Turley’s concerns, and no doubt Trump et al’s, as well.
In other words, you want to censor objectionable Leftist speech. How many times does Turley have to tell us that the ONLY response to bad speech is more speech.
You can’t maintain a Safe Zone for Trumpists. A blog is either totally free or it ain’t! Period. That’s the point!
The hypocrites speak in the voice of Jeff.
This site is telling people up front what to expect, something not stated by others until after successfully gaining tremendous membership. In other words, the other sites were dishonest. Trump’s site is being honest from the start which is when it hurts. The site, if it succeeds, will be far freer than Twitter or FB. I hope it succeeds and in turn breaks up the monopolies which would open the doors for free speech.
“This site is telling people up front what to expect, something not stated by others until after successfully gaining tremendous membership. ”
Not true. Sites like Facebook and Twitter had Terms of Service from day 1, and the ToS told users up front what to expect.
“In other words, the other sites were dishonest.”
Ironically, you are accusing them of being dishonest, when you are the one being dishonest here.
Cartwright says:
“But, I really don’t want to use a site that is systematically bombarded with criticism from political foes of Trump that are based on hatred of him rather than issues.”
Oh really. And who gets to decide which criticism is based on hatred? What are the standards? Turley insists on a “bright line.”
I claim that Trump is a chronic and habitual liar. Trumpists reflexively accuse me of TDS, that is, I must hate Trump. It seems that anyone who claims Trump has lied will be accused of hatred so that no one can accuse Trump of lying EVER on “TRUTH Social.”
Some free speech site! Turley would reject your suggestion. He is a free speech originalist.
Turley says:
“Moreover, I follow a long-standing view of columnists that it is a privilege to write for newspapers or major sites. The cost of that ticket is to allow others to criticize your writings or views. That is why I rarely respond to comments on the blog.”
Rarely? How about, Never! That you allow criticism is not a reason not to respond to comments particularly if they are false. That is a non sequitur!
You don’t respond because you understandably have more profitable matters to do with your billable time than engage Trumpists, who will support “Truth Social” in spite of your condemnation of Trump’s thin-skinned “Terms of Service.”
Let’s see if I’m correct that the Trumpists will defend these terms of service or criticize you for doing so. This should be very interesting!
It’s possible to find replies from him long ago. I also discovered not long ago that he does sometimes read some of the comments — reflected in changes to the column after it’s initially posted, in response to a valid criticism.
If Trump wanted to promote an alternative social media site, then he chose poorly. I mean, without such “rules” the site would quickly get bogged down by trolls who suffer from TDS. But isn’t that the price you have to pay for being in what Nixon called “The Arena”? Maybe he should have just set up a paywall