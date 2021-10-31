Happy Halloween!!!

Halloween appears to be back! Despite the ongoing pandemic, the kids were back this evening — a testament to the healing power of candy. We bought a dozen bags of candy and we may have to run out to get more.

As usual, I bought my favorite candy (Reece’s Peanut Butter cups) as well as an assortment of other candies.

Here are some of our understated decorations this year featuring a wedding:

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

