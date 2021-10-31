Halloween appears to be back! Despite the ongoing pandemic, the kids were back this evening — a testament to the healing power of candy. We bought a dozen bags of candy and we may have to run out to get more.
As usual, I bought my favorite candy (Reece’s Peanut Butter cups) as well as an assortment of other candies.
Here are some of our understated decorations this year featuring a wedding:
3 thoughts on “Happy Halloween!!!”
Happy Halloween and blessings to all of our ancestors, family, friends and associates on All Souls’ Day! Remember the excitement and wonder felt as a child on this night and other holidays, like Christmas and Easter?!? Well, that is what we all want to SURVIVE in our Democracy! 💗🙏🏼👍🏼
I agree! I was pleasantly surprised to have a number of Trick Or Treaters. It felt quite normal. We’re back !!!!!
Happy Halloween!