Happy Halloween!!!

Halloween appears to be back!  Despite the ongoing pandemic, the kids were back this evening — a testament to the healing power of candy.  We bought a dozen bags of candy and we may have to run out to get more.

As usual, I bought my favorite candy (Reece’s Peanut Butter cups) as well as an assortment of other candies. 

Here are some of our understated decorations this year featuring a wedding:

 

 

3 thoughts on “Happy Halloween!!!”

  1. Happy Halloween and blessings to all of our ancestors, family, friends and associates on All Souls’ Day! Remember the excitement and wonder felt as a child on this night and other holidays, like Christmas and Easter?!? Well, that is what we all want to SURVIVE in our Democracy! 💗🙏🏼👍🏼

  2. I agree! I was pleasantly surprised to have a number of Trick Or Treaters. It felt quite normal. We’re back !!!!!

