Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced for torching a police car and attempting to burn another vehicle during last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd. That is hardly surprising given videos showing the men involved in the arson. However, the case raises a long-standing concern over the use of federal rather than state charges in such protest cases.
Da’Jon Lengyel, 24, was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison. Christopher West, 36, of Pittsburgh was ordered to serve four years. West received a more stringent sentence due to prior criminal history.
Notably, West still faces state charges over allegations that he took a news photographer’s camera. The question however is why these charges were not left in the state system. This was a Pittsburgh police car and the men were arrested by state, not federal, officers.
We previously discussed how state prosecutors have quietly handed over protest cases to federal prosecutors. The shifting of such cases ordinarily will produce longer sentences and, in some cases, insulates local leaders from backlash over prosecuting protesters.
The Biden Administration dropped dozens of protests charges against defendants from the protests last summer. Many of those charges involved efforts to burn or destroy federal buildings, which were more appropriately brought in the federal system.
5 thoughts on “Two Pennsylvania Men Sentenced in Federal Court Over Torching Police Cars”
The Pittsburgh State’s Attorney may be a Soros “employee”.
Dropping prosecutions for destruction of public property? Actions without consequences
This is just another example of The Federal Government crossing over into an area that belongs to the State and citizen of that state. It is taking the rights of the people to enforce their own laws and rights.
From the article:
“Throwing IEDs and bricks at police officers, throwing projectiles at and striking police horses, and setting police cruisers on fire are not the protected First Amendment activities of a peaceful protest,” said Scott Brady, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. “They are criminal acts that violate federal law.””
What federal laws? Their reasoning for bringing this to a federal level is not clear.
It is like they are trying to make a federal case out of anything?!
“We previously discussed how state prosecutors have quietly handed over protest cases to federal prosecutors.”
This should stay local. They did not have a good reason, as far as I can tell, to hand power to the federal government.