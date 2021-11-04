Canadian Professor Under Fire For Allegedly False Claim of Indigenous Ancestry

University of Saskatchewan is embroiled in a controversy over “self-identification” of ethnic or cultural status. According to news reports, Carrie Bourassa of the Department of Community Health and Epidemiology has claimed Indigenous/Native American heritage, but is “entirely [of] European descent.” Self-identification has long been accepted in many universities and recently The Hill ran a story that over one-third of white students may have lied about their race on college applications.
Bourassa has been accused of changing prior claims of being Métis by arguing that she “was adopted into the community by a Métis friend of her grandfather” and that “elders who support her do not rely on ‘blood quantums’ to assess Indigenous identity.” She admits that there is no proof that she is Métis or Tlingit by birth.
That has caused tension at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research where Bourassa serves as scientific director of the Indigenous health. The CIHR insists that “On the question of Dr. Bourassa’s identity, we recognize that Indigenous identity is complex, multifaceted and deeply personal and we support Indigenous self-identification.”
That creates a situation not unlike the Elizabeth Warren controversy where the senator insisted that her false claim of Native American ancestry was not the basis of her being hired or promoted at law schools. She later claimed a 1/32 link, which many do not consider sufficient.
There is merit to the position of the universities in both the Bourassa and Warren cases. The false claim of Indigenous ancestry may be an honest mistake or a knowing falsehood. It is hard to confirm such intent or scienter to support termination. Moreover, while knowingly false statements are considered unethical conduct, they are rarely the sole basis for termination (particularly on issues that do not touch upon published research or academic functions).
Nevertheless, Indigenous academics, such as Raven Sinclair from the University of Regina have objected that keeping Bourassa employed is “untenable.”
The controversy again raises whether self-identification is truly sufficient for faculty members or students to claim racial classifications. That is the current approach on applications for most colleges and universities.
If it’s now acceptable for one to chose to identify with a gender contrary to their biology surely it must be acceptable to identify with whatever race, ethnicity or national origin one chooses at a particular point in time, thus negating the concept of lying on applications. The State Department just recently began issuing passports without gender identification, when requested, which would seemingly set a new legal government precedent in conflict with the U.S.code regarding falsification of official documents. Today Shakespeare would be wrong that a rose by any other name is still a rose.
Cases like these (especially Sachem warren) make me wonder when people will get fed up and start self identifying as a minority. Sachem warren, as a leader of the democratic party, strenuously advocates for affirmative action to help oppressed minorities. Then as white women used affirmative action to get hired – most likely at the expense of harvard hiring a true minority. None of this seems to matter, but people will only buy the BS for so long.
In my own family there has been confusion over just how much indigenous blood is present. On my father’s side, my grandmother grew up in a brothel in Providence and married my grandfather at 14 to get out. It took several generations before my family would label the general climate of that familial house as being a brothel (which it was). Instead, they’d explain it as my great grandmother having been ‘married five times’, which as we know woman didn’t do in the early 1900’s unless they were in Hollywood.
Any rate, no one was sure who my great grandfather was although there was speculation it was a guy named Tom because in his last days my grandmother let him live in a chicken shack in the back yard for seemingly no reason that my father, aunts and uncles could determine. Tom had been a pitcher in early professional baseball, later a sports writer for the newspapers and also a prodigious drinker such that it put him on the street. He’d also had Narraganset blood in him although no one knew how much (turns out to have been very little which later genetic testing went on to prove).
Why is this important? Well, on this blog, it will be important if anyone reads it because they’ll want to mock my family history. It’s happened many times before…
But more importantly, it shows a couple things: a) it’s possible to grow up confused about your heritage in an exact way, and b) there are some wild frikkin rides one can go through along the way and if your family has indigenous experience it can be an array of accomplished and not accomplished experience certainly, but full of human struggle either way. And this struggle can truly shape a person’s existence even if there is confusion over the exact degree of indigenous heritage there is present in a family’s genetic profile.
So I have zero concern over heritage as being a determinant in hiring and employment practices other than to know some nationalities and backgrounds have been frozen out and that the situation needs outside guidelines to remedy the condition. After employment, performance has to be the operative determinant. No one can tell me Elizabeth Warren didn’t become the best at what she became and that’s why she’s had the path she’s had. Full stop. And she had to bust her ass to do it because the cards were stacked against her all along the way.
Now…, censor me silly, D train.
eb
Sachem warren did not have the issues you have in determining your heritage. Neither did the other high profile cases.
How do you know?
eb
For all the claims that we are a white racist society oppressing our “citizens of color”, there seem to be an awful lot of people who falsely claim that color.
Obama who is 50/50, certainly focused on and relied on being identified as black.
Perhaps there are advantages to be a minority.
Perhaps being a minority in America isn’t as terrible as the Lefties make out.
I’m betting that Elizabeth Warren never paid back the scholarship money she took saying that she was Native American. Works for some. But, isn’t ironic to consider white privilege when whites have to lie about their race in order to get financial support or gain positions designated for the “oppressed”?
Two points:
1. Any racial preference is, by definition, racist and should be condemned and abolished.
2. If the white race is privileged in America, why is it that some whites pretend to be non-white but non-whites do not pretend to be white?
Pudnhead, GMTA?
Honestly, who cares what the person’s ancestry is? Does this have any bearing on who the person is? No, and this is another stupid left wing position that should be ignored.
It is only an issue because universities and others grant preferences to people who claim to belong to non-white races. No one pretends to be white.
Okay then. My new self-identity is Batman. Someone please deliver the Batmobile to my house ASAP
If sex is nothing but a social construct, surely ethnicity has to be an invention. Not something definable.