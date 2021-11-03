Florida Homeowner Fined For Displaying “Let’s Go Brandon” and Pro-Trump Banners on Home

There is an interesting constitutional fight brewing in Florida. I have a column out today on the “Let’s Go, Brandon” movement. Marvin Peavy is part of that movement and displayed a banner with the chant (with a pro Trump banner) from his home in Seagrove Beach, Florida. He is now facing a $50 a day fine for violating an ordinance against such banners. He has pledged to continue to fight the enforcement. The question is whether the ordinance is constitutional.
Hanging from Peavy’s home is a banner proclaiming “Trump Won” and another proclaiming “Let’s Go Brandon.” The latter chant is a euphemism for “F— Joe Biden.”
The code states that following signs are “the prohibited in the Route 30-A Scenic Corridor”:
B. Prohibited signs. In addition to the signs prohibited in Section 6.03.00, the following signs
shall be prohibited in the Route 30-A Scenic Corridor:
1. Permanent off-premise outdoor advertising signs (an off-premise sign is any sign
located on property other than that to which the sign relates);
2. Pole signs;
3. Water towers as commercial advertising;
4. Wall murals as commercial advertising;
5. Off-premise signs;
6. Temporary mobile or portable signs;
7. Interior lit single panel plastic or Lexan face;
8. Streamers, feather flags, pennants, ribbons, spinners and other similar devices;
9. Flashing signs;
10. Signs containing reflective elements that sparkle or twinkle in the sunlight;
11. Roof signs;
12. Signs containing moving parts.
The law is notably neutral on content. That is a key distinction given prior Supreme Court rulings like Reed v Town of Gilbert. In that case, the court ruled unanimously that an Arizona ordinance was unconstitutional. Under the ordinance, “ideological signs” and “political signs” were subject to different limitations.
Writing for the Court in Reed, Justice Clarence Thomas stressed that “[g]overnment regulation of speech is content based if a law applies to particular speech because of the topic discussed or the idea or message expressed.”
The content-based regulation triggered “strict scrutiny” analysis requiring that the government must demonstrate that the law has been “narrowly tailored” to serve a “compelling interest.”
Here all signs are limited or banned in this area regardless of their message. What remains, however, is the denial of homeowners to be able to speak politically through signage on their own homes. The city would argue that they can still speak in other ways. Moreover, there is a general exemption in the ordinance for
“Temporary signs for political candidacy, nonprofit organizations, religious institutions and other signs conveying a non-commercial message for a one-time event provided that such signs are removed within 15 days following the campaign, drive, or event.”
Again, there is no content regulation here and political signs are allowed during campaign seasons.
But how about those who want to express political views between elections? Such sentiments are supporting ongoing movements, including “Let’s Go Brandon” which is a criticism of media bias. This is an aesthetic regulation that negates forms of political expression. While the odds may be against Peavy, he may force a reconsideration of such speech rights.
39 thoughts on “Florida Homeowner Fined For Displaying “Let’s Go Brandon” and Pro-Trump Banners on Home”
Turley: you do know better than to even post this story suggesting that somehow this bonehead’s constitutional right to free speech is being infringed upon, because even you acknowledge that when local ordinances ban the display of content-neutral items like banners and flags, this is not unconstitutional. NO flags or banners are allowed, regardless of content, and the SCOTUS has upheld such regulations. This property is located on a scenic corridor, too, which is the reason for the ban. But, your job is to stir up the disciples, so you keep stirring the pot.
Absolutely, there are towns with enforced regulations on not being able to park a car overnight past the outer border of one’s garage. Meant to discourage people leaving their car up on blocks out in the driveway, no doubt. Ha.
Let us not forget. Johnny Depp said, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a President”. https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/pop-culture-news/johnny-depp-when-was-last-time-actor-assassinated-president-n775881. Please also recall that Kathy Griffin held up the bloody severed head of Donald Trump. https://www.npr.org/2019/04/23/716258113/kathy-griffin-life-after-the-trump-severed-head-controversy. Now the left cries itty bitty baby tears over “Let’s go Brandon”. They declare it a terrible disrespect for a President of the United States. The disrespect can be more apparently found in the lack of the application of civility by the left as documented by the links herein contained. Their outrage makes the distinct sound of one hand clapping.
Now, what to do with:
Trump and QAnon seem the obvious choices.
Hundreds of Trump/QAnon supporting conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas yesterday, expecting the return of JFK Jr. from the dead in the belief that JFK Jr. would reinstate Trump as President.
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/579798-hundreds-of-qanon-supporters-gather-in-dallas-expecting-return-of-jfk-jr
Then on the left we have Marianne Williamson who ran for President and was the owner of a Metaphysical book store. Anonymous wants us to believe that all the wackos are on the right. While speaking spiritually we should remind Anonymous of taking the board from her own eye before complaining about the sliver in someone else’s eye.
Newly elected Virginia Lt Gov. Winsome Sears is what makes America great, an immigrant who is proud to be an American. What an inspiring victory speech with a beautiful family to boot.
Marxists never contribute nor build; their one signature is to tear and divide. No Democrat, no Liberal, no virtue signaling Biden appointee nor supporter can hold a candle to the hope and change that Ms. Sears victory portends. Americans should take note.
I am not even first generation American. When I joined the marine corps i was still a Jamaican but this country had done so much for me I was willing to die for this country
Estovir–
Yeah! I like her a lot too. More like her!
Role models like her need to become more of a household name than people like AOC, who can’t figure out how to work a garbage disposal.
She didn’t say that she couldn’t figure out how to work one. She said she hadn’t previously lived someplace with a garbage disposal, disliked the sound, and wondered if it was better or worse than throwing food in the garbage (and I’m sure that she’s smart enough to look up the answer to that if she wants).
ATS: “and I’m sure that [AOC is] smart enough to look up the answer to that if she wants).”
I’m not.
I never cease to be amazed at how dopes like you, Karen, have the gall to criticize AOC but overlook a profound ignoramus and national embarrassment like Marjorie Taylor Greene. Here are just *some* of her antics: chasing a kid who was a survivor of a school shooting down a street in Washington, D.C., accusing him of lying, saying that school shootings were a hoax to take away gun rights, and she continued harassing him, even though reporters were videotaping her. Going to AOC’s Congressional office and demanding that she come out to engage in a verbal sparring match, and when no one opened the locked door, she opened the mail slot and told AOC to “change her diaper” and come on out. You wonder why people don’t respect you, Karen, and one reason is posts like the one above that expose the depth of your discipleship, thoroughly honed via a daily diet of Fox News. You are so oblivious to the extent of your ignorance that you constantly repeat the slop Fox serves every day, even repeating things that have been shown to you to be untrue. And, as Anonymous’s post below shows, it’s one thing to lack the intellect to understand how to use a garbage disposal when you didn’t have one growing up due to your family’s poverty, and to simply be unfamiliar with the device.
Interesting video. Students are all in for diversity quotas except for sports where merit counts
Perhaps no basketball team should be more than 7% black so that teams “look like America” as the leftist diversity rationale goes.
https://campusreform.org/article?id=18305
In the ordinance “Streamers, feather flags, pennants, ribbons, spinners and other similar devices” are banned even if they have no speech. I expect that the fine will be upheld for this reason. The owner remains free to put “Trump Won” and “Let’s Go Brandon” on signs that are consistent with the ordinance, or even to paint those messages on the side of his house.
Turley’s claim that “This is an aesthetic regulation that negates forms of political expression” is nonsense. All Peavey has to do is shift the statements to an allowable sign or wall painting.
Agreed, except I would say that this regulation negates that particular form of expression. What should also be scrutinized is if the regulation has been applied equally, for example to BLM signs.
Laws and regulations are supposed to affect everyone the same. If that’s the case, then he just needs to shift his venue or media as you said.
Walton County is majority Republican:
https://www.votewalton.com/m/Registration/Registration-Statistics/Registration-Statistics-Summary
This restriction is part of a long list of non-partisan restrictions in the county for the Scenic Gulf Drive Corridor Overlay District:
https://library.municode.com/fl/walton_county/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=CO_APXCLADECO_CHVISISCCOVIOVDI_6.13.00SCGUDRCOOVDI_6.13.01PUIN
I have no doubt that if there were a BLM flag along the Scenic Gulf Drive Corridor Overlay District, that owner would also be fined.
OT (but related): I remember when David Dinkins became NYC’s first black mayor. The pundits of the leftist stripe all said the same thing about the election: the sun was a little brighter the next day, the breeze a little crisper and the air a little sweeter (Huh, in NYC?). After last night in the Commonwealth, I know how they feel. We dodged a major bullet last night with woke TMac and now Youngkin ought to be the sunlight and breeze we need to air out the soiled mess the Dims have made of our Commonwealth. As for ol’ Blackface/Blackheart Northam, good riddance!
This sign law was written and passed by the appropriate elected body. Thus the solution is to petition that same elected body. Failing to find relief, elections come around every two years or sooner. The people need to be left alone to settle their own disagreements. Judges should explain that to any case that reaches their courtroom.
Thanks for an interesting legal issue.
I can’t make up my mind which way this should go; I like arguments for both positions.
I do wonder if the ordinance stands whether we will see some communities finding ‘content neutral’ ways to ban content they don’t like while finding content they do like aesthetically pleasing.
That seems a stretch and it may be, but I am reminded how church services were rigorously banned to prevent the spread of Covid while larger BLM demonstrations were apparently deemed perfectly safe.
We managed to change our sign ordinance and removed the time element on political and temporary signs
15 days whatever you say ..
Saint Peter don’t call me cause I can’t go.
I owe my soul to the city’s own goals!
The Dems are probably having a “Let’s Go Brandon” moment this morning after the VA gubernatorial results?
I’m a Democrat, and although I’m not a fan of Biden’s, I remain very happy that he beat Trump in 2020. I consider Trump a danger to the US, for reasons discussed in multiple books, including How Democracies Die.
Any-Your old posts hail Biden and if you’re not a fan of Biden why would you be happy that he beat President Trump. Oh must be fuel, Afghanistan, crime, the border, defund police, BLM/ANTIFA, Mandate or lose your job, White supremacy, CRT, must be parents are terrorist, how about $450,000 of taxpayers money to illegals?
You keep talking Trump, worked great last night but if you have nothing to hang your hat on keep whipping a dead horse.
Yea, Democracy is dying thanks to the Dems.
He is a member of the new religion that displaced the religion espoused by the Founding Fathers of this great country
Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America
https://www.amazon.com/Woke-Racism-Religion-Betrayed-America/dp/0593423062
According to John McWhorter, the problem is that a well-meaning but pernicious form of antiracism has become, not a progressive ideology, but a religion—and one that’s illogical, unreachable, and unintentionally neoracist.
In Woke Racism, McWhorter reveals the workings of this new religion, from the original sin of “white privilege” and the weaponization of cancel culture to ban heretics, to the evangelical fervor of the “woke mob.” He shows how this religion that claims to “dismantle racist structures” is actually harming his fellow Black Americans by infantilizing Black people, setting Black students up for failure, and passing policies that disproportionately damage Black communities. The new religion might be called “antiracism,” but it features a racial essentialism that’s barely distinguishable from racist arguments of the past.
“Your old posts hail Biden”
They don’t. I voted for someone else in the Dem. primaries.
“if you’re not a fan of Biden why would you be happy that he beat President Trump”
Because I consider Trump a danger to the US, and I do not consider Biden a danger to the US, only a mediocre President.
Here are a couple of previous comments where I’ve explained why I consider Trump a danger to the US:
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/10/20/dossier-delusion-christopher-steele-claims-michael-cohen-is-covering-for-trump/#comment-2130490
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/10/29/can-we-try-to-kill-this-the-mcauliffe-campaign-responds-to-turley-column-with-bizarre-question/comment-page-3/#comment-2133780
“You keep talking Trump”
I will keep talking Trump as long as I think he’s a danger to the US, including through his promotion of the Big Lie.
The Big Lie you complain about is turning into a Big Truth.
https://thefederalist.com/2021/11/01/wisconsin-investigation-uncovers-potential-tip-of-a-voting-fraud-iceberg
“The Federalist” has no credibility.
No one disputes that Big Tech and MSM manipulated voters prior to the presidential election. Suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, Facebook/Twitter censoring critical stories of Biden, CIA/FBI/DOJ/top DOD brass pushing the Russian “disinformation” campaign re: Hunter’s laptop, etc, ipso facto rigged the election. Period, end of story. See how the Left whine about Fox News, and yet what they did prior to the presidential election makes Fox News look like an innocent virgin. Now they are trying to do it again by rewriting the story and fabricating news re: Virginia’s election results.
The Youngkin campaign discovered that this contingent of angry, willfully ignorant white people was the key ingredient needed to elect a GOP governor in Virginia for the first time since 2009. By Ja’han Jones, The ReidOut Blog, From The ReidOut with Joy Reid
Contrast the above with Lt Governor Winsome Sears. Additionally, not getting much mention is the newly elected Latino Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares, who beat 2 time incumbent Democrat Mark Herring.
They lie. Plain and simple. For all of their belly aching about Trump lying, Democrats as far back as Lyndon Baines Johnson have perfected the skill of lying. Pelosi and Schumer practice LBJ’s Black voter strategy to such perfection it would likely make LBJ blush. Democrats are the Ultimate Lie, the Father of all Lies, which means…ya know…
These Negroes, they’re getting pretty uppity these days and that’s a problem for us since they’ve got something now they never had before, the political pull to back up their uppityness. Now we’ve got to do something about this, we’ve got to give them a little something, just enough to quiet them down, not enough to make a difference. For if we don’t move at all, then their allies will line up against us and there’ll be no way of stopping them, we’ll lose the filibuster and there’ll be no way of putting a brake on all sorts of wild legislation. It’ll be Reconstruction all over again.
– LBJ to Senator Richard Russell, Jr. (D-GA) regarding the Civil Rights Act of 1957
Any says: “I do not consider Biden a danger to the US” REALLY and “I didn’t vote for Biden” all of a sudden the Bidenista’s or should I say Brandonista’s didn’t vote for Biden. Just like all the dead that voted for Biden?
Oh, and that Big Lie you mentioned must be Russia Russia Russia or the Ukraine? Keep talking President Trump great comparison to what we have today.
You voted for President Poopy Pants???
There were Vietnam era speech cases in which the Court held “F___ the Draft” and, I believe, “F___ General Hershey Bar” to be protected political speech.
I can not imagine the Court reaching any other conclusion about “Let’s go, Brandon!”, “F___ Joe Biden!” or it’s abbreviated form, “FJB”. Every context in which I have observed these statements it has been patently obvious that they were used in a political context in opposition to President Biden, his policies and his executive actions which many believe, once again constituting political speech, that he has exceeded the authority and prerogative of the executive, thereby usurping the authority of the legislative branch.
I guess next come the tee shirts. Tons of Let’s Go Brandon clothing already out here.
Absent a compelling reason for such a broad restriction, such as highway safety, sounds like a loser to me. Is promotion of a scenic highway a compelling state interest? Of course I’ve been wrong before
Related to this column, I get a kick from the Lefties who cheered Deniro making his F— Trump speech, but are outraged by the Let’s go Brandon calls.
Fake outrage.
The headline is ambiguous. I thought the same person had hung both Trump (in effigy) and a Let’s go banner.
To all those blaming the Dems for this , Walton County where Seagrove is locates is a REPUBLICAN COUNTY! The regulation is being enforced by Walton County.
Seagrove is locates is a REPUBLICAN COUNTY! The regulation is being enforced by Walton County.
After 6 years of watching Republican politicians work to defeat President Trump at the polls, and undermine his Presidency, it is clear there are a host of registered Republicans that talk the tal act as Democrats, such a statement is an obvious attempt at deflection. It is, by now, a lazy rhetorical device.