Locked and Loaded: The Supreme Court Argument Appears To Confirm A Major Gun Rights Victory in the Making

We have been discussing (here and here and here) the Supreme Court challenge in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. (NYSRPA) v. Bruen, the first Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over ten years. Yesterday’s oral argument appeared to confirm the expectations in those columns on the likely reversal of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and a reinforcement of Second Amendment rights.
In 2008, the Supreme Court recognized the right to bear arms as an individual right in District of Columbia v. Heller. Two years after Heller, in McDonald v. City of Chicago, the court ruled that this right applied against the states.
This case concerns concealed-carry restrictions under N.Y. Penal Law § 400.00(2)(f) that require a showing of “proper cause.” Lower courts have upheld the New York law, but there are ample constitutional concerns over its vague standard, such as showing that you are “of good moral character.” New York wants to exercise discretion in deciding who needs to carry guns in public while gun owners believe that the law flips the constitutional presumption in favor of such a right.
The oral argument quickly confirmed the likely votes of five justices against the New York law. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh appeared clearly committed to a reversal as well as a possible expansion of protections for gun rights. Chief Justice John Roberts appeared committed to vote against the law but not necessarily on board with a significant expansion of protections from the earlier holdings of the Court.
The surprise of the argument came from Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who wrote a strong Second Amendment opinion as an appellate judge. Barrett appeared open to arguments that greater regulation of guns may be appropriate in cities or “sensitive places.”
As I wrote earlier, justices like Roberts could vote down the law but retain the view in Heller that “like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” That includes restrictions in “sensitive places.”
However, in one telling moment, Roberts noted that gun rights should be more expansive in cities to allow self-defense. After all, he asked New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, “How many muggings take place in the forest?”
One of the interesting issues to watch is whether the majority supports a historical methodology in its analysis, another issue flagged in the earlier columns. Gun control advocates have pushed for a consensus approach based on the rulings of lower courts. The majority seemed to reject that view in favor of a historical approach on how such laws were written historically in England and the colonies.
Kavanaugh, as expected, offered the clearest and strongest position from the right side of the Court. He rejected the consensus approach, a rejection that seemed shared by five other justices. Those six justices will likely be looking to historical, not consensus, rationales.
The division on the right of the Court may come on how to address limitations or bans for “sensitive places.” Barrett suggested that large gatherings may qualify as such places and warrant restrictions. Roberts suggested that there may be legitimate prohibitions for places like university campuses or “any place where alcohol is served.”
While oral arguments can offer unreliable evidence of actual voting, the questions of the justices support the earlier prediction of a likely big win for gun rights. Any disagreement over rules for “sensitive places” would occur on the other side of a reversal of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
19 thoughts on “Locked and Loaded: The Supreme Court Argument Appears To Confirm A Major Gun Rights Victory in the Making”
Roberts suggested that there may be legitimate prohibitions for places like university campuses ….
How convenient. That is where all of our nation’s troubles began.
Written from my university “safe space”.
😉
Curious, some wanted an end to stop, ask, and then frisk if there seemed to be a problem. The policy was removing guns from precisely those people that should never have them, gangsters and gang members. Those guns were illegal and killed innocent people, including children.
On the other hand, they wish to remove guns from good citizens that want to protect themselves from these monsters.
What can be their objective? The destruction of American society. That is why many of the same people support permitting illegal aliens that have committed murder and rape to run free.
The people of this nation must join together and stop the left. People have to learn how the left lies and deceives.
If 5 justices don’t like the vagueness of good moral character, they won’t replace it with the equally vague sensitive places.
It’s great that Conservatives on the high court are using “historical methodology” – essentially interpreting the letter & spirit of individual amendments, articles and clauses for modern circumstances which would expand gun owners’ rights. Most of us are all for that, but why doesn’t the same “methodology” apply to post-9/11 abuses (ie: Cointelpro, torture, etc) or War on Drug abuses (ie: Driving while Black, Terry v. Ohio, etc) using that same conservative constitutional due process?
The American system legally requires a “constitutional-amendment” to change the letter & spirit of the supreme law of the land. Why is it okay for 2nd Amendment gun rights, but not the “historical methodology” for the 1st, 4th and 14th Amendment rights of women, African-Americans, LGBT-Americans and other individuals?
In the 21st Century – for the first time in over 200 years – America practiced torture, kidnappings, gulags (imprisonment without judge, jury, trial and without a guilty verdict), Rubber-Stamp FISA courts, Cointelpro style blacklisting, threatening journalist with the Espionage Act, etc. without using “historical methodology”. What changed with this case? Politics?
Have those cases come before the Supreme Court?
Re: Skip
Maybe America’s great evil of our lifetime is Cointelpro style blacklisting – robbing innocent Americans of “legal standing” in court. Without confrontation, without judge, without jury and without guilty verdict. The feds coined the term “Cointelpro” but it likely originated at the local level and infected the federal justice system.
These are felony level crimes, perpetrated by constitutionally oath sworn officials. Judicial Branch judges and justices never see these cases – can’t rule on what they can’t see. Basically felonies with no police or prosecutors to investigate or enforce these crimes. For example: a US Department of Justice that green lights torture isn’t going to police Cointelpro crimes by it’s own employees.
Using the government’s own records, there over 1 million persons on the various watchlists (blacklists) and their own records indicate the terrorism-conviction rate is less than 1%. Apparently the way to legitimize this 20 years after 9/11 is to mission-creep terrorism laws to be applied to Americans (ie: January 6 event, environmental terrorists that never killed anyone and other groups).
If we have a terrorism-conviction rate with a 99% failure rate, they have to mission-creep (using terrorism laws for non-terrorism cases) in order to make Cointelpro style blacklisting and unconstitutional searches appear legitimate.
This may be the real test for this U.S. Supreme Court – understanding and policing Cointelpro style blacklisting. It’s not clear they understand what is really happening the past few decades. How do you police something when the crime victim is robbed of “legal standing” to seek Judicial Branch relief? This is a new constitutional question of our century.
Identifying “sensitive places” at the highest level of our legal system as places where law abiding citizens cannot carry firearms is literally creating a legalized soft target for people wanting to inflict terror in a place that they know for sure won’t be protected by firearms so they can inflict the most human carnage.
Who defines sensitive places? The government does.
The 2nd Amendment is specifically there to limit the power of the government to infringe upon the rights of the individual.
The Supreme Court of the United States should not use the words or imply that sensitive places are exempted from 2nd Amendment protection rights anywhere in their ruling to do so would be asking for serious trouble down the road.
Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse should obviously be allowed to bring a weapon into the courtroom to ensure he gets the proper verdict for his trial.
Except for the small fallacy that he is a murderer. Never been convicted, and the only person he’s shot was in lawful self defense. Please get a grip, or some medicine!
Grung_e_Gene — Oh, has the trial ended? Has he been convicted? Didn’t think so. Here we are talking about the Constitution and law, and you’re arguing against “innocent until proven guilty.”
Witherspoon,
“ The Supreme Court of the United States should not use the words or imply that sensitive places are exempted from 2nd Amendment protection rights anywhere in their ruling to do so would be asking for serious trouble down the road.”
So you would be ok with high school students bringing guns into the school? There are states where no training or conceal carry permits are required. Would bullied kids be justified in carrying a gun to protect themselves? In all states you can legally own a gun at 18.
Should gang members who are legally allowed to have guns be allowed in courthouses? Schools? Government offices? You can be a gang member and still legally acquire a gun if they haven’t been convicted of a crime. They too have 2nd amendment rights.
Pretty silly. Nobody, and certainly not this case, or the Supreme Court, is talking about kids. And by the way, unlawful use of firearms is already unlawful. Creating “no defense zones” where criminals can kill people at will is not the answer.
While Barrett may have surprised by showing concern over what the obvious results of this near certain decision will be let’s just say this near certain decision will live on in the core group of epically stupid decisions the SCOTUS has made in recent years. Welcome to the reversal of preclearance in the Voting Rights Act, Citizens United, Texas abortion head in the sand club SCOTUS!!! While serving your end of the McConnell agreement as you’ve been expected to do, you’ve fully delivered the U.S. from higher level representative democracy to burgeoning chaos in a surprisingly effective way.
Censor me silly, D train.
eb
This looks more like a legislative debate rather than a legal one. I guess I missed the “sensitive places” clause in the Constitution.
Of course, if “sensitive places” were a legitimate argument, I guess Florida, which has a very liberal right to carry law, would be a shooting gallery at every tailgate party and sporting event in the state. NOT!!!!
Lefties like power (so do conservatives, but not at all costs). The ability to issue or deny is a significant source of power.
NY has been particularly egregious in granting carry permits to friends and the connected while denying those permits to ordinary people.
Poor blacks didn’t have a hope in hell of getting a gun permit (let alone a carry permit) in spite of living in high crime areas.
“Sensitive places?” These so-called “sensitive places” may be where guns are most needed for protection. Were the framers of the Constitution unaware of these sensitive places when they adopted the second amendment?
Curious as to whether any decisions from this term are issued before the mid-terms
Probably will be one of the late June 2022 releases.