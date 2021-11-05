Famed Actress Brigitte Bardot Charged (Again) With Hate Speech

We have previously discussed the alarming rollback on free speech rights in the West, particularly in France (here and here and here and here and here and here and here). Much of this trend is tied to the expansion of hate speech and non-discrimination laws. I wrote earlier about the prosecution of famous actress Brigitte Bardot for saying in 2006 that Muslims were ruining France in a letter to then-Interior Minister (and now President) Nicolas Sarkozy. Bardot, an animal rights activist, has been repeatedly hit with such criminal complaints for criticizing different groups. Now she has again been fined for calling the the inhabitants of La Reunion “savages” for their continued sacrificing of animals in religious rituals.
Bardot, 87, was fined 20,000 euros ($23,000) by a court on France’s Indian Ocean island of La Reunion over a 2019 letter in which she condemned the continued sacrificing of goats by the island’s Hindu Tamil population, which she described as “degenerate savages.” She declared that “the natives have kept their savage genes” and referred the “cannibalism of past centuries.” She described the population as “a degenerate population still soaked in barbarous ancestral traditions.”
Her spokesman Bruno Jacquelin was also fined for sending the statement to several media outlets at her request.
France’s then overseas territories minister Annick Girardin called for action after writing her “that racism is not an opinion, it’s an offense.”
I certainly understand the great offense taken from these statements. Despite long favoring animal rights, I view the comments as worthy of public condemnation. However, as will come as little surprise to many on this blog, I view such statements as free speech that should be protected in every country.
France has been a leader in the rollback on free speech in the West with ever widening laws curtailing free speech. These laws criminalize speech under vague standards referring to “inciting” or “intimidating” others based on race or religion. For example, fashion designer John Galliano has been found guilty in a French court on charges of making anti-Semitic comments against at least three people in a Paris bar. At his sentencing, Judge Anne Marie Sauteraud read out a list of the bad words used by Galliano to Geraldine Bloch and Philippe Virgitti. “He said ‘dirty whore’ at least a thousand times,” she explained out loud.
In another case, the father of French conservative presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was fined because he had called people from the Roma minority “smelly.” A French mother was prosecuted because her son went to school with a shirt reading “I am a bomb.”
Recently, a French teenager was charged for criticizing Islam as a “religion of hate.”
The result of such poorly defined laws in European countries is predictable. A recent poll found only 18 percent of Germans feel they can speak freely in public. More than 31 percent did not even feel free to express themselves in private among their friends. Just 17 percent of Germans felt free to express themselves on the internet, and 35 percent said free speech is confined to small private circles. That is called a chilling effect, and it should be feared.
The solution to bad speech is better speech. In that sense, free speech is its own disinfectant. What has never worked is censorship. Germany has long outlawed symbols of Nazism but the Neo-Nazi movement continues to grow in that country. Censorship and the criminalization of speech invites people to spend more time trying to silence opposing views than answering them in a free and open society.
7 thoughts on “Famed Actress Brigitte Bardot Charged (Again) With Hate Speech”
Free speech is no longer “in” here either. It is not “woke”. If we do not wake up soon, this country is going will be completely communist very soon. Thanks to Joe, Susan, Obama, etc.
Without reeducation camps, silenced speech is hidden speech. The French have an interesting history of resisting tyranny and time will tell if they’ll look to the 18th century, 20th to inspire them, or none at all.
Lefties here would punish us for “Let’s go Brandon” if they could.
For being savages, they have a gorgeous island. They likely have low prevalence of comorbid medical conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, anxiety, major depressive disorder, suicide, homicide and no COVID masks. These savages have plenty to teach the world, including Bardot who tried to kill her unborn son by punching her womb repeatedly while pregnant. She also requested morphine be administered by her physician, calling her unborn son a “tumor”. Quite the savage!
Is labeling White America supremacist and racist or how about referencing “dog whistle” to parents who don’t agree with crt, could this be hate speech in France? Bardot should be allowed to say anything. In the 50’s and 60’s she was a work of art and talk about woodies.
Well they are savages for continuing with animal sacrifice and Miss Bardot should say so, leave that panty waist country and move here. Hate speech is free speech. And that some would seek to ban it confirms that.
I think that they’re forgetting the motto Liberté, égalité, fraternité. The liberal traditions of the West are crumbling because of the woke. Who remains to defend the tenets of liberal democracy (classical sense) if not us?